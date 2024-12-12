President Putin took part in the ninth edition of the AIJ international conference "Journey to the World of Artificial Intelligence” happening in Moscow December 11 to 13. Associated with the Conference is an exhibition “dedicated to the development of technologies of generative artificial intelligence.” Emceed by the President and Chairman of the Board of PJSC Sberbank Herman Gref, Putin shared the stage with AI experts from other nations for 90 minutes, video in Russian at the above link, so the read will be long:

Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen, dear friends!

I am very glad to welcome you to the conference "Journey to the World of Artificial Intelligence", which has already become one of the most authoritative and highly anticipated international events in the field of science and technology.

Our colleagues have just told us that millions of citizens of our country, but not only of our country, from all over the world, are participating in the conference in an online format and are closely following the discussions that are taking place here. Approximately half of the audience consists of young people, new young researchers and developers who are directly involved in the creation, development, and use of products and services that are ahead of their time.

Today, the winners of the All-Russian Olympiad of Schoolchildren in Artificial Intelligence are also present at the plenary session in this hall. Only my colleagues have told me about it now. I heartily congratulate them on a significant achievement, let's welcome the guys. I am sure that such a high-level conference will be extremely useful for our future joint work in the field of education and career trajectory.

The fact that Russia has become the most important platform for discussing advanced technology—a big role belongs to "Sber. I want to thank Sber for this, as well as the Alliance in the field of artificial intelligence. It was created five years ago by the largest domestic companies right here, at this conference.

I would like to congratulate you on a significant milestone date. And of course, thank you for working together, for persevering in promoting the ideas of progress, for striving to realize the wildest, most fantastic, seemingly, dreams, and to realize them in the simplest at first glance, such necessary, successful projects, products, and services, so that Russia is at the forefront of large-scale projects that are going on all over the world changes.

Their speed is gaining momentum and strength, which means that you and I–-I appeal primarily to the Russian audience–-need to increase this momentum and offer truly innovative, non-standard solutions.

I would like to note that over the past year alone, artificial intelligence technologies have significantly transformed the image of entire industries. For example, so-called creative industries, where, it would seem, a person with his sense of harmony and beauty was absolutely irreplaceable. To be honest, I thought it was impossible, but now these boundaries are being erased.

So, generative models create high-quality music in various genres, simultaneously translate oral speech into dozens of languages in real time, produce videos that can no longer be distinguished from filming the real world, create video games based on text or image, as well as 3D models, digital doubles of complex systems. In fact, this means an upcoming revolution in engineering, in the design, construction of fundamentally new components and entire devices.

Artificial intelligence now understands and analyzes even difficult-to-read images and videos, despite weather conditions and other interference, which opens up qualitatively different opportunities for robotics, for creating unmanned vehicles on the ground, in the air and in the aquatic environment.

Generative artificial intelligence tools are quite accurate predictors of natural disasters, are able to parse tables, diagrams, and solve the most complex problems in the field of mathematics and physics, and in an optimal way, in several actions.

It is extremely important that domestic companies quickly take all these innovations and achievements to work, keep up with the times. So, based on new solutions, Sber introduced the GigaChat MAX service, and Yandex introduced the fourth generation of Yandex GPT. T-Bank, MTS, and VK have advanced the development of their neural models. You know, the restrictions that are being imposed on Russia and the Russian economy are pushing us to find new solutions, and you are finding them.

What is the fundamental feature of the leap that artificial intelligence algorithms have made? Now only my colleagues have told me about this, they have learned to reason and logically express their thoughts, that is, generative artificial intelligence has significantly improved its cognitive and thinking abilities.

Let me remind you of the famous saying of the mathematician Rene Descartes, which became a symbol of the scientific revolution of Modern times: "I think, therefore I exist." And this was back in the XVI-XVII century. Until now, thinking, as well as memory, speech, and the ability to understand the feelings of others, were considered fundamental characteristics of homo sapiens, a human being.

At the same time, more and more experts and scientists say that the development of the ability to reason in the foreseeable future will lead to the emergence of so-called strong artificial intelligence, that is, technologies that will surpass people in key activities. The processes that now take years will be implemented, and in some areas they are already being implemented not in days, but in hours, minutes, and even seconds.

So, for example, in all areas of science–-from genetics to the creation of new materials—the scale and complexity of research is growing. At the same time, artificial intelligence is able to process huge amounts of data, simulate the most daring experiments, and find new solutions for problems that, as scientists say, have a large search space. And as a result, reduce the path from hypothesis to scientific discovery by tens or hundreds of times.

It is obvious that the presence of our own developments of a new generation of artificial intelligence is one of the key conditions for the scientific, technological and, importantly, ideological sovereignty of our country.

Why am I also talking about ideological sovereignty? Because the algorithms and principles of artificial intelligence are laid down, of course, at least for the time being, and mainly by people, focusing on certain values, language, images, culture, understanding of history, traditions, national characteristics and interests. To determine the future, the fate of Russia, we must create such technologies ourselves. Of course, in cooperation with those who want to work.

In this regard, I would like to add that work in the field of artificial intelligence should be based on a solid foundation created by outstanding Russian philosophers, secular and religious thinkers, historians, linguists, recognized authorities in the field of humanitarian and cultural knowledge. And of course, scientists, mathematicians, specialists in the field of cybernetics, computer science. I will mention just a few of them, which you, experts, certainly know and rely on their work and achievements of the past years: These are Andrey Kolmogorov, Alexey Lyapunov, Alexander Galushkin.

Our direct responsibility is to develop their legacy and participate equally in the global race to create a strong artificial intelligence.

Russian scientists are currently working on advanced solutions. The names of our artists are known to the general public, and they are, of course, widely known and revered for their merits. The names of scientists are less frequent, but I will still name some of them: These are Evgeny Burnaev, Alexander Gasnikov, Ivan Oseledets. Our key research centers in the field of artificial intelligence are working, working successfully. We invite scientists from all over the world to work together.

In this regard, the proposal is to hold an international foresight in Russia, a kind of strategic session on the future of artificial intelligence, in order to think together in which direction such powerful technologies will continue to develop. This will allow us to respond to emerging challenges and risks in a timely manner, use non-standard solutions and opportunities, and identify new areas of scientific breakthrough and partnership.

