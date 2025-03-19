It's extremely rare for someone reputable to tell things as they are--the bare assed truth--no matter how shocking it might be for those listening. I just watched that unfold as Larry Wilkerson told Nima how it all is for not quite an hour.

So far, just under 26,000 have viewed the chat--that needs to expand 1000X at minimum. IMO, Mr. Wilkerson is also a rare person politically having become an objective Truth Teller affiliated with Humanity instead of any political party. His candidness must be seen to be believed. IMO, this is the best segment of Nima's Dialog Works he's done all thanks to Mr. Wilkeson's ability/courage to tell it as it is.

The key point made is the Outlaw US Empire’s addiction to feeding the Military Industrial Complex General/President Eisenhower built so well then had the temerity to warn us about the Frankenstein Monster he created as he left for never ending rounds of golf. Yes, Truman started it but Ike made certain it would remain a fixture. If you don’t want to learn the truth, then don’t watch. And those who think they know and are thus not inclined to watch, I suggest you reevaluate what you think you know and watch. And for my many international readers, please share this with your circles so you can all understand the nature of this beast that must be contained then suffocated.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!