Question (retranslated from English): You spoke about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. What role can the European Union and Germany play in possible talks on resolving the Ukrainian conflict?

Sergey Lavrov: Then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President François Hollande told us that they were the guarantors of the implementation of the Minsk Agreements signed between Russia and Ukraine, Germany and France. They were developed in the Belarusian capital (where I had the honour to attend) for almost twenty hours. The Germans and the French said that this was a peace treaty between Moscow and Kiev, and they were its guarantors. We interpreted the status of the participants differently, but this was the position of Germany and France. They said that they "seated us", we agreed, and they were the guarantors.

We (the Russian side) took this document to the UN Security Council, which unanimously approved it and demanded that these agreements be implemented. I will not list the hundreds, thousands of violations by the Kiev regime, including the bombing of peaceful facilities, the total blockade of territories that refused to recognise the coup d'état. All this was regularly sent to the UN and the OSCE. We told the "guarantors": come on, stop this outrage. They said that Russia is also shooting there and helping these rebels.

In December 2022, after retiring, Angela Merkel said that no one was going to comply with these agreements – neither Germany, nor France, nor the then President of Ukraine Petr Poroshenko, who signed these documents. They simply needed to "win" a few years in order to better prepare Ukraine for war.

This is about the question of what the Yalta-Potsdam system, enshrined in the UN Charter, is. Article 25 states that the decisions of the UN Security Council are binding on all members of the organisation. And former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she had no reason to be guided by this. This is despite the fact that she was one of the parties to this document, to which a declaration by four countries (Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France) was also submitted, which once again said about the "common space from Lisbon to Vladivostok", that "we will build all this", that "France and Germany will help Donbass establish mobile banking", that they "will help lift the blockade" and "organise talks to resolve gas transportation issues, help Russia and Ukraine in this area". They did nothing.

With all due respect to the history of the German people, I believe that they have already made their "contribution" through the administration of the former German Chancellor. President of Russia Vladimir Putin never refuses offers to get in touch. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called him a couple of times. They spoke recently. Olaf Scholz was proud that he had accomplished such a "feat." But there were several conversations with some other representatives of the European Union. I hope the President will not scold me too much, I am not giving away secrets. But during this conversation, Olaf Scholz did not say anything that he would not say publicly every other day: he said that Russia should leave Ukraine, not a word about the root causes of the crisis, not a word about the Russian language and the rights of Russians, which Vladimir Zelensky wants to "take for himself."

In fact, back in 2021, long before the special military operation, Vladimir Zelensky said that if you feel like a Russian in Ukraine, then go to Russia for the sake of your children. And recently he simply used Russian obscenities to indicate his attitude towards a number of peacekeepers who do not want to expel Russians to the borders of 1991.

Many offer their services. Turkey was the place where the agreement was reached and initialed. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (who is now again writing some books) forbade signing an agreement based on the principles agreed upon in Istanbul. There was a series of meetings in Belarus. President Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed that, as a direct neighbour of both Russia and Ukraine, he believes that the interests of Belarus should be taken into account. We appreciate this.

In general, understanding is growing. That is why there is widespread interest in talking about a phone call and then a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States. Everyone has understood (in fact, they have understood this for a long time, they have just begun to admit it now) that the point is not in Ukraine, but in the fact that it is being used to weaken Russia in the context of our place in the Eurasian security system.

There are two aspects of security. Threats on our western borders, as one of the main root causes of the conflict, must be eliminated. This can only be done in the context of broader agreements. We are ready to discuss security guarantees for the country that is now called Ukraine, or part of this country that has not yet self-determined, unlike Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya. But for all the importance of this aspect, the Eurasian context will be dominant, because the western part of the continent cannot fence itself off from such giants as China, India, Russia, the Persian Gulf and all of South Asia, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Hundreds of millions of people live there. It is necessary to equip the continent in such a way that the countries of the region, and not former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who said that NATO would work there because the alliance's security depended on the Indo-Pacific region.

How does it depend? He was asked whether NATO is still a defensive alliance. He replied that it is. They protect the territory of their members, but the security of their territory in modern conditions depends on security in the Indo-Pacific region. Therefore, NATO infrastructure will be deployed there, among other things. Alliances will be created there. The United States and South Korea have already created a military alliance with a nuclear component. They have recently confirmed this.

This is an interesting moment for political scientists to think about how to combine all this. I assure you that the Euro-Atlantic approach to the whole of Eurasia is an illusion.

Question (retranslated from English): How is the strategic comprehensive partnership between Iran and Russia developing? What "messages" will be contained in the agreement and what are the concerns of third parties in connection with this agreement?

Sergey Lavrov: On January 17, President of Iran Mohamed Peseschkian will visit Russia. The visit has already been announced. Our presidents will sign this agreement.

As for whether someone likes it or not, this question is usually asked by our Western colleagues, because they always want to find some topic that will show that Russia-Iran, Russia-China and the DPRK are always "preparing something" against someone. This treaty, as well as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is not directed against any country, but is constructive and aimed at strengthening the capabilities of Russia, Iran and our friends in various parts of the world to better develop the economy, resolve social issues and reliably ensure defence capability.

Question: We know that Russia is constantly calling for a multipolar world. After Russia's withdrawal from the Middle East, a unipolar world led by the United States is emerging there. What steps can we expect from Russia in this region? The population there respects Russia and expects a role.

Sergey Lavrov: You have such a journalistic school. At the beginning, you made two statements: "Russia has withdrawn from the Middle East" (this is no longer being discussed) and "After that, the United States is in charge of everything there." And then you ask what to do?

I do not agree with either the first or the second statement. We are not withdrawing from the Middle East. Events took place in Syria, which were commented on by President of Russia Vladimir Putin and our other representatives. In many respects, they happened because over the past ten years, since Russia sent its contingent there at the request of President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad and when we created the Astana format with Turkey and Iran, in which a number of Arab countries are participating, there has been a slowdown in the political process. There was a temptation not to change anything.

We believed that this was wrong. We pushed the Syrian leadership in every possible way to resume its work with the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which was established in 2018 at Russia's initiative at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and which "calmed down" after the first two or three meetings. But the leadership in Damascus was not eager for it to work and reach some kind of agreement. And it could only be about sharing power with opposition groups (of course, not terrorist groups). It was a delay. It was accompanied by a worsening of social problems. The ugly US sanctions strangled the Syrian economy. The eastern part of the country, the most oil-rich and fertile, was and remains occupied by the Americans. Extracted resources are used to finance separatist tendencies in northeastern Syria.

At that time, we suggested that our colleagues from Kurdish organisations help them build bridges with the central government. They did not really want this, believing that the Americans would be there "forever" and they would create their own quasi-state there. We explained to them that neither Turkey nor Iraq would ever allow the creation of a Kurdish state. It so happened that the Kurdish problem could blow up the entire region. We were in favour of specifically discussing and reliably ensuring the rights of the Kurds in Syria, Iraq, Iran and Turkey.

On the one hand, Damascus was not very enthusiastic for negotiations, and on the other hand, the Kurds were not very enthusiastic. There were also few contacts between the various platforms that were mentioned by the UN Security Council as direct participants in the settlement process (Moscow, Cairo, Istanbul). All this led to a "vacuum" and an "explosion" in it. We must accept reality.

The Russian Embassy has not left Damascus. It has daily contacts. We want to be useful in efforts to normalise the situation, and this requires an inclusive national dialogue in Syria with the participation of all political, ethnic and religious forces and all external players.

I spoke with our colleagues from Turkey and the Persian Gulf countries. Now they have held a second meeting (after Jordan) in Saudi Arabia. It was attended by Arab countries, Turkey and some Western states. They believe that Russia, China and Iran must be involved in this process if they really want to start a reliable process aimed at a sustainable result, and not to settle scores with their competitors in Syria again. We are open to this conversation. The Astana format may well play a role. Moreover, Turkey, Russia and Iran are cooperating with the Troika (Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq). Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar are also showing interest.

During my meeting with the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Doha on December 7, 2024, he said that there is an urgent need to create an international conference with the participation of all Syrians and all external players. We await it.

Question: Next Monday, the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States Donald Trump will take place. What are your expectations from the incoming team in the context of Russian-US relations?

Sergey Lavrov: We expect the new team to formulate its approaches to international affairs. I understand that President Donald Trump has such a desire. He spoke about this. We also understand that the president has a huge responsibility for the state of affairs in his country, given the "legacy" that he receives, in particular, in California and Los Angeles. It is terrible what is happening to people there. President Donald Trump also announced that his priority would be to restore order in the field of migration. Specific measures have been announced.

As he put it, you must first get into the office. At this stage, all these explanations, initiatives and "thinking aloud" have no practical effect. We must wait until the new administration formulates its official approaches. Both the Americans (Joe Biden leaves a large number of problems there) and those who are interested in a constructive role of the United States in the international arena in various crisis situations are waiting for this.

Question (retranslated from English): Russia's maritime doctrine considers the Indian Ocean as a region of strategic interest. How can Pakistan use its relations with the SCO and BRICS countries in accordance with this strategy to continue secure mutually beneficial economic cooperation? How would you comment on the current relations between Russia and Pakistan?

Sergey Lavrov: Relations are on the rise. This is the most positive period in decades. There are a number of projects to restore what was created in Soviet times for the Pakistani economy.

There is mutual interest in practical cooperation in the fight against terrorism. Pakistan also suffers from this. The fight against terrorism requires joining efforts with your Afghan neighbours, with India, with all members of the SCO, because Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan are used by "bad people" to plan and implement their criminal plans.

The SCO has an anti-terrorist structure. It is working well. Information is being exchanged. Given that the financing of terrorism is seriously "tied" to drug trafficking (a form of organised crime), we have been promoting an initiative for several years now to create a single centre to combat new threats, including terrorism, drug trafficking, organised crime and human trafficking. This year, we will begin to implement this decision.

I would like to note that all these organisational measures are important, but it is more important to build trust within the SCO, within the format that is currently working on Afghanistan (Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran). We are confident that India's involvement would be the right step. The SCO and formats on Afghan affairs, for example, the Moscow format on Afghanistan, are an additional platform where Pakistan, India and China can have the opportunity to communicate more, try to understand each other better, ask questions that concern them, and receive and analyse answers. We are ready to help this in every possible way. This is in the interests of your countries, our region and the SCO.

Question: Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is currently on an official visit to Hanoi. The main focus is on Russia's participation in the Ninh Thuan-1 nuclear power plant construction project. If this issue is resolved positively, what changes will take place in bilateral relations between Russia and Vietnam?

Sergey Lavrov: The main change in bilateral relations will be a positive resolution of the nuclear power plant issue. Bilateral relations will be replenished with another joint project. We have many of them with Vietnam. For example, the Tropical Centre. It is now being modernised and will work even more effectively. There are joint projects in the hydrocarbon sector (Rusvietpetro and Vietsovpetro operate on each other's territory) and in nuclear energy. These are high technology. As President of Russia Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed, we are not just building a plant and then operating it, but creating an industry for the respective country, including the training of scientific personnel to work at these plants.

Various commercial aspects of such agreements are possible. In Turkey, for example, the plant is wholly owned by us and will fulfill its obligations to supply electricity and will pay taxes. In some cases, parity ownership with the host country is registered. Everything can be different. It is a fact that this will replenish our relations with another high-tech project.

