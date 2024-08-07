It appears Iran and its allies have decided to let the Zionists stew, so I’ll use this break in West Asian events to catch up on some happenings at the Kremlin, the most immediate of which is a report on the Ukrainian attack/incursion into Russia’s Kursk region in what can be deemed as a Kamikaze attack since the invading force had no reserves ready to further the assault. Today’s meeting took place in a conference room I’ve never seen before. This photo of Gerasimov giving his report gives a better look.

Those attending were Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov, Secretary of the Security Council Sergey Shoigu, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces – First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Here’s what we’re allowed to know:

Currently, units of the Sever group, together with the border agencies of the Russian Federal Security Service, continue to destroy the enemy in areas directly adjacent to the Russian-Ukrainian border.

At 5: 30 a.m. on August 6, units of the armed forces of Ukraine numbering up to one thousand people launched an offensive to capture a section of the territory of the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region.

I’m certain readers would enjoy knowing what Shoigu reported, but clearly for the time being it’s classified. As for the attack, I find it hard to believe that a 1,000-man force and all its support vehicles was hidden from Russian ISR; so, I conclude Russia allowed them to enter what’s known as a fire-bag and get demilitarized. Was such an action worth the Russian civilian casualties is a valid question I won’t try to answer.

On Monday, Putin met with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko to discuss the just completed Spring legislative season.

Vladimir Putin: Dear Valentina Ivanovna and Vyacheslav Viktorovich,

I know that the session of the parliament has ended, and the Federation Council has finished its work…

Valentina Matviyenko: Yes, the session has also ended.

Vladimir Putin :... and the Duma. I've seen your reports at press conferences, seen your speeches in the chambers.

First of all, I would like to thank the senators and deputies of the State Duma for the huge amount of work done, and the issues were resolved very quickly, in close contact with the Government. I am referring to all areas of our activity: both purely economic issues and social issues. This is always a very responsible big job. 331 laws.

Valentina Matviyenko: Mr President, it was indeed a very rich, productive and lengthy session. It can already be called a spring-summer session.

Under your leadership, we really worked as a team – the Government, the Federation Council, and the State Duma – in a coordinated manner during all this difficult time. We often argued, we argued over the laws, made amendments, but in the end we always found understanding in the interests of making the laws better.

You have already mentioned the figure of 331 laws. Our main priority was, of course, the implementation of the President's Address to the Federal Assembly, your May decrees on national development goals until 2030, and in a number of areas - until 2036.

The Federation Council approved its plan to implement the provisions of the Address. We not only completed it, but also exceeded it, and added to it as we went along. In this regard, we focused primarily on the problems that you raised in your Address and May decrees.

We have adopted a whole block of social laws, more than 150, or just under half of them-social laws primarily aimed at supporting families with children. This is your personal topic, and I know how strictly you ask everyone, and there really were real support measures that improved the financial situation of families with children. This affected four million families, where 10 million children are brought up.

The second is, of course, strengthening the defense capability and security, laws to support participants in a special military operation and their families.

Together, we paid great attention to changes in the tax system. We made a lot of changes, and in fact our proposals and others were accepted, the Ministry of Finance was very receptive. I would say that this was a social contract between the government and society, and it was very calmly received, because the instructions you gave – a fairer tax system – did not affect the majority of families, of course. Moreover, as part of these tax changes, families with children and other categories of low-income citizens received additional privileges and additional support.

On the topic of legislative support for a special military operation: 238 laws have been adopted since the beginning of the operation, and 15 have been adopted this session. We adopted most of the laws in a dialogue with the Ministry of Defense, the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation, and the commanders and soldiers themselves. But nevertheless, I believe that this work should be continued and adjusted to the point.

I'll give you one example. I met in Kislovodsk at the sanatorium of the Ministry of Defense, where participants of a special military operation are undergoing rehabilitation. We had a very substantive conversation, I like everything, everything is fine. But they say: You know, we need not only medical and physical rehabilitation, but also psychological rehabilitation; let us allow our wives to rest in a sanatorium with us.

Vladimir Putin: These are the best specialists-psychologists.

V. Matvienko: That's for sure. And the hospital management says: Valentina Ivanovna, the discipline will be better, they will fulfill all medical [prescriptions]. And, of course, they hadn't seen their families in a long time. We are now working with the Ministry of Defense to prepare proposals and submit them to you. It seems to me that this is correct.

