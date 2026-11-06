In 1971, Who’s Next was produced and published by The Who, which was the album featuring the anthem “Won’t Get Fooled Again” with its refrain: “Meet the new boss; Same as the old boss.” Yes, it was meant to be political, but it was never completely taken to heart by Western electorates, particularly since 1980 when Neoliberalism was foisted onto the world’s people except for China—Russia didn’t get its dose until the 1990s. Russia was quick to pullback, but the West barreled along. The Global Majority had long been subjected to proto-Neoliberalism/Neocolonialism for decades prior. This essay is mostly aimed at Gym readers in the Outlaw US Empire, but also in Europe where it’s clear a deep reaction is already being waged against the old bosses that were once the new bosses.

I’ll assume most are aware of Empire Vice-President JD Vance’s long post on X detailing his reasoning—it was the war—for the massive electoral loss suffered by the R-Party on 3 November that saw much more than the loss of its Congressional majority but also of 5 statehouses (Alaska makes six possible as the incumbent R-party man termed-out and the D-party leads by a wide margin) and what was clearly a massive revolt in Texas and Georgia where wholesale changes occurred. The Senate still has two undecided races in Mississippi and Alaska that are being led by the D-party challengers. Those races are so close recounts will likely occur; but if the current leads hold, that would make a change of nine seats for a 56-44 D-party advantage. The House has also flipped and is currently 254-160 with 21 contests still undecided, which is a major debacle. Larry Johnson wrote a curious essay trying to put the loss into US historical context. Here’s an important excerpt:

Trump did not have a slogan as tidy as Wilson’s. He had something better: a promise repeated so often that it became the soundtrack of the 2024 campaign. At the Republican convention he boasted, “I don’t have wars.” At a Pennsylvania rally that August he said, “we will have no more wars.” On election night it was “I’m not going to start a war, I’m going to stop wars.” At his inauguration he said success would be measured partly by the wars America never gets into. Then, on February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel went to war with Iran. Hormuz closed. Brent crude was still around $110 this week, about 50 percent above where it sat before the war. Every voter who filled a tank this year got a reminder.

There’s a very big hole there that I pointed to in my comment to his prose:

Trump immediately began and escalated wars as soon as he was sworn in-–the war he helped to continue against Russia in his first term; war against fishermen off the coast of Northern South America; trade war against the world and China most particularly; escalated aid for Zionist Genocide in Palestine; the 12-day War against Iran in 2025; the war against Venezuela and kidnapping its president; and THEN the 28 February resumption of the war against Iran that’s been ongoing since the 1953 Coup. Trump and his Gang have been all about war since day one. And then there’s the war on the American people led by ICE and his Big Beautiful Bill that continued the domestic economic war and further immiserated his MAGA base. Those are ALL the wars the electorate voted against except for the brainwashed. All of them is what needed to be in your article. Most of those wars are criminal, illegal, war crimes, violations of the US Constitution, and moral/ethical disasters, all of which are omitted above.

Trump promised he’d be vastly different from Biden, but all we got was the same old boss. And D-party leaders are the same crew that were overturned in 2024 and are already chaffing to escalate the war against Russia and deny the US public relief from high diesel prices by refusing to allow Russian diesel to be imported—sure, it won’t be much but it will ease prices and put pressure on BigOil to cease or at least mitigate their price gouging.

The Michigan Senate contest brought forth some information that speaks to the theme of this essay. What follows is a portion of an excellent report from Responsible Statecraft:

Foreign policy fractures Democrats in Michigan One of the most closely watched Senate races pitted former Republican House Rep. Mike Rogers against public health administrator Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. The race took a dramatic late turn Sunday when Rep. Haley Stevens — who lost a close, bruising primary contest against El-Sayed — endorsed Rogers after earlier endorsing El-Sayed and pledging to vote for him as recently as last Thursday. According to early Wednesday morning reports, El-Sayed was declared the winner 52%-46% with 95% of the votes counted. Much of the disagreement during the primary campaign concerned the U.S.-Israel relationship and the role of pro-Israel lobby groups in American politics. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s largest super PAC spent a record-breaking $30.6 million during the primary in an effort to defeat El-Sayed. Super PACs linked to AIPAC later spent at least $12.7 million against the Democratic nominee in the general election. The last-minute crack-up between the Democratic candidates appeared driven in part by an ad, recently circulated by an independent supporter of El-Sayed’s, that blamed U.S. support for Israel for rising grocery prices. In an interview with CNN after her reversal, Stevens wondered why El-Sayed had an “obsession” with “overseas” countries. The Michigan contest suddenly pitted two visions of Democratic foreign policy against each other. For some, the result reflected a broader desire for the party to reckon with the failed U.S. approach to the Middle East. “Anybody trying to say that foreign policy, the Gaza genocide, and particularly the Iran war haven’t been decisive issues, is incompetent,” Bhavik Lathia, a Democratic strategist who worked as the battleground mobilization director on Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign, told RS. Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Lathia said, energy among Democratic voters felt higher than it had been two years ago, when Harris attempted to prove her foreign-policy bona fides by campaigning with people like former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, a staunch defender of Israel and, like her father, a proponent of an interventionist foreign policy. “All of the kind of ridiculous hawkish posturing we did as a campaign, honestly, it killed a lot of momentum we had,” he said. Whether Democrats can or will translate these electoral gains to try to make major changes to U.S. foreign policy is an open question. But voters certainly delivered a resounding rebuke to a Republican Party that stood behind Trump’s war in Iran. “The Iran War is the greatest political blunder in the last two decades at least,” conservative commentator Matt Walsh declared on X. “A catastrophically stupid decision.” [My Emphasis]

