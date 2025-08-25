Those who watch the Sunday Propaganda Shows on US BigLie Media were treated to an interrogation of Mr. Lavrov. I caught a little portion provided by RT after my traveling last night. The verbal sparring displayed was entertaining. What follows is the Russian Foreign Ministry’s transcript of the 54-minute event:

Question: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, welcome to the Meet the Press programme.

Sergey Lavrov: Thank you. Welcome to meet with Russian diplomats.

Question: Thank you very much for finding time for us after such an important week. I will immediately ask a question about the state of these negotiations. Is President Vladimir Putin going to hold a one-on-one meeting with Vladimir Zelensky?

Sergey Lavrov: These rumours are being circulated, first of all, by Vladimir Zelensky himself and his European sponsors. In Anchorage, this was not discussed. The issue was raised later, one might say impromptu, following a meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and his guests. After that, US President Donald Trump made a phone call to President Vladimir Putin. The President of our country has clearly stated that we are ready to continue the direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations that began in Istanbul. Three rounds have already taken place. Vladimir Putin noted that high-level meetings, especially between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, should be very well worked out. Therefore, a preparatory process agreed between the parties is necessary.

To this end, we proposed raising the level of the delegations that have met and will meet in Istanbul to discuss specific issues that need to be brought to the attention of President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky. These issues are of a humanitarian, military and political nature. Last time, when our delegations met in Istanbul, we proposed the creation of three working groups, including on political issues. More than a month has passed, and there is no response from the Ukrainian side.

When Vladimir Zelensky says that his meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin is a priority, he is essentially acting, and he is very good at acting, because he loves theatricality in everything and does not care about the content. It is no coincidence that the Ukrainians and Europeans who came to the meeting in Washington are now trying to distort what was discussed in Anchorage between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, especially regarding security guarantees.

Yesterday and today, I read Bloomberg materials that say that negotiations between the United States and Russia on security guarantees for Ukraine were actually torpedoed because of Moscow's demands to include the principle of indivisibility of security. This is an eloquent statement. The principle of indivisibility of security is enshrined in many documents adopted by consensus, in particular, at the OSCE summits in Istanbul in 1999 and in Astana in 2010. NATO is doing the exact opposite.

So, when we are accused of undermining the negotiation process between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine by drawing attention to the principle of indivisible security, it means that these people recognize that they want security to be "divisible," so that the security offered to Ukraine (which is being discussed now) is built against Russia. These discussions, which took place yesterday and earlier (after the meeting in Washington), clearly signal that these people consider security only as security for Ukraine and they are ready to send occupation forces to Ukrainian territory to contain Russia. They do not hide the fact that this is the goal. This is not the way to act in this situation.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the United States Donald Trump discussed security guarantees in Anchorage. The Russian leader recalled that in April 2022 in Istanbul, during the negotiations initiated by the Ukrainian side (shortly after we launched a special military operation), the Ukrainian delegation presented draft principles for reaching agreements to end the war. They were initialed by both delegations. As for security guarantees for Ukraine, these principles (I would like to emphasise once again, proposed by the Ukrainian delegation) provided for the creation of a "group of guarantor countries" that would include the permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United States, China, the United Kingdom and France), Germany, Turkey and any other country that would be interested in joining this group. They would guarantee the security of Ukraine, which should be non-nuclear, neutral and not part of any military bloc.

Question: Mr Foreign Minister, we will talk more about security guarantees, and we will have a long discussion on this topic. I just want to stick to my question and discuss the topic of a one-on-one meeting between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky. It was not only Vladimir Zelensky who spoke about it. The White House reported that President of Russia Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump that he was ready to meet face to face with Vladimir Zelensky. How can you say that you are serious about the peace process if you cannot tell me directly whether President Putin is ready to meet with Vladimir Zelensky? Is this the plan?

Sergey Lavrov: I hope that those who are interested in the situation around Ukraine are following President Putin's statements, especially when they try to see some violations on our part. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that he is ready to meet with Vladimir Zelensky.

