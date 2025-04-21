On Sunday, FM Lavrov was asked a question by Rossiya 1 TV that was likely prompted by the SVR article on Eurofascism I provided a few days ago. The basic contents of this issue relates to the EU Deep State’s need to keep the war against Russia going and thus thwart Trump’s attempt to halt it, where the attempt has now become very feeble and the opposite of Trump’s many boasts during the election campaign that he could solve the conflict almost immediately—boasts that I now see as merely a ploy to get him into office just like MAGA. For an overview of most ongoing geopolitical issues, I highly suggest watching today’s Crooke-Napolitano chat, particularly the financial aspects that begin the program as they underpin everything. And now the Lavrov Q&A:

Question: In your opinion, what has the European Union become, whose officials ban the leaders of countries from coming to Moscow? Sergey Lavrov: There is no word that would describe this phenomenon. It is really incomprehensible (I am not being ironic now) that the European Union openly wants to revive the European ideology of Nazism, where it was born, destroyed and categorically banned by the Nuremberg Tribunal (also in Europe). Now it is being revived. Moreover, the leadership in this process belongs to the leaders of the "Brussels bureaucracy". These are sad and alarming events. We will not put up with this. Let us make every effort to ensure that this ideology does not raise its head, that it is destroyed once and for all, and that Europe nevertheless returns to its values, which are not to "cut everyone to the same brush", to put everyone "under arms", to set them against Europe's competitors, against those whose values, views and beliefs are not liked by European leaders, "Fuhrers" and other "commissars". I hope we will get a majority in European capitals of those who do not want to give up their roots and submit to some kind of bureaucracy, especially with an openly Nazi flavor. [My Emphasis]

At the SMO’s outset when its second goal of denazification was announced, I wrote that it would need to be extended beyond Ukraine as it was already present within EU/NATO. As the SMO continued, the intensification of Euronazism became more open. That those preaching its revival were all tutored to some degree within the Outlaw US Empire—the enabler of Nazism’s survival—should no longer be much of a surprise. That people with Nazis in their family background are now in power also isn’t some sort of fluke as it’s too widespread to be such. And now we see the alliance of the US and EU Deep States collaborating to keep the War on Ukraine’s Russians and Russia itself going despite the clear fact that Ukraine is losing.

The #1 question is, what will Russia do to forestall the following: “We will not put up with this. Let us make every effort to ensure that this ideology does not raise its head, that it is destroyed once and for all….” How far does “every effort” go? And since it was rescued and nurtured by the Outlaw US Empire, how to ensure “that it is destroyed once and for all”?