The Federation Council has fully exercised its new constitutional powers to consult with the heads of the security and law enforcement agencies of the so-called presidential bloc. For the first time, the powers of the upper house were so expanded. We have worked out this procedure, made changes to the regulations, and now it is already clear how we will continue this work when it is necessary.

It is clear that the Federation Council is a chamber of regions consisting of representatives of the regions, so we focused, of course, on interaction with the regions. We are in constant contact with the governors and legislative assemblies. And we have become a regional platform – I think this is very important for a federal state-where we discuss any appeals from regions, proposals, changes in legislation and prepare system solutions. Such system solutions – I won't list them all – have been found very much, and they are regulated by laws.

For example, farmers turned to us because of problems with the sale of products. They say: we produce small and medium-sized agricultural enterprises, but we have problems with sales. They can produce, but they can't sell. We conducted a "pilot" of two regions-the Tula and Lipetsk regions, turned on retail chains and worked out the "pilot", it turned out well. We have prepared a law, and thanks to the relevant committee of the State Duma, they supported us, we adopted a law that created new additional conditions for the sale of farm products - these are electronic aggregators and much more.

I gave you a separate report on the situation with children's health facilities. You supported us then, and we must pay tribute to the Government, because they are fulfilling your instructions. In two years, we have built 148 new modular complexes for children's recreation and recreation, renovated 34 objects – a canteen and other infrastructure - and created conditions for more than 100 thousand children to have an additional rest in good, normal conditions. And this is based on the principles of co-financing. The Ministry of Finance does not allocate much, but nevertheless it is a good help for the regions.

We will continue this program so that by 2030, as you have instructed, we will bring the entire material base of children's recreation in proper condition. It is very important that children can also relax in nature, play sports, and get healthy, and this includes on-site educational work. This is a very popular program, and 54 regions have joined it. Now another billion rubles are being given to the regions, and 13 more regions will receive additional funds by the end of the year.

We have a forest council, and we have prepared a lot of proposals for improving forestry, and so on.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to thank you separately for your decision to write off two-thirds of the debt of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation in the form of budget loans. Very good support. No matter who you meet with the governors, they are very happy, because these funds will be used for the development and modernization of infrastructure and will help the development of the regions in a targeted way.

I would like to say that during this session, we have significantly increased the activity of senators in terms of legislative initiatives – separately or jointly with other participants in legislative initiatives – 186 bills were introduced. This is what the regions ask for, what the regions ask for, and it also gives a good result.

The Federation Council is updated every year after a single voting day. It is very good. According to the Constitution, we are a body that never stops or interrupts its work, so new forces are pouring in, new senators with new ideas and new experience. This year, 38 senators participate in the election campaigns of the governor and legislative assemblies, slightly less than half – there will be a turnover, new senators will come. And this then helps us very well in our work.

We have already approved the work plan for the autumn session and adopted it. The autumn session will also be no less intense than the spring one, and everyone is fully charged with active work. As you said, everyone should have their own front, and with the same tenacity and dedication as our fighters are fighting, we plan to continue our work.

Vladimir Putin: Good.

You are welcome.

Vyacheslav Volodin: Mr President, this was a special session for us, because for the first time in modern Russia, the State Duma participated in the formation of the Government. You have initiated the transfer of powers for the approval of ministers, Deputy Prime Ministers and the Prime Minister to our citizens, who, through their deputies, confirm them in their posts.

This procedure was not easy. We spent eight hours talking and discussing the candidacies of ministers, six hours-deputy prime ministers, four hours discussing the candidacy of the Prime Minister, listening to programs, and conducting a dialogue. But it certainly brought its benefits, because if earlier deputies, as a rule, in cases when something does not work out, said "the Government is to blame", now this decision, the norm adopted by our citizens during the voting for the Constitution, has made us closer, first of all in terms of responsibility.

And now everyone understands that if we are underperforming somewhere, we should ask not only those who work in the Government, but, perhaps, first of all from ourselves. Because, having supported us, we are already responsible. And I must say that many forms of work have changed, so this is a new stage for us, if you want. These are new stages in the development of parliamentarism, new stages in the issues of democracy, because when it comes to this form of work, it also requires more open, public decision-making and, of course, building a system. The Government offers us its vision of considering certain draft laws. At the beginning of our work, we always ask for priority laws that the Government would like the Duma to consider. But at the same time, we are working together with the Government on the laws that they are going to introduce or we are going to introduce. As a result of this session, we have adopted 331 laws. This is not much, because we had sessions when there were a lot more laws. But it should still be emphasized that these laws are very significant.