On August 21, at a news conference after my meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, I reiterated that he was ready to meet with Vladimir Zelensky if this meeting really led to something. We do not consider it expedient to meet so that Vladimir Zelensky has another opportunity to be in the spotlight. We are not against him playing games and putting on various shows, but this will not solve the problem, because Vladimir Zelensky has publicly stated that he is not going to discuss any territories, thereby challenging US President Donald Trump and other American colleagues, who have said that the territorial issue should be the subject of negotiations. He clearly stated that no one can forbid him to join NATO, which again completely contradicts the words of President Donald Trump. There were other moments as well. He also claimed that he was not going to restore the rights of the Russian-speaking population and repeal the laws adopted since 2019, long before the special military operation. The Ukrainian parliament adopted a number of laws banning the Russian language, destroying Russian culture, education, media in Russian and the canonical UOC. He said that he did not care about what you said there and what, in the opinion of US President Donald Trump, should be part of the solution, but he was ready to meet. And for what?

So, if we're all focused on some imaginary effect, it's not diplomacy, it's usually showmen who are happy to do that. Repeat. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has clearly stated that he is ready for the meeting, provided that it really has a presidential agenda.

Question: But this is all a big "if." A meeting is not scheduled, Mr Minister? Is everything in question?

Sergey Lavrov: Kristen, I'm sorry, but you're not listening. The meeting is not planned, I do not dispute this. But, it seems to me, you cannot understand what I am talking about. President of Russia Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with Vladimir Zelensky when the summit agenda is ready. And she is not ready at all.

After Anchorage, US President Donald Trump proposed several points that we share. On some of them, we have agreed to show some flexibility. When US President Donald Trump presented these issues at a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in Washington, which was attended by his European sponsors, he clearly pointed out to everyone that there are several principles that, according to Washington's position, should be accepted, including Ukraine's non-accession to NATO and the discussion of territorial issues. Vladimir Zelensky said to all this: "No." He even said no, as I have already mentioned, about the abolition of the laws banning the Russian language.

How can you meet with a person who claims to be the leader of a country–-the only one on Earth where language is banned? Not to mention the fact that Russian is one of the official languages of the UN. In Israel, the Arabic language is not prohibited. In Palestine and other Arab countries, Hebrew is not prohibited. But Ukraine is doing everything it considers necessary to promote the Russophobic and Nazi agenda. And Western countries, which are usually crazy about human rights when they discuss anything anywhere regarding Ukraine, especially after the coup d'état in 2014, have never used the word "human rights."

So, yes, President of Russia Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with him. But no, we can't meet just to take a picture and give him the opportunity to say that he is legitimate. After all, legitimacy is a separate topic. Regardless of when this meeting may take place (and it must be well prepared), the question of who will sign the document from the Ukrainian side is very important.

Question: Don't you think that Vladimir Zelensky is the legitimate leader of Ukraine? Does Russian President Vladimir Putin not recognise him as the legitimate leader of Ukraine?

Sergey Lavrov: No, we recognise him as the de facto head of the regime. In this capacity, we are ready to meet with him. But do you want to get the whole picture or only the part of it that suits you?

When it comes to signing legal documents, everyone should have a clear understanding that the signatory is legitimate.

According to the Constitution of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky is not one at the moment.

Question: I see. But I note that he is also a democratically elected president. Mr Minister, let's move on. This week, US President Donald Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron: "I think Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to make a deal for me." Is this true? Does President Putin really want to make a deal for US President Donald Trump?

Sergey Lavrov: You know, I would not go into this semantic research. At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Alaska. They had a very meaningful meeting in Anchorage. They discussed practical steps, not just who would meet whom and how it would be covered. They discussed serious security issues. After all, the violation of Russian interests in the field of security was one of the root causes of everything that happened.

This is due to the lie that has been going on for many years: since 1990, we have been repeatedly promised that NATO would not expand. In the documents of the OSCE summits I have already mentioned, it is written in black and white (and no one has canceled these provisions) that no organization should claim superiority in Europe, and NATO behaves in a diametrically opposite way.

Russia has repeatedly proposed to develop draft security guarantees. In 2008, we proposed signing an agreement between Russia and NATO. They ignored this offer. In 2021, before we had to decide to launch a special military operation, we proposed two treaties: one between Russia and the United States, the other between Russia and NATO. This was also ignored, and in a very arrogant way.

Antony Blinken, who was then US Secretary of State, told me at our meeting in Geneva in January 2022: "Forget about it. We can discuss some restrictions on the supply of weapons that we, the West, will supply to Ukraine. But NATO membership is not being discussed with anyone." To my words that this is a gross violation of the principle of indivisible security, he replied that indivisible security in the OSCE is a political declaration. But the political declaration signed by the leaders is something that must be respected, based on elementary diplomatic and political decency.

Question: Good, Mr Minister. We have a lot of topics to discuss, so I'd like to move on to the next one. This week, Russia struck a U.S.-owned plant near the border with Hungary. I talked to people who, frankly, regard this as a slap in the face to US President Donald Trump and the entire peace process. Don't you think so?

Sergey Lavrov: I would say that those who sincerely want to understand what is happening should already know that Russia has never and under no circumstances deliberately chosen targets that are not related to the Ukrainian military.

Question: But this is an electronics plant, Mr Minister. I talked to those who were directly on the spot. They produce, among other electronics, incl. coffee machines. This is not a military facility.

Sergey Lavrov: I understand that some people are very naïve. When they see a coffee machine "in the window", they think that they are produced here. Our intelligence has reliable information, and we strike only, as I said, either at military enterprises, military facilities, or at industrial enterprises directly involved in the production of weapons for the Ukrainian army.

On the contrary, I do not recall that the Western media expressed any concern about the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, when, for example, a year ago, they invaded the Kursk region, where there are no military targets at all. All the objects that they strike daily are civilians. They, by the way, took civilians hostage there who had nothing to do with the conflict.

Recently, they made a third attempt to blow up the Crimean bridge. A few days ago, they attacked another nuclear power plant. Earlier, they attacked the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant more than once. Now the Smolensk nuclear power plant was attacked. They continue to carry out terrorist attacks. There is no other way to call it.

But if you seriously believe that the presence of American, Hungarian or whoever capital in an enterprise that produces weapons to kill Russians gives immunity to those who create weapons to kill us, I do not think so and do not consider this approach fair. I would call it the imperialist approach.

Question: Mr Minister, just to be clear: do you confirm that Russia did deliberately strike at an enterprise owned by the Americans?

Sergey Lavrov: You should work as a professor in Soviet universities, so curiously you distorted what I said.

I did not say that I confirm what you said. I have not heard anything about such an episode. I only asked a rhetorical question. Do you really think that if there is an enterprise that produces weapons and is part of the Ukrainian military machine, whose goal is to produce what is used to kill Russian citizens, then the mere presence of a share of American capital in this enterprise should confer immunity on it? That was my question. I haven't heard anything about this episode. If you can send me links to the relevant information, I will study it.

Question: Good, Mr Minister. US President Donald Trump says that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to put an end to the war. But if you are serious about peace, why not stop dropping bombs and agree to a ceasefire, as President Trump is calling for?

Sergey Lavrov: We are coming back to the same thing again. We are dropping bombs on facilities that are directly involved in building up the Ukrainian military machine aimed at killing Russian civilians and continuing the war started by the Ukrainians, instigated by the Biden administration, and by the Europeans, those who supported the 2014 coup d'état and then did everything to turn Ukraine into an instrument to contain Russia.

A few years ago, they officially stated that Ukraine was a tool for inflicting a "strategic defeat" on the Russian Federation.

I give examples of how we act. We have repeatedly said: if you provide us with evidence that our actions were indiscriminate and we hit some civilian object that is not related to the military machine of Ukraine, we are ready to consider it. There are plenty of facts of targeted strikes by the Ukrainian side on civilian targets. This information is available and we disseminate it to the international community.

Question: Mr Minister, here are the facts. About 50,000 civilians have been killed or injured in this conflict. So either the Russian military is very bad at aiming, or you are purposefully hitting civilian targets. Which of these options is correct?