Today we talked about the Ukrainian issue. We heard that Vietnam is ready to host talks. We are grateful for this. We appreciate the attitude of our Vietnamese friends. We cannot comment on anything now, because there are no specific proposals. And the tasks that we are solving must be completed.

Question: Do you think Russian-Japanese relations can deteriorate even more after Donald Trump's inauguration, given his desire to strengthen the US-Japanese alliance? Is this a concern for Russia? In what areas of Russian-Japanese relations are likely to deteriorate during his presidency?

Sergey Lavrov: The question is whether it is possible to go even lower and deeper.

I cannot respond to it, because the entire downward movement, the destruction of almost everything, including regular and respectful political dialogue at the highest and high levels, was initiated by our Japanese neighbours. Russia has not taken any initiatives in this direction.

We despaired of achieving the fulfilment of the promises and commitments made to us by Western countries, including the non-expansion of NATO to the East, the non-dragging of Ukraine into NATO, the prevention of Nazism in Ukraine, which began to exterminate everything Russian. Everyone is silent about this. Although we loudly remind them. Despite the Minsk Agreements, they bombed these people, who should have been granted special status in accordance with the decision of the UN Security Council. When we explained all this for many years and, having run into a wall not only of misunderstanding, but of deafness (they simply did not want to listen), we eventually launched a special military operation to protect their security interests and the interests of the Russian people in Ukraine, Japan received an "order" to join the sanctions and immediately carried it out. This is life.

Sometimes we receive signals that they are ready to resume dialogue on a peace treaty and, they say, let their people go to the islands again on some cultural business. But this is not even respectable. And all this is done as if someone comes and says that they asked you to convey it. And where does it say "dear so-and-so"? There is no such thing. Just "here you are, let's work."

Japan has always been distinguished by a subtle attitude to life, from cuisine to rituals. This subtlety in relations with us has disappeared somewhere. But there are pleasant exceptions. At least, we have never made culture, sports, or joint projects in the field of education a victim of politics. Never. We appreciate that despite everything that is happening, Russian artists tour Japan every autumn – the Days of Russian Culture in Japan. Not all countries have such courage.

Therefore, if you (not you specifically, but your employers and their government) used this "quality" to show your self-respect, I think it would be in the interests of the Japanese people.

Question: You and your colleagues from the Cabinet of Ministers have compiled a list of unfriendly states and territories. The island of Taiwan appears there. I understand that you proceeded from the de facto state of affairs, but "on paper" it turns out that a "piece" of the territory of China, which is friendly to Russia, has been recognised as unfriendly. Has the Chinese side told you anything about this? How would you comment on this point?

Sergey Lavrov: At this stage, despite the fact that we have a representative office of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission on Economic and Cultural Cooperation in Taipei, it works in the same way as our embassies in the countries that have announced sanctions against us. Taiwan has announced sanctions against us. That is the criterion.

It may be a bit cumbersome to formulate, but we proceed from the fact that today's governments in those countries that have joined the sanctions are unfriendly. Unfriendly countries and peoples do not exist for us.

Our Chinese friends are well aware of this situation.

Question (retranslated from English): As you know, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Meloni is trying to create some kind of special relationship with Donald Trump. If Mr Trump launches a new policy of dialogue with Russia and starts promoting initiatives, what could be Italy's role in this case? Could the Italian government be the first to follow the path of this new approach towards Russia?

Sergey Lavrov: We cannot tell sovereign governments what to do and how to act. Moreover, these sovereign governments themselves constantly demand that we behave as they want.

In your question, there was a deep-rooted idea that Donald Trump will come now and everyone will have to decide "for whom" – for Donald Trump or not for Donald Trump. Donald Trump will come, he will tell you, and Italy's role in the current process around Ukraine and European affairs will probably be determined.

Question: How would you characterise 2024 in the context of the development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations? What can you say about 2025? What are your plans and prospects?