It’s almost never pointed out that both attacks on Iran were illegal aggressive wars, which constitute the very worst of all war crimes. Nor is the 2014 attack on Russia and Ukraine acknowledged as the same thing—an aggressive act of war where the Outlaw US Empire/NATO goal led by Obama was to capture Crimea and oust Russia’s Black Sea Fleet from its legal home base. The recent revelation of numerous Black Torture sites all across Ukraine—very similar to those established by the CIA after 911—run by the Nazi Azov faction of Ukraine’s government is yet another crime that needs to be pinned to Obama since he started the war that Trump continued and now owns. Other important points are bolded with the link between the Democratic National Committee that guided Harris to criminal neocons begging the question of the D-party remaining merely a pro war party of a different flavor. Recall Alastair Crooke’s “Grand Design” and how easily Wilson lied in 1916 as Johnson reported. The key question: Are Americans capable of seeing there’s really very little difference substantively between the two members of the Duopoly—that they’re an oligarchy only capable of bad governance because their policies support War, Finance and the top ten percent which when rolled together comprise THE Special Interest that will always crowd-out the needs of the masses?

What can the masses do? they can and must talk to each other regardless red, blue, green, black, purple, polka dotted, what have you—there’s a paucity of political dialog within the Empire—what Ralph Nader called Civic Literacy. Look at where the dialog in Europe is nowadays. It began civilly to try and get government to alter policies away from support for war to support for people. The elites brazenly said we don’t give a damn what you the masses think, say, or want; we’re going to pursue our fanatical hatred of Russia and our ongoing war to the last Ukrainian against it. Polite dialog failed, so the dialog is now in the streets. Yes, Europeans are better versed in political dialog of all sorts. Some readers will recall the 1976 film Network and its famous scene where the newsman ‘Beale galvanizes the nation, persuading viewers to shout, "I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore!" from their windows.’ Twenty-two years later we were given Bulworth whose message was similar. The point being that Americans are provided motivation but are too complacent to act. The just completed election presents an opportunity to act, to engage with your neighbors, to form activist groups, to actually participate in your own governance, to demand your representatives change their ways and begin to provide good governance instead of the junk governance that’s been ongoing for 40-86 years. As noted above, there’s already good evidence that the D-party goons will do their utmost to serve their masters, who differ little from Trump’s masters. There was one thing Trump got right but buried once elected—America needed to be made the priority, not Ukraine, Zionist Genocide or trade wars or using ICE as he did, and many more acts like encouraging Musk to rape the government via DOGE to fulfill Grover Norquist’s dream of drowning the federal government in a bathtub. All that did was to deepen the degree of bad governance.

Americans need to do a great deal of work to wrest control of their nation from the oligarchy that’s controlled it since 1787 much of which involves education and dialog. There’s a vast amount of people—tens of million—who have completely divorced themselves from any political involvement which only contributes to bad governance. Somehow, their POVs must be changed through engagement and dialog. The very big problem that says voting is a waste of time must also change along with the attitude that voting is the only citizen duty. There’s a term in every civics text that never gets enough emphasis—self-governance—and that demands active citizen participation. The problem of bad governance has existed for a long time in America which has spawned the negative ideas noted above. That was Ralph Nader’s message in the 1990/2000s and it remains a fact today. When I was a Green Party official in California working to support Nader’s 2000 campaign, we were organized by county instead of precinct, which IMO was an error (Santa Clara County is very large and has several precincts). There’s also the complicating factor of there being multiple precincts for state and federal offices. My suggestion is to organize at the state level because its governance is much closer than federal. There are always problems that demand solutions via governance that usually fall in the domain of the state. Don’t ever let a problem go to waste if its solution involves government. Family politics is a different matter.

Term limits were an idea to keep the old bosses from continuing until they died thus doing the citizen’s job of getting rid of the old boss. Clearly, term limits are a cop-out and prevent the retention of the few that provide good governance. Citizens need to d their duty to reject those practicing bad governance, which I define as governance not in the interests of the masses. Review the 1787 Constitution’s Preamble for more guidance. Read what Madison wrote about the masses in Federalist #10 to understand why that same constitution established an Oligarchy controlled government that remains controlled by an oligarchy. And get a copy of Killing the Host that describes what form of political-economy Neoliberalism is—you must understand the nature of your enemy to defeat it. The 2028 POTUS race will soon begin, and you can bet many of those declaring will be the same as the old boss. It’s imperative we don’t get fooled again, although they’ll do their utmost to accomplish that. Yes, we need a viable third party that is based on providing good governance for the masses as it’s doubtful the Duopoly will change its spots since its controlled by the oligarchy. It’s well past time for another People’s Party.

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