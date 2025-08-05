Sorry for the delay in providing this reply that shows Trump is no match for Lavrov as he answers a “media question:”

Question: In an interview with Fox Radio on July 31, Marco Rubio spoke about continuing cooperation with the Russian side and referred to some recent contacts and conversations in the hope of coming to an understanding of the path to peace. But he said that so far the United States has not seen "any progress" in this direction. What can you say about this?

Sergey Lavrov: Indeed, we regularly communicate with our American colleagues at various levels, including telephone conversations between the presidents and Miguel Rubio, through Special Presidential Representative Stephen Witkoff. The resumption of direct dialogue by the current US administration is fully in line with normal diplomatic practice, the rejection of which under Joe Biden was contrary to common sense. The substantive discussion of the Ukrainian issue between Moscow and Washington, which has been taking place since the beginning of the year, is very useful and yielding results. It was thanks to President Donald Trump's insistence that the Kiev regime agreed to our proposal to resume the Istanbul talks.

Three rounds have already taken place. In addition to important humanitarian agreements, we proposed the creation of working groups on political and military issues, which would be a significant step towards agreeing on sustainable agreements, as the President of Russia emphasised during his meeting with Alexander Lukashenko on August 1 in Valaam.

We are waiting for a concrete reaction from Kyiv. In the meantime, it is replaced by Zelensky's mutually exclusive statements: an immediate truce without preconditions again (with a direct call on the West to use the truce to pump Ukraine with weapons again), the replacement of the Istanbul format of talks with a personal meeting with Vladimir Putin, or a demand for the West to achieve a "change of Russian leadership." All this is done at intervals of one or two days. Therefore, all those who care about progress in the settlement would do well to pay attention to this obvious stratification of consciousness.

In the meantime, progress is being made primarily in the fact that our American colleagues, unlike the Europeans who are focused on aggressive Russophobia, are aware of the current realities and are trying to take into account the root causes of the crisis, which Vladimir Putin has repeatedly described in detail, including the need to respect the will of the residents of Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya in response to the 2014 coup d'état, whose leaders proclaimed them "subhumans" and "terrorists." And while the Europeans are hysterically demanding that Ukraine be dragged into NATO and prepare for war with Russia, Marco Rubio recently reaffirmed his responsible approach, clearly stating that a direct military confrontation between the United States and Russia should never be allowed. We fully agree with that. And this is also the result of mutual understanding reached during the Russian-American dialogue.

Progress in reliably eliminating the root causes of the crisis also presupposes a clear clarification of the positions of all Kiev's patrons regarding the actions of the Ukrainian regime to legislatively and physically exterminate everything Russian: language, education, culture, history, memory, and to ban canonical Orthodoxy. There is no other country in the world, except Ukraine, where any language is officially banned. We are convinced that the United States, which, unlike many hypocrites in the European Union, is sincerely interested in ensuring human rights and national minorities, could give an objective assessment of this situation. That would be an important step towards tangible progress.

We are also encouraged by the openness of our colleagues in Washington to continue an honest and mutually respectful conversation, taking into account such a factor as the expediency of inscribing the formula for a sustainable settlement of the situation in Ukraine in the context of reliably ensuring pan-European security based on a balance of the legitimate interests of all states involved. Vladimir Putin also emphasised our readiness for such a conversation during his talks with media representatives on Valaam on August 1. [My Emphasis]