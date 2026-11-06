karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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james's avatar
james
2d

the world and usa in particular, need more people like you karl... i hope your work at educating and informing others reaps rewards... you deserve it.. we all deserve something better then what we have been given to date and we do need to be involved and demand this of ourselves and others too..

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2d

"Meet the new boss; same as the old boss."

The USA has two choices -- Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dumber. How to break out of that binary?

I hope Americans become more civically engaged. That seems to be where it has to start. And I hope they start getting more particular about where they get their information about geopolitics.

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