karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Acco Hengst's avatar
Acco Hengst
2h

Lavrov not only deserves a statue (in the West) but someone's International Prize in his name, the Lavrov Diplomacy Prize.

Sure beats the NYT dominated Pulitzer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl Sanchez
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
2h

At least Pashinyan got a bird's-eye view of Russia's military strength and sphere of influence. If he was sitting on the fence humming and hawing then I doubt that he now needs much persuasion as to where the future lies . . . . and it's not in the land of make-believe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture