On 25 November, Russia’s MFA posted the transcript and hour-long video interview with the Franco-Russian Dialog Association YouTube media channel. It was an event I wasn’t aware of until it was cited by Dr. Hudson during his chat today with Nima, a video I hope every reader of this will view to gain his appraisal of the West’s lates propaganda ploy. As noted, the interview occurred on 21 November:

Question: Our dialogue today is important for all of us, Francophones, who will be watching this interview at a time when relations between Russia and France are aggravated. At the end of the interview, according to tradition, we have already chosen questions from subscribers. I will be happy to convey to you all the wishes of our viewers.

In Europe and Russia, there is a popular opinion that Donald Trump is a kind of visionary, a peacemaker who can say “no” to the globalists and stop any war. But in the United States, which, as we know, always adheres to its national interests, there has always been an idea that it is necessary to “cut off” Russia from Europe. All the media are now saying that Donald Trump has presented his new 28-point plan for a “peaceful” settlement. Vladimir Zelensky even seems to agree. What can you say about this?

Sergey Lavrov: Too many incomprehensible things are happening. Vladimir Zelensky says in Istanbul that he is ready to discuss this plan and agree on some acceptable formulations. Its representatives (including the Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN) say that this is out of the question.

It is difficult for me to comment on such speculations. We remain in a position where, of course, a diplomatic settlement is preferable. The meeting in Alaska was preceded by a visit by US Special Presidential Envoy Stephen Whitkoff to Moscow on direct instructions from US President Donald Trump. At the meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Stephen Witkoff brought the specific parameters of the settlement, which took into account our principled approaches, which are that it is necessary to focus on eliminating the root causes of this conflict, which we all know very well.

The history of this drama began with the West’s attempt to absorb Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance, to create a military threat to Russia right on our borders, contrary to and in violation of all the promises that were made to the Soviet Union, and contrary to the agreements that were already concluded with the Russian Federation within the framework of the OSCE–-on the indivisibility of security, that no organisation, no country in Europe will strengthen its security at the expense of the security of others. This was approved at the highest level. NATO did exactly the opposite.

The second root cause is the legally enshrined course of the Kiev Nazi regime, which the West brought to power in February 2014 through a bloody anti-constitutional coup d’état, to exterminate everything Russian. Vladimir Zelensky directly advised Russian people to leave for Russia long before the special military operation if they, as citizens of Ukraine, feel involved in Russian culture. This was his direct appeal. By and large, both Donbass and Novorossiya follow his advice.

As for the very beginning of your question about the attitude of the Americans (now the Trump administration) to Europe and everything that is happening in the world in general, their actions give rise to contradictory assessments. First of all, because Donald Trump came to power with the slogan MAGA (Let’s Make America Great Again) and criticized Joe Biden for ideologically interfering in all global processes, for imposing neoliberal approaches and inculcating neoliberal ideas, and for feeding neoliberal elites, he said that the United States would not do such things under him. They will do what is beneficial and what meets their national interests.

In fact, of course, there are other methods. No ideology. They dispersed the US Agency for International Development, as well as other instruments of ideological suppression of everyone and everything on all continents, which were really closely related to the policy of the Democrats. But the goal of dictating one’s will to everyone remained, of course, and perhaps it was even more exposed when the ideological shell fell off it.

Their approaches can be described in many ways, but the bottom line is that America should be first everywhere and everyone should obey it. This approach is applied not only in Europe, but also to all others. Another thing is that Europe is more dependent on the United States in terms of security and in terms of the prospects of its foreign policy. In this case, it is Europe’s lines towards Ukraine. No one listens to her, because Europe and European elites have put on the line their conviction that they will be able to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia with the hands and bodies of the Nazi regime in Kiev.

They rejected even the very possibility of negotiations. In April 2022, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson simply banned Vladimir Zelensky from signing the document, which had already been initialed and was based on the settlement principles proposed by the Ukrainians themselves. This is the role of Britain. It also “made itself felt”. They like to manipulate Europe in the same way that the United States does.

