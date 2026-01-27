karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1's Geopolitical Gymnasium

They already decided Russia will not use weapons of mass destruction, therefore treaties only restrict the goals of America. In fact anyone looking at the past events starting in 2022 would also arrive at this conclusion. We have done a good job, but any retaliation for American escalation is always against Ukraine. America does not care about Ukraine or anyone. Attacked the Kremlin, attacked the nuclear triad, attacked the presidential residence. Unbelievable to think America would ever allow that, but ours attacked Ukraine a bit harder, with some hazelnuts. Did they calm down?

I will not be boorish but, as everyone knows, especially men, if there is a fight, a real physical fight, words, like our so called strongly worded statements are worthless. Knockout then sort your problems, right.

Thanks for this insightful interview. A quibble on one of your conclusions. As someone who worked in hypersonics in the early 90s I do not think the US is technically inferior in the field. The resources have not been provided to operationalize for whatever reason. The core competency is there. I’ve pondered why that is but only conclude that the US has greater capability in black weapons systems than is known. And I’m sure the Russians have it also. Different public facing emphasis. It may just be geographic reality.