Sergey Lavrov: As for Russian-Azerbaijani relations, I rate them very highly. They are trust-based. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev communicate regularly. There are no "closed" topics.

President Vladimir Putin and President Ilham Aliyev have established work to encourage governments to search for new mutually beneficial projects. This applies to the North-South international transport corridor and other transport projects in the Caucasus and around it. This also applies, of course, to the Caspian Sea, especially its shallowing. Now we are creating a bilateral working group and would like to propose that it be transferred to a five-sided format so that all the Caspian littoral states can participate in this work.

Of course, we are cooperating in the international arena as well. There is dialogue and practical steps to strengthen our capabilities in the field of security, the fight against terrorism and organised crime. There are contacts between the armed forces and special services. These are structured relations that make it possible to quickly resolve any issues based on the study of all the facts, when incidents occur like when our helicopter was shot down by mistake during the Second Karabakh War, or when there was a disaster when an Azerbaijani plane crashed in Aktau. We appreciated that our Azerbaijani friends immediately supported the participation of the Russian Federation in the investigation, taking into account all factors. A special meeting was held in Brazil. The black boxes have been opened. Their contents have already provided a lot of interesting information, the content of which once again convinces us that we need to wait for a full-fledged investigation, and not to escalate the atmosphere in the media space using information that is largely not confirmed by the information from the black boxes.

We are closely cooperating with my colleague and friend, Foreign Minister Denis Bayramov. Our foreign ministries communicate at all levels. We have a long-term plan for consultations on all issues that are discussed in one way or another in the foreign policy sphere, from the UN, the OSCE to thematic blocks. For example, the climate, especially given the fact that Baku hosted the 29th Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Relations are rich and trusting. In 2025, we expect that they will develop even more actively in all areas.

Question: How can Armenia's rapprochement with the United States and the EU affect security and the situation in the South Caucasus?

Sergey Lavrov: We will inevitably come to what Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran are talking about now: the countries of the region must resolve all problems with their immediate neighbours.

I mentioned that we have a single continent. It has its own regions – Central Asia, the Caucasus, the South Caucasus, Siberia, South Asia and the Far East. Of course, when countries that are far from our territories and traditions, and from the understanding of history in its non-colonial dimension, say that they will "help" everyone, I do not see any problems in terms of contacts. But when they say that the EU mission will ensure security in the Syunik region, I do not really understand this.

Therefore, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and I actively supported President Ilham Aliyev's initiative to create a 3+3 mechanism – the three South Caucasus countries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and their three neighbours Russia, Turkey and Iran. The first contacts have already taken place (1, 2). Our Georgian neighbours have not yet occupied the chair allotted to them. But it always remains accessible to them at the table where we are going to discuss the problems of the region. I think this is a more productive format.

I heard that Azerbaijan and Armenia have practically agreed on a peace treaty. It is clear that the two remaining issues are difficult to "avoid". It is necessary to decide: either yes or no. The European Union immediately said that we would come now and help you.

This is the sovereign decision of Azerbaijan and Armenia, where to sign the document when it is agreed. The desire of Brussels and Washington to show that they did everything once again suggests that they want to show everywhere who is the boss.

Question: I would like to express my gratitude to you and the ministry for your help in organising the Dialogue on Fakes forum, which was held in November 2024.

In our work, we believe that the opinion of the Western authorities (and this has already been confirmed) is not identical to what the residents of these countries believe. Therefore, adhering to a policy of maximum openness, it was with great pleasure that we invited representatives of Western countries and experts from unfriendly EU countries and the United States to participate in the forum and to join this association. In your opinion, is this strategy justified or should we focus on friendly countries in the name of some kind of "efficiency"?

Sergey Lavrov: No, I would not shut down. This is the difference between our information work. Maria Zakharova will not let me lie.