It is in the interest of the United States to get as much investment as possible in its economy. Recently, there was a summit with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Whatever the visit, it is an announcement of investments of billions or trillions of dollars. All this is presented as attracting money to the American economy.

Each country must think about how to make its economy independent, prosperous, productive, how to return (in the case of the United States) the production capacities that were “scattered” around the world, to countries where labor was several times cheaper than in the United States, and therefore the goods produced in this way by American monopolies and corporations, but using cheap labor abroad, were competitive.

Let’s see what the situation will look like when and if the plan of US President Donald Trump and his team to return production facilities to the United States is implemented, what the costs and expenses will be, and how these costs and expenses will affect the final cost. In the process of using sanctions, which was not started by Donald Trump (although he also imposed sanctions against Russia under the pretext of “Ukrainian affairs” back in his first cadence), the United States “went on a grand scale” under Joe Biden. The Europeans, of course, are running “ahead of the locomotive” in these sanctions matters.

Then there were duties and tariffs. The world economy is not globalized at all now, because all the principles and rules of globalization, which the Americans and their allies have been introducing for decades in world institutions (IMF, World Bank, WTO), have not been fulfilled by any of them. The basic principles on which they are based have long been violated, because the composition of the governing bodies and the distribution of votes in no way reflect the real situation in the global economy and the balance of power for a long time. The principles of fair competition, market methods of determining the best, the inviolability of property–all this has gone into oblivion.

I remember how many years ago, when the dollar was no longer pegged to the gold standard (this was under US President Richard Nixon), the Americans said, “Don’t worry, the dollar is the most reliable unit that is not the property of the United States.” This is the good of all mankind. The dollar belongs to humanity, serves the interests of all, and will always be so. Here we are. “Always” has already passed. A different era has begun.

Now we are all seeing that something close to chaos in international trade and investment is coming. It is not at all necessary that the actions of the United States are aimed only at subjugating Europe. Their goal is to benefit anywhere, in any way, and get some kind of “jackpot” for it.

The same is true in foreign policy. All the “eight wars” that Donald Trump “stopped” (indeed, we appreciate his desire not to unleash wars, as his predecessors did, but to stop them) froze for some time. Truces were declared. Now in the Middle East, between Pakistan and Afghanistan, between Cambodia and Thailand, in the DRC and Rwanda, truces have come almost everywhere. But these initiatives did not address the root causes. Problems have already begun on the Cambodian-Thai border, between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and not everything is so cloudless, to put it mildly, in the Palestinian-Israeli direction.

Therefore, the desire to immediately stop the bloodshed deserves every encouragement. But in order to resolve this in the long term, much more painstaking, patient and unhurried initiatives are needed.

Question: We are in the Franco-Russian Dialogue. Relations between France and Russia are a priority for us. Let’s start with those topics that have been most often discussed in the French media for many months, in particular, against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine. The first is that the Russian military allegedly deliberately strikes at the civilian population and civilian objects of Ukraine. And the second thing is now, unfortunately, the most popular statement, which originally came from French President Emmanuel Macron, who said this summer that “Russia has chosen France as an enemy.” Later, the Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces also “picked up” this idea and now says that “Russia is preparing for a full-scale war with NATO countries in a few years.” Just two days ago, the current Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, in his address to the mayor of France and French citizens, said that “the French must be ready to sacrifice their children in the war with Russia.” How can you comment on these statements?

Sergey Lavrov: Do you deliberately not pronounce the name of the Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces?

Question: This is General Francois Mandon.

Sergey Lavrov: I have heard about this statement. It seems to me that his “maxim” about his readiness to sacrifice the lives of his children (by the way, he also spoke about the economy), that “we must suffer” because “we must not allow Russia to win and seize Europe”, there was already indignation in France itself. I don’t know where such military leaders come from, and in what universities they are educated. Probably, they want to play along with their current leader, Mr Emmanuel Macron.

I do not know where he got this conviction that “Russia has declared France an enemy.” In my opinion, everything is just the opposite. France has been dishonest with Russia for quite a long time. Starting with the Minsk Agreements, which France, represented by Mr Macron’s predecessor, then-President Francois Hollande, signed in 2015 together with then German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and then President of Ukraine Petr Poroshenko. And in 2022, when everyone began to figure out how these actions began, and why no one complied with the Minsk Agreements, they (Fernando Hollande, Angela Merkel and Petr Poroshenko) honestly admitted that none of them was going to do this.

