The BRICS 2024 Expanded Format gives those not present at the restricted format an opportunity to provide their input, plus we get to red the words of those heads-of-state whose remarks weren’t recorded on the Russian readout. There’s an album of 37 photos available here. Again, the video at the above link is just shy of two hours long, meaning the following read will be long:

Allow me to give the floor to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia. Please, please, colleague.

Brazil is indeed accepting the BRICS presidency from us. We will do our best to support you and ensure that this transfer is effective. We are confident that the leadership of BRICS is moving into safe hands.

Thank you very much, Mr. Putin and all our colleagues.

As President Erdogan said, the West Bank [of the Jordan River] has become the largest cemetery in the world, all this happened in Palestine, and now it goes to Lebanon. There is also a conflict between Russia and Ukraine. We have two wars going on right now that could take over the whole world. Therefore, we need to work together towards the goal. Flag of our Presidency: we will work in the field of unification – unification on equal terms. This is another chapter of our work.

Many people want to divide the world into friends and enemies, but those who are in a more sensitive area suffer. What do these people want? They want jobs, food, quality healthcare, schools, and a healthy lifestyle. Without climate tragedies, a world without weapons, without killing innocent people.

It is now necessary to create alternative monetary relations between our countries. We are not talking about replacing our domestic money, but when we talk about a multipolar world, we must create a financial system, we must seriously discuss this topic. Technically, we can't wait any longer – we need to decide.

The [New] Development Bank is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. This bank is involved in the development of the infrastructure that will allow us to develop. Under the leadership of Ms. Dilma Rousseff, the bank is considering more than 100 projects worth more than $ 100 billion. When the bank was created, it was created to replace those banks that did not fulfill their intentions. The NDB is aimed at achieving the goals that we need.

In addition, when we talk about the banking system, we discuss the possibility of creating a financial system that will reduce the costs for our commercial relations.

The BRICS group has grown in recent years – from 2003 to 2023, exports to the BRICS countries increased 12-fold. The Women's Council, which was created, also discusses the issue of granting different rights.

The BRICS countries have been responsible for great economic growth in recent years. We are practically a large part of the population, we represent 36 percent of GDP. 76 percent of manganese, graphite, and rare earth elements are found in our territories. This is the Marshall Plan, but vice versa - when the economies in development support the developed world. The BRICS initiative breaks this logic.

We have great technological capabilities, and the voice of the people should be higher than the private sector [and its interests].

We will also continue to fight during Brazil's BRICS presidency, as there are important issues that are a priority for everyone.

During the UN Climate Conference COP-30 in Belém, we will be able to show that at the national level it is possible to remember that we are developing – producing, but also controlling our emissions.

BRICS also deals with climate change issues. There is no doubt that developed countries have historically been responsible for the fact that everyone is suffering now. We promised to reduce emissions and did not fulfill them, but we need to fulfill them, and some issues are very urgent. We have one planet, and the future of our planet depends on our actions. On our part, we will try to comply.

Our countries are trying to fight hunger and inequality. I invite all of you to join the alliance to fight hunger and poverty. This initiative started in the G20, but I invite all of you.

I would like to thank you for that victory, for the BRICS organization that is being held now. And despite the fact that I am not personally in Kazan, I would like to say that I am very happy, I would like to thank you for your support of Brazil's candidacy for the G20 ,as well as for the initiatives that we have implemented.

We have the President of Brazil in touch, and I am happy to give him the floor. Please give the floor to Mr. Da Silva.

Vladimir Putin: I would like to thank you very much, Mr President, especially for what you have told us in such detail, as we were discussing the situation in the region on the sidelines. Thank you, thank you.

Before I finish my remarks, I would like to once again confirm Egypt's readiness and commitment to strengthen multilateral cooperation in order to ensure security and stability, prosperity and stability of the economy, and achieve its goals.

We are also committed to further work to ensure financial cooperation and transition to national currencies, ensure financial payments in national currencies, as well as cooperation in the areas of digitalization, interaction with the BRICS Business Council, and strengthen public-private partnership based on the BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism.

In its current work, the BRICS Group has worked to ensure the sustainability of the multipolarity regime. From this point of view, Egypt confirms its readiness to strengthen cooperation and coordination with the countries of the association on various international platforms, including in such areas as the climate agenda, strengthening, ensuring food security, digitalization, education and science.

I would like to mention that last June Egypt hosted the first meeting of the New Development Bank, which is aimed at developing public-private partnership and attracting additional investment to the BRICS markets. This was done in light of the fact that we attach particular importance to the functioning of this bank to support development projects in developing countries, especially in the areas of transport, clean energy, infrastructure, digital sector and urbanization.

The world order suffers from many problems and crises, political crises that are compounded by economic problems, lead to security problems, lack of funding for development goals, and increased resource costs. Therefore, we in Egypt give priority to taking significant steps to ensure that the development goals are funded in developing countries through the establishment of reliable mechanisms and tools for ensuring the sustainable development of developing countries.

Egypt attaches great importance to strengthening the multipolar system in order to strengthen, achieve peace and development, and ensure and preserve peace and stability in the world. The severe crises that have engulfed the entire world in recent years have led some to question the current multipolar structure.

I would also like to emphasize that we look forward to receiving a detailed report from Ms. Dilma Rousseff on cooperation in the banking sector.

I would like to welcome you to today's meeting, which is an excellent opportunity to hold consultations and strengthen mutual understanding on current international issues.

Please give the floor to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mr. Sissi.

China's opinion is extremely important for our association and not only for ours. Therefore, I am sure that everyone listened carefully to your speech.

China is ready to work together with all its partners to open up new horizons for high-quality BRICS cooperation in the name of building a common community and a common destiny for humanity.

On this basis, the Chinese side will promote a plan to increase the capacity of BRICS countries in the field of digital education. Over the next five years, ten research centers will be established in the BRICS countries and 1,000 quotas will be provided for training courses for chief education managers, as well as teachers and students, in order to strengthen [ties] between BRICS cultural and humanitarian universities.

Last year, I put forward an initiative to create a mechanism for cooperation in the field of digital education within the framework of our association. I am very glad that this mechanism has already been established and started its work.

The inclusive coexistence of different civilizations should be actively promoted, the exchange of views and experience on public administration issues should be constantly strengthened, and the potential of BRICS cooperation in education, sports, and so on should be consistently developed in order to inject new driving force into the development of BRICS through mutual civilizational enrichment.

It is also important to promote the BRICS cultural and humanitarian agenda in order to promote the harmonious coexistence of different civilizations. The BRICS countries are united by a deep history and brilliant cultures.

In the new situation, the urgency of reforming the international financial system will only increase. In this regard, the BRICS member States should play a leading role in deepening financial and economic cooperation, strengthening the connectivity of financial infrastructure, maintaining a high level of financial security, and increasing the influence and authority of the New BRICS Development Bank, so that the international financial system can better adapt to changes in the global economic architecture .

It is important to promote a fair BRICS agenda in order to improve the global governance system. For a long time, the pace of global governance reforms has not been consistent with the speed of changes in the balance of international forces, so we should adhere to the principle of genuine multilateralism and the concept of joint discussion, joint construction and joint use, lead the reform of the global governance system based on the concept of equality, justice, openness and inclusiveness, and increase the representation and voice of the countries of the Global South.

Using its advantages, the Chinese side is ready to expand cooperation with BRICS member states in such areas as green industry, clean energy and green development of mineral resources in order to" greenen "the industrial chain, strengthen" green "cooperation and improve the quality of our development.

It is important to promote the BRICS green agenda in the name of achieving sustainable development. Green development is a sign of our time. All BRICS member countries should actively integrate into the global trend of green and low-carbon transformation. China's high-quality manufacturing, especially in the fields of electrical engineering, lithium battery and photovoltaic products, gives an important impetus to global green development.

China will also create the BRICS international center for deep-sea resource research; we will create the Chinese center for cooperation in BRICS special economic zones, the Chinese center for industrial competencies of BRICS countries, and we will also build a BRICS cooperation network in the field of digital ecosystems. We look forward to the active participation of all our partners, which, I am sure, will allow us to jointly bring our cooperation within the BRICS to a qualitatively new level.

The BRICS Center for cooperation in the development of artificial intelligence technologies was recently established in China. We are ready to deepen innovative cooperation with all parties, unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence.

It is important to promote the BRICS innovation agenda and encourage high-quality development. Indeed, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is rapidly unfolding, which requires us to keep up with the times and cultivate productive forces of a new quality.

At the same time, the ongoing deepening of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the outbreak of a new war in Lebanon are reminders of the ongoing escalation of conflicts between the parties. It is important to achieve a ceasefire and stop the killings as soon as possible, and to make untiring efforts for a full, just and consistent settlement of the Palestinian question.

In the context of prolonging the Ukrainian crisis, China, Brazil and the countries of the Global South have created a group of "Friends of Peace". It aims to unite voices in support of peace. Based on the principles of preventing a "breakthrough" of the conflict, its spread to third parties, avoiding an escalation of hostilities and refusing to add fuel to the fire, it is important to promote an early de-escalation of the situation.

It is important to promote the BRICS peace agenda in the name of protecting common security. Humanity lives in a community of indivisible security, and only the implementation of the concept of common, integrated, shared and sustainable security will allow us to reach the path of universal security.

Today, as the world enters a new period of turbulence and transformation, we face a fateful choice. It should be returned to peaceful development. This reminds me of the book by the Russian writer Chernyshevsky "What to do?", in which the main character showed exceptional firm will and determination in achieving his goals. We really need this kind of fortitude today. The more complex our era, the more important it is to fight hard, showing unwavering will, vanguard courage and the ability to respond to changes, thereby opening up new prospects for high-quality cooperation development.

I congratulate everyone on the opening of the summit. I am grateful to President Putin and the Russian presidency for the excellent organization of our work and the hospitality extended to us. I am convinced that through our joint efforts, our summit will set clear guidelines for BRICS cooperation and open a new chapter for unity and interaction in the Global South.

Please address the President of the People's Republic of China. You are welcome.

I thank you for your attention and invite your colleagues to comment on the results of our work on the economic and humanitarian tracks.

Broad prospects open up for cooperation between regions, cities and municipalities. During the thematic forums held in Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, and Kazan, it was possible to discuss the prospects for cooperation in the field of sustainable development of municipalities, effective management of urban economy and infrastructure, and improving the availability of urban services.

This year, the inter-parliamentary dialogue has noticeably intensified within the framework of the association. A new format of meetings of the chairmen of the international affairs committees of legislative bodies has been created.

The practice of holding large-scale BRICS Sports Games is well established. This year Kazan hosted the fifth such games in 27 sports. They were organized in an open format for the first time. Athletes not only from the countries of the association, but also from more than 80 other countries of the world took part in the competition. These Games have clearly shown that Russia has a modern infrastructure base and the human potential to host major world-class sporting events. In order to further develop the BRICS Games, we propose to develop a special interstate program and establish a coordinating body that would deal with the implementation of projects in the field of physical culture and sports.

During the year of the Russian presidency, we placed special emphasis on developing contacts in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. The BRICS International Film Festival and Cultural Festival were successfully held, the Alliance of Folk Dance Culture and the Association of Film Schools were established.

I will mention the decision to establish the BRICS Geographer's Day, which will now be celebrated annually on August 18. A scientific expedition to the reserves of the Krasnoyarsk Territory and Khakassia in Russia was already timed to coincide with this date.

We welcome the agreements on common approaches to the formation of a system of scientometric databases, on expanding the areas of interaction and the number of participants of the Network University.

I would like to draw your attention to the Russian proposal to create a BRICS alliance in the field of artificial intelligence. Its purpose is to regulate artificial intelligence technologies, including to prevent their illegal use. In Russia, the business community has adopted a code of ethics in this area, which our BRICS partners and other countries can join.

Separately, I would like to note the publication of the first issue of the BRICS medical journal. From now on, doctors, scientists and medical students have the opportunity to publish their innovative ideas. BRICS cooperation in science and technology makes a significant contribution to efforts to bridge the global digital divide, to the development of artificial intelligence and other new technologies.

A comprehensive system of early warning of the risks of mass infectious diseases has been launched. Russia has also launched an initiative to establish a BRICS research network on public health, which aims to strengthen national health systems by sharing best practices. It is important to further strengthen the capacity of the BRICS Vaccine Center and Tuberculosis Research Network.

A group on nuclear medicine has been formed to develop cooperation in the production of innovative radiological drugs and diagnostics. The first BRICS forum on nuclear medicine held in St. Petersburg was also useful.

Significant progress has been made in BRICS health cooperation, which was facilitated by the October meeting of relevant ministers. She set a long-term vector of work in the healthcare sector.

Such promising projects as the formation of a permanent BRICS logistics platform, drawing up an overview of transport routes, opening an electronic communication platform for transport, and establishing a reinsurance pool are discussed.

Special attention should be paid to improving transport connectivity between our countries, as this provides additional opportunities for growth and diversification of mutual trade. This year, a regular BRICS dialogue on this topic has been launched, and subgroups on transport and logistics have been formed within the Business Council.

I would like to note the successful holding of a meeting of heads and experts of the BRICS tax authorities in Moscow in September. Colleagues put forward useful ideas for developing a BRICS tax cooperation website and an online platform for digital solutions for tax authorities. For its part, Russia has proposed the establishment of a permanent rotating BRICS tax secretariat.

The BRICS International Center for Antimonopoly Law and Policy is well established. We consider it necessary to further develop this area, including launching an interstate platform on fair competition.

We see the feasibility of creating a separate BRICS platform for precious metals, as well as diamonds, because this market is heavily regulated by various trade barriers, bypassing the universal certification scheme of the Kimberley Process.

Russia also supports the expansion of cooperation in the field of subsurface use. In July, the first meeting of the BRICS Geological Platform was held in Moscow, which made it possible to intensify the exchange of experience in the field of exploration and production of minerals.

The contribution of the BRICS countries to global energy security is indisputable. The association includes both key producers and consumers of energy resources. The joint energy research platform brings a good return.

The implementation of this initiative will help protect national markets from negative external interference, speculation and attempts to cause artificial food shortages. Over time, it would be possible to think about the transformation of the grain exchange into a full-fledged commodity exchange.

A number of BRICS countries are among the world's largest producers of cereals, legumes and oilseeds. In this regard, it was proposed to open the BRICS grain exchange, which will contribute to the formation of fair and predictable price indicators for products and raw materials-taking into account its special role in ensuring food security.

Currently, there are more than 2,500 special economic zones in the entire BRICS space. We believe that it is important to establish direct links between the management teams of such territories with preferential and prefered regimes, so that they can exchange best practices on building logistics hubs, localizing industrial production, and ensuring favorable global competitive conditions for investors.

The Russian Presidency proposed to establish mutual information about the practices of launching online dispute resolution services in e-commerce, in order to create joint framework procedures for pre-trial dispute resolution in the future. Let me also remind you of our initiatives to establish the BRICS arbitration investment center and develop a convention on the settlement of investment disputes, which will increase the security of mutual investments.

The Association states are stepping up cooperation on expanding barrier-free e-commerce. The dynamic growth of sales on the Internet also leads to an increase in commercial disputes that require prompt and fair consideration.

We need to continue to work together to promote balanced approaches to issues related to the transition of the global economy to low-emission development models, and to resist in every possible way attempts to use the climate agenda to eliminate competitors from the market, especially in emerging markets . The BRICS contact group on Climate and Sustainable development is closely engaged in all this. We consider the BRICS partnership initiatives on carbon markets and the climate research platform to be promising.

We believe that the launch of a special mechanism for BRICS countries ' consultations on World Trade Organization issues will help develop a common position on creating fairer rules of the game in the global economy and reforming the international financial system.

In particular, it is about improving the sustainability of supply chains and value added, countering protectionism, developing e-commerce, and establishing contacts through special economic zones.

I would like to note that this year our association has managed to agree on a number of initiatives aimed at solving critical common tasks.

In this regard, we propose to create a new BRICS investment platform that would become a powerful tool for supporting our national economies, as well as provide financial resources to the countries of the Global South and East.

In order to maximize the potential of our growing economies and take full advantage of the new wave of global economic growth, our countries need to step up cooperation in such areas as technology, education, efficient use of resources, trade and logistics, finance and insurance, as well as multiply the volume of capital investment.

The trend towards maintaining the leading BRICS positions in the global economy is likely to strengthen, primarily due to such objective factors as population growth, capital accumulation, urbanization and increased labor productivity, accompanied by technological innovations.

The share of BRICS countries in terms of purchasing power parity by the end of 2024 will be 36.7 percent, which is confidently higher than the share of the Group of Seven countries – this share was 30 percent by the end of 2023, and in 2024 it will be slightly higher.

As for the economies of the BRICS countries, they generally show sufficient stability due to the responsible macroeconomic and credit and financial policies of our governments, and most of the BRICS countries are expected to develop faster in the medium term. Thus, the average growth of the BRICS economies in 2024-2025 will be, according to preliminary estimates, 3.8 percent, with an increase in world GDP, also according to preliminary estimates, of 3.2–3.3 percent.

The implementation of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is also stalling, with the least developed countries suffering the most from the unstable global economic environment – primarily from food and energy inflation.

Commodity price volatility is at a high level, and rising inflation is driving down individual incomes and corporate profits in many countries.

However, there is still a significant crisis potential, and it is not only the growing geopolitical tensions, but also the fact that the chronic growth of the debt burden in developed countries continues, the practice of unilateral sanctions, protectionism and unfair competition is expanding. As a direct result, there is a fragmentation of international trade and the foreign direct investment market, especially in developing countries.

World trade and the global economy as a whole – we have just stated this in a narrow way – are undergoing significant changes. On the positive side, the focus of business activity is gradually shifting towards emerging markets. A multipolar model is being formed, which is launching a new wave of growth, primarily for the benefit of the countries of the Global South and East – and, of course, the BRICS states.

We will discuss topical issues of BRICS activities, primarily in the economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as hear reports from the heads of relevant structures of our association – the president of the New Development Bank, Ms. Dilma Rousseff, the Chairman of the Business Council, Mr. Katyrin, the chairman of the Interbank Cooperation Mechanism, Mr. Shuvalov, and the chairman of the Women's Business Alliance, Ms. Nesterova.

If you will allow me, I will open our work, or rather, continue our work.

We continue to work in an expanded format, and before we do that, we need to approve the agenda. Everyone knows it. Question: are there any comments, suggestions, or amendments in this regard? No? Then we assume that the agenda has been agreed upon. Thank you.

:(as translated)A. Ahmed Your Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation!

Your Excellencies, Heads of State and Government, Dear delegates,

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to President Putin for hosting this summit. And our meeting gives us hope that we will achieve multilateralism and be able to meet the challenges that our world faces today.

We are a newcomer to the BRICS family, and we, Ethiopia, are ready to work constructively for the development of multilateralism and the development of developing countries on the principles of equality. The world is developing rapidly, and the world is facing numerous crises. Their solution requires wisdom and a thoughtful approach.

Your Excellencies, it is important to recognize that economic growth in developing countries is very often confronted with an unfair global financial system. The imbalance in our economic framework in the world leads to inequality, inflation and unemployment, and therefore requires a collective effort on our part – more than ever.

Calls to solve climate problems, to finance these solutions – they do not pay attention, although the crisis is deepening. When faced with these challenges, I also see significant opportunities within the BRICS framework.

The collective voice of BRICS represents almost half of the global population and one-third of global GDP. BRICS has the potential to be a transformative force on the road to a more just world order.

Your Excellencies, Intra-BRICS trade, investment, and tourism can lead to economic growth that will benefit not only the member States, but also serve as a model for cooperation and solidarity in addressing global challenges.

We must put our economies and capacities at the service of this in order to achieve economic growth in the interests of our peoples. Strengthening collaboration and using artificial intelligence is also very important. I strongly support the proposal made by President Putin and President Xi on this issue.

Moreover, immediate consideration of applications for membership in BRICS and the New Development Bank will make it possible to create a system of alternative financing for infrastructure projects that are important for development. I believe that BRICS is in a unique position that allows it to pursue multilateralism.

We must find solutions to the concerns of developing countries, and their voice must be heard in the world, in particular in Ethiopia.

I would like to emphasize that the reform of the UN Security Council deserves our attention. We are confident that the countries represented at this summit on a parity basis will consider the issue of Africa's representation in the UN Security Council. This is a common African position. It's not just about representation, it's about justice and equality. In this way, all countries can contribute to global governance.

Mr. President [Putin], Your Excellencies, Ethiopia underlines the practical significance of our partnership. This reflects the hopes and potential that BRICS represents.

Our country is the third largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa. We have a young labor potential, we have energy resources, and this opens up new opportunities for investment and trade as part of our macroeconomic reform, which opens up new doors for growth.

Our green economy initiative allows us to plant 40 billion seedlings within six years, which underscores our commitment to sustainable economic development.

Ethiopia is also committed to ensuring food security. We have become the largest grain producer thanks to our productivity. Our investment in smart cities and tourism highlights our cultural and historical richness, and we learn from the world.

I once again call for economic cooperation within the BRICS framework between all sectors: industry, energy, tourism and, above all, artificial intelligence.

In conclusion, I would like to assure you, Your Excellencies, that Ethiopia is committed to actively participating in the realization of our common vision for a brighter future. Our partnership should not only address today's challenges, but also lay the foundation for achieving a more just and inclusive multilateral world.

I thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much, Mr Prime Minister, for drawing your attention once again to our priorities.

I give the floor to Mr. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

:(as translated)Narendra Modi I would like to thank President Putin for the excellent organization of this BRICS summit, and once again I would like to extend my heartfelt greetings to all our new friends who have joined BRICS.

Under the new, expanded membership, BRICS accounts for 40 percent of the world's population and 30 percent of the global economy.

Over the past 20 years, BRICS has achieved a lot. I am confident that in the near future this organization will become a more effective platform for addressing global challenges.

Friends! I would also like to welcome Dilma Rousseff, who is the President of the New Development Bank. In the past year, the bank has become an important opportunity to address the development needs of the Global South. We in India support this. We also support regional centers in Africa and Russia that have supported the bank's activities.

Our development projects are worth $ 35 billion. We will continue to work on the basis of a principle that responds to demand. By expanding the bank, we must guarantee long-term financial stability, we must open up access to markets, and this should be our priority.

In the new, expanded structure, BRICS has become an economy that is worth more than $ 30 trillion. The BRICS Business Council and the BRICS Women's Business Alliance play a special role in the development of our economic cooperation. This year, a consensus was reached on WTO reforms: we talked about agriculture, supply chains, economic reforms, and all this should consolidate our economic cooperation.

As part of this initiative, we should also focus on the interests of small and medium-sized enterprises. It is gratifying to note that the BRICS Startup Forum, which was proposed by India in 2021, will be held this year.

The Research Network initiative also plays an important role in logistics and supply chains between BRICS member countries.

This year, a consensus was reached within the BRICS countries in cooperation with UNIDO on the training of skilled workers.

The BRICS Vaccine Research Center, which was established in 2022, allows us to consolidate health security in all our countries. India is ready to share its experience in digital health with our BRICS partners.

Friends! Climate change is a priority issue for all of us. We welcome the consensus that was reached in the framework of the BRICS Open Carbon Markets Partnership under the Russian chairmanship. Special emphasis was placed on green growth, infrastructure development, and the transition to a green economy. India has launched a number of initiatives, such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure. All this opens up new doors for us.

Last year, within the framework of COP-28 [the UN Climate Change Conference], we put forward an important initiative called "green credit". I invite our BRICS partners to join this initiative.

Special emphasis was and is being placed on building infrastructure in all BRICS member countries. In India, we have created a digital platform called GatiShakti Portal, which allows you to quickly develop multimodal connections. This allowed us to create an integrated infrastructure, helps us with planning and implementation, and reduces logistics costs. We are ready to share our experience with all of you, friends.

We welcome efforts aimed at greater financial consolidation among the BRICS countries. Trade in the national currency and cross-border payments will only play into the hands of our cooperation. The Unified Payment Interface (UPI), which was developed by India, is indeed a success, and many countries have adopted it in the past year. Together with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, we have implemented this in the UAE. We are also ready to cooperate with other BRICS countries in this area.

Friends! India is fully committed to developing cooperation within the BRICS framework. We sincerely believe in our diversity and multipolarity - and this is our strength. We believe in humanity. This will help us achieve a brighter future for our future generations.

I thank everyone for participating in this important and valuable discussion. I wish all the best to President Lula da Silva as the next BRICS Chairman. India will support your presidency.

Once again, I thank President Putin and all the leaders.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much, Mr Prime Minister.

We all talk about the need to ensure high rates of economic growth. You're doing just that. We congratulate you on these results: 7.5 percent growth is an example for many of us.

Thank you for your initiatives. thank you.

Please give the floor to the President of Iran.

:(as translated)M.Pezeshkian In the name of the All-merciful and Merciful Lord!

Dear Vladimir Putin, dear President of the Russian Federation, Dear Heads of BRICS member States, Ladies and gentlemen,

Today, for the first time, we are holding a BRICS meeting in an expanded format with new members of this association. We strive for a new world order that is fairer and more secure.

The period of one-sidedness, when prosperity and development can only be realized on the path defined in the western directions, is coming to an end. I can say that the result of such an approach of Western countries can only aggravate the situation in all corners of the world. And it is with great regret that I must say that the Americans have contributed to the proliferation of conflicts and wars around the world. This is the unleashing of different wars, different conflicts, and we are well aware of what is happening in Lebanon and Palestine right now.

The formation and expansion of BRICS over the past 15 years has become an opportunity for the countries of the world community not to link their fate solely with the wishes and aspirations of Western powers, but to follow the path of broader partnership in all spheres.

Some Western analysts in the first years after the formation of this group did not consider the possibility that BRICS would become a serious player in the international arena, but, fortunately, today this group has actually established its role as an alternative path. BRICS is expected to continue its journey with greater strength in the future. With the addition of new members to BRICS, this group now represents a significant portion of emerging countries and emerging markets.

For this reason, the expectations of making more rapid and at the same time more ambitious decisions from this group are increasing from now on.

The efforts that have been made so far to reduce the dollar's dominance in the global economy should be strengthened and implemented through operational solutions, such as the creation of a BRICS currency basket or a new settlement mechanism independent of the dollar. Independent parties can no longer pay for the misguided financial policies or inefficiency of the United States in combating organized corruption in its financial sector.

Today, the world faces many challenges in the areas of food security, climate change, the debt crisis, the division of North and South, and many other issues. Addressing these challenges, which have caused more tension and damage to developing countries and the Global South than anywhere else, must be accompanied by the active participation of these countries within the BRICS framework. The BRICS Group should act more seriously to reflect unheard voices in the international community and effectively follow the BRICS dialogue mechanism with other parties.

We believe in the BRICS ideals of reforming the governance of global multilateralism, promoting peace, security and inclusive economic growth, creating transparency and strengthening democracy in global financial institutions.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will do its utmost to ensure that BRICS, far from politics and geopolitical conflicts, successfully promotes the task of reforming the structure of global economic governance in order to create alternative opportunities for the development and prosperity of the southern countries.

BRICS institutions, such as the New Development Bank and the Reserve Fund, if new members are available, should assume more responsibility in financing the projects of the BRICS members and in addressing the problem of payment imbalances. Each of the BRICS member countries should consider the development process of other members as its own progress and development, healthy competition, and mutual cooperation.

I think that it is necessary to create an electronic platform for all BRICS members in order to facilitate the processes of mutual trade between these parties, as well as reduce dependence on "world domination" in the field of trade. We need to think about how we can improve the system of mutual settlements based on national currencies. We are well aware that we should not continue to depend on Western payment systems, which is a big threat to all countries. Maybe not today, but tomorrow.

In conclusion, while appreciating the hospitality and extensive efforts of the Russian people and Government to host this summit and the BRICS Presidency in 2024, I once again consider it necessary to emphasize that comprehensive global economic prosperity and development can only be achieved in conditions of peace and public security.

What we are seeing today in Palestine and Lebanon is the deepening of the foundations of war and violence by ignoring the basic rights of people who want nothing more than the right to sovereignty of their ancestral lands. The continuation of this situation will undoubtedly put the world at risk of spreading instability and war.

Therefore, I ask all respected members of the valuable and influential BRICS group to use all their collective and individual capacities to bring about changes in this situation and ensure the right of the Palestinian people.

Thank you all very much.

I hope to see you again.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you, Mr. President.

You said a very important thing: our task is to ensure broad cooperation in the interests of most countries of the world. Of course, this is what we gather and work for.

Thank you very much.

Please give the floor to the President of the Republic of South Africa, please.

:(as translated)With.Ramaphosa Your Excellency, Mr. President Vladimir Putin,

Excellencies, distinguished leaders of the BRICS countries, Dear Ministers, Ladies and gentlemen,

First of all, let me express my gratitude to President Vladimir Putin and the people of the Russian Federation for hosting the 16th BRICS Summit in this beautiful city of Kazan.

It is important that the BRICS summit is being held in a city that is so rich in cultural heritage and diversity, as we are entering a new chapter in the history of BRICS in an expanded format: we have adopted new countries that are rich in their own cultures and traditions. Our history, the history of the BRICS countries – is a history of solidarity, mutual respect and mutual benefit.

BRICS is an inclusive group of countries that intend to change the trajectory of the Global South. To do this, we must fully realize the potential of our economic partnership to ensure sustainable development for all, not just for certain groups of countries. We must take decisive steps to build shared prosperity that is equal for all.

Like most countries in the world, the Republic of South Africa is making efforts to ensure the sustainability of supply chains, trade, tourism and financial flows that would not depend on external influence in a multipolar world. Working together, the BRICS family has an important role to play in addressing the key challenges of the Global South by building partnerships with emerging economies and markets.

We look forward to hearing reports from our finance ministers and central bank governors on the use of national currencies in international trade and financial transactions among the BRICS countries and their trading partners.

A few days ago, BRICS business representatives gathered in Moscow under the chairmanship of the BRICS Business Council. During the event, specific opportunities for developing trade between our countries were discussed. The Republic of South Africa believes that such activities, aimed at achieving practical results, play a key role in achieving national development priorities and ensuring inclusive economic growth.

We believe that inclusive growth means, among other things, recognizing the priority of businesses run by women. We recognize the work of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance. It adds significant value to our growth and development efforts.

As new sustainable development solutions are sought, the challenges of climate change must be recognized. It is necessary to recognize the devastating consequences that it has for the lives of our countries. The Republic of South Africa remains committed to a fair transition to a low-carbon economy. We are committed to reducing global emissions based on the principles of shared and differentiated responsibilities, as well as respect for our national capacities and capabilities.

Emerging economies are severely affected by the effects of climate change. However, they are least to blame for the current climate crisis. It is therefore imperative that industrialized countries meet their climate commitments to ensure a fair and equitable transition. It is important that climate action does not exacerbate the problem of inequality and does not constrain the development of countries in the Global South.

In order to achieve the goals of the BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy until 2025, it is necessary to consider various ways to use the opportunities to address the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the BRICS countries.

It is necessary to increase cooperation among the BRICS countries by launching common development programs in the field of export, industrial cooperation and technology exchange. We call for calibrating and changing trade routes to ensure more sustainable industrialization. Reform of the World Trade Organization is also needed.

It is necessary to consider the cooperation of the BRICS countries in the field of mineral resources and tracking the sources of production of mineral resources. This plays an important role in the development and achievement of the goal of reducing the carbon footprint of our economies.

The New Development Bank, as an international entity, plays an important role in this. The Bank is essential for achieving the overall aspirations of our group and for achieving the goals of our emerging economies as a whole.

We highly appreciate the work being done and the progress being made by the New Development Bank under the brilliant leadership of our dear sister, Mrs. Dilma Rousseff. Her work is a brilliant example of the value of the BRICS group, as it supports the growth and development of the Global South. And this is our strength.

As we step up our development, we must also keep in mind the issues of peace and security. Ongoing conflicts around the world are a source of serious concern. The ongoing conflicts in the Gaza Strip and the Middle East are causing many Palestinian deaths, and this is a matter of grave concern. We must strongly advocate for a ceasefire that should take effect immediately. The right of the Palestinian people to self-determination must also be recognized.

We have made progress on a number of issues. The progress made should inspire us to strive for more. In addition, BRICS should become a more effective tool for ensuring global peace and progress at all levels and in all spheres, in the economy and beyond.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much, dear Mr. President.

Thank you for drawing your attention to the special features and challenges of the Global South.

Of course, we all agree that it is necessary to fight climate change, but we cannot disagree with you that no one should be allowed to use it for some selfish interests and in the interests of some groups or individual states. Thank you very much again.

Please give the floor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.

:(as translated)But.Al Nahyan Dear Mr. President Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation,

Ladies and gentlemen,

We are meeting today at a time when we are all pondering the ways of the future. We are working together not only to meet the current challenges, but also to create a road map for the future economy, which is more sustainable, stronger, and able to meet the challenges based on innovations that form the basis for future economic development.

Today, it is obvious to everyone that economic development is connected not only with traditional sources, but also with our opportunities in the field of innovative technologies, rethinking the possibilities of using the existing potential. The economy today requires a new movement, a new momentum, and a discussion of ways forward for prosperity and sustainable development, while at the same time sharing resources fairly.

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, The UAE believes that the modern economy should be flexible, attract innovative technologies and innovations, and be open to the world. At the same time, we understand that success is not based solely on the current situation but will be ensured by ensuring the interests of future generations.

The UAE is proud that we have made significant progress in a number of sectors, such as technology and logistics. We also support leading initiatives in the international arena to create platforms for promoting dialogue on the green economy, sustainable development, and investment.

The "green" economy today is one of the foundations for achieving sustainable development. In the UAE, we are committed to making progress in this area. The UAE has invested in major renewable energy projects, such as solar power, wind power, in order to make more efficient use of natural energy sources and natural resources. This is part of our vision to achieve a more sustainable future with climate change in mind.

As for the agreement on strategic cooperation. The UAE creates new opportunities for developing an innovative economy. Another priority in our economy and foreign policy is opening up new markets, attracting investment, and investing our national funds.

We are interested in expanding cooperation and partnership with other countries in order to ensure sustainable development. Therefore, we are working to expand our partnerships, especially those based on cooperation in the innovation sphere and cooperation in the "green" economy.

Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to confirm that the final declaration to be adopted at the end of our meeting today, headed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will be a very important step in strengthening our cooperation, in establishing a universally recognized framework for countering future challenges and achieving our common goals.

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: The United Arab Emirates takes a very responsible approach to solving our common tasks. We had the opportunity and pleasure to discuss this in detail with the President of the United Arab Emirates during his recent visit to Moscow. thank you.

Mr. Dilma Rousseff, President of the New Development Bank.

Dmitry Rousseff: Good afternoon!

I would like to thank President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin for his words of welcome and for the excellent organization of the BRICS summit in Kazan. I welcome all the Presidents of States and Prime ministers.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Big meetings and events will take place in the coming months. After the US central bank cut the rate, the entire world was subjected to the same processes. We see that the policy that is being applied dominates in comparison with the policies of other countries. We depend on the projection of the policy that is applied in the United States. In other words, it shows that we do not have control over our own areas of the economy and currency exchange.

In Europe, the economy is very sensitive, and very opposite "winds" affect this continent.

Last week, the European Central Bank's interest rate policy also came into effect. That is, no growth is expected.

But in Asia, in the East, in Africa, in Latin America and especially in Asian countries-these countries are responsible for growth and for improving the international economic situation for their peoples.

When we talk about geopolitics, the very difficult, dramatic situation in Palestine is the main point that concerns us, because women and children are being killed. There is only one explanation for this – destruction. The complexity of this region also affects transport and international logistics.

The complex geopolitical situation is also complicated by the fact that the dollar is used as a weapon to change the living conditions of the population, which also affects the international system, that is, its credibility and integrity.

Taking all this into account, we develop and take our actions. In the first months, it was quite difficult for our bank – at that time, the bank did not have access to raising liquidity outside the exchanges for 15 months. We got admission, it was very important. This happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting in 2023, we began to take measures to overcome these difficulties. We have found ways to attract investment and mobilize resources. In April 2023, we returned to the market, and this return helped us understand the risks and assess other situations.

Since then, we have been entering various markets, raising funds in Hong Kong dollars, Middle East dollars, South African rand and other units. We have conducted more than 12 billion transactions. We strive to diversify, use local monetary systems, and reduce costs. Thus, within five years, we will reduce the share of dollars to 45 percent. Our costs are decreasing – which means we are on the right track.

In addition, we were able to support many contracts, signed new financing contracts, and expanded our bank's system.

For 2024-2025, we envisioned financing 39-40 projects in the field of infrastructure, transport, clean electricity, clean water, and digital projects worth more than ten billion dollars. To date, we have financed a total of 101 investment projects worth $ 35 billion.

The New Development Bank foresees and wants to focus on financing in national monetary units. This is very important for us to increase our funding opportunity. This is our strategy.

The goal for 2022-2026 was to implement 30 percent of the financing in national monetary units. To date, we have reached 28.3 percent, which means that we are almost reaching our goal of 30 percent. Why? Because it is very important to promote new technologies, new platforms, and financing when using national currency units.

This approach, in addition to the fact that it is important, that it guarantees our financial independence, and that finances will reflect the importance of our countries in trade and investment, will also help to overcome the imbalance associated with calculations in dollars, the assessment will be in national currencies. Calculations in dollars as an international unit are one of the sources that usually cause debt in the Global South. The new system provides protection against the volatility of rates and exchange rates.

Ladies and gentlemen, the positive results that the bank has achieved recently have made it possible to reduce the costs and cost of loans for our member countries, which became possible after a long period of time. The cheaper we get money, the more we allow our finances to be used for priority contracts.

In addition, one of the main priority issues is the expansion of participants in the bank. This also allows us to create a more stable system of our bank, and also allows us to create a financial structure that provides for multipolarity and enhances this dynamic development.

In 2023-2024, our bank held various consultations with potential members of the bank. In other words, it confirms that the practical application of our bank is very important for the countries of the Global South. With our last meeting with the bank's management, we are completing the process of Algeria's accession to the bank.

In addition, we have also developed a system for how to become a knowledge center. In this direction, we have held various discussions on the stable development and use of the currencies of the participating countries, using technologies and platforms to provide more favorable financial conditions for developing countries and for new markets. Therefore, this is our goal, this is our compromise – to develop new innovative financing platforms using domestic national currencies.

In addition, it is also very important that we share our views, especially on issues related to solving energy problems, and we use this experience for the benefit of our member countries.

Finally, I am happy to say that, despite the occasional doubts that arise, we have made progress, and we have recently taken very important steps. This does not mean that we are satisfied with what we have achieved. It only shows what we can do and what we try to do. Fulfilling our role in supporting the BRICS countries means increasing our financial capacity, especially when using national currencies and making them available when needed.

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much, dear Mrs. Rousseff.

You said that the dollar is used as a weapon. Yes, indeed, we see that this is so. In fact, I think that this is a big mistake of those who do this, because using the dollar, which is still the most important tool of world finance, as a means of achieving political goals, undermines confidence in this currency and reduces its capabilities.

But we don't do it, other people do it. But we don't give up, we don't fight the dollar. But if we are not allowed to work with it – what to do, then we are forced to look for other alternatives, which is what happens.

As we strive for cooperation, I think we should understand that the longer we live and work according to other people's rules and on other people's platforms, the longer this transition to a new and fairer economic and financial system will last, and this may be accompanied by major upheavals, including those that will lead to a new economic and financial system, which we observe, in particular, in the Middle East. My colleagues and I will talk about this later.

Thank you very much for your work. thank you.

Allow me to give the floor to Mr. Katyrin, Chairman of the BRICS Business Council.

Sergey Katyrin: Thank you.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear Heads of State and Government, Dear participants of the meeting,

This year, the BRICS Business Council continued to actively promote flagship initiatives aimed at strengthening the BRICS partnership.

I would like to note that in our work we have tried, first, to preserve the continuity of the agenda of our Business Council, and, secondly, to supplement it with new relevant initiatives in accordance with the requests that we received from the business communities of our countries. At the same time, priority was given to the harmonious integration of representatives of the new BRICS member States into our work.

The culmination of our agenda was the large-scale BRICS Business Forum held in Moscow on October 18 this year, which was attended by over 1,000 representatives of the business community of the BRICS countries. The work was conducted within the framework of four panel sessions, which covered almost all relevant areas of business cooperation.

The forum also included awards for the winners of the BRICS International Best Practices Competition and the BRICS Women's Startup Competition. The main results of the forum and the proposals developed by the BRICS Business Council formed the basis of the annual report, which we present for your consideration in accordance with the established procedure as the main result of our work for the year.

In this document, we have included 46 recommendations for further development of cooperation in the context of the following main areas: infrastructure, transport and logistics, financial services and investment, agriculture, trade and international cooperation, digital economy and artificial intelligence, energy, green economy and climate, aviation and industry, professional training.

Given the high importance of transport development as a primary condition for expanding international trade, much attention was paid to strengthening transport and logistics connectivity, developing international transport corridors, developing modern intermodal logistics solutions, and creating a seamless transport infrastructure.

