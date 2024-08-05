I thought of titling this, Zionists: Nazis With Nukes, but that isn’t the kicker delivered by Alastair Crooke’s SCF essay, “The 1948 Irgun re-born?”, and in this morning’s chat with Judge Napolitano, “Alastair Crooke : Willful Western Blindness Over Israel.”

An alarming number of incidents perpetrated by the Zionists have occurred beginning with Netanyahu’s War Talk to the US Congress not quite two weeks ago. All will be reviewed by Crooke in his writing and chat, so I won’t replicate them here. There’s also been a very important development as Russia’s been shipping sophisticated EW and other gear to Iran for at least a week, and Shoigu is now in Tehran to sign the newest Strategic Alliance Treaty between Russia and Iran that was put on hold because of President Raisi’s death and the election of President Masoud Pezeshkian. That will likely be done today. Simplicius provides some details as to recent Russian actions about half-way through this essay. While today at The Cradle is an analytical essay that agrees with my thinking about what will transpire at some point, which I’ll reproduce below after Crooke’s essay. Again, it’s easier to comprehend Crooke’s chat with Judge Napolitano by reading his essay first the going to the chat. And yes, there’s another article I’ll be publishing dealing with what’s happening within the EU.

But before getting to Crooke’s essay, a brief note about the newest version of Black Monday for speculators. Here’s the opening to Sputnik’s article on the subject, “Why Did the Global Stock Market Crash And Who is to Blame?”:

The combination of "political mismanagement of debt, politicized fact-spinning, and resulting inflation" - all very real risks - have been factors contributing to serious market volatility, as the recent global market plummet has shown, Paul Goncharoff, a veteran financial analyst, told Sputnik. [Emphasis Original]

The emphasized “reasons” have been present for years but no massive selloff happened. The signs were visible for many months, primarily the instability of the Western banking system and its vulnerability to raised/rising interest rates after years of “free money” via the Zero Interest Rate Policy—ZIRP—instituted by many central banks, particularly Japan’s, where that’s been policy for many years. Within the Outlaw US Empire, the crisis is in commercial real estate, which was once a very low risk sector for bank loans, that’s been unended since Covid and the move to telecommuting, and we’ve already seen why banks are under treat from rising interest rates that’s caused the market value of bonds drop steeply causing some banks to go under due to bank runs by big depositors aware of such balance sheet frailty. Given such instability, almost any reason can be given for the selloff and is, but the main underlying reasons remain under the rug for the time being. Yes, much more could and ought to be said, but that’s all for now as we’ll now turn to one of the factors underlying the instability is the Zionist Genocide and its actions: Crooke’s essay:

The signposts are there for all to read: The West – in deliberately overlooking such explicit markers – cannot then complain, or escape, the ensuing consequences. No, the ‘tin ear’ is not some new western derangement – a unique mass collapse of sanity – that we are living through. It is something worse: a return to a dogmatic, authoritarian version of truth which dissident physicist Eric Weinstein complains has (in the West) also destroyed true science – ignoring and silencing its most important dissident voices, whilst amply rewarding Science’s frauds. Consider: Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Congress on 24 July saying, in an unrelieved Manichaean mode, that the West is facing an “axis of evil” (Iran and allies), which the U.S. must join in destroying. It was a call to participate in civilisational war. His invitation was celebrated with 58 standing ovations from U.S. legislators. Netanyahu returned home to a disaster in the Druze community on the Golan. Missile fragments had struck, killing and wounding many children playing football (the exact circumstances are still not clear). Western rationality however is perfectly capable to deduce firstly, that Majdal Shams lies in Occupied Syria; secondly, that the Druze community there remains overwhelmingly Syrian (rejecting Israeli citizenship) and largely pro-Syrian. And that they are neither Jews nor Israelis. The West seemingly cannot however, adduce the further very obvious conclusion: Why on earth would Hizbullah intentionally attack a Syrian community on Syrian land that largely is sympathetic to the Resistance? They wouldn’t. Yet these obvious facts are completely ignored by a rationality that, as Weinstein suggests, actively prefers fraud to truth. Spokesman Kirby said Hizbullah had attacked children in northern Israel. Israel’s Defence minister repeatedly says: “We don’t want war”. Western leaders parrot the same meme: No-one wants war. ‘We are fully confident that Israel’s response will be constrained and limited to military targets’. The White House: “In our view, there is no reason for some dramatic escalation in southern Lebanon and there is still time and space for diplomacy”. So what then occurs? Two major assassinations: one in Beirut and the other in Tehran (i.e. to a guest on Iranian sovereign territory). Western leaders express their ‘concern’. The Hamas target in Tehran, Ismail Haniyeh, as the Qatari PM noted, was the key Gaza hostage negotiator. This too will be overlooked, though Netanyahu’s intent to weave together Hamas, Hizbullah and Iran into a single ‘axis of evil’ cloth – thus speaking to his Join-Session of Congress thesis – must be evident even to a blinkered Washington. Recall the new ‘equation’ that followed the assassination of a senior IRGC official in the Iranian Consulate in April 2024: Henceforth Iran will respond directly – and directly from Iran. Washington says it does not want war with Iran, yet the latter explicitly was what Netanyahu advocated. Did the legislators miss his point? For nearly ten months, Israel has been unable to stabilize the situation along the northern border and allow for the return of displaced Israelis to their homes. Even if the Beirut strike doesn’t lead to wider war, restoring a negotiated stability on the Lebanese border is now beyond reach – as is too, a Gaza hostage deal. “How can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side”, Qatari PM al-Thani ruefully observed. So too ‘overlooked’ in the West, will be that which happened in Israel on the same day the assassinations later took place: Right-wing vigilantes descended from their settlements, storming two military IDF bases. The anarchic scenes of mass break-ins, fomented by several members of the ruling coalition, some of whom took part in the forcible entries, sparked angry condemnation from Defence Minister Gallant. The invasions were supported by one minister and several Knesset members seeking to free reservists that are suspected of aggravated abuse and forcible sodomy against a Palestinian detainee. According to a security source, the injured detainee was taken to a hospital with severe injuries, including to an intimate body part which left him unable to walk.

“The spectacle of military police officers coming to arrest our best heroes at Sde Teiman is nothing less than shameful”, said Ben Gvir, whose ministry controls the Israel Police and Israel Prison Service, said of the storming of the IDF post.

Yet the wider picture as related by Yossi Melman is:

“What is happening on the part of the nationalistic messianic Right with the backing, winking or silence of ministers and MKs of the Right is a “putsch”. The youth coming down from the hills of the ‘State of Judah’ to act with the same violent methods – used against the Palestinians – (but now) are being used against the state of Israel. MK Limor Son Har-Malech (Otzma Yehudit) said: “The people of Israel will fight against enemies from outside and enemies who try to destroy us at home” [those such as the Advocate General seeking to investigate the torture being practiced Sde Teiman]. The concept of the knife in the back and the betrayal at home echoes the voices in Germany after WWII”. [Should be WW1.]

Again, overlooked but not in the news: The situation at Sde Teiman was widely-known and said to be “more horrific than anything we’ve heard about Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo”. A UN report has detailed how Palestinians arbitrarily detained faced torture and mistreatment. The vigilantes from the settlements nevertheless described those committing the anal rape as “heroes” – and cast the IDF investigators as fifth columnists. Reports suggest that the perpetrators at Sde Teiman enjoy high level protection. This account of systematic torture followed earlier revelations that the Israeli army had marked tens of thousands of Gazans as suspects for assassination, using an AI targeting system, called Lavender, with little human oversight and a permissive policy for casualties. In the same vein, Right wing Cabinet ministers celebrated the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on social media Wednesday morning, as: “This is the right way to purge the world of this filth”, Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu, a member of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s far-right Otzma Yehudit party, tweeted:

“No more imaginary ‘peace’/surrender agreements, no more mercy for these dead men walking. The iron fist that will strike them is the one that will bring quiet and a modicum of comfort, and strengthen our ability to live in peace with those who seek peace. Haniyeh’s death makes the world a slightly better place”.

What then is this ‘truth’ that the West ignores and silences reality, whilst amplifying its narrative frauds? It is that the Israel which they presume to understand is now something very different. And that it has an epistemology at odds with mechanistic rationalism. An eschatological Right-wing cult now holds the majority in cabinet – and wields a vigilante militia ready to attack the military establishment, and the Israeli state. No one was arrested for the attack and take-over of the two bases. They do not dare. Moshe “Bogie” Ya’alon, former Chief of Staff of the IDF, who also served as Israel’s Defence Minister, had this to say in a video interview on the forces taking over in Israel:

“When you talk about Smotrich and Ben Gvir: They have a Rabbi. His name is Dov Lior. He is the Rabbi of the Jewish Underground, who intended to blow up the Dome of the Rock – and before that the buses in Jerusalem. Why? In order to hurry up the ‘Last War’. Do you [not] hear them talking in terms of the Last War; or of Smotrich’s concept of ‘subjugation’? Read the article he published in Shiloh in 2017. First of all, this concept rests on Jewish supremacy: Mein Kampf in reverse”. “My hair stands on end when I say that – as he said it. I learned and grew up in the house of Holocaust survivors and ‘never again’. It is Mein Kampf in reverse: Jewish supremacy: and therefore [Smotrich] says: “My wife won’t go into a room with an Arab”. It is anchored in ideology. And then actually what he aspires to – as soon as possible – is to go to a big war. A war of Gog and Magog. How do you start the flames? A massacre like the [1994] Cave of the Patriarchs? Baruch Goldstein is a student of this Rabbi. Ben Gvir has hung up Goldstein’s picture [in his house]”. “This is what goes into the decision-making process in the Israeli government”.

Rabbi Dov Lior has been described by Netanyahu as the “élite unit that leads Israel”, because of his influence and control over the settler forces. The 1948 Irgun, drawing heavily on the Mizrahim, is being reborn? Isn’t it time that the western ruling structures raised their eyes from their reverie, and read the runes that manifest all around them? Some serious players don’t think as you westerners do; they seek Gog and Magog (the prophecy that “the children of Israel” will be victorious in the battle of Armageddon). That is what you risk. [Bolded Italics My Emphasis.]

(For the record, Ya’alon’s cited words above would usually be bolded, but I wanted it to be made clear that Crooke was emphasizing them too.)

A mostly hidden factor affecting what will ensue is the Zionists open alignment with the Ukrainian Nazis and their use of terrorism and haw that’s greatly affected the Zionists’s relations with Russia, which as I’ve explained before has a constitutional duty to defend Russians wherever they reside, which is why Russia has such a close relationship with Occupied Palestine. But such protection has limits, and the Russian government is well aware of the deterioration in relations. With that in mind and Russia’s (and China’s) alliance with Iran, besides the EW system I would think perhaps S-500 systems specifically to prevent any nuclear capable jet from getting within striking distance of Iran. However, I doubt any offensive weapons will be provided as Iran has plenty of its own. And in Moscow, ongoing talks at the MFA with regional ambassadors is virtually nonstop: Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Syria got public recognition via MFA’s website, but other backchannel conversations surely occurred. Today Putin met with the heads of Russia’s Legislature to talk about the last parliamentary session that just concluded; but when the cameras were off, I’m certain what Russia’s doing and might do further was discussed. The last formal meeting of Russia’s Security Council was on 2 August.