Question: Were there any prerequisites for this? Did you understand that the Minsk agreements would be undermined?

Sergey Lavrov: Our President Vladimir Putin is a very honest person. Already after the start of the special military operation, he, speaking to the audience on the issues of the Minsk agreements, Russia’s relations with the West and the Ukrainian problem as a whole, uttered the phrase that we had many illusions at the very initial stage of relations with the West in the 2000s, then these illusions gradually disappeared, but there were hopes, first of all, for the negotiability and (I emphasize) decency of our counterparties from among us. First of all, Western Europeans. And all these hopes disappeared, as President Vladimir Putin said, in February 2022.

This is a very strong recognition. It shows that until February 2022, before we realized that we had no choice but to launch a special military operation, this hope was glimmering.

It was embodied in concrete initiatives back in December 2021, at the height of the situation when the West was “fussing” around the world that Russia was allegedly preparing an intervention that had to be prevented somehow. Then-CIA Director William Burns came to us with a warning. We honestly said that our task is, first of all, to prevent the creation of military threats from NATO on our borders by militarizing Ukraine and subordinating it to NATO doctrines, which directly called Russia, if not an enemy, then an adversary.

Back in December 2021, in order to show what alternative exists, on the instructions of President Vladimir Putin, we prepared draft treaties between Russia and NATO and Russia with a guaranteed solution to security problems and threats (our President gave such instructions to us diplomats), the military and special services during his speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry in November 2021). In fact, these treaties were aimed at codifying the political commitments that were solemnly signed within the framework of the OSCE by all European countries without exception, as well as the United States and Canada. This was signed back in 1999 and then reaffirmed in 2010 at the OSCE summit in Astana.

But nothing changed. NATO continued to carry out its, as is now clear, new waves of expansion. And when we, still hoping for the decency of our partners, drew their attention to the fact that their signature was grossly violated by practical actions, they replied that these were political obligations, not legal ones. This is sophisticated cynicism. We said then (this was under President Dmitry Medvedev) that let’s turn these obligations, which you have supported, since you have signed them, into legal obligations. They thought about it and said that no, legal security guarantees can only be obtained in the North Atlantic Alliance.

That is, already in the era when the USSR and the Warsaw Pact disappeared, the Cold War and ideological differences ended, conceptually and mentally they still wanted to keep this “magnet”, this “bait” within the framework of NATO. Like, if we take you into our ranks, we will ensure your safety, but, of course, you will have to “obey” us. And listen to what advice? There is only one piece of advice–-attack Russia.

Look how they are now trying to literally force our Serbian friends and brothers, firstly, to recognise the independence of Kosovo, and, secondly, to join the entire Russophobic policy of the European Union. At the same time, they are not shy, they talk about it publicly. They say, yes, we are waiting for you in the European Union, but forget about Kosovo, about your friendship and historical ties with the Russians, join all our sanctions, all aggressive preparations for war against Russia.

This, of course, is a very specific psychology. It is the Western Europeans, as well as the Young Europeans in the person of the Poles and the Balts, who play the main, leading part here. But it is striking that a serious country (you mentioned France) adheres to this.

President Emmanuel Macron recently issued another maxim that Russia allegedly “invented” this war, that there were no reasons, not a single real threat, that all this was a hoax. I quote from memory: these are the convulsions of a power that is crying over the loss of its statehood, its imperialist colonial past. This is what the President of France is saying. Apparently, he is doing very badly with ratings.

You mentioned the Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, and there is also German Defence Minister Benjamin Pistorius, who said that Russia would attack NATO by 2030.

What are they preparing their peoples for? To the fact that this is inevitable? In France, as far as I understand, the entire economy is being “reconfigured” and civilian industries are being forced to work for the military-industrial complex. Recently I read that even the health care system is now being “militarized”, preparing for the fact that they will have to work in the field and save French soldiers. You mentioned a French quote that you should not feel sorry for your children for the sake of freedom. “Liberty, equality, fraternity.” I think Marianne would have turned over. This is, of course, an amazing story. I repeat, there is not a single evidence that Russia is going to attack France.