Dear colleagues!

Artificial intelligence technologies are designed to become the most important resource for achieving national development goals, to ensure the strengthening of the country's defense capability, the qualitative development of the economy and social sectors, public administration, and the growth of innovations. And in order to successfully solve these problems, Russia must become a world leader not only in the creation, but also in the scale of application and penetration of artificial intelligence in all spheres of our life without exception.

I think it would be right if the state shows an example of bold, advanced approaches. Of course, you need to start with yourself. Right now, my colleagues have only talked about how they are helping your humble servant prepare for the “Direct Line” and the annual press conference, which is scheduled for December 19. The large language model developed by Sber is now being used for the first time to receive, process, and analyze requests, and several million of them are received annually. The results of using this tool inspire respect and exceed all expectations.

What does this mean in practice? Previously, call center operators, employees of the All-Russian Popular Front at the stage of preparation, replacing each other almost around the clock, day and night, manually selected incoming questions on the most exciting topics, but today their entire volume, which was previously processed during the year with the participation of a large number of specialists, will be completely different.

By the beginning of the program, we will be able to see an almost complete, objective, comprehensive picture of what issues are relevant for people of different ages, generations, professions, for residents of specific localities, cities, regions, and for the whole country. Based on the results, tasks will be immediately assigned to specific departments, governors, and ministries. Even now, the most pressing issues are being raised, and agencies have already begun to work on them and respond to them. In public administration, this is such a visible example.

Such a feedback tool with citizens is unique in the full sense of the word. I know that Sberbank has plans to refine and improve this product based on the experience of Direct Line. It will be extremely useful to the authorities of all levels in their constant, daily work.

In general, the results of such a serious, large-scale experiment will have a significant impact on the growth of public administration efficiency. First of all, the experience gained should be used in creating integrated digital platforms. Their widespread implementation not only in public administration, but also in healthcare, industry, transport, and tourism--in all areas--should be completed in the horizon of 2030.

Such platform solutions should become the basis for digitalization of the management systems of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation. In the coming years, many regional services and services should be provided using generative artificial intelligence. I ask the Government to help our colleagues at all levels, both in municipalities and in the regions, in carrying out these tasks.

The implementation of such approaches will allow the country-wide transition to data-based management, automate bureaucratic procedures, and provide a qualitatively different level of control and decision-making. In fact, to make a fundamental technological transition in the entire management system.

In this difficult, but very important work, you need, of course, to focus on the leaders. For those who are not afraid of the new, implement the most advanced solutions. Taking this opportunity, I would like to mention with satisfaction the regions that are the winners of the National Award in the field of Artificial Intelligence. To encourage work at the regional level, we hold such a competition. This year's winners will be Moscow, the Moscow, Lipetsk, Tula and Tyumen regions. I sincerely congratulate my colleagues and wish them further success.

Dear friends!

Our country's experience in the practical application of artificial intelligence is in demand in different countries of the world. Today, the countries of Asia, Africa, Latin America, our partners from the CIS, Eurasec, SCO, BRICS, and other associations are forming promising sectors of the economy and introducing innovations. Russia certainly shares and supports their common desire for development, and domestic and Russian companies intend to continue creating products and services based on artificial intelligence both for themselves and for the whole world.

We will provide advisory and technical assistance in the field of artificial intelligence to the countries of the Global South and East. Of course, we hope that we will take their achievements from our partners and implement joint projects based on equal access to knowledge, technologies, and scientific achievements. This priority is set out in the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

We are ready to contribute to the creation and application of generative models not only in Russian, but also in other languages. The algorithms of such systems, as I have already said, must be trusted, that is, clear, open and unbiased. It should be developed taking into account the cultural and national characteristics of each civilization with its history, identity and traditions, which we in Russia treat with deep respect.

I am sure that the international Alliance of national associations and development institutions in the field of artificial intelligence of the BRICS countries and other interested states will give a serious impetus to such cooperation. We will start the work of such an Alliance today at the conference "Journey to the world of Artificial Intelligence". I hope that new foreign participants will join this event, including my colleagues who are top officials of other countries.

Dear friends and colleagues,

I sincerely wish you all new achievements, scientific and technological breakthroughs.

Thank you for your attention. All the best! Thank you.

Gref: Dear friends!

I would like to welcome everyone here at our ninth conference. This is the ninth year in a row that we have met at this event, which is becoming one of the largest at the international level.

And I would like to start by thanking you, Mr President, for your many years of support for the development of technologies in the country and artificial intelligence in particular. Of course, this is very exciting for all participants of the Artificial Intelligence Alliance who are engaged in the development of this topic in our country.

I would like to thank the Government, the Presidential Administration, the regions, the Academy of Sciences, and our partner universities for their joint work. Today, the country has already created a network of universities that are already centers for the development of artificial intelligence. Today, all the achievements that were shown to the President at the stands are joint work.

In your speech today, Mr Putin, you have already mentioned artificial intelligence, which for the first time processes citizens 'requests to you on the "Direct Line". And we thought that those topics that the citizens of our country identified as the most topical for themselves are most likely topical not only for the citizens of our country, but also for the citizens of any other state. These are topics such as urban improvement, roads, parking lots, urban environment, and infrastructure.

The second topic is public administration: efficiency of public administration, efficient spending of public funds, slow execution of court decisions.

The third topic is education: outdated methods of education, stress in children due to a large number of exams, a large load on teachers.

The fourth topic is social services and protection: lack of information about existing benefits and difficulties in obtaining these benefits.

And the fifth topic is medicine: the availability of medical services and their quality.

We asked Russian and international experts who came to the conference to share their experience. They will tell you how artificial intelligence is already helping people solve the most pressing problems that were identified in citizens ' appeals. And the first such direction is the application of artificial intelligence for the technologies of the so-called "smart" city.

Let's turn to the international experience. The United Arab Emirates successfully creates and is one of the leaders in the world of creating "smart" cities. Where there was still a desert 50 years ago, today technological cities have been built with a very developed infrastructure, including digital infrastructure.

I would like to give the floor to Her Excellency Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr. She is an internationally recognized expert on global digital transformation and an expert in smart city initiatives. I would like to ask you, Dr. Aishi, to tell us: what is being done in this area in the United Arab Emirates?

