karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary's avatar
Gary
4h

Japan could threaten the removal of US bases, however as we saw with Iraq, once established they will not go, how could Japan force them out? Secondly crossing the US means sanctions which means all the vassals in Europe, Canada and Australia being forced to comply as well. Russia prepared for its economic war, Japan hasn't.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl Sanchez
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
4h

'The English-language Japan Times newspaper said it was unclear what position Japan would take in the next round of talks . . . . '

Missionary or On All Fours one would expect!

Haven't looked at Japan's Debt Ration to GDP of late but I'm certain it remains a certifiable basket-case hovering at over 200%

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture