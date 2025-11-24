Alexander Darchiev

Russian publication Kommersant’s interview reveals many of the hidden “irritants” as they’re being called in relations between Russia and the Outlaw US Empire and uses this quote for its header:

IMO, it’s important to add what you learn from this interview with the last several utterings by Putin and Lavrov. I should mention that Larry Johnson returned to Moscow and conducted more interviews to go with the many he did just ten days before, all of which can be found here. Now let’s read what the ambassador said:

Donald Trump claims that the United States will conduct nuclear tests “very soon.” How will this affect Russian-American relations and strategic stability? The pause in response to Moscow’s initiative to extend the quantitative ceilings of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) after its expiration (February 5, 2026 – Kommersant) has also dragged on...

- The situation is paradoxical. The US administration has not yet provided official explanations (requested, among other things, by the Russian Foreign Ministry) as to whether the US president had in mind full-scale tests with the detonation of a nuclear warhead, which will finally bury the arms control regime that has been largely destroyed by the Americans themselves–-or whether we are talking about testing new delivery vehicles. And this opens up a wide field for speculation and insinuation.

With regard to maintaining the limits set by the New START Treaty for a year after the end of the New START Treaty, which can be done quickly without getting involved in negotiations, and which we do not ask for, the Americans excuse themselves with the need for a scrupulous analysis of the Russian initiative, then creating fog around the most important issue of international security and strategic stability does not contribute to mutual trust and casts doubt on the responsible approach of the American side.

It is worth noting that in the United States itself, the potential resumption of nuclear tests is sharply criticized not only by Donald Trump’s political opponents, but also by the professional community: experts warn of serious negative consequences of such a step. Statements that Russia and China are allegedly testing nuclear weapons, and therefore America is obliged to keep up, are unfounded.

Such reversals of the current administration are dictated by the desire to ensure US military superiority. In Moscow, they are perceived calmly in the light of breakthrough and unparalleled models of the latest weapons created in recent years and reliably ensuring the security of our country.

We have never refused an honest and equal dialogue in this vital area with strict observance of Russian national interests. At the same time, it is necessary to understand that the prerequisites for its launch will ripen when we see further changes for the better in Washington’s policy towards Russia.

- The stalled negotiation process and Donald Trump’s cancellation of the summit with Vladimir Putin in Budapest proposed by him indicate that Washington has backtracked on the Ukrainian track. Can we say that the positive momentum of the Anchorage summit has exhausted itself?

— Not at all. The significance of the first personal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, who returned to the White House, is that both leaders negotiated on an equal footing, trying to find points of convergence of interests. The fact that the dialogue then stalled does not mean that it has stopped. Contacts at various levels continue, requiring patience and perseverance.

At the same time, of course, one cannot discount the pressure of the “deep state” opposing Donald Trump and its representatives in power, who are pushing the president to increase pressure on Moscow—which in itself is futile—in order to “force the Russians” to agree to an immediate cessation of hostilities in order to save the Zelensky regime. And the very basic postulates of Trumpism “America first” and “peace through strength” suggest the imperative of tough bargaining to remove the accumulated “irritants”, without relying on the personal “chemistry” that has developed between the leaders.

However, the bumps and traps in the process of such a dialogue, devoid of illusions (which, I repeat, is also taking place in a non-public format, in addition to the channels “exposed” in the media) should not obscure the main thing: Russia and the United States, as great powers, are doomed to agree on at least non-confrontational coexistence. This was well understood by Soviet and American leaders when they established diplomatic relations in 1933. The presidents of our countries also understood this, and they agreed in a telephone conversation on February 12, following the inauguration of Donald Trump, that they would seek to bring normalcy to the Russian-American agenda.

- What is the current state of consultations on “irritants” in bilateral relations? They were launched under the previous administration and in the new conditions, in theory, they should have ensured the rapid lifting of inherited bans and restrictions in the activities of the diplomatic missions of the two countries. This has not yet been observed. Moreover, the conditions for issuing visas to Russians have become stricter. Why?

- The dialogue on “irritants” has been maintained constantly, and by now it has been possible to achieve certain improvements. They, however, do not change the restrictive system imposed under Joe Biden, but mitigate its most odious manifestations.

An example is the mode of notification of trips of diplomatic mission personnel outside the free movement zone of 25 miles (for Americans in Moscow, it is “mirrored” set within 41 km), when permission must be obtained for each case of crossing it. Now there are concessions within the framework of the agreed quotas for trips for business and tourist purposes.

You rightly noted that the issuance of ordinary visas to our citizens, whom, citing a lack of staff, the Americans have stopped serving in Moscow, is now limited only to the consular sections of the US embassies in Warsaw, where a Schengen visa is required, and in Astana. At the same time, the situation with diplomatic and service visas has improved somewhat. This is important, taking into account the mass expulsions of employees of Russian diplomatic missions initiated by Washington, which were followed by retaliatory measures, which eventually led to a mutual personnel shortage. By the way, the working hours of our bloodless consular outlets have not changed, despite the fact that we have to cope with a small number.

During the above-mentioned consultations on “irritants”, the parties also agreed on uninterrupted banking services for diplomatic missions, undertaking not to block their financial transactions with the capitals with appropriate exemptions from the sanctions regime. First of all, this applies to the United States.

But progress has stalled in addressing the “root causes” of the abnormality in bilateral relations that impede the genuine normalization that the presidents had in mind. The State Department categorically refuses to talk about the return of six de facto confiscated diplomatic property belonging to the Russian Federation on the right of private property. The American special services, which took them under protection, illegally do not allow the Russian ambassador and our diplomats there. Similarly, by linking the start of any serious conversation on this topic with a settlement in Ukraine that suits the United States, the American side is reacting to the proposal to resume direct flights, interrupted by Washington after the start of the NWO.

- Is there any hope that it will be possible to stir up this dialogue?

- We do not give up, urging the negotiating State Department team not to “narrow”—contrary to how the presidents set the task—the dialogue on “irritants”. It is important not to limit ourselves only to the visa sphere and smaller, everyday aspects of ensuring the functionality of diplomatic missions, but to focus on restoring normalcy in a broad sense. As a first step, it is necessary to return to the starting point, when in December 2016, then-White House occupant Barack Obama, frustrated by Hillary Clinton’s defeat in the presidential election, set off the flywheel of the U.S.-Russian diplomatic war. Its consequences now have to be painfully dealt with. We will continue to work persistently in this direction. [Bolded Italics My Emphasis]