We have been to Paris a couple of times. We just liberated them (the French). Together with General Charles de Gaulle and his Resistance Movement, they helped them get rid of national shame after they “surrendered” all their positions to Adolf Hitler and lived, so to speak, “drinking coffee in Montmartre under occupation.”

One more point. This is just pure logic that the Europeans do not want to hear. All of them gloat that, they say, Russia does not achieve its goals, barely takes some hundredths of a percent from poor Ukrainians, so there is no need to be afraid. Allegedly, the European army is much stronger, the Russians will not use nuclear weapons, and Europe will cope with Russia with conventional weapons very easily, since they (Europeans) have 5 times more people than in the Russian Federation. These are all the assessments that characterize the advance of the Russian Armed Forces as “slow”, as reflecting their “ineffective state” - and then how are you afraid of us, if we, from your point of view, cannot really “take Ukraine”? You say that after Ukraine there will be Europe, right? How do you combine it?

They have a problem with both analysts and politicians who will somehow try to honestly explain to their people what is happening. These elites bet on war, linked their entire political careers with the slogan of one way or another inflicting a “strategic defeat” on Russia. A couple of years ago, this defeat had to be inflicted “on the battlefield”. Now they want to “strangle” with sanctions. They are already saying that the Russian economy will “crack” and will not survive for long. Already, they say, they are achieving their goals. This is said by people who, of course, have forgotten all the lessons of World War II and other situations when, in minutes, hours and years of the need to defend their country, national dignity, history and the future of their children, the people united as never before and solved all problems.

This is what we are seeing now at the front, on the line of contact. President of Russia Vladimir Putin once again visited the headquarters of our Armed Forces as part of a special military operation. The information on the results of these meetings, which is transmitted by the media, speaks for itself.

This arrogant style, which both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Merz profess, not to mention the Belgians, the Dutch and Mr. Rutte, reflects confusion. They don’t know what to do. If they abruptly change their rhetoric and, following reasonable European leaders such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, declare that it is necessary to talk with Russia and let’s stop betting on war, then they are probably afraid of losing power.

Question: I would like to defend some of the experts and analysts who come to us at the Franco-Russian Dialogue. They clearly do not want to fight with Russia, on the contrary, they always express the most friendly sentiments and assessments.

If I may, I will return to the first part of the question. It is important because we hear these constant accusations that the Russian military is deliberately striking civilian targets. Comment briefly on this point.

Sergey Lavrov: We have not seen a single piece of evidence. We have repeatedly seen evidence to the contrary. As soon as either a shell or the wreckage of an air defense system “flies” at civilian targets somewhere, the first thing that is raised is a cry in Ukraine and immediately in the capitals that “nurtured” this regime – that Russia is “inhumane”.

On November 19, the UN Security Council held a meeting on this topic in New York, repeating hackneyed clichés in every possible way. No one has ever responded satisfactorily to our request for facts. It is sad that the UN Secretariat is following the lead of these people. When someone accuses Russia of falling on Ukrainian civilian targets, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his spokesman, Frenchman Stepan Dujarric, immediately declare that they strongly condemn the use of armed force against civilian targets. When obvious things that have never been disputed by anyone happen on the part of Ukraine, including when they began to bomb the territory of the Russian Federation (they have been doing this for more than a year). For example, in the Kursk region. There is not a single military facility there. They smashed houses, hospitals, kindergartens, shops there. Stephen Dujarric, his boss and other representatives of the UN Secretariat, which has been fully usumped by the Westerners, said that they were looking into these matters.

Let me remind you that at the beginning of the special military operation, there was an outcry about the station in Kramatorsk. A missile “arrived”, many civilians and infrastructure were damaged. They immediately “blamed” on us. Then honest experts looked at the fact that it was a Tochka-U missile and the position in which it landed unequivocally indicated that the Ukrainians themselves fired at the station, which they also controlled. This is a pure provocation to “blame” everything on us.

