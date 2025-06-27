karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Obecalp
4hEdited

It is particularly poignant to acknowledge and share this moment of victory with the Iranian people. But it would be wise not to linger too long over these celebrations. US/Israel's Abraham Shield plan is being actively and urgently put into place. After that, God help the Palestinians, the Iranians, and all of us. Read about it here:

https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/the-abraham-shield-israels-new-blueprint

susan mullen
4h

I thought Khamenei was going to cite Trump's bragging that "his" bombing of Iran was similar to Truman dropping two nuclear bombs on Japanese civilians in 1945: "Stressing that "monumental damage" was done to Iran, Trump said: "That hit ended the war. I don't want to use an example of Hiroshima. I don't want to use an example of Nagasaki. But that was essentially the same thing. That ended that war."

He made similar remarks at a separate news conference later that day.

Trump said, "When you look at Hiroshima, if you look at Nagasaki, that ended a war, too." He added, "This ended a war in a different way."" Democrats will probably retake the House in 2026 so they'll likely impeach him again.