:(as translated)Aisha Bin Bishr Dear Mr. President, Mr. Gref! Ladies and gentlemen,

It is a great honor for me to give you a presentation today on the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on smart cities. I, Aisha Bin Bishr, am privileged to lead this transformation as the founder of the Smart Dubai Project.

How many of you still doubt the capabilities of AI? How many of you use artificial intelligence every day? A lot? And how many of you still doubt the possibilities that artificial intelligence opens up? So you all believe, right?

Let me tell you a small example. Three weeks ago, I spoke at a similar conference. An hour before my session, the organizers asked me to send a presentation to display on the screen. I felt a panic because my colleagues were far away-in Dubai, but I remembered about artificial intelligence. I logged in to one of the apps, uploaded my speech, and asked them to make eight slides with the abstract of my speech with simple but professional images. In three minutes, everything was ready. This is how effectively artificial intelligence can expand our capabilities.

It's the same in smart cities. Artificial intelligence benefits managers, the public sector, and citizens, and significantly improves their lives. Let me give you some examples of how you can benefit from artificial intelligence. This is our experience, UAE.

We have long understood that technological progress is based on the right leadership. In 2017, the appointment of the world's first Minister for Artificial Intelligence was a bold and far-sighted step in our country. But it was a signal to the world that the United Arab Emirates is seriously striving to take a place at the forefront of artificial intelligence development.

In making this decision, the leadership authorized government agencies to work together, as well as promoted the popularization of artificial intelligence among the population and accelerated investment in artificial intelligence initiatives. Leadership alone cannot drive transformation – I know this from my own experience. We need to develop the public sector.

In Dubai, every government agency has been given the authority to appoint an artificial intelligence curator. This measure allowed us to restructure the process and introduce the capabilities of artificial intelligence into the very basis of management.

Let me give you some concrete examples. Police in Dubai have implemented AI in their predictive analytics system, and this has reduced crime in some areas by 25 percent by analyzing historical data. This is an example of how artificial intelligence can make cities safer.

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority has implemented AI to optimize traffic flow. The result: reduced traffic jams during peak hours by 15 percent. For example, at intersections, the time of burning traffic lights now changes dynamically based on real-time data, and this reduces the average travel time by almost 20 minutes.

In 2017, I personally led the creation of the laboratory of cognitive technologies based on artificial intelligence together with IBM. This initiative led to the development of the Dubai AI roadmap, which helped the government identify 52 utility scenarios, from the civil service to transport and healthcare.

The success of technology depends on the support of people. Realizing this, UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has instructed the Government to explore options for using generative AI tools such as ChatGPT. This is the most friendly artificial intelligence tool. When my mom feels a need for something, I recommend that she ask ChatGPT. People are beginning to feel the benefits of artificial intelligence.

The Ministry of Education has applied AI to personalize the learning process by analyzing student performance data and providing individual recommendations. This improved academic performance by 15 percent in just one year.

In Dubai, there are self-driving cars under the control of artificial intelligence, as well as smart parking. In the Smart Parking app, artificial intelligence is used to direct drivers to free parking spots. The result is a 30-minute reduction in parking search time and a reduction in fuel consumption.

Dubai Health Authority has implemented artificial intelligence in X-ray examinations. Mammography accuracy has improved by 95 percent, diagnostic time has been reduced by 30 percent, and countless lives have been saved.

Although artificial intelligence has huge potential, it is crucial to ensure that it meets public values and ethical standards.

In 2019, I created a team to develop a set of tools for ethical self-assessment of artificial intelligence. This is a voluntary system that will help companies and authorities create fair, understandable, explicable, accountable and reliable AI solutions. This set of tools eliminates the contradictions between innovation and potential risks and allows stakeholders to confidently apply ethical approaches.

The journey to the world of AI-enabled smart cities, driven by leadership vision, public sector empowerment, and citizen engagement, has transformed the UAE into a global hub for innovation. Whether it's reducing traffic jams, improving healthcare, or improving safety, artificial intelligence brings tangible results that change lives for the better.

During my visit to Moscow, I was deeply impressed by the Digital Twin initiative and the seamless experience it creates for both Muscovites and newcomers. It feels like a safe, friendly, clean, well-organized city. This is an example of how the use of data and artificial intelligence can improve the quality of life in the city.

As AI continues to evolve, let's make sure that it remains a tool for empowering humanity and helping create smarter, more efficient, and truly human-centered cities.

If I may, Mr. President, I would like to propose two initiatives to further strengthen Moscow's global leadership in the innovative development of smart cities.

First, the Mayak initiative will be a global showcase of Moscow's technological achievements. Moscow can appoint its own representatives to attract not only tourists, but also investors and the best specialists from all over the world. The use of social networks and participation in international events would make Moscow a center of transformation based on artificial intelligence.

The second initiative is the Russian report on the possibilities of artificial intelligence. It could be an annual publication based on the results of this conference and dedicated to the vast opportunities that Russia offers. Such a report could become one of the key sources for investors, scientists and governments, which would strengthen Russia's position as an investor in artificial intelligence innovations.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: First of all, I would like to thank you for coming and participating in today's event organized by Sberbank.

Secondly, I would like to point out that I know this from my personal contacts with the President of the United Arab Emirates: Mr. Al Nahyan pays great attention and attaches great importance to this issue. His efforts in this area – to introduce artificial intelligence in all spheres of life, to develop it-are yielding results.

We know at what level of international ratings the United Arab Emirates was last year, and we know that on this rating ladder your country has made an incredible achievement, reached incredible heights, and moved up several positions.

As for "smart" cities, we are really implementing all these opportunities in our country, and Moscow is one of the world leaders. This was the case last year, and this year the progress continues. We are also implementing appropriate national ratings. Moscow certainly ranks first, followed by St. Petersburg, the Moscow Region, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, and Perm. All this is monitored, and certain assessments of achievements in this area are given.

You mentioned several areas, but, of course, this is not all where artificial intelligence is used. These are practically all areas of our life: housing and communal services, transport, healthcare, education, and everywhere else. And the people sitting in the audience, who are mostly specialists in these industries, understand what I'm talking about.

