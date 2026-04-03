karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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james whelan's avatar
james whelan
4d

There is a lot of dirty linen coming out in the open. MoA is a small fraction.

There is a solution, but its difficult and maybe will show who is a 'paper tiger'. As part of the Iranian offer, Russia and China must openly declare that they will destroy Israel if they pursue their activities in Lebanon, West Bank and Iran. Only then will secure peace be enabled.

Time for cards to be shown.

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12 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
Don Firineach's avatar
Don Firineach
4d

Thank you Karl.

Very informative. D.

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