The second priority set of issues that formed the core of the Business Council's agenda this year is related to the formation of a sustainable BRICS financial system. In this regard, much attention was paid to the development of new mechanisms for international settlements and payment services within the BRICS, the compilation of BRICS credit ratings, as well as the development of cooperation in insurance markets.

The third priority area that the BRICS Business Council worked on during the year is the development of the digital economy, as well as cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence. In this context, the efforts of the Business Council were aimed at promoting initiatives that contribute to the creation of a unified digital infrastructure, the joint use of biometric identification systems, the development of information security and digital inclusion.

In addition, issues related to improving food security, investment cooperation, sustainable development, and ensuring BRICS technological sovereignty were also high on the agenda of the Business Council.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Dear Heads of State and Government,

Today, in the context of the current political and economic transformations, we still see a serious desire of the BRICS business circles to continue working together to build and deepen business contacts, search for new drivers of economic growth for the benefit of strengthening ties between our countries, improving the quality of life and well-being of citizens of the BRICS member states.

Based on the experience of the Business Council this year, it is safe to say that the BRICS business communities, chambers of commerce and industry, international trade development committees, industry unions and business associations, firms and companies are ready to work constructively to improve global economic relations in order to ensure fair and mutually beneficial cooperation.

In conclusion, Mr President, distinguished Heads of State and Government, I would like to say that the BRICS Business Council aims to continue to fully promote the development and implementation of the BRICS economic cooperation potential, guided by the principle of continuity, openness, mutual trust, respect and consideration of the interests of each side.

Thank you for your attention.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much.

As you know, I recently addressed the members of the Business Council in Moscow. It seemed to me that all the entrepreneurs of our countries are determined to work actively together, to have direct contacts with each other. We will support this in every possible way.

Thank you.

Please give the floor to Mr. Shuvalov, Chairman of the BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism.

Igor Shuvalov: Dear leaders, Ladies and gentlemen, Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Development banks are designed to help Governments and peoples overcome challenges as they move towards a more just world order. We are grateful to our partners in the BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism (IMC) for their active and meaningful joint work during the year of VEB.RF's chairmanship.

Among the topics that were worked out by the members of the mechanism, I will mention the main ones. These include trade finance in national currencies, innovative mechanisms for financing infrastructure projects, in particular the so-called mixed financing, the formation of voluntary carbon unit markets in the BRICS member countries, and interaction with financial and development institutions, primarily the New Development Bank.

As you have said many times today, at the Business Forum, Mr Putin, you stressed that the union's economies will generate the main growth in global GDP in the foreseeable future. Of course, this requires a proprietary development platform, including a strong and unaffected financial system.

The New Development Bank has a special role to play in strengthening our financial cooperation here, and this was also discussed today. This bank also participated in the activities of the Interbank Cooperation Mechanism. We are ready to work on further deepening both multilateral and bilateral relations with our partners-financial institutions.

Our partners and I have agreed on an updated framework agreement on cooperation, and we have also signed an agreement with China and South Africa on credit lines in national currencies. We expect that Brazil and India will join this document.

In addition, we have started to expand the format by nominating organizations from new BRICS member states. Unfortunately, at the moment only Iran has submitted Melli Bank, one of the strongest banks in Iran, to participate in this format.

Let me appeal to the leaders of the new BRICS member states to nominate such organizations as soon as possible, so that the mechanism can be fully operational, especially in the year of Brazil's presidency.

The exchange of experience between the BRICS IMC member banks in the field of mixed financing has become the focus of our work. "VEB.Russian Federation " presented its main product-the Project Finance Factory program. We believe that the exchange of practices of mixed financing, when different sources of funding are used, will improve the prospects for the implementation of joint projects by members of the mechanism in a multilateral format.

The scale of the challenges we face clearly indicates that we need to join forces to implement primarily cross-border projects in such areas as transport infrastructure and high-tech industry.

Together with the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, we plan to develop cooperation on tools for assessing the quality of life and effectiveness of projects, including in the field of public-private partnership at the level of the BRICS countries. The development of public-private partnership mechanisms has traditionally been a mandate of development banks in the world. In the format of our association, we could think not only about sharing best practices, but also about expanding the practice of implementing PPP projects with the participation of businesses from friendly countries and with the participation of development banks of member countries. This work can also be carried out under the leadership of the New Development Bank.

An important agenda that unites the BRICS countries is the issue of sustainable development, in particular, joint implementation of projects that help national economies adapt to climate change. At the same time, the members of the Mechanism are united in understanding that achieving the goal of carbon neutrality cannot run counter to other development priorities, namely, improving the quality and standard of living of people, energy and food security, access to drinking water, and inclusive education.

As Russia's main financial and development institution, we are promoting carbon neutrality together with our partners and look forward to broad cooperation with other financial and development institutions within the BRICS Plus framework.

The countries of the association have a great potential for implementing natural and climatic projects, our economies are the largest producers of energy and at the same time the largest consumers of it. This opens up significant prospects for the formation of a common voluntary market for carbon units. Moving in this direction requires the development of a concept for creating such a market, rules, procedures and procedures for its functioning.

During our presidency, we have only taken the first steps in this direction. We are ready to continue such cooperation, including during the upcoming COP-29 Climate Change Conference in Azerbaijan.

"VEB.Russian Federation" is open to expanding cooperation within the BRICS MMC. We have accumulated extensive experience in the implementation of urban economy projects, construction of modern schools, modernization of urban transport, energy, water supply, housing and communal services. We are ready to share this expertise with our partners.

In conclusion, let me welcome the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) as Chair of the BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism in 2025. We express our readiness to provide all possible support and assistance to the BNDES during its presidency.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: We wish you every success and thank you for your work, as this is the most important area of our activity. Banks provide "blood" in the global economy and in the economies of the BRICS member countries. Thank you again for your work. Indeed, we wish success to your Brazilian and our partners.

Please give the floor to Ms. Anna Nesterova, Chair of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance.

A. Nesterova: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear BRICS Heads of State, Ladies and gentlemen,

Thank you for the opportunity to present today the main results of the work of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance in the year of the Russian presidency.

Four years have passed since the launch of the alliance in 2020. During this time, thanks to the joint efforts of all national units, it has become a truly effective mechanism for business cooperation between women entrepreneurs. The Alliance brings together representatives of industry and agriculture, the financial sector, the pharmaceutical industry, information technology, science and creative industries.

Six industry working groups, as well as the ESG expert Dialogue launched in the year of the Russian presidency, are working on the implementation of joint initiatives and projects.

In 2024, one of their main tasks is to ensure that representatives of new countries are included in the alliance's agenda as quickly and comfortably as possible. The launch of our key project, the alliance's unified digital platform, which has been under development since 2021, has largely helped.

On this portal, women entrepreneurs can get all the necessary information about the alliance itself, ongoing projects, initiatives, identify their business interests and establish direct business contacts with partners from other countries, and become part of a large business cooperation within the BRICS framework.

The platform has already brought together over two thousand entrepreneurs from 30 countries. In addition, it has become a showcase for more than a thousand women's projects and initiatives.

