karlof1's Geopolitical Gymnasium

Gandalf Sage
2h

Karl says:

The “proposal” was that put forth by Putin last year when the grounds for negotiations were outlined within Putin’s address to the Foreign Ministry.

No, sorry but you are sadly mistaken. He is in fact referring to the "proposal" made to Witkoff on April 25th. https://www.swentr.site/russia/616361-putin-talks-ukraine-witkoff/

“During yesterday’s conversation with Trump’s envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that the Russian side is ready to resume the negotiation process with Ukraine without any preconditions,” Peskov stated.

Which was reiterated in Putin's 3 day ceasefire/truce announcement

https://www.swentr.site/russia/616451-russia-wwii-victory-day-ceasefire-announcement/

" The Russian side reiterates its willingness to enter peace talks without preconditions, with a view to eliminating the root causes behind the Ukraine crisis and establishing constructive interaction with international partners."

You should correct your error, Karl. And should note how both Putin and Lavrov are avoiding any mention they have abandoned their previously stated and Principles and Preconditions demanded of Ukraine to begin any negotiations as laid down in stone on 14 June 2024 to the MFA staffers and repeatedly referred to ever since.

uncle tungsten
1h

On Africa - a monologue - an excellent presentation to accompany our impressions from BRICS and Lavrov's report.

https://youtu.be/HfLurGGjPjc