We all try to do this. One of the most significant areas of using artificial intelligence is, of course, the fight against crime. You have just mentioned this on the example of the activities and results of the work of the United Arab Emirates police, including in Dubai.

In Moscow, too, the same results, at first glance just unusual, if not stunning. For example, the number of robberies decreased by 10.5 times, and the number of apartment thefts in Moscow decreased by almost 35 times – precisely because of the use of artificial intelligence capabilities.

Therefore, in all these areas, of course, artificial intelligence plays a huge role. Without any doubt, these opportunities will continue to grow, and we will try to use them all.

Of course, we are ready to promote and present your suggestions, which I have marked for myself, and a report on the possibilities of artificial intelligence, our achievements. And we will certainly try to implement the project that you have named "Mayak", taking into account the achievements and proposals of Moscow in the field of artificial intelligence and in the field of possible investments in Moscow.

Moscow is developing. I believe that this is one of the best megacities in the world. If you evaluate everything that is being done in Moscow in the aggregate. There is something to show, and by showing it, there are opportunities to invite our partners and friends to work in Moscow. This is certainly a very attractive place for investment, and in a wide variety of areas: in the field of high technologies, in the field of industry, in the field of science and education.

We will work together. Thank you for your suggestions.

G. Gref: Colleagues, the next topic is the efficiency of public administration. People are concerned about how quickly the authorities respond to their appeals, and how court decisions are enforced. Artificial intelligence plays a big practical role in improving the efficiency of public administration.

This year, even the federal budget was made by the Ministry of Finance for the first time using artificial intelligence. It helps in the correct classification of budget expenditures to link the areas of funding to specific results that should be obtained. There are many other examples of the use of artificial intelligence by regional authorities. China's experience is interesting: in the summer of this year, the Shanghai government announced that it was creating a special fund for 100 billion yuan-more than $ 10 billion-to invest in artificial intelligence, biomedicine and chip manufacturing.

Therefore, our next speaker is Dr. Sun Haitao, President of the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Research Institute. Dr. Sun will talk about how artificial intelligence is used in public administration in China, in particular, in such a large metropolis, one of the most advanced in China – the city of Shanghai.

Dr. Sun, please.

Sun Haitao: (as translated) Dear Mr. President,

I am very glad to see you. My name is Song Haitao, and I'm from the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Research Institute. I also lead the construction of the Center of Excellence of the United Nations Global Alliance for Industrial Artificial Intelligence.

I am very glad that I was invited to Moscow to take part in the AI Journey conference. I would like to take this opportunity to share with Mr. President and all of you practical examples of the work of the Shanghai Institute of Artificial Intelligence in the field of research and development of AI technologies and their industrial implementation, as well as the application of AI technologies in various industries in Shanghai.

The Shanghai Institute of Artificial Intelligence is a platform for research, development and industrial implementation in the field of AI, jointly established by the Shanghai City Government and Shanghai Jiaotong University in 2019 to implement the main decisions of Chinese President Xi Jinping on the development of artificial intelligence.

Focusing on real data, real scenarios and real problems, the Institute consistently conducts high-quality research on key technologies and implements scientific and technical achievements in the field of artificial intelligence.

By now, it has grown into a research organization with significant influence in the field of artificial intelligence in China.

We have successfully established and incubated a number of industry-leading technology companies with a combined funding volume of over four billion yuan, and the value of incubated companies has exceeded 30 billion yuan. These companies include reference companies such as G-YuanRobotics, China's first science and technology company to produce anthropomorphic robots. Released five models of commercial robots of two types, six months after its foundation, it received the status of a global unicorn enterprise in just six months–-you can imagine the pace of development of artificial intelligence in China.

The second company, Dexter Intelligence – is the first company in China to mass-produce a five-finger robotic dexterous hand with nine degrees of joint freedom and a service life of more than 150,000 flexions. For a city like Shanghai, this is very important: for example, implement it in medicine, in hospitals; it can solve issues related to navigation in parking lots, hospitals, and so on.

Our company Shanghai Interchange is a technology company that implements "smart" navigation for parking spaces and so on.

Today, the fifth industrial revolution, based on artificial intelligence technology, gives a powerful impetus to modern science and technology, becomes an important force in the reorganization of global resources, transformation of the global economic structure and changing the global competitive environment.

China has started large-scale use of large language models in many areas. Generative artificial intelligence has entered a period of explosive growth.

In Shanghai, as Mr. Gref has already said, artificial intelligence technologies contribute in a unique way to improving the efficiency and transparency of the government's work.

Intelligent tools automatically solve complex data collection and document archiving tasks. The efficiency of information management has doubled, and the speed of emergency response has increased by 30 percent.

In addition, artificial intelligence technologies using intelligent decision-making systems provide government officials with evidence-based recommendations for decision-making and optimize the allocation of resources.

At the same time, the use of artificial intelligence technologies helps to rationally allocate and save state budgets, as well as through the intellectualization of accounting for the entire distribution process, to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of resources.

To date, a total of 873 government guidance documents related to the AI industry have been issued in Shanghai. The city's AI industry is close to 400 billion yuan in size, with a combined annual growth rate of more than 30 percent.

A 22.5 billion yuan artificial intelligence fund and a 10 billion yuan artificial intelligence eco-fund have been established in Shanghai this year.

We firmly believe that artificial intelligence technologies should serve all of humanity. In September of this year, the United Nations organized an international workshop on AI capacity building in Shanghai, inviting officials from 38 countries to study in Shanghai. During the participants' stay at the Shanghai Institute of Artificial Intelligence, we exchanged ideas and explored the possibilities of sharing and developing AI technologies on a global level. This model of global cooperation has become an important example of applying AI for the common good. As I have already mentioned, officials from 38 countries took part in this event.

In July of this year, at the opening ceremony of the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Shanghai, the Chinese Government and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization UNIDO signed an agreement to establish the Center of Excellence of the Global Alliance for Industrial Artificial Intelligence and began its construction in Shanghai.

During the XVI BRICS Leaders' meeting in Kazan in October this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping officially presented this Center, including to you, Mr. Putin, and welcomed the active participation of all countries of the world in its work, which fully demonstrated China's responsible attitude to the development and management of artificial intelligence.

In order to implement the important consensus reached at the meeting of the heads of state of China and Russia, the Shanghai Institute of Artificial Intelligence will sign a memorandum of cooperation with Sberbank, with Mr. Gref, to promote Chinese-Russian technological research, development and industrial cooperation in the field of AI.

This collaboration will address the areas of life and health, financial technology, and intelligent robotics, and demonstrates our shared commitment to creating a smarter, more efficient, and safer AI industry ecosystem.

Together, we can build a more open future for the smart economy. We are ushering in a new era of intelligence and creating a new industrial future.

Thank you very much, Mr. Putin. Thanks everyone. I am very pleased to share this with you.

Vladimir Putin: We regularly communicate with the President of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Xi Jinping. I know perfectly well how he feels about innovation in general, about the most important elements of progress today, including artificial intelligence.

This is a person who looks to the future. I can say this quite definitely from our mutual work with him. It is no coincidence that Mr. Xi Jinping supports the initiatives you have just mentioned.

I also know Shanghai very well, it is the twin city of St. Petersburg. I was there when I was working in St. Petersburg, and I am well aware of how Shanghai is changing, how fast this work is going, how it is being transformed both externally and internally, taking into account the use of modern management tools.

The fact that your Jiaotong Institute is used by the Shanghai authorities, of course, is not only your task, taking into account your achievements, otherwise there would be nothing to use, but these are the guidelines that the Shanghai authorities use for themselves. And I am very pleased to hear that you, Mr. Sun Haitao, have planned to sign an agreement with Sberbank. I think this will be interesting for both you and Sberbank, because China as a whole is making huge strides in its technological development and in applying the most important tools for this development. Of course, artificial intelligence, which you do professionally – is one of these most important tools.

As for where it can be used, we have already discussed this, and a colleague from the United Arab Emirates also said that it is really everywhere, in all spheres of government and administration. But it is very important in this sense that you mentioned it in passing, but I believe that this is important for both the government bodies themselves and for citizens, namely: the use of artificial intelligence allows not only to increase the speed of decision-making, to have feedback, but also leads to cost optimization, to optimize resources: both financial and land resources, and resources for the use of water, electricity, and so on. It makes the work of the authorities much more efficient in all areas, this is quite obvious.

But there is one more important thing that I would like to draw your attention to, for all countries this is important. What do I mean? This is the fight against corruption and abuse by the authorities, because the use of artificial intelligence makes decisions made transparent and gives people the opportunity to control everything. These decisions made on the basis of artificial intelligence are reasonable and understandable for people. And all this together creates a very stable internal political situation, because the most important thing in solving issues of this kind is people's trust in what the authorities are doing. And artificial intelligence, of course, helps to do this. So this is very important.

Of course, for my part, I will support all your initiatives related to continuing cooperation with Russian structures in this segment, including with Sberbank as one of the leaders in the development of artificial intelligence in Russia.

Thank you.

G. Gref: The next direction is education. In Russia, virtually all technology companies invest in education and create a platform for professional training for schoolchildren and students. And the company "Yandex" has a whole set of its own solutions, the company VK. Today at the stand T-Bank showed its solutions in the field of education. Of course, we are also involved in this process. And together with our partner in the Alliance, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, we are trying to export these solutions abroad.

People call this topic very relevant in their questions. First of all, they are concerned, as I have already said, about the burden on teachers, the stress of students due to overload, the introduction of new subjects, the effectiveness and modernity of education, its relevance. How can I teach students what will be relevant tomorrow when they become employees?

And I would like to give the floor to our expert from India, Mr. Aakash Guglani, who is an expert on technology policy and, in particular, education policy. It develops strategic documents in the field of artificial intelligence and specializes in international technological cooperation.

Mr. Guglani, please.

Aakash Guglani: (as translated) Thank you very much, Mr. President. Mr. Gref, thank you for your question. Thank you to the organizers.

Let me introduce myself, I represent the Digital India Foundation, a non-profit foundation based in New Delhi. We work in areas such as evaluating artificial intelligence in creating a digital public infrastructure. We also advise the government. We have a $ 1.5 billion investment fund that deals with these things. I teach courses in data economics and so on at the university. If you look at global landscapes, there are three major problems.

First, 69 million students do not have access to education, and about 68 million teachers are missing. We have a gap of 40-48 percent in the quality of teaching. What to do? Artificial intelligence has done a lot over the past few years. Artificial intelligence has become much better at conversational interaction with people. What can I do to improve the situation?

We can provide online access to artificial intelligence. We have more than 120,000 schools in India that work with just one teacher. Of course, it is possible to increase the capabilities of these schools by using artificial intelligence.

In Russia and other parts of the world, teachers do a lot of administrative work, and they spend about 70 percent of their time doing it. In India, they even have to work on weekends because of this. Artificial intelligence can work as a mentor 24/7-around the clock, seven days a week.

As Mr. Putin said at the beginning of his speech, artificial intelligence can be applied by customizing training courses and curricula for each student – such are the capabilities of artificial intelligence.

But if you look deeper, there are two major problems, because there is a lot of data for artificial intelligence to work with. Let's look at their sources: web search, GPS, and other data sources–-all of this data is in the hands of large companies, these are monopolized resources.

If you'll excuse me, I'll ask you a question. Do you want your children's future to be determined by a very narrow circle of companies, technology companies, or do you want this future to be determined by society as a whole, by individuals?

Here I propose an Indian solution--a digital public infrastructure, a shared platform. We already have several million students studying here, and several hundred thousand students teach here. We have already completed a huge amount of training time, a lot of training courses have been studied, and all this is connected with general educational organizations. If students want to use public information resources, please do so. This is what this landscape looks like, this is my point of view on this problem. I believe that we should invest in a public digital infrastructure that would be available on a voluntary basis.

Question two: how to train artificial intelligence and how to train teachers to use artificial intelligence? Artificial intelligence should complement the capabilities of teachers, it should not replace them one hundred percent.

I propose global educational standards in this area. Let's imagine that students are trained using artificial intelligence. And what can be done to evaluate the results of this training? Artificial intelligence can help here, too. These may not necessarily be national standards, but they may be cross-border standards. We have more than 22 official languages in India, and artificial intelligence works primarily in English. [Big problem]

And finally, the last important point. You can't make the data for developing artificial intelligence completely proprietary, because then artificial intelligence will be very much influenced by these companies that develop it.

