As a preamble, here’s one of the notes I wrote at MoA on this issue:

As for what appears to be Lavrov’s policy assessment change, before his most recent interviews by RT and BRICS TV, last Friday the 6th there was a Security Council meeting that had essentially no readout, which IMO was ominous. IMO, it was very much like the one held almost four years ago that decided to move forward with the military technical operation that was promised in the December 2021 security proposals to the Outlaw US Empire and NATO–one in the same, essentially. As with Medvedev recently, Lavrov counseled there was still a chance a constructive response to the proposals would be made; but as with the New Start Treaty, none was forthcoming. I again remind people that Russia isn’t a dictatorship; it’s governed by a collective with Putin as the titular head just as Xi is in China. So, a discussion ensued on the 6th that resulted in a change in Russian relations with the Trump Gang. Today’s interview was the first real unwrapping of that change, a change many of us have awaited for several months. It’s now arrived.

The most vocal about the lack of progress with Russian-Outlaw US Empire relations is Sergei Ryabkov, the #2 man in Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Medvedev has often ridiculed Trump Gang members including Trump. Others within the legislative and ministerial realms have also voiced displeasure with the situation because it’s very clear the Empire continues its support for the war it started—the latter fact isn’t forgotten by Russians. As you’ll read, while answering questions Lavrov makes it clear that Russia now has a new policy outlook toward the Trump Gang, which IMO is healthy for Russia. As I’ve noted, Trump and the Empire are unwilling to admit defeat and surrender because that would make the Empire and its officers liable for the crimes they’ve committed—aggressive war and other Nuremburg crimes being front and center. So, they’re trying to foist all that guilt onto the EU/NATO, but then who/what directs both? Who was it that very clearly told the EU that it was the Empire running the show—Maidan—”Fuck the EU” is the memorable phrase issuing from Ms. Nuland’s mouth—a confession heard around the world. Trump’s goal is to claw all that back somehow. As in December 1991, the Empire is not interested in ceding/sharing any security treaty with Russia, Eurasia, or anyone else as it’s declared it will always be an outlaw. IMO, it took Russia a long time to recognize that and agree that was the main fact of the matter. Now diplomacy regarding the Empire will take a different track, exactly what remains to be seen. Bolstering relations with the Global Majority will increase, but that was already a given. As usual, Lavrov’s interview is an education in itself. It lasts 34-minutes:

Question: Mr Lavrov, on February 10, Russia annually celebrates Diplomats’ Day, a professional holiday for employees of the Russian Foreign Ministry and foreign missions. Surely you meet this day at work, as always. How do you assess this holiday? How important is it for you, for your colleagues? What do you consider to be the main results of the Ministry’s work?

Sergey Lavrov: It is probably not for us to judge the results. There is a President, to whom we are subordinate in accordance with the Constitution. It determines our foreign policy, including the approval of the Concept of Foreign Policy. The next document was approved in March 2023 and reflects the major changes taking place in the world, which have a long-term, systemic nature, which will take up the bulk of our practical activities.

It is also important that on the basis of the agreements of the presidents and prime ministers, we develop specific plans in the trade, economic, investment spheres, scientific cooperation, joint actions in the international arena, in the UN and in other organizations. We pay special attention to the CIS, the EAEU, the CSTO, and the post-Soviet space as a whole. Such daily work is built on the basis of long-term plans. It brings direct mutual benefits to both us and our partners.

Now we are witnessing a transformation on the world stage, which began some time ago in connection with the objective transition to a multipolar world, when it is no longer bipolar, as it was during the period of the Soviet Union and the United States, the Warsaw Pact Organization and the North Atlantic Alliance, and not unipolar, which came after the disappearance of the Soviet Union, but a multipolarity that determines the path of human development. For many years, the United States was the engine of the world economy, the regulator of world finance, and used the role of the dollar to strengthen its dominant position. They are objectively losing their economic influence, their weight in the world economy. At the same time, countries such as the People’s Republic of China, India, and Brazil are rising. Interesting processes are taking place on the African continent related to the fact that Africans increasingly want not to give away their natural resources for export, but to build their own industry, in which the Soviet Union began to help them.

Many centers of rapid economic growth, centers of power, financial and political influence have appeared. The world is being reformatted. This happens in competition. The West does not want to give up its once dominant positions. Moreover, with the advent of the Trump administration, this struggle to suppress competitors has become especially obvious and open. As a matter of fact, the administration in Washington under Donald Trump does not hide these ambitions. They say that they should dominate the energy sector, limit competitors.

Completely unscrupulous methods are used against us. The work of Russian oil companies such as Lukoil and Rosneft is banned. They are trying to control our trade, investment cooperation, military-technical ties with Russia’s largest strategic partners, such as India and other BRICS members.