Sergey Lavrov: Listen, NBC is a very respected organisation, and I hope you are responsible for the words you broadcast. I ask you to send us or make public the information to which you have just referred. Because we have never set ourselves the goal of civilian objects of the kind that you have mentioned. You may be confused in the information, since it is a well-known fact that a lot of churches, as well as many residential, civilian areas, were purposefully shelled by the Kiev regime.

Question: But what about Russia's actions, Mr Minister?

Sergey Lavrov: We are going around in circles. I have already told you what we have repeatedly stressed: we never target civilian targets and only strike at targets directly linked to the Ukrainian military machine, which the West is trying to strengthen.

If you have any evidence of what you have just said about churches, kindergartens, etc., I urge you to make it public. Publish them with dates, addresses, and everything else.

As I said, NBC is a reputable broadcaster. Your audience deserves to receive specific information when you make such claims.

Question: Let me repeat. I only said that all information is in the public domain. We have reporters on the ground who have seen these strikes with their own eyes. I would like, however, to move on and talk about security guarantees. You raised this topic this week. In today's interview, you also said that Russia should have the right to reject any security guarantees for Ukraine. The Europeans say that this does not concern you.

Sergey Lavrov: Kristen, please don't play Zelensky. Be an honest journalist. I've never said that.

Question: Why should a country that is bombing Ukraine be responsible for Ukraine's security?

Sergey Lavrov: Why should these be the countries that have prepared an anti-Russian coup d'état in Ukraine and pumped Ukraine with modern weapons for attacks on our territory? Countries that support the Nazi regime, which prohibits human rights that they are obliged to observe under the UN Charter and numerous conventions? Why should we endure all this? I explain to you, I have never said that Russia should have the right to veto security guarantees. But there must be a consensus on security guarantees that takes into account the basic interests of Russia.

Let me remind you that in April 2022, the Ukrainian side was satisfied with submitting a document that could put an end to this war. It began with a statement that Ukraine would be a neutral, non-aligned, nuclear-free country. By the way, this statement on the renunciation of nuclear weapons, non-participation in military blocs and the preservation of neutral status was the basis of the Declaration of Independence of Ukraine in 1990.

It is because of this statement that Ukraine will never be a member of NATO, that it will never have nuclear weapons and that it will be neutral, that it was recognized as an independent state.

If you think that it is natural and normal to exclude Russia from discussing security issues on its borders, then there is something wrong with the philosophy of your channel.

Question: Answer yes or no, are you talking about Russian servicemen on the ground?

Sergey Lavrov: Where?

Question: In Ukraine, in this region.

Sergey Lavrov: No, Russian troops are on this land because this territory has been turned into a stronghold for inflicting a "strategic defeat" on the Russian Federation.

Russian troops on this land are not for the sake of the territory itself, but to ensure that weapons capable of reaching Russian territory are never deployed on it.

Russian troops are on this land because ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking peoples have lived there for centuries. In fact, they initially mastered it, historically developed Russian culture, language and respected Russian history.

When, after a bloody and unconstitutional coup, all this was banned, we had no choice but to protect these people from the openly Nazi regime. There is plenty of evidence that this regime is Nazi. I hope that one day your correspondents will be able to come and see what is happening with the glorification of war criminals, Hitler's collaborators, etc.

Question: US President Donald Trump has been in office for seven months now. During this time, the number of attacks on Ukraine has doubled. President of Russia Vladimir Putin claims that the war would not have started under Donald Trump. If this is so, then why does it worsen with him?

Sergey Lavrov: Listen, it is becoming a tradition for some TV channels to simplify the situation. When US President Donald Trump said that there would have been no war if he had been president then, in my opinion, this means that the Americans would not have prepared, financed and organised a coup d'état aimed at overthrowing the legitimate president of Ukraine in February 2014. Germany, France, Poland, etc., the next morning the opposition violated it.

