I’ve yet to see Lavrov in his state uniform with his awards. One would think that on this occasion he’d be dressed in that attire, but as you see he’s wearing his usual business suit uniform. The occasion is the MFA’s own Wreath Laying Ceremony that takes place inside its building. After Russia’s anthem plays during the video’s opening minute, Lavrov delivers his speech without notes or teleprompter. It’s rather different from what we usually hear as you’ll experience if you listen to him. It would’ve been nice if the video showed more than the speech, the ceremony itself specifically.

Dear Colleagues,

Dear friends,

These days we are celebrating a great date–-the 80th anniversary of the glorious Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. Today, we, as part of the Ministry's staff, with the participation of our veterans and young people, must take an oath to be forever faithful to the achievements, feats and heroism that ensured the life of our state, our common homeland–-the Soviet Union and the future of future generations.

In those years, many employees of the People's Commissariat for Foreign Affairs and foreign trade colleagues went to the front together with the soldiers of the Red Army and, together with the militia, defended our capital and Motherland. They ensured their contribution to this Great Victory. At the same time, diplomats who remained at work in the People's Commissariat, together with their fellow Chekists and intelligence officers, provided diplomatic and foreign policy support for the heroic struggle of the Soviet people to save Europe from Nazism. They did everything to receive and use information that was designed to strengthen the unity of the anti-Hitler coalition and prevent the Nazis from concluding separate deals. And there were such attempts.

Throughout the war, diplomats in their posts did everything necessary to prevent betrayal. These documents have now been declassified and are being published. We found out in advance about the preparations, primarily with the participation of the British, for Operation Unthinkable. It was indeed unthinkable, because it involved an attack on the Soviet Union with the aim of inflicting a "strategic defeat" on it (as it sounds familiar now). Today, that experience is invaluable to us. The experience of building a coalition, but exclusively based on our own interests, without naivety, without excessive trust in empty promises. President Vladimir Putin spoke about this in detail in one of his interviews recently.

Now they have also rallied against us under the banner of Nazism (and in the literal sense of the word), supporting the openly racist and anti-Russian regime of Vladimir Zelensky, which holds torchlight processions and throws fighters with chevrons of Nazi divisions on their sleeves into the meat grinder. Just as in the framework of Operation Unthinkable, we are threatened with a "strategic defeat" on the battlefield.

It is important not only to preserve the memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War and World War II, who ensured our future and current development (I am sure that we will develop for many decades and centuries to come), but also to remember the diplomatic experience and lessons of those events. These lessons are invaluable, especially in the current situation, when almost all of Europe is again waging war against us, placed under arms and under Nazi banners.

These days, for the first time in our country, 80 “eternal flames” are lit. There was a tradition to take a particle of the "eternal flame" in the Alexander Garden and transport it to someone's small homeland. Most recently, such an action was carried out by residents of Lugansk. And a number of other cities carry out similar actions. It is symbolic that this happens shortly after Easter, when a particle of the Holy Fire from Jerusalem is carried around the world and a bright day is celebrated–-Sunday. Victory for us is also the Sunday of our entire people, our history, traditions and pride. We are obliged to pass on these feelings to our children and grandchildren, just as our mothers, fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers passed these feelings on to us.

I would like to congratulate the Foreign Ministry staff, employees of our missions in the regions of the Russian Federation, embassies and consulates on the upcoming Great Victory Day. Special congratulations to our veterans, who, as always, are on duty. They symbolize the connection between generations that allowed us to survive and emerge strengthened from a variety of situations, including those related to wars and diplomatic battles.

Everything is still ahead. No one promised that it would be possible to solve all problems in one sitting. Life requires constant effort. I hope that our team, which has repeatedly proved its capabilities in the most difficult situations, will continue to implement with honour the foreign policy defined by President Vladimir Putin. It is aimed at unconditionally ensuring the legitimate and vital interests of the Russian Federation in the international arena, leaving the door open for honest cooperation with all those who are ready to work on such an equal and mutually beneficial basis.

Happy holiday once again! [My Emphasis]