Of course, this is an important law in terms of improving the tax system. We held large open parliamentary hearings, invited representatives of civil society and the expert community. The Government was there almost around the clock at that time, and we were engaged in this dialogue. It should be emphasized that this allowed us to make the law better. Initially, it attracted criticism. But the ability to listen, including to the Government, deputies – because, I emphasize, this is a different relationship, they used to brush it off, they didn't come [to the hearings] before, but now they don't – of course, affected the quality of work.

But, Mr Putin, it is correct to say that all your initiatives that you have proposed for adoption, they have brought the law to perfection. There were topics related to the taxation of income of participants in a special military operation. You have suggested a solution. There were questions related to the Northerners. You just met with them, and your initiative was supported. And as a result, we reached the standards that the society supported.

At the same time, the vast majority, almost 90 percent – different estimates are given, some 87 percent give an estimate, some 90 – will remain in the same tax format as before. But those who earn more will pay more taxes. That is, the principle of justice was implemented. Then we talked again and stressed that the tax system should be stable, it should encourage business to develop. These are also factors that we discussed and worked out solutions to, including with the business community. This dialogue in the Duma is now well established in a good sense of the word. And this is an integral part of our work, when we discuss it with civil society, the business community, the expert community, and the regions before introducing a draft law.

In our country, the regions participate in the discussion of significant issues – legislative assemblies – via video conferencing, or we invite the chairmen of relevant committees, the chairmen of legislative assemblies to consider all draft laws or landmark reports: the Government's report, the Central Bank's report, and the Accounts Chamber's report. That is, today it is all systematized. All this made it possible to reach decisions that were supported by almost all factions at the end of this session in 73 percent of cases. That is, the level of consolidation is 73 percent. For us, this is a very high indicator that not only did we have a majority and come to decisions, but we also work with representatives of the opposition, with factions that have a different point of view.

I must say that the laws change a lot. And taking into account your decision, when back in 2016 you proposed that 50 percent of our committees should be headed by representatives of opposition factions, despite the fact that United Russia has a majority, it gives its results. This affects the quality. Yes, of course, this slows down the passage of laws, because we discuss them more, but we avoid mistakes. Because representatives of the opposition can formulate their own point of view, they participate in the meeting of the State Duma Council, which includes and chairs 50 percent of the committees, which are quite significant. These are committees on finance, agriculture, family, motherhood and childhood, and social policy. The opposition is embedded in the political system.

And I must say, more than 21 thousand sanctions have been announced to Russia, but the political system that you have formed has survived and is showing its effectiveness. At the same time, the more sanctions, the more challenges – you give people powers so that they can take part in resolving issues through their deputies, and not vice versa.

And if we talk about the parliament, then again, despite the fact that we faced sanctions and problems, again during the election campaign you confirmed that it would be right to do so. Both the deputies and the leaders of the factions took this very positively. This complements the responsibility. We have consolidation on key issues of the country's development, whether it is economic or defense issues, and, most importantly, international issues.

If we talk about the session, it is still special, because despite the fact that it is a very difficult issue in terms of resources and for a long time we could not solve it, but there was a request – we constantly went to the regions, answered the questions of voters: when will the government return to indexation of pensions for working pensioners? And I would like to express my gratitude to you from all the political factions of the State Duma, from our citizens.

Despite the fact that you proposed to introduce the legislative initiative to the deputies, we called it "Putin's law" and we believe that this is an achievement of the whole country – that you have found a solution in this difficult situation to index pensions for working pensioners. This is both fair and will keep a huge number of people in the profession, but everyone understands how difficult this is. It is not easy when you need to spend money on defense and other issues on the priority agenda. This was all part of this session.

As for the special military operation, we have passed 21 laws regarding children who are fighting, families, and we know that this issue is always under your control, so we have identified it as a priority for ourselves, and it remains so to this day.

Issues related to the President's Address are undoubtedly a priority of the State Duma. We understand that by implementing the Message, we are doing everything possible to achieve the goals of national development. To date, out of the 90 points of the Message – the measures that we have determined for ourselves by analyzing the Message-49 have already been completed, that is, 54 percent have been completed.

We are not only looking at this, but also together with the Government, where, for example, the ministry is stalling, we are trying to take the legislative initiative. This has a very good effect on the final result, and here we do not divide it into "our" or "the Government", because the Government also has the Duma, the factions that supported it. There was serious support for the candidacy that you submitted for the post of Prime Minister, Mishustin Mikhail Vladimirovich, and he submitted ministers-support sufficient for them to feel their responsibility.

And of course, in this regard, I would like to say that the State Duma's agenda includes questions that people ask at meetings. We study them and eventually come up with legislative initiatives. There are a lot of such legislative initiatives, of course, they need to be worked out, but we came to decisions on key issues this session.

Laws have been passed to ban the sale of energy products to minors, trash streams have been banned, and we have found a solution by banning and transferring powers to the regions on "bulk drinks" that bother people living in apartment buildings. This is all an integral part of the work of the State Duma. 92 socially oriented laws and 82 economic laws have been adopted. If we talk about security and defense, 34 laws have been adopted. 59 laws have been adopted in the areas of budget, taxes, and finance.

In short, the result that can be presented to society today is sufficient. But we make complaints about ourselves and see that we need to be more effective in terms of issues.

Migration issues are of concern, and there are a lot of requests. We created a special commission and tried to find out. We know that you have given instructions to the Government, and the Security Council is working on them. We ask that our colleagues from the State Duma be involved in this work, because we already have both proposals and best practices. We have adopted six laws in this area. And just on the day of the closing of the State Duma, when the results were summed up, a law was adopted, an amendment to the law on citizenship – a full-fledged law in principle, we adopted it in the first and in general [in three readings] - where a person receiving citizenship of the Russian Federation must register for military service and fulfill his civil duty, serving in the Armed Forces.

We have also adopted new provisions of the law that make migrants more liable for offenses. They also suggested that the Government should adjust the bylaws regarding the expulsion of migrants who illegally entered or violated something.

At the same time, during the discussion of amendments to the Law "On Budget", we proposed to increase funding for Slavic universities located in the CIS countries, where they come to work with us, so that universities there are as effective as possible in terms of training personnel, studying the language, our culture, so that those who come are already more prepared. After all, what is important to us: knowledge of the language, respect for our laws, traditions, and culture. Therefore, we proceed from the same point of view when conducting a dialogue with our colleagues from the CIS countries, where they come to work or want to get citizenship, taking into account that our social standards are attractive.

And of course, we believe that we need to work together on the law – and there will most likely be amendments to many laws-with the Government and, most importantly, with law enforcement agencies. Because all the same, those who are engaged in law enforcement, see sharp corners. And I would like them to express their point of view not only in words, but also to introduce legislative initiatives that are well-developed.

We finished the session. Despite the fact that the deputies' vacations are starting, we have agreed to hold off-site meetings of the State Duma Council, meetings here in Moscow on key issues such as organizing children's recreation, issues related to ticket prices, and other issues. Deputies all understand their responsibility, we do not have such a thing that someone comes once for the entire term of office-to get a certificate. Everyone is at work; everyone is in their respective constituencies. And this is probably correct in all respects, if we are talking about the situation not even today, but in principle, when a person is elected and assumes obligations to our citizens.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to express my gratitude to you, because we would hardly have been able to reach these decisions, and we can talk even more about them. Your support meant a lot to the State Duma. Laws are passed by the State Duma, and they are discussed in the Duma. And when we start working on them with the Government, with other departments, we face big problems. And if it were not for the support, then it is unlikely that we would have succeeded in making the initiatives take the form of a law on key and acute topics.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: The main task of all branches of government, including the representative branch of government, the parliament, and both its chambers, is to ensure the interests of our people, the citizens of the Russian Federation. These include political, social, and economic rights. Rule-making and legislative activities should create conditions for further stable and sustainable development of our country's economy, on the basis of which social issues should also be resolved.

And of course, ensuring security remains one of the most important priorities. This is the stable functioning of the Armed Forces, their development, providing them with modern types of equipment, weapons, ammunition, support for our children who risk their lives and health on the front line, on the line of contact to protect the interests of our state, and, of course, their family members. All this will be a priority for the future work of the parliament in the autumn session.

A lot was done during the spring session, but we need to constantly keep our finger on the pulse, life constantly puts new challenges in front of us. In general, we solve them with dignity, with a good result, but in no case can we relax, we will need to work hard. Of course, you need to rest, this short rest is also part of the rights of State Duma deputies and members of the Federation Council as Russian citizens who perform their work within the framework of the law.

I very much hope that the Federal Assembly, together with the Government, together with the regions of the Russian Federation, and with regional teams, will continue to work together at the same pace and with the same quality as it did in the spring session.

I would like to thank you once again for what you have done, and I hope that the same pace and quality of work will continue in the autumn session until the end of this year.

Thank you. [My Emphasis]