Standing in the night air, a few snowflakes fluttering to the ground with frosted breath occasionally present, President Putin began his annual New Year’s greeting at 11:57pm Moscow time as shown by the Kremlin’s clock face. As usual it was brief, his voice crisp as heard on the video. After wishing all с Новым Годом, the clock takes the stage and begins pealing off 1-12. After striking 12, a chorus begins signing Russia’s national anthem while the camera pans around the immediate area of the Kremlin and St. Basil’s Cathedral. Of course, many times zones within Russia had already gone well past midnight with Vladivostok already greeting the new year’s morning.

Here it was just after 1pm, the sun still low on the winter sky’s horizon on chilly yet much warmer day than in Moscow. The peacefulness here is misleading as the Outlaw US Empire remains at war with most of the world and will remain so in 2026 as it has since 1945—so few know that there never was any real world peace after V-J Day. Pepe Escobar ended 2025 with an essay entitled Annus Horribilis where he unwittingly praises the Genocidalist Sir Francis Bacon—few know the real truth of that man lauded as a great Liberal Philosopher. History holds as many secrets as the future does. Unfortunately, all too many have forgotten you can’t know where you’re going unless you know where you’ve been. Russians are one of the few national groups who know that lesson well.

Here’s Putin’s three minutes of well wishes:

V. Putin: Dear citizens of Russia! Dear friends!

In these moments before the New Year, we all feel the passage of time. The future lies ahead, and much of its shape depends on us. We rely on our own strength, on those who are close to us, and we are always ready to lend a helping hand. This mutual support gives us confidence that our plans and hopes will be fulfilled. Of course, each of us has our own, personal, special, and unique dreams. But they are inseparable from the fate of our Motherland and our sincere desire to benefit it. After all, we are the people of Russia. The work, successes, and achievements of each of us form new chapters in its thousand-year history, and the strength of our unity determines the sovereignty and security of our Fatherland, its development, and its future. New Year is first of all a belief in the best, the good and good luck. A unique and magical holiday, when hearts open for love, friendship and mercy, for sensitivity and generosity. We strive to please and warm those who need our attention, and, of course, to support our heroes, the participants of the special military operation, with our words and deeds. You have taken on the responsibility of fighting for your native land, for truth and justice. I assure you that millions of people across Russia are thinking about you, empathizing with you, and hoping for you on this New Year’s Eve. We are united in our sincere, selfless, and devoted love for Russia. I congratulate all our soldiers and commanders on the upcoming New Year! We believe in you and our victory. Dear friends! In a few seconds, we will hear the chimes ringing out, and the New Year will come into its own. We are celebrating it together with our loved ones: children, parents, friends, and comrades-in-arms. Even those who are far away are still with us. I wish everyone health and happiness, mutual understanding and well-being. And most importantly, love that inspires. Let our traditions, faith, and memory unite all generations and support us always and in everything. We are one big family, strong and united, and that is why we will continue to work and create, achieve our goals, and move forward for the sake of our children and grandchildren, and for the sake of our great Russia. Happy New Year, dear friends! Happy New Year 2026!

“Love that inspires”—I hope we’re all mindful of that ideal and become unafraid to perform random acts of kindness. There’s no reason for us to be as mean spirited as our governments or the Scrooges and Scroogettes who think they’re better than the rest.

As we approach what I call the Second Christmas, here’s something that ought to bring a smile to some of my peer’s faces as they listen to one of the Classics, “Santa Claus and His Old Lady,” from 1971.

I want to thank all Gym supporters, paid and unpaid, which now total about 5,500, although rarely does one article get that many views. Much has transpired over the holiday season this year that I chose not to report because I needed a respite. So, for those who have yet to reach midnight on the 31st, enjoy your festivities; and for those who are already in the new year, I trust your festivities didn’t make you too groggy and grumpy to enjoy January first 2026.