When this hysteria was just beginning (even before the special military operation), French President Emmanuel Macron came to visit us, Russian President Vladimir Putin went to see Emmanuel Macron and held informal dinners in a semi-domestic setting. At that time, we asked the French why Sputnik and RT were not accredited at the Elysee Palace. We were told that these were not media outlets, they were propaganda tools. I'm not kidding. They have never been accredited there. Correct?

Maria Zakharova: They were not allowed to attend events. They were invited and not allowed.

Sergey Lavrov: We gave the following example. In 1990, the euphoria had already subsided, but it was still visible in relations. In the autumn of 1990, an OSCE conference was held in Paris. They adopted a lot of things, including the Charter of Paris for a New Europe and a document on access to information, which was pushed through, first of all, by the French and other EU members, as well as Western countries. It said that all governments were obliged to provide access to any information for their population, both that was generated within the country and that came from abroad. They wanted to support our perestroika, which broke down all barriers and so on, but suddenly now they are blocking our channels, introducing "bans" (as advanced users say). We asked the French how this is so. There is the OSCE, your own formulations. They do not listen and do not want to listen.

We also have certain restrictions, but they are clearly regulated. These are socially dangerous things, primarily concerning children and our traditional values. But in the case of the West, they suppress any information that is critical of the actions of the authorities, and not just critical, but based on facts.

As for fact-checking. I understand that many Anglicisms are difficult to replace. They are capacious. But "fact-checking" is probably not a difficult combination to pronounce.

I believe that there is no need to be afraid of them. Let them come and watch, listen. Several foreign correspondents are present here, and some are banned. Isn't it, Maria Vladimirovna?

Maria Zakharova: Everything is open to everyone.

Sergey Lavrov: Is anyone banned from publishing editorial offices?

Maria Zakharova: Yes, there are editorial offices that do not allow their correspondents to enter. The Germans told us that it was not allowed.

Sergey Lavrov: Then what are they doing here?

Maria Zakharova: "They are working."

I see that Komsomolskaya Pravda is present with us. France has just refused accreditation to another correspondent of this publication.

Question: The other day we received a letter from a schoolgirl Miroslava from Malta. Despite the fact that she is 12 years old, she takes a fairly active civic position and loves Russia. She is proud of it. She asked me to ask you a question that she considers important. "At school, I sometimes have to deal with a biased attitude towards Russia on the part of teachers. I think that our other children living in Europe often hear lies about Russia. Tell me, please, what to do in such situations?"

Sergey Lavrov: This is not the paper age.

The Internet, social networks, websites, including those of our Ministry, the websites of Russian museums, the Russian State Library and all our other more or less serious library organisations have their own websites. Probably, this will not be banned there.

I would just ask if she has such opportunities. If not, then let's give her a computer as part of the "Wishing Tree" program and send her there.

Question: 2024 was a year when the most irreconcilable ultra-right, in fact Nazi political forces, continued to grow stronger in various parts of the world, especially in Europe, completely denying any rationality and rejecting any principles of multilateralism, peaceful coexistence, the sovereignty of states and the self-determination of peoples. How does Russia assess these new sociopolitical trends? What are the real opportunities for changing this situation?

Sergey Lavrov: I would like to clarify. You said "right-wing radical forces that completely deny equality and the principle of self-determination of peoples"? Where is this? Do you mean in the West?

Question: In the West, in Western Europe, in Germany, in France. In other words, right-wing radical forces that have become more active.

Sergey Lavrov: Do you mean the Alternative for Germany and the National Front?

Question: Yes, among other things.

Sergey Lavrov: The Sarah Wagenknecht Union?

Question: No.

Sergey Lavrov: The Alternative for Germany and the National Front are systemic parliamentary parties. People vote for them, and the share of those who voted for them is growing.

I spoke with representatives of the AfD and with representatives of the National Front. Frankly speaking, I cannot accuse them of being against the right of peoples to self-determination. It seems to me that quite the opposite. The AfD, the Sarah Wagenknecht Union, and the National Front in France want the national self-determination and self-consciousness of the Germans and the French to be restored. Because, as they believe, a significant part of it has been usurped by the Brussels bureaucracy. It is difficult for me to reason in this context.