There was a story with a maternity hospital...

Question: At the very beginning, in Mariupol?

Sergey Lavrov: That’s right, in Mariupol. The women who were there and who were presented as victims of Russian inhuman aggression explained that nothing of the kind had happened.

Not to mention the greatest hoax in early April 2022 – Bucha. This was the period when the Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul brought and handed over to our negotiators the principles of the settlement, which we accepted. These principles were initialed. We had already agreed to prepare a final settlement agreement.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that as a gesture of goodwill, at the request of some Western mediators, we withdrew our troops from the suburbs of Kiev, including Bucha. For two days, there was no Russian military or Russian in general in this suburb. For two days, the mayor of Bucha “flaunted” on the screens and said, they say, the Russians have left here, this is again our settlement.

Suddenly, on the third day, BBC correspondents arrived and began to show not some basements, but a fairly wide central street, it is impossible not to notice it. Along this wide central street, corpses were neatly laid out with their hands tied, and all looked clean in terms of clothing, although it was April and the time of year when it was slush. In general, this was not noticeable in the clothes of these people. There is shouting, screaming, condemnation, new packages of sanctions. No one reacted to our proposal to conduct an investigation. Since then, we have been fighting like “fish on ice” and asking to tell at least something about Bucha. As soon as they removed the propaganda “foam”, no one wants to hear and remember about Bucha.

Every year, when I come to New York for a session of the General Assembly, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, speaking at the UN Security Council, I ask UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the eyes to see if we can get a list of people whose bodies were shown on the BBC programme as victims of the atrocities committed by the Russian army. I’m already embarrassed for him. He is a respected person. He said that they have such rules, and this is done by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. I told him that we had sent them a letter to which they replied that they had policies in place that they could not disclose confidential information if it could cause moral or other harm to the survivors.

I will not even comment on this. This is a disgrace to the Organization, which will publish any facts when it needs to. Hiding the names of those whose corpses have already been used for provocation is a confession.

We are well aware of how the Western propaganda machine works, how it is able to suck anti-Russian and Russophobic news out of a dirty finger. We have a clear position on each such case. If there are any doubts-–UN members, representatives of the Red Cross-–we are ready to sit down and listen to what facts you can present to us, what facts you have. As soon as we offer it to them, they all immediately go (as we say) “under the snag”.

Question: You are talking about propaganda. Most likely, our interview today will also be called propaganda. In France, for several months, they have been talking about the fact that Russia is conducting cyberattacks on the territory of Western states, including France. Many alternative sites are emerging.

In the media, you often communicate with journalists from all over the world. It is difficult for alternative small channels to break through in the general market. Everything you have just said is actually an information world war. Who, in your opinion, dominates this war?

Sergey Lavrov: Who will win?

Question: Who dominates now? Although, if you know the answer, who will win...

Sergey Lavrov: It depends on what you mean by dominance. If it is a quantitative factor, then purely arithmetically, the world air and electronic space are filled with a huge number of media that were created in the United States, in Britain, with the money of the United States and Britain, in Europe, many branches - with European money abroad. Quantitatively, it is difficult to compare here.

The fact that such resources as RT and Sputnik are at the forefront in terms of attendance suggests that there is another indicator: how much the user trusts the source of information. From this point of view, RT and Sputnik have a serious reputation. They are not loved for this, because they tell the truth.

War has nothing to do with it. The war that the West unleashed against us at the hands of the Kiev regime, organizing a coup d’état, pumping the opposition with money long before this coup. Then-US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland recalled that they “crammed in” $5 billion. in preparation for this coup d’état. I remember back in 2019 President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of France Emmanuel Macron met at the summer residence of the French presidents, Brigançon. There was the question that it was not clear why RT and Sputnik were deprived of accreditation in the Elysee Palace.

At that time, our French interlocutors did not comment on this in detail. But at a news conference in Paris, after the Brigançon summit, we asked French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux why RT and Sputnik were denied accreditation from the very beginning. The answer was simple – these are not the media, but propaganda tools.

Recently, the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists was observed. The notorious Kaja Kallas made a pathetic statement on behalf of the European Union that freedom of speech is what the European Union is based on, and that there should be no obstacles. I think that everyone who follows the actions of the European Union with regard to freedom of speech and freedom of the media knows very well that this is a lie. This is a real lie.

RT and Sputnik in France are an example that dates back to the period long before the start of the special military operation. And after it began, they, as they say, “went all out” in order to prevent our media from reaching their general public.

We say, “not by number, but by skill.” In this case, the skill of our foreign policy broadcasters lies in professionalism. In many ways, Western journalists working for RT and Sputnik do so not because they want Russia to be in charge, or because they are probably well paid, but because they are professionals. And they are ashamed when they, professionals, are forced to lie from screens or in electronic media.

Question: You mentioned the meeting between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of France Emmanuel Macron in 2019. Our platform was created by the then President of France Jacques Chirac and President Vladimir Putin and gave impetus to bilateral relations. In 2024, we celebrated our 20th anniversary.

For the French, who are not indifferent to what is happening, the last memory is a long table between Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin on the eve of the sad events. Everyone discussed this for a long time. Will we never go back to that normal relationship again?

Sergey Lavrov: A long table full of viands?

Question: No, it’s empty.

Sergey Lavrov: Was it after the start of the special military operation?

Question: I think it was January 2022.

Sergey Lavrov: It was the height of the pandemic, on February 7, 2022.

It’s not that it’s difficult for me to comment on this, I don’t even really want to comment on it. We are constantly told, they say, how you betrayed European “ideals”... Although all the facts indicate that they betrayed the ideals.

Everything that was recorded in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe... Charter of Paris for a New Europe 1990 – a document to which we are still trying to be faithful in our actions, considering it relevant, considering the principles that were agreed upon then to be fair, reflecting the focus on equal joint work. And the hosts of that summit, the French, like many other members of the European Union and NATO, are essentially ignoring this document, including with regard to freedom of the media.

Decisions were made at that summit. The year is 1990, the Soviet Union is on its way out, everyone is trying to “charm” Mikhail Gorbachev, everyone is trying to “hammer wedges” for the future. Someone probably had thoughts that the Soviet Union was about to collapse, and even then (now it becomes known from archival documents) some thought that Russia would become a little smaller.

At that time, among other things, the OSCE document on access to information was adopted at the highest level in Paris, which categorically stated that each OSCE member is obliged to ensure free access to information, the sources of which are located both inside and outside the relevant state. There can be no restrictions.

The example of RT and Sputnik is a “screaming” example of how the West does not care about what it pushed in opportunistic considerations, when it was necessary to “open” the Soviet Union to the end, so that later it would be more convenient to penetrate into this open space and promote its agenda.

We have no illusions about the people who are now in charge in the West. I would like to mention the exceptions of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Now A. Babiš has come to the post of head of the Czech government. These people are pragmatists, they are not pro-Russian, but simply pro-Hungarian, pro-Slovak, pro-Czech, and they think about their citizens. They do not want to call on their citizens to sacrifice children to support the Nazi Kiev regime.

My former colleague Alexander Stubb (he was the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland), having become president and, of course, having played golf with Donald Trump, is now positioning himself as an expert on everything and everything, speaking from an openly Russophobic position.

Long decades of Finland’s neutrality have not stifled the germs that have their roots in the Nazi past of the Finnish state. Together with Adolf Hitler, they were engaged in the occupation of the Soviet Union, the organisation of the siege of Leningrad, and were involved in atrocities and ethnic cleansing. But I was sincerely convinced that the years of neutrality and good-neighborliness with the Russian Federation meant something. He often visited the border cities of Finland, where meetings of the Arctic Council were held. Residents of the border areas visited each other without any visas, organized film festivals, song and dance festivals, and were family friends, as they say now. And all this was crossed out overnight. I am not talking about the economic damage, about the damage to human relations when the border was closed. Now this border is beginning to be “pumped” with NATO infrastructure. But Russophobic ideology, a reminder that we “chopped off” something from Finland there – meaning that the nationalist regime on the eve of World War II refused to take into account Russia’s legitimate security interests, when it was possible for military units to reach St. Petersburg in one day.