IMO, little more needs to be written by me about the Zionist’s Nazi nature, that Zionist ideology has always been Hitleresque—and before Hitler. Not well known or understood because the facts were immediately buried is that Occupied Palestine is a Terrorist State from its outset—it was made possible by terrorists who then became the leading members of what’s always been a Terrorist State when it comes to the treatment of those it was supposed to SHARE Palestine. The Outlaw US Empire saved Nazism in Western Ukraine and brought thousands of Nazis to the Western Hemisphere in the years after WW2, plus it sanitized Japanese Fascists and put them in charge of Korea and Taiwan. The Empire and its UK assistant—despite the latter bearing the brunt of Zionist Terrorism—facilitated what is essentially a Nazi state in West Asia for the control of the region’s hydrocarbon wealth. IMO, given its overt behavior and what we know of its covert behavior, we must conclude the Outlaw US Empire is also a Nazi-like organization well concealed by “Friendly Fascism,” but constantly showing its true face by its actions, and especially its primary doctrines: The Wolfowitz Doctrine and its mate Full Spectrum Dominance, where all are to be subjugated—EXCEPT—the Zionists. Their Genocide is rewarded with 58 standing ovations in the Empire’s Congress. That ought to tell the Global Majority exactly what the Outlaw US Empire is and what must be done with it—there can be no compromise with Nazism, just as there can be no compromise with Zionism as they are one and the same. Will Judge Napolitano and his crew of guests agree with my conclusion? And what about the Gym’s readers? What further evidence is required?

And now for The Cradle article, “Resistance Axis: a calculated, simultaneous strike on Israel:”

West Asia stands on a knife’s edge as the region’s Axis of Resistance prepares to retaliate against a series of recent Israeli assassinations and aggressions. Iran, Hezbollah, and Yemen’s Ansarallah-aligned armed forces have vowed to make the occupation state pay a heavy price following the targeted killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr in southern Beirut. Additionally, Israel bombed the Hodeidah port in Yemen following Sanaa’s successful ‘Yafa’ drone operation in Tel Aviv on 19 July. An official from the Lebanese resistance has informed The Cradle that “The response will come at once from Iran, Hezbollah, and Yemen,” adding that the goal was to “inflict a painful blow to Israel which may not be achieved should separate retaliations be pursued.” Executing the ‘Unity of Fronts’ Retaliation is all but certain and could happen within hours, according to senior US officials. A report yesterday by Axios claims that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed his G7 counterparts that the response could begin as early as within the next 24 hours. Just yesterday, Ali al-Qahoum, a member of the political bureau of Ansarallah, emphasized that the response to Israel will not just come from Tehran:

We affirm our commitment to the battle, steadfastness, awareness, honor, and pride in standing with Palestine, the cause of the nation.

The critical question now is the scope and severity of the retaliation. Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah has promised a painful yet calculated blow to Tel Aviv. During Shukr’s funeral procession, Nasrallah warned that Israel had crossed the line, promising “a real and well-calculated response” – distinct from the cross-border operations Hezbollah has conducted against Israel since 8 October. Flattening the Iron Dome Other well-informed sources agree that the response could be coordinated, suggesting that retaliation from multiple fronts simultaneously is likely. They tell The Cradle that such an approach could take Israel’s primary air defense system, the Iron Dome, out of commission by preventing it from rapidly rearming. They believe this is achievable given Hezbollah’s capacity to launch a significant barrage of missiles and given Lebanon’s geographical proximity to potential Israeli targets. These assessments appear to be consistent with those made by US officials who have warned that the Iron Dome could be overwhelmed by Hezbollah’s missile and drone arsenal should a full-scale war erupt. Senior US military officials, meanwhile, have gone on the record cautioning that Washington would probably be unable to provide Tel Aviv with sufficient protection even in a single front, full-scale war with Hezbollah. US Joint Chief of Staff Charles Brown said as much in his remarks to the press in late June.

From our perspective, based on where our forces are, the short-range between Lebanon and Israel, it’s harder for us to be able to support them [Israel] in the same way we did in April [with Operation Truthful Promise].

Unwilling US support for Tel Aviv Although much has been said about the US and its allies successfully thwarting Iran’s response to the Israeli attack on its consulate last April, it is noteworthy that all targeted Israeli military bases were hit during the Iranian retaliatory strikes. Operation Truthful Promise was intended more as a message, indicating that Tehran would no longer tolerate Israeli aggression against its interests. US military reinforcements in the region may help intercept missiles and drones coming from Lebanon, while vassal state Jordan could also play a part as it did during Iran’s retaliatory strikes. However, this also makes US military assets and those of its partners legitimate targets for the Resistance Axis. As former Pentagon analyst Michael Maloof explains to The Cradle:

Hezbollah would likely target US warships in the region that would take part in intercepting missiles directed at Israeli targets.