This year, for the first time, we held a Competition for women's business startups, which was attended by over a thousand women from 29 countries around the world. High-tech innovative projects accounted for a large share of applications submitted to the competition.

The contest demonstrated that women are performing in a wide variety of fields. Here are just some examples.

So, women from Iran have developed systems for continuous glucose monitoring and innovative therapy based on immune cells to fight cancer, and created "smart" spoons to relieve tremors. Women from China produce unique robotic "hands" and humanoid robots that have no analogues in the whole world. Russian women have developed programs for analyzing and interpreting CT, MRI, and other diagnostic images, developed a photonic endoscope for cancer treatment, and developed remote cardiac monitoring technology. Participants posted their projects on the alliance platform, where they can find business partners, invest, and most importantly, scale their experience.

We will continue to work with the winning projects first of all, as we see them as the necessary basis for implementing multilateral projects and initiatives. We have combined all these projects into a separate collection dedicated to the results of the competition.

The women's entrepreneurship initiative manifests itself in the most diverse way, but, of course, there are areas in which the presence of women traditionally prevails. These include social entrepreneurship, which deals with solving or mitigating social problems. This year, the alliance studied the successful experience of ten BRICS countries in the field of the care economy, which includes the infrastructure of care for the sick, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

The result of this study was the "White Paper on the Economics of Care", which brought together about 100 best practices, including in terms of removing administrative barriers for women and promoting their professional implementation in this area. The document is published on the alliance platform with the possibility of updating and updating. We intend to continue this work.

In addition, this year the alliance once again prepared and released a report on the status of BRICS women with an overview of the current state and progress in the development of women's entrepreneurship in the top ten countries. The report is published annually on the initiative of the Chinese side from 2022.

We observe a high interest of foreign partners in building cooperation with the alliance and the BRICS women's business community. In response, last year, at the initiative of our South African friends, the Women's Business Alliance opened country centers in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Mozambique.

In the year of the Russian presidency, we continued this initiative and launched the Alliance's regional offices in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Kazakhstan. We are confident that the geography of such representative offices of the alliance will only expand. Their work is primarily aimed at building partnerships with women entrepreneurs from non – BRICS countries, finding common ground and, most importantly, opportunities to implement joint projects and initiatives.

In the spirit of continuity, we continue to implement the initiatives launched last year. In particular, we are working on creating a network of BRICS labor and educational mobility centers. The first center was opened in South Africa in 2023. This year, centers were opened in Ethiopia and India.

Separately, the possibility of creating a BRICS fund to promote women's projects is being discussed with partners, including the New Development Bank. Women's businesses are usually small and medium-sized businesses, for which the issues of financing and attracting investment at the stage of development are quite acute. Of course, we hope to launch a tool that will allow such projects to receive the necessary financial support.

This year, many initiatives were launched for the first time. Among them are an initiative to create a platform for dialogue between women professionals in the field of law, the organization of thematic pharmaceutical clusters for the development and production of innovative medicines, an initiative for cooperation in the prevention of chronic noncommunicable diseases, the creation of a BRICS health care media platform, and the development of an exchange of best practices in the field of women's health. We will work on their implementation.

This year, the alliance's traditional "on-the-sidelines"meeting formats were held: Women Entrepreneurs Forum (W-Forum) in Brazil, BRICS Women's Leadership Forum in China, [sidelines] The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Eurasian Women's Forum in Russia.

A new format was also launched. In June, the First BRICS Women's Entrepreneurship Forum was held in Moscow, where over 400 delegates from 30 countries took part. All the events of the alliance were held with the active participation of representatives of not only 10 BRICS countries, but also other states. All the participants were united by their interest in our work, the BRICS business cooperation agenda and their intention to achieve concrete business results. We have witnessed the strengthening of cooperation and building an equal partnership dialogue between representatives of the founding countries and new BRICS members.

We have combined all the results of our work and information on key projects in the annual report of the Women's Alliance, which we have the honor to present to you today, dear leaders of the BRICS countries.

Increasing the number of women entrepreneurs and involving them in international activities is a task that the BRICS Women's Business Alliance has always set for itself. Today, in addition to the nine national parts, this title includes thousands of projects and two thousand women entrepreneurs united by a common interest in working in and with BRICS.

Thank you for your attention.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much.

On behalf of my colleagues, I would like to thank you for your work. We will do our best to ensure that your achievements with women entrepreneurs in our countries are realized. I hope that the Brazilian presidency will continue your work.

Now I want to turn to my colleagues: is there anything else I need to say or comment on? No? Thank you.

Then let me say a few words to conclude our work.

Once again, I would like to thank you for your very informative presentations and an active and interested conversation.

We discussed in detail the priority issues of strengthening strategic partnership within the BRICS, outlined prospects for further cooperation, and made common or consonant positions on most pressing global and regional issues.

It is of fundamental importance that all BRICS partners are committed to continuing to work closely together to create a more democratic, inclusive and multipolar international system. We are united by the understanding that together we are able to implement the most ambitious and truly large-scale projects and initiatives.

The reports of the heads of the BRICS financial and business structures were very interesting. Russia, as a co-founder of the New Development Bank, supports further expansion of its project activities in all the shareholder countries, without exception, as well as in the countries of the Global South and East.

We support the active work of the BRICS Business Council, which is engaged in practical development of cooperation between large businesses, as well as small and medium-sized companies of our countries in the field of trade, industry, agriculture, energy and transport. We believe that cooperation within the framework of the BRICS interbank mechanism aimed at joint support of socially significant economic projects, regional development programs, and infrastructure construction is important. An urgent task is to encourage the use of national currencies for trade and investment financing.

And of course, we all approve of the activities of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, which was created to help the best part of humanity promote business, establish contacts and implement promising initiatives.

Overall, serious results have been achieved in cooperation between the BRICS countries this year. Together, we have made progress in all three major areas: politics and security, economics and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contacts. This is a good foundation for the future.

A final declaration has been prepared for our approval, which contains general assessments of the state of affairs in the world, summarizes the results of Russia's BRICS presidency, and defines long-term cooperation guidelines.

I would like to address my colleagues once again: do you have any objections or comments to this declaration? If not, I suggest that the declaration be considered accepted. I would like to note that we plan to distribute it to the UN as a joint document.

As already mentioned, Brazil will assume the BRICS presidency starting from January next year. I am confident that the Brazilian presidency will ensure continuity in the work of the association and at the same time enrich our cooperation with new interesting initiatives and ideas. We will all give our Brazilian friends every possible support.

In conclusion, I would like to thank you once again for your constructive and productive work together, and I would like to declare the meeting of the extended BRICS summit closed.

Tomorrow we will hold a meeting in the "outreach / BRICS plus" format, where we will discuss topical issues of cooperation between our association and many other world-majority countries. And tonight, I invite you to take part in the reception, to which the delegations who have come to participate in tomorrow's joint meeting are also invited. The time before the reception is supposed to be used for bilateral meetings.

Thank you again for working together. Thank you very much. [My Emphasis]