The agreement was to form a government of national unity and hold early elections. And the legitimate president agreed to this. The opposition signed it. The European Union has guaranteed this. And the next morning there is a coup. Instead of a government of national unity, the opposition announced that they had created a government of "winners". Have you heard about it? I don't think so. Immediately, when they seized all government buildings, they announced that the first thing they would do was to abolish the status of the Russian language. They sent militants to storm the building of the Supreme Council of Crimea. And that's how it all began.

Therefore, I do not think that US President Donald Trump, with his slogan "Return America to its former greatness" and focused on the national interests of the United States and common sense, would ever get involved in the preparation of a coup against the legitimate president in any country, including Ukraine.

I am answering your question why we believe that US President Donald Trump would have avoided this situation. I have already answered you.

Question: But I want to ask about what is happening on the ground right now. The number of attacks on Ukraine has doubled since US President Donald Trump took office. If President of Russia Vladimir Putin respects Donald Trump so much, why is he taking actions that undermine his desire for peace?

Sergey Lavrov: President of Russia Vladimir Putin respects US President Donald Trump. He respects President Donald Trump's attention to the national interests of the United States and is focused on protecting the interests, well-being and historical heritage of the American people.

I have no doubt that President Trump respects President Vladimir Putin's attitude to protecting Russia's national interests and the fundamental interests of Russian citizens, including the right to be a nation with a rich history and traditions, and which, if you will, has a duty to support those who share the values of the Russian language and, if you like, the Russian world.

When the United States launched a military attack on Nicaragua or another Central American country in the last century because one of the journalists, an American citizen, was physically attacked. This has never raised any questions in the American media.

We are there defending millions of ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking people who wanted to be citizens of Ukraine, but the putschists who came to power in Ukraine declared them "terrorists".

Long before the special military operation, Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with a Western media outlet that those who are fighting the regime, those who decided after the coup that the regime does not represent their interests, are not people, but "individuals." He also said that if, those people say, living in Ukraine, you belong to Russian culture and history, then for the sake of the future of your children and grandchildren, go to Russia. Is this "democracy" supported by the Americans?

Question: Allow me to ask you a question about what President of Russia Vladimir Putin said in June of this year. In this sense, all of Ukraine is ours." Does President Vladimir Putin believe that Ukraine has the right to exist?

Sergey Lavrov: This is not true. Ukraine has the right to exist on the condition that it "releases" people. People whom they call "terrorists", "individuals" who, in several referendums in Novorossiya, in Donbass, in Crimea, decided that they belong to Russian culture. And the government, which came to power as a result of a coup, set itself the primary task of destroying everything Russian.

Question: But we also know that some of these people did not want a Russian invasion. Mr Minister, do you admit that Russia has invaded Ukraine?

Sergey Lavrov: Democracy is when people have the opportunity to vote. People voted, expressed their opinion.

Question: Mr Minister, has Russia invaded Ukraine?

Sergey Lavrov: Russia has launched a special military operation to protect people whom Vladimir Zelensky and his predecessor did not consider people. They called them "creatures", "individuals". You should think about it.

I understand that you need to sell something today. But if you raise and touch on such serious topics, I recommend that you study the history of Ukraine's existence after the 2014 coup.

Question: But this is a yes or no question, Mr Minister. Do you admit that Russia has invaded Ukraine?

Sergey Lavrov: I have already told you that we have launched a special military operation to protect people who have been declared "terrorists" and enemies by the regime and whom it has bombed.

To the question of facts. You asked me about the temples, etc., that Russia allegedly bombed. This is a very straightforward approach, the simplest in the world. I will ask you as a journalist: do you have professional pride?

In April 2022, when the agreement was being negotiated in Istanbul, but the British and the Biden administration forbade the Kiev regime to approve the agreement, an incident occurred in the town of Bucha, located near Kiev.

Then, as a gesture of goodwill for the sake of concluding the agreement I mentioned, Russia withdrew its troops from this part of Ukrainian territory, after which the settlement of Bucha came under the control of the Ukrainian authorities. The mayor of Bucha said on TV how good it was that they returned to their city again. And two days later, the BBC team showed footage of the main street with dozens of bodies lying in some strange order. The West immediately blamed Russia and introduced a new package of sanctions.