I would not say that they are putting forward destructive programmes either. If you give me any examples, I will be able to comment.

Members of the Alternative for Germany periodically participate in political talk shows on television. They express thoughts that are primarily aimed at overcoming the problems in Russian-German relations. They discuss well-known facts that for many decades, if not centuries, illustrate the desire of the Anglo-Saxons to prevent Russia and Germany from uniting their potentials.

I see a lot of rationality in what they say. Therefore, if there are any specific examples that have led you to such assessments, I will try to comment on them.

Question: What are Russia's main projects and priorities in Latin America in the coming year?

Sergey Lavrov: We see Latin America as one of the powerful poles of the emerging multipolar world order. We have extensive relations with almost all countries.

With our Brazilian friends, who, in addition to bilateral formats, cooperate with us within the framework of BRICS. Now they have taken over the chairmanship of this association. Of course, this is a promising area. We have a bilateral agenda with Brazil: economic, military-technical and much more.

The embassy is actively working in Argentina. Relations are currently being established with President Juan Miley and his new team in order to understand what opportunities there are here.

Our main partners, friends and allies are Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

We are closely following what is happening in Bolivia in connection with the election campaign. There are facts that show that the United States is trying to interfere this time as well, trying to split the progressive forces in this country as well. There is nothing surprising here.

We actively support CELAC. Especially after the arrival of President Lula da Silva gave this organisation a second wind, and Brazil began not only to participate, but to take the initiative. Including the initiative of President of Brazil Lula da Silva to develop alternative payment platforms that would reduce dependence on abuse of the position occupied by the dollar. Sensible things. We have relations with MERCOSUR, UNASUR, the Central American Integration System, ALBA and much more.

Russia was represented at the inauguration of President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro. Good talks were held between our Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and Mr President.

I think that we will have a fruitful year in our relations.

Question: At the initiative of the First Movement organisation, children wanted to create an international association of children's organisations. How important do you think the role of such organisations is? How can children help in international politics? And what advice can you give us on how to interact?

Sergey Lavrov: We have many children's organisations that revive, develop and adapt our old experience (Octobrist, Pioneer and Komsomol) to new realities. I think this is useful.

I remember my pioneer and Komsomol years with pleasure. And (maybe it will come in handy) I especially warmly remember practical classes, for example, a trip to pick potatoes, hikes, organizing concerts, cabbage parties - everything that unites the team. In addition to serious work (of course, lectures are also needed), what is now called in schools "conversations about important things" (this is necessary). But this should be "interspersed" with some kind of cheerful "break" characteristic of young people.

I have not heard about the initiative of the First Movement to establish a network of youth, youth and children's organisations. If you send us information about your plans so that we understand what exactly you are talking about, we will definitely do what we can (for example, organise contacts with young people depending on their age and interests, dedicated to immersing young people in the basics of foreign policy).

Question: Scientists in St Petersburg asked to broadcast the question about Russian-Moroccan relations. Morocco considers itself a gateway to Africa. We would like to hear your point of view on the problem of Russian-Moroccan relations.

Sergey Lavrov: As for Morocco, it is a friendly country. In December 2023, we held a regular meeting of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Morocco. We were in the city of Marrakech. Everything was perfectly organised. A reception was held by the Prime Minister. We have good plans. We are helping the Moroccans resolve problems that fall within the competence of the Foreign Ministry. I am referring primarily to the problem of Western Sahara. Here we must be guided by UN Security Council resolutions.

The topic of self-determination of peoples has been raised several times today. A long time ago, about 40 years ago, the UN Security Council decided that it was necessary to resolve the problem of Western Sahara's ownership through the self-determination of the Western Saharan people. At that time, I was still working in New York. There was a special representative of the Secretary-General for organising the referendum. It was John Baker, former US Secretary of State. He wrote out schemes for calculating how the elders would select tribes to vote. It seemed that everything was almost ready. 40 years have passed, and nothing has moved. This is not an easy issue for Moroccans.

The US administration of Donald Trump (when he was in the White House for the first time) simply adopted a decree that Western Sahara is made up of Moroccans. Now we have Greenland and the Panama Canal. Of course, resolving such issues unilaterally is only to sow a storm that will definitely break out again after some time.

We need to look for mutually acceptable agreements. We know how important this is for Morocco. We will try to assist in every possible way. However, the issue can only be resolved on the basis of mutual consent, and not by imposing something on one side.

Question: And the second question. Our Foreign Ministry is the guardian angel of international security on planet Earth. We highly appreciate your work. But the topic of planetary environmental security arises, because Russia is an environmental donor on planet Earth, and the United States is a kind of anti-environmental "vampire" siphoning off natural resources in its favor. If we talk about the pollution of the planet, we see that there are now 170 million pieces of space debris in Earth orbit. No matter how much Elon Musk "puffs up", in 20 years none of the space powers will be able to launch a satellite or a rocket into space.

Would it be appropriate for our Foreign Ministry, you personally, Mr Lavrov, and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to come up with an initiative to the new US administration, President Donald Trump and all space powers to conduct a joint environmental campaign to search for opportunities to clean up near-Earth space?

Sergey Lavrov: The issue of space debris has been discussed for a long time. There is the UN Committee on Outer Space. This is one of the topics that are being worked out there. For obvious reasons, I am not an expert in this area. I know that garbage is bad. But scientists and practitioners talk about what specific methods to solve this problem in a practical sense. The information is quite available on the Internet, I have no doubt about it.

Question: I still have a German SIM card on my phone. The blocking you mentioned, which was in force in Germany with regard to Russian resources, still exists. This is ironclad to the number.

However, we are talking not only about blocking, but also about the problems that Russian journalists face when working in Western countries. Tell me, please, what is wrong with representatives of Western authorities, why do such problems arise? Is there a connection between these problems and the course of the special military operation, that is, the successes of the Russian army?

Sergey Lavrov: It is good that you have the floor. One of the first, if not the very first, questions concerned journalists. I have already said that, unlike the Western authorities, we have never wanted and do not want to restrict the work of journalists. Maria Zakharova will not allow me to tell lies. When, long before the special military operation, our journalists were harassed somewhere, and then they even began to expel some of them, accusing them of espionage, we did not respond for a very long time, more than one year. Yes?

Maria Zakharova: Yes. In 2017, the FARA law was applied to Russia Today.

Sergey Lavrov: When we were asked why you were reacting so toothlessly, we explained it by saying that we did not want to act and live according to the proverb "to live with wolves is to howl like wolves."

We began to respond after a year, a year and a half or two, when it was absolutely impossible to leave this, as you put it, "scratching" ("what is itching there?") on the ban on the work of our correspondents.

It is difficult to say anything other than the obvious: they do not want to know the truth, they do not want their population to leave the narrative about Russian "aggression", "atrocities", "babies killed by the Russian army". Probably, so as not to destroy these myths, no? There is nothing more to add here.

Question: The second question is about gas. The fact is that the operator of Nord Stream 2 in Switzerland is likely to go bankrupt this spring and be auctioned off. Western media write that it may be bought by US investors. Could you comment on this strange situation, especially in the context of the explosions and the ostrich position of Scholz & Co.?

Sergey Lavrov: As for the second question. I have not read in the Western media that after bankruptcy, which according to the rules should come in a fairly foreseeable period, it will be sold to the Americans. This was said by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić. It was as if he made a prediction on the eve of the New Year.

Plunder has always been part of the methods by which Western countries have become accustomed to living at the expense of others, starting from colonial times, from slavery. [My Emphasis]