As I said, data sovereignty is important. You can't leave the development of artificial intelligence and data analysis exclusively in the hands of proprietary developers, private companies.

I believe that this point of view will resonate all over the world, and in principle we can use these standards as a kind of password, a kind of communication code.

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Allow me to comment, I will say two words.

I fully agree with you that all this work, especially the use of artificial intelligence in education, should not be left to large companies–-with the exception of Sberbank. This is the first one.

The second thing I would like to draw your attention to, and I think it is very important, is that our positions here completely coincide with yours: You said that artificial intelligence should not replace teachers, it should complement them–-I fully agree with that here.

Probably, there will come some point sometime, and maybe even quite soon, when this line will also be erased, but today all the main tasks, including the formulation of opportunities and tasks for artificial intelligence, are formulated by a person, a teacher. Today, perhaps, only a teacher can encourage a student, especially a young person, first of all about them, to encourage and interest in the need to obtain some knowledge in general, and if we are talking about additional knowledge, even more so. Therefore, I fully agree with you here and share this position. It is very important, of course, to respect the so-called sovereignty that you mentioned, that is, to protect personal data. This is even more important in the health sector, but also here. It is very important for our country, as well as for India, that India is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious country.

I just met with your Defense Minister yesterday. He reminded that there are a lot of Hindi speakers and adherents of a certain Hindu religion there. This is the largest number of people, but not all of them, and so many languages are used. Such a huge country–-1.5 billion people and such a rate of population growth–-10 million annually!

Of course, in this sense, for India, as well as for Russia, we also have 190 ethnic groups living in Russia, as well as a huge number of languages–-of course, it is very important to support in this case, in our case, to support the importance of the Russian language as the state language, as the language of communication of all the peoples of the Russian Federation. But in our contacts with our foreign partners, and sometimes even within the country, of course, the possibilities of artificial intelligence for translating from one language to another are extremely important, I agree. This is especially true for the development of partnerships and friendships. professional relations with other countries. It definitely needs to be used.

Your proposal to make education with the help of artificial intelligence public, as you formulated, in any case, such was the translation, I also consider absolutely correct.

And finally, for our country, as I understand it, it is very important for India with its territory, with its large population, that anyone who wants to get new knowledge, develop in general, get an education, wherever they are, has equal access to these opportunities. And of course, with the use of modern teaching methods, especially with the help of artificial intelligence, this problem can be solved. Moreover, it is extremely important for families with low incomes to have access to the latest educational tools without having to resort to tutors, for which a large number of families do not have the money to pay.

All this is extremely important. We will move in these areas, in this case together with you.

Thank you very much for the ideas that you have formulated.

By the way, Prime Minister Modi and I always talk about this when we meet. You know, apart from his idea of "Do in India", he is a man who looks forward to the future. This can be guaranteed to be true. We talk about these opportunities all the time, but you probably feel it. The Prime Minister from his level is always trying to push India's development in this high-tech direction, and the results are there.

The largest economic growth rate today and among the major economies of the world is observed in India, and we congratulate you on this.

Gref: Thank you very much, Mr President.

We also believe that education is probably an area where artificial intelligence can never replace teachers. The process of educating a person can only be qualitatively implemented by another person, and the figure of the teacher is the key. The prestige of the teaching profession and the maximum release of teachers' time from paperwork and the return of teachers to students is probably the most important thing that technologies, including artificial intelligence, can do.

Thank you very much for your support. I think that we will try to work together with our colleagues, including those from India, to bring the best practices to the Russian market.

Vladimir Putin: Just now, when our colleagues presented various areas of work on the Sberbank line, they said that by applying artificial intelligence in the field of education, which we are currently considering, we can minimize the teacher's time and save him from uncharacteristic functions, in my opinion, by at least 20 percent.

Gref: Absolutely, Mr Putin, 20 per cent of the time. Already the first experiments show that seven thousand [teachers] use an assistant and 20 percent of the time is released. This time can be used to communicate with students – this is critical in the [educational] process.

In Russia, there are a number of regions-[winners]–-Vladimir Vladimirovich named almost all the regions-winners—in the competition on artificial intelligence. And, of course, Moscow dominates here–-Moscow has been investing in artificial intelligence for many years. Thank you very much to them, because thanks to their data, we can train models efficiently.

One of the leaders, the winning regions, is the Lipetsk region. Here is the Vice-governor of the Lipetsk region Olga Beloglazova, who deals with social issues. If you can, please share how you use artificial intelligence to speed up and improve the quality of providing social services to people, because the topic of social assistance and its quality is top of the "Direct Line" with the President.

Olga Beloglazova: Good afternoon, Mr President! Good afternoon, dear friends!

Today I will tell you about three examples of social protection implemented by our Governor [Igor Artamonov] in terms of providing support measures. How many measures do you think are provided in the Lipetsk Region? There are more than a hundred of them. Of course, it is difficult for a simple resident to understand all these measures, to learn them. I'll tell you even more: those who implement this support also use hints.

A separate story, when you need to apply for this measure, is just an amazing, exciting journey. The other side of the coin: our employee–-for example, a new measure of support for children is being introduced—comes to work in the morning, and about 50 thousand applications arrived to us overnight. And we need to work them out in the required time.

The first example of solving this problem is the implementation of intelligent control technology, an intelligent control system. It's simple enough: it allows us to administer our measures, manage our workload, and perform some of our routine work automatically. The implementation results simply shocked us–-you can see them now on the screen.

First, the terms of submission: they have halved. Secondly, the result that is extremely important for us is to reduce the number of mistakes that our employees make. The results here are impressive: the complaints of our residents about the deadlines and our work have also decreased tenfold, and correspondingly, tenfold.

Of course, everyone has a task to improve labor productivity, and we, as civil servants, also fulfill it. And here we have very effective results: labor productivity per one of our employees has increased almost 4.5 times.

The second most striking example. As a management team, we are often faced with a routine, complex, and not very pleasant task—analyzing all our processes. Just imagine: our department has 100 measures, as I have already said, and this is one million requests, 28 channels of receipt, 280 scenarios.

If we decided to study all these processes, it would take us two years. At the same time, our team would not perform the main function, but only analyze and investigate these processes. Artificial intelligence also helped us solve this problem: the Process Mining platform. Automatic analysis and optimization of all the processes of our department took us three weeks.

In just three weeks, as managers, we have the opportunity to make decisions based on data. We clearly see all the opportunities for further improvement of our work. This will definitely allow us to halve the time required for providing support measures and make our work more efficient and on time, respectively, to get the satisfaction of our residents.

The accumulated experience has allowed us to start working with generative artificial intelligence now. This is just the third of our examples that we are currently implementing in our region.

It is very desirable that a resident who finds himself in a difficult life situation receives support quickly and in a timely manner and does not look for various opportunities. We really want our employees to do this work quickly and efficiently. I am sure that this is exactly what generative artificial intelligence technologies are designed for, some of which are already being implemented in our country.

Next year, we plan to fully switch the work in terms of interaction with our residents—clarification, assistance in applying--to this technology. I am sure that there will be many bright results.

Artificial intelligence, dear friends, helps our residents and citizens to exercise their rights quickly and efficiently, and it gives us, as a state, the opportunity to provide assistance exactly where it is needed now.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: First of all, I would like to congratulate you and the regional authorities on what you are doing in this area. You just mentioned the results. This should certainly continue in the future.

Just for the sake of the audience, I would like to add that the use of information technologies in public administration in Russia is gaining momentum and is actually producing, so to speak, good results in the whole country.

We are certainly one of the world's leaders in providing state-of-the-art public services. We have over 130 million users, oddly enough, which is close to the number of citizens of the Russian Federation. This is a very large percentage-over 130 million, that's for sure.

In the Lipetsk region, a colleague said, there are 100 types of services. In general, in Russia, about 200 types of services are provided by the authorities in electronic form. And this is a very good result, but, of course, we need to move forward–-and we will continue to do so–-in this direction.

It was said, and I fully join in: the speed of receiving information, processing this information, and therefore timely decision-making, as well as feedback from recipients and recipients of these decisions, are extremely important for improving the quality of the entire state apparatus. That's what we're going to do.

German Oskarovich Gref spoke about this five years ago, that's for sure. He told me a lot, went to the Government with this many times, in general, and "Sber" helps here. But the leaders of the regions of the Russian Federation also have a taste for using such methods and opportunities, and we will support this in every possible way from the federal level.

Thank you, and you-success!

G. Gref: The last topic of our discussion today, one of the top ones, based on the appeals of the country's residents to the President, is medicine.

Here, too, I must say that a lot is being done in this direction in Russia. Everything that was demonstrated to you today, Mr Putin, at the exhibition in terms of modern devices for remote monitoring and so on, is being done in very close coordination with the Government. The Ministry of Health pays a lot of attention to this.

We are the first to receive certificates for products that have not yet been certified in some countries. This, of course, allows both doctors and researchers to experiment and find new ways to provide medical care.

Everyone says that medicine is the next breakthrough in the field of artificial intelligence, that in the next ten years we will go through the same path in medicine as we have gone over the past 100 years, and this is not without reason.

I would like to ask Dr. Viktor Gombolevsky to tell us about the developments in medicine. He is a candidate of Medical Sciences, a leading researcher at the Institute of Artificial Intelligence.

Viktor Alexandrovich, please.

Vladimir Gombolevsky: Mr President, German Oskarovich, good afternoon!

I am a doctor and scientist who deals with artificial intelligence in healthcare. Today I will talk about three areas where artificial intelligence helps: availability, quality, and how it affects the creation of new medicines.

Let's start by saying that the leading cause of death worldwide is cardiovascular disease. Today we would like to tackle this problem. There are studies that show that by using artificial intelligence, it is possible to reduce the number of people who [the disease] is detected late, that is, to shift the early stage of detection of these diseases forward.

How can this be done? This year, GigaChat passed the doctor's exam. I was there myself, and as a former medical student, I must admit that I was really impressed by this result. But what happens next? Next year, it is planned that GigaChat will pass accreditation in 20 major specialties in the field of medicine, using our strategic partners—the Almazov Center, Sechenov University.

We are in AIRI [Institute of Artificial Intelligence] and SberMed AI, using GigaChat technology, created a digital assistant for the patient. In fact, it will communicate, collect data, and suggest the right doctor to contact. Today, this technology will be piloted and launched on the basis of biometrics.

Here's an example of how this might work. One of the colleagues got sick, went to the hospital, where he was prescribed treatment, was diagnosed, but the treatment did not bring the desired results. He turned to the digital assistant as a test: he uploaded the results, complaints that were there, and was offered to contact an endocrinologist, because there is a possibility of a diagnosis of hyperthyroidism. He did so, and the diagnosis was confirmed. This person is being treated for this disease today. This demonstrates how such technologies can increase accessibility.

Let's move on to quality. The number of diagnostic tests is constantly increasing. For example, in Moscow, the number of CT scans increases by about 14 percent every year, and there are not enough doctors. The World Health Organization tells us that in five years, the world's medical workforce will be short of ten million people. Of course, this problem should have at least some solution. Artificial intelligence is one of the ways to solve this problem.

Today, every region of the Russian Federation has medical artificial intelligence. And this year, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation and the Government of Moscow, the MosMed AI project was launched, which means that artificial intelligence services rely on the Moscow experiment for security criteria–-the presence of a registration certificate and quality. And today they are available in every medical organization in Russia. Today, more than 75 regions of the Russian Federation have already submitted their applications for connection to this platform.

How does it work? See, the patient comes to the medical organization, performs a diagnostic study. This research is anonymized and sent to MosMed AI. There it is directed to the artificial intelligence service that was previously selected by this region. The results are immediately returned to the doctor, joining the original study, so that the doctor can see the image with hints and text formed on the basis of those findings that artificial intelligence found. Speaking as a radiologist, it really makes a difference that we reduce simple tasks and focus on cognitively complex ones.

The following project was carried out on the example of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. We took ten thousand studies of computed tomography of the chest, which were performed relatively long ago, analyzed them using one artificial intelligence algorithm, and invited these patients. This eventually led to 100 identified lung cancers, including those in which it was not, of course, detected earlier–-in the early stages, when treatment is most effective, and the survival rate of such people is 90 percent. This demonstrates how such technologies can affect quality.