Three and a half years later, we still have not received any response to our official request to share information about what really happened there.

And so I publicly appeal to NBC. Having repeatedly visited New York at sessions of the UN General Assembly, I met with media representatives, including NBC correspondents, and said that the incident in Bucha was used for anti-Russian escalation.

We appealed to the UN Secretary-General, the OSCE and other organisations to make public the names of the people whose bodies were shown on the BBC. In response, there was silence.

Then, in 2023 and 2024, at my press conferences in New York, I addressed correspondents at the UN: journalists are usually very pushy people. They want to get to the bottom of the facts. I asked: can they start a journalistic investigation and demand that the names of the people whose bodies were shown and broadcast on the BBC be made public? I think it would be interesting for NBC as well.

Question: I understand that there is a lot to be said about history here. I want to discuss what will happen next and how the negotiations are going. According to incoming reports, as part of the peace agreement, Russia demands control over the entire Donbas, although a significant part of it still remains under Ukrainian control, and that Russia wants to freeze the rest of the front line. Are these Russia's demands?

Sergey Lavrov: At meetings with US President Donald Trump and other US officials, we explained the goals of the special military operation. We explained them to everyone publicly, but apparently NBC didn't listen to us carefully.

We have goals and they will be achieved. Namely: to eliminate any threats to Russia's security emanating from the territory of Ukraine, to protect the rights of ethnic Russians and Russian speakers who feel that they belong to Russian culture and history. And the only way to protect them from this Nazi regime is to give them the right to express their will. They did this in 2014 in Crimea, in 2022 in the Donetsk and Lugansk republics, and then in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Thus, the goals of the special military operation are being implemented, which are based on compliance with the UN Charter, which does not allow the infringement of any human rights, including linguistic and religious rights, which is completely ignored by the Kiev regime. And, of course, as I have already said, Ukraine must maintain a neutral, non-aligned status and remain a non-nuclear state. These are the foundations of the Declaration of Independence of Ukraine of 1990, thanks to which the recognition of Ukraine as an independent state became possible.

You said that you don't want to go into history. But we do not want to forget history. After all, everything that is happening now has its reasons, rooted in the decades when the West expanded NATO, pushing the alliance close to the Russian borders and made Ukraine a weapon to defeat Russia "on the battlefield".

Question: If we talk about history, Russia was a party to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, which guaranteed Ukraine's security. But Russia violated that agreement by invading Ukraine in 2014.

Sergey Lavrov: Have you read the Budapest Memorandum?

Question: Yes.

Sergey Lavrov: What does it say?

Question: This is a security agreement between a number of countries, including Russia and Ukraine, on non-invasion of another country. And that's exactly what you did.

Sergey Lavrov: No. It looks like you haven't read it. The Budapest Memorandum was signed...

Question: Ukraine has renounced nuclear weapons. This was the key provision of the document.

Sergey Lavrov: May I answer you?

Ukraine has renounced nuclear weapons. Quite so. And then the Memorandum guaranteed the security of Ukraine, like any other non-nuclear-weapon state. The legal obligations of the nuclear powers, when they give assurances to non-nuclear countries, are not to attack those countries with nuclear weapons.

We have never signed up to ensure the security of Ukraine after the illegal, bloody coup d'état that brought to power outright Nazis and racists under anti-Russian slogans. They said that they had changed their Constitution. Now it talks about Ukraine's desire to join NATO. In January 2022, Vladimir Zelensky called the renunciation of nuclear weapons a mistake and said that they could think about possessing them again. This is not what we guaranteed in the Budapest Memorandum.

In addition, the Budapest Memorandum was accompanied by a declaration by those who signed it. It said that all participants, including Ukraine, would respect human rights, the OSCE principles of non-aggression, and so on. This was grossly violated by those who came to power in Ukraine in February 2014 with the help of the United States. Former US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland proudly said after the coup that in the end the United States spent $5 billion, but achieved what it wanted. But all this, of course, is history.