Overnight, this “genetic code” came out of A. Stubb, this memory that they want to “keep Russia in check.” I don’t know how it all happens, how he imagines it. True, even he recently said that he would still have to talk to our country someday.

Moments of enlightenment come. But when they are ready to talk, we will think about what to talk about. If they expect to declare that they are ready to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia and we will run there, no. We want to understand what they will be ready to come to contact with us, and then we will decide.

Question: Hostilities are underway in Ukraine. There is a certain paradox that (only recently it was said that the front is moving, Russia dominates the front) there are certain results that are difficult to hide, but for the main Western countries – France, Germany, Britain, these results do not seem to exist.

On November 17, Vladimir Zelensky, I think, came to Paris for the ninth time. They signed an agreement with Emmanuel Macron on Kiev’s intention to purchase up to 100 Rafale fighters. There is a lot of discussion about who will pay for all this, but this is most likely a question for French taxpayers. My question is, what is this strategy of France, Britain, Germany from the very beginning--they say, we give money to Ukraine, we believe in the victory of Ukraine?

Sergey Lavrov: I cannot comment on this situation from the standpoint of common sense. Was he promised 100 Rafales?

Question: Up to a hundred.

Sergey Lavrov: Vladimir Zelensky signed a 100-year agreement with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. I think he likes the number 100.

Recently, it was revealed that another 100 million was spent on bribes to corrupt officials. Maybe someone from the Brussels bureaucracy, from those countries that pump Ukraine with money, explained to their taxpayers that they need to be patient, to suffer? Maybe there are some beneficiaries there too. I do not rule out anything.

But I cannot analyze the reasons why this Russophobia has settled in their hearts. The only thing that is probably fair is that all their smiles and hugs that were present in relation to Russian representatives before the Ukrainian crisis were all a game. They put on this benevolence, but in fact they always wanted harm and misfortune for Russia.

The fact that they are now predicting the collapse of our economy, that our people will rise up with pitchforks and overthrow everyone–-this once again shows that Europe is once again proving its reputation, won over the course of 500 years, when all major misfortunes stemmed from this group of states (some smaller, some larger). The two world wars began in Europe because of the ambitions that various European leaders had. Unfortunately, this “historical code” does not disappear anywhere. Aggression with a Russophobic accent continues to exist in Europe.

Question: In recent years, there has been a tendency to hush up and reduce the role of the Soviet Union in Victory in World War II. You have just talked about Kallas. She said that it was a big surprise for her that the USSR and China made the main contribution to the victory.

The younger generation in 20 years in the West will know absolutely nothing about this war. And now, in fact, few people know. How, how to remind the world of the history of what really happened?

Sergey Lavrov: EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas is not alone. She, of course, outwardly does not give the impression of an excellent student, including in the historical discipline. But when she says that Russia and China claim that they won World War II and therefore defeated Nazism, as she said, “this is something new.” You need to know history. Unfortunately, many people forget it.

Her colleague, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, said that the Soviet Union unleashed World War II, occupied half the world and deported everyone in the territories it occupied. This is the lack of normal textbooks. Probably, the Estonian youth somehow also gets into the head. These are the people who are brought up.

As for the real contribution, in February 1945 there was a conference on reparations, which cited statistics based on an analysis of the battles and military operations that Germany on the Soviet front, if its activity is measured in “man-days” and “soldiers’ days”, spent at least 10 times more such days on the Soviet front than on all other fronts combined. 4/5 of the tanks, 75% of the German aircraft were destroyed on the Soviet front. There are also statistics that the Soviet Union accounted for 75% of all military efforts of the anti-Hitler coalition. It is clear that this is a decisive role. We, the peoples of the Soviet Union, defeated more than 620 divisions, of which more than 500 were German divisions.

