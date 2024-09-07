It’s time to look at the Outlaw US Empire’s election circus where the ancien regime continues to maintain its grip on power via providing candidates that will do nothing to alter the status quo. That’s not that some aren’t trying. Jill Stein is the strongest of the Third-Party candidates and will be my choice. But the reality of what will occur must be looked at with a clear eye no matter its ugliness, and that’s what this short essay by Ms. Johnstone does. Those who reached the end of the Eastern Economic Forum’s transcript will have read what Putin had to say in response to the Q about the circus to which he responded in circus-like fashion. Why? Because the Cheney Party is rather predictable in what they’ll do policy-wise, which is to continue their actions over the past 30+ years, while Trump is unpredictable, although his past actions aimed at Russia & China cast him in as negative a light as can be imagined.

Caitlin’s article’s being mirrored at MoA and by other sites as this analysis needs to be circulated as widely as possible and now follows:

I’ve omitted the two twitter comments that accompany the article and bolster her argument. That celebrities like Michael Moore are clamoring for the Cheney Party indicate that they have no idea what they’re endorsing—as usual. Traditional Conservatives like Judge Napolitano and Larry Johnson are beyond dismayed at what’s happening and understand that neither Duopoly candidate stands for them.

One might call this the Nazification of America, although that’s been ongoing since 1945. Perhaps a new term, although I’m fond of my own coinage—The Outlaw US Empire—although that doesn’t reflect the degree of “soft” totalitarianism that’s being built by the Duopoly in the name of the ancien regime. (Yes, I need to write an essay explaining what I mean by the ancien regime as that’s a term usually applied to Europe.) Basically, a thumbnail sketch, our financial rentiers are the equivalent of the Feudal Landowning Class that controlled Europe until it was supposedly deposed by WW1, which it wasn’t. What rules the USA today are the same Imperialists that ruled the European Monarchies prior to WW1—different personages and ethnicities to be sure, but the same fundamental ideology that prevailed then. The Empire’s stated #1 policy to control the planet via Full Spectrum Domination announced during Clinton’s presidency in 1996 & 1999 tells us a great deal as well as the fact that policy has continued for almost 30 years since—more than 30 when we acknowledge the policy began as the Wolfowitz Doctrine in 1992 when Cheney was Secretary of Defense.

IMO, the world isn’t blind to what’s happening and can see that clearly two very different sides have formed that’s not too dissimilar to what was happening in the 1930s. Do please share Caitlin’s essay with your circles.

