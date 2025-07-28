karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Loam
19h

The West is a toxic cesspool ruled by criminals and thieves. The Nazis were defeated by the Soviets, but not eliminated, and today they are entrenched in Washington, London, Berlin, Paris, and Tel Aviv. If anyone thinks I'm exaggerating, they're misinformed about current events.

heikomr
20h

Once again, I thank you for your work with this blog. I absolutely agree with you that we have been in World War III for a long time. As a complement, I can recommend the conversation between Pascal Lottaz and Stanislav Krapivnik.

https://youtu.be/rownMiz62Jk?feature=shared

The role of the "elites" (puppets) in Germany, my country, is so devastating and shocking. I am all the more depressed that a very large portion of German alternative media outlets do not promote criticism of the Israeli genocide, but instead completely side with the German regime on this issue. Palestinians and Germans living here are rightly protesting against it. However, they are brutally beaten and mistreated by the police, even though our constitution states it is their right to assemble and demonstrate. But these alternative media outlets applaud the unfathomable police violence. The migration issue and the protest against the genocide are deliberately conflated. The accusation of anti-Semitism can, in practice, be used to delegitimize any resistance. We have our history with the Third Reich. I could never have imagined that we would be led back into totalitarianism so quickly.

Unfortunately, the US and the West will create new conflicts, terrorism, and wars around the world. The criminal mainstream media and the unspeakable NGOs, which are actually an extension of the secret services, are inciting people against each other and sowing hatred. After the horrific atrocities in Palestine, Ukraine, and Syria, I have no illusions about the crimes the US and its vassals are prepared to commit.