“As in 2006, I envision US involvement focused more on evacuating many of the 86,000 Americans now in Lebanon who would want to leave,” adds Maloof. Washington’s top military officials also appear firmly opposed to being drawn into an active offensive role should a wider war erupt with Hezbollah, let alone a dreaded multi-front war. This stance is supported by statements from US Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown, indicating the Pentagon’s limited willingness to protect the occupation state. Note that Washington’s pledges to defend Israel have made no mention of potential offensive action, reflecting an American desire to avoid a wider war. Experts doubt the US will become heavily involved in any full-scale war, supported by public statements underscoring the importance of avoiding regional escalation – and voiced more privately, the desire to keep US military targets safe from retaliatory strikes. Military risk and political calculations As Brown said at the time, Washington’s main message is:

To think about the second order of effect of any type of operation into Lebanon, and how that might play out and how it impacts not just the region, but how it impacts our forces in regions as well.

The general – the most senior ranking US military official and the senior military advisor to the White House – was delivering a message that carries special significance amidst the recent developments. By stating that an Israeli-initiated war on Lebanon put US troops at risk, Brown was essentially saying that a wider regional war was not seen as helping US interests by the Pentagon’s top brass. Given these statements, it remains possible – though far from guaranteed – that the outgoing Biden administration may rein in Israel regardless of how painful a blow is delivered to it by the Axis of Resistance. The upcoming US election in November is another factor that may prevent a regional conflagration. “The US getting more militarily involved with Israel,” warns Maloof, “would lead to riots in the streets of Chicago at the Democratic Convention later this month.” These realities suggest a scenario where Washington might force Tel Aviv to absorb the Axis of Resistance’s retaliation, however severe it may be. [Bolded Italics My Emphasis]

The Outlaw US Empire’s political signals differ from what its military is saying. We know key weapons stocks are low for both Zionists and the Empire. The new complement of USN assets will boost what can be done from the sea until they become depleted and need to retire for their own safety. Also, after last April’s attack by Iran, Jordanian bases are now targets. Any USN vessel inside Persian Gulf that uses it AD systems to defend the Zionists will become a target; so, if the Empire doesn’t want a wider war it will need to remove such assets. Anticipation of the defense scheme affects the plan of attack.

The above map shows where the main actors are placed in the region. A multilayered, multi-vectored, synchronously timed attack from the four actors would be difficult to plan but even harder to defend against for there are an almost endless number of possibilities. One major question mark is, What will the Saudi’s do? Another, What will the Iraqis allow? In the latter, will there be active combat between Iraqi and Imperial forces that attempt to defend the Zionists that might grow into an attempt to forcibly eject all illegal Imperial forces? Yes, there’re many what ifs involved in the equation. And the last question: How long will the assault last? I’m prepared for it to last several days, to the point where all AD assets are used, and all Zionist and Imperial targets are exposed. Another question; What does Iran consider a legitimate target? The Knesset with all its Zionazis? The Ministry of Defense most certainly. What about known radical “settler” sites that IMO cannot be considered civilian? When what Crooke has revealed in his many essays and chats, the whole space of Occupied Palestine ought to be considered a target since its filled with Zionist/Nazi Genocidalists who differ none from Hitlerite Nazi Germans, or is that painting with too wide a brush?

And a Zionist attempt to nuke Iran must also be taken very seriously, which the Russian’s most certainly have. Medvedev’s conclusion that the only way to end this is via a major war is likely correct since as I’ve argued force will be required to make the Zionists obey Humanity’s Laws. Is there a way to keep that from occurring, or is it destined since the evil has proclaimed itself to be non-human, superior to all other beings because it was somehow chosen? As was stated, Mein Kampf all over again.