Let's move on to how these technologies can affect the reduction of drug development time. Today, in infectious bacterial diseases, microorganisms gradually develop resistance to antibiotics. A global problem. Usually, drug development takes a huge amount of time. Usually there is a " dry " phase, which requires a huge amount of selection of molecules so that they have certain properties. The second is the " wet "phase, but it is important that the" dry " phase takes years. Artificial intelligence algorithms can significantly reduce this time–-at least four times. For example: not so long ago, a new class of antibiotics was discovered in general. These technologies help to change this direction for the better.

Speaking about technologies, I will say that this year AIRI and SberMed AI created the first domestic fundamental model. This is very different from what we are usually used to looking at about artificial intelligence. What's happening? This technology is capable of self-learning on a large amount of data of various types: not just an image, text, or other signals, but taking this data entirely and forming the result. This greatly reduces the time required to create new technologies. Today, we handed over such a fundamental model to the experts of the Moscow Department of Health. They are conducting a hackathon right now to test this technology.

When we say that there is a reduction in time, this is really a step towards strong artificial intelligence, but when we talk about such new technologies, we always have distrust. This year, the Ministry of Health issued a Code of Ethics for Healthcare for the Use of Artificial Intelligence. This is aimed at protecting people from mistakes and encouraging doctors to trust the use of such technologies.

I talked about how these technologies affect the availability and quality of treatment, change our lives for the better, but most importantly—for our health, for which I wish you well.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Perhaps the Minister of Health, Mikhail Albertovich [Murashko], who is sitting across from me here, would have spoken better about the use of artificial intelligence in Russian healthcare. When he comes to me, he very often touches on these topics or similar ones, and artificial intelligence in relation to the growing possibilities of medicine, too.

Of course, everything here–-not everything, but a lot--is based on the speed of analysis of big data that is obtained or can be obtained and should be investigated in relation to a particular patient, a particular person. This possibility will increase with the development of artificial intelligence, which means that it should be used.

There are, of course, many moral questions that arise here, as you mentioned in passing. First of all, this is connected, of course, with data protection. The doctor – just like the priest, he has his own moral obligations towards the patient. Everything happens in life, but, as a rule, in Russian medicine people adhere to these principles and protect the interests of their patients.

But when it comes to collecting big data, then, of course, we need appropriate methods of protection when exchanging data, when accumulating it, when transmitting it, and so on. But, of course, experts here understand that artificial intelligence will be very helpful and helps in early diagnosis, which means it will also help in further treatment and prevention of serious consequences from diseases.

You have also mentioned new drugs–-it is also very important to invent these molecules. And it is very pleasant to hear that we can now use new generations of antibiotics, because the speed, I repeat once again, of finding the right research areas, processing new, necessary materials for research is increasing and gives an accelerated result.

It would be better if, with the help of artificial intelligence, we would eventually have to—not have to but would be able to–-give up antibiotics altogether. Although, probably, it is still necessary to do without it, but in this direction it is quite possible–-with the help of artificial intelligence--to move. And once it becomes unnecessary, if you respond in a timely manner to what is happening to a person, with his health, including at the genetic level.

These studies are extremely important and interesting. It is possible–-but of course, there are also a lot of things related to the moral and moral side--to use genetic [engineering] technology, genetic engineering capabilities also with the help of artificial intelligence and achieve fantastic results.

But when we talk about the digital profile of each individual person–-and now we are trying to use these opportunities more and more widely—then we need to take the next step: we need to create such a digital profile in the field of medicine on a national scale for the entire Russian healthcare system. This is all a matter of the future, but in general, it is necessary to lay such bricks in the foundation of our health care, of course, now. I hope so.

Thank you.

Gref: Thank you very much, Mr President.

Artificial intelligence is a key technology of the XXI century, like any new technology that carries both huge potential and risks.

Five years ago, here, at the conference, the Russian Alliance of Artificial Intelligence was created, which today has already included more than 800 Russian companies. And all of them signed, among other things, the Code of Ethics for the Development of Artificial Intelligence.

Today, at the initiative of the Russian Artificial Intelligence Alliance, the next level of cooperation is being born here–-an international alliance. It brings together national associations in the field of artificial intelligence from all over the world.

Today, Mr President, we have 15 associations in this hall that have agreed to sign the relevant memorandum on the creation of an international alliance in the field of artificial intelligence, and 13 representatives are ready to sign it today.

So let me start this procedure right now. Colleagues will sign and today will go down in history as the beginning of a new alliance, where researchers from 15 countries will come together to work with the risks of a new technology--this must be recognized. And the responsible attitude of all developers, especially large companies that develop fundamental models—they must think about this, think about how to overcome the use of artificial intelligence for criminal purposes, among other things.

Today we talked about fakes, that, unfortunately, bandits using artificial intelligence through instant messengers get into the wallets of citizens. Of course, it is also our responsibility to create such systems when this is not possible.

Today, 15 countries are coming together to make this work open, transparent and, as experts say, to ensure that artificial intelligence is aligned, so that it is adequate to the state of society and these social needs that exist today.

May I begin the ceremony, Mr President?

Vladimir Putin: Please, with pleasure.

Gref: Colleagues, please.

(Ceremony on the occasion of the creation of the International Alliance in the field of artificial intelligence with the participation of national associations of BRICS countries and other countries of the world.)

Dear friends!

I would like to congratulate all of you on the launch of the International AI Alliance, and first of all, the BRICS countries, most of which are present here today. I would like to thank all of you for taking part today, flying to the conference from far away, working out the document, and signing it today.

I would like to thank all the participants, all the members of the alliance, who put a lot of their work into making this event happen.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to thank you for your unwavering attention to the development of technology in our country and I promise that we will do everything possible to ensure that our country is at the forefront.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much, Mr. Gref German Oskarovich, for organizing these events. Thank you to our friends and guests of today's forum.

I congratulate you on concluding this alliance agreement. The more alliances we have, the better the future awaits us all. And today you have taken another step to ensure a better future for humanity.

Thank you and congratulations. Thank you very much. [My Emphasis]