Question: Mr Minister, let us be clear: the only concession that Russia is offering is not to invade the rest of Ukraine?

Sergey Lavrov: No. We do not operate with such categories. We are not interested in territories; we have the largest territory on Earth. Unlike those who raise the issue of invasion and seizure of more and more lands, we are concerned about the fate of the people living on these lands, whose ancestors lived there for centuries, founded cities, built factories, ports, and developed agriculture. And these people are now called "strangers".

Question: What about the thousands of people who lived on these lands and died from Russian bombs, Mr Minister?

Sergey Lavrov: I'm sorry, but the primitiveness of your questions... You repeat the same question over and over again. I asked you: please send me a list of these churches and kindergartens. And I will send you information with facts that the Ukrainian army is fighting exclusively with civilians. I have already cited the example of the Kursk region. There are no military facilities there. Or take the terrorist attack on a passenger train. But you never reported it.

Question: Mr Minister, in fact, a lot of this is broadcast on television, and we have reporters on the ground. I will also send you a list. But the bottom line is that the world sees firsthand the loss of life in all these regions captured by Russian troops. We saw it with our own eyes.

Sergey Lavrov: I remember a lot of footage, accompanied by comments, to the effect that Ukrainian civilians were allegedly being attacked by Russia. And then it turned out that this footage was filmed in Iraq ten or twenty years ago.

Therefore, I will ask a question: Do you think that the policy of your channel considers it acceptable in this or that country to eradicate this or that language by legislative means?

Question: Mr Minister, let me ask you. When you landed in Alaska, you were wearing a sweater with the inscription "USSR" on it. So you signaled Russia's desire to restore the Soviet Union?

Sergey Lavrov: No.

We were born in the Soviet Union. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that those who do not regret the collapse of the USSR have no heart. But whoever wants to restore it has no head. This is an absolutely true statement.

We have recognized all the former Soviet republics as independent states. We are developing relations with them as with fully independent states. But when countries like Ukraine begin to physically and legally destroy everything Russian... Imagine that in some other country they ban the English language, American history... But this is not what we are talking about now.

As for the USSR. If you do not remember your roots, if there are no nostalgic memories of childhood, youth, first love, friends, then you are unlikely to really represent humanity and human values.

Remembering and cherishing what has happened in your life over the years is one thing, but trying to take over everything by military means is quite another. It's not the same thing.

Question: Does Russia and President Vladimir Putin want peace?

Sergey Lavrov: Yes.

Question: And what would you say to US lawmakers who believe that you are "leading US President Donald Trump by the nose"? Is this true?

Sergey Lavrov: It is not for the legislators or the media to decide what US President Donald Trump is guided by.

We respect President Donald Trump because he defends America's national interests. I have reason to believe that President Donald Trump respects President Vladimir Putin because he defends Russia's national interests. What they discuss among themselves is no secret. We want peace in Ukraine. US President Donald Trump also wants peace in Ukraine.

The reaction to the Anchorage meeting, the visit of these European representatives to Washington, and their subsequent actions indicate that they do not want peace. They say that they cannot allow the defeat of Ukraine. They cannot allow Russia to win. Here are the categories with which they operate: "victory", "defeat", etc.

We have proposed a diplomatic peace settlement several times. As I have already said, it was not us who disrupted the almost finished agreement back in April 2022, this was done by then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a number of officials of the Biden administration, the French and the Germans. We know that. Anything else?

Question: These are all my questions. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, thank you very much for your time.

Sergey Lavrov: Thank you.

Question: I hope next time we will be able to see you in person.

Sergey Lavrov: Come to Moscow, but ask your colleagues to prepare more diverse questions for you.

And one more thing. History is important. It is very tempting to look at the Ukrainian situation through the prism of "cancel culture". We were told: forget about the coup d'état, you must leave Crimea, because, they say, everything began with the annexation of Crimea.

We ask the Westerners: what about the coup d'état, which was carried out contrary to your guarantees? They answer: no, it's all in the past. Let's focus on today, they say. This is a common technique that these people use. "Cancel culture" in modern history is dangerous. [My Emphasis]