If we talk about the role played by China, then 90% of everything that was done against militaristic Japan was a Chinese contribution. Russia, together with China, ended World War II by defeating the Kwantung Army. There is correspondence, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt wrote to Stalin in mid-1942 that the Russian army was bearing the brunt of the war. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill also wrote to Stalin that it was the Russians who “let the guts out” of the German war machine. It was the autumn of 1944, and it is another matter that Franklin D. Roosevelt was not seen in duplicity, and Winston Churchill, as it became known from archival documents, thought that “you have let out the guts” of the German military machine, but we also want to “let the guts out” of the Soviet Union. They were already planning Operation Unthinkable.

Yes, they were forced to become allies with us. They thought for a long time whether to open the Second Front or not, looked at where the scales would swing, then bet on the winner. But at the same time, they were already plotting attacks against the USSR. Both the Americans under President Harry Truman and Britain under Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Question: If France wants to join the BRICS, will the BRICS accept France?

Sergey Lavrov: French President Emmanuel Macron has already said somewhere that he will go and participate in BRICS. But no one invited him there.

I do not think that there is a consensus in the BRICS or that even the majority of the members of the association will be happy to see France with the positions it occupies in the world economy, politics, and finance. No, it seems to me that the place of this country in NATO and the European Union, which is now little different from one another. Of course, even in the “seven”, which is living ...

By the way, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven recently met in Canada, which now chairs the G7. They adopted the text there. Its meaning is that the association firmly defends the principles of a free market, fair competition, so that no one abuses their position in the world economy and observes these principles of the free market.

The reason for them to speak so pathetically and generally correctly was the situation with Chinese rare earth metals, which China, in response to unilateral sanctions from the United States and the European Union, began to “withhold” from the market. And then there is a call – “let’s be honest”, “free market” and so on. This is self-exposure.

If you look at how Western countries deal with the norms and rules of the free market, the norms of globalization, which they offered to everyone as an optimal manifestation of interdependence in the economy. When they need to punish someone, be it Russia, Iran, Venezuela, hypocrisy, duplicity, inability to negotiate and dishonesty. Unfortunately, all this is now clearly manifested in the actions of our Western colleagues.

Question: Will Russia take back French business?

Sergey Lavrov: French business continues to operate here in large numbers. I hope I will not betray them if I say that I meet with them from time to time at their request. They are primarily interested in the conditions in which they work here. But they are talking about this with the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Finance of Russia. Those who worked and stayed here are not going to be expelled or infringed on their rights.

When members of the French Business Association meet with me, they are interested in international politics. People who, I believe, behave honestly. They have invested money here, they want this money to work, and they are ready to take political risks from their Russophobic governments.

Not only the French, there are Germans and representatives of other countries in Europe and the European Union. According to our statistics, there are even more companies left than “fled” from Russia. And those who fled vacated the “niches”. They closed their business in different ways... President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has spoken on this topic. He said, they say, those who left when you want to return, if this “niche” is already occupied, they say, guys, sorry, but those who replaced you are a priority for us. Because in difficult times, they put their business interests at the forefront, and not some kind of politics. By the way, now I read periodically on social networks, a number of companies are already registering their “names” here again.

Question: The last philosophical question. Given the time and the era in which we live, have you ever regretted that you became a diplomat?

Sergey Lavrov: I have never thought about it. That’s how life turned out. The work is very interesting. There is simply no time to think about whether I regret it or not. But I like to be in the process of understanding the truly historic phenomena and changes that we are witnessing in the international arena.

If I and my team here in the Central Office and in the foreign office succeed in something, I am very proud of it. I would like to thank all my colleagues.

For all the time of this crisis in relations with the West, I believe that our team has shown cohesion. Many expected that someone would run away, “covet” some “promises”. There were many “promises”, special services overseas and on the European continent repeatedly tried to recruit our diplomats. There is only one case when these attempts were successful. Some minor employee from Switzerland went somewhere and now has sunk into oblivion, no one remembers him. “There is a freak in the family.”

I will repeat once again. As President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin emphasises, the war unleashed against us by the West through Ukraine has united our people and made it possible to “cleanse” ourselves of those who were insincere in their relations with the Motherland. In the same way, the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is cohesive, effective and focused on results. We always feel the support of our President, who determines the foreign policy we pursue in various areas of international life. [My Emphasis]