A battle is underway to preserve the old world order, which was based on the role of the dollar and on the rules that the West came up with and implemented in the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization. When the new centers of growth began to obtain much more significant results of economic development and significantly higher rates of development on the basis of these very rules (we see this everywhere in the BRICS countries), the West began to look for ways to prevent such a transition. This cannot be done, because this is an objective process. For several years now, the growth rates and GDP of the BRICS countries have significantly exceeded the GDP of the G7 countries combined in terms of purchasing power parity.

These processes in the world economy, both the objective processes of the emergence of new centers of development and the subjective processes associated with the attempts of the old centers, which are losing their influence, to interfere with these objective processes, occupy the main content of our work not only at the level of global analytical forecasts, but also at the level of bilateral practical relations with each country. All these geopolitical clashes and attempts to hinder the objective course of history, of course, have an impact on bilateral affairs. I will not list them – there are sanctions, and the “shadow fleet” invented by the West, and attempts to detain ships with the help of military force on the high seas in flagrant violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and much more. Tariffs for the fact that someone buys oil or gas from someone.

What is the main content of our work? There is a song that is indeed the anthem of the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, but it is quite suitable for our Ministry, as well as for any other department in our country: “Our concern is simple, our concern is this: if only our native country lived, there would be no other worries.”

It is another matter that this goal – “if only the native country would live” – which is ambitious in our time, includes reliably ensuring our security, especially in conditions when some in Europe, pretending to be politicians, threaten to “unleash a war” against Russia. Security is also ensured by the need to prevent the preservation of the Nazi state on our borders, which the West created from Ukraine and with the help of which it [The West] once again unleashed a war against us.

The Nazi foundations must be dismantled. I have no doubt about this, we will ensure our security interests by preventing the deployment of any types of weapons that threaten us on Ukrainian territory and, secondly, by guaranteeing reliable and full-fledged protection of the rights of Russians, Russian-speaking people who have lived and are living for centuries on the lands of Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya, whom the Kiev regime that came to power after the coup d’état declared “creatures” and “terrorists” and unleashed a civil war against them.

This is the most important task for our country to “live”. Not to mention the economy and social issues, which are constantly monitored by President Vladimir Putin and which the Government is dealing with.

In our case, one of the main tasks of the Ministry and our foreign policy is to create and ensure the most favourable external conditions for the country’s internal development (economic, social and industrial) and to ensure the growth of people’s well-being.

It is clear that in the context of the global war unleashed against us and the West’s feverish attempts to “punish” all our partners by demanding that they stop trading and cooperating with us in the military-technical sphere, it is much more difficult to do our work and ensure the most favourable conditions for internal development than it was, say, even ten or fifteen years ago. But this does not make the tasks less relevant.

We are doing everything to adequately cope with these tasks entrusted to us by President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Judged, first of all, by Russians.

I know that Russian citizens are actively interested in the work of the Ministry. We are pleased with this, but it imposes great additional obligations. I hope that in the period associated with the preparation and celebration of Diplomat’s Day on February 10, we will be able to tell them more about our activities and, most importantly, answer the questions received by the Ministry from our citizens, which we always try to answer as fully as possible, maintaining contact with our people. This is important for us.

It is important to feel what they feel about the external problems that Russia is facing. This often gives us good clues. Public opinion polls and the wishes expressed to us contain useful tips in choosing our practical foreign policy steps.

Question: In 2025, the Republic of Indonesia became a member of BRICS. You have already mentioned India and China. Do I understand correctly that now you are devoting more and more time to international cooperation within the BRICS? What prospects for development do you see in your work?

Sergey Lavrov: Absolutely.

Everything I said in response to the first question means that when the West is losing its hegemony but continues to cling to the institutions created to ensure this hegemony, which, by definition, can no longer reflect the real state of affairs and the fair nature of relations at the international level, it is inevitable that new structures will be created to serve international economic, investment, trade and transport links.

We are not in favour of the IMF, the World Bank or the WTO ceasing to exist. For many years, since the creation of the BRICS, we have been seeking the reform of these institutions so that the countries of the association (and these have been and remain the world’s fastest-growing economies and trading powers) receive votes and rights in all these Bretton Woods institutions in proportion to their real weight in the world economy, trade, and logistics issues.

The West is categorically trying to prevent this. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that we are not the ones who refuse to use the dollar. Under President Joe Biden, the United States has done everything to make the dollar a weapon against those who are unwanted.

I would like to note that despite all the statements by US President Donald Trump’s administration that it is necessary to eliminate the war unleashed by Joe Biden in Ukraine, to come to an agreement, to remove it from the agenda, and then, they say, clear and bright prospects for Russian-US mutually beneficial investment and other cooperation will open up, it does not dispute all the laws that Joe Biden adopted to “punish” Russia after the start of the special military operation.

In April 2025, Executive Order 14024 on the state of emergency was extended, the core of which is the “punishment” of Russia, the imposition of sanctions against our country, including the freezing of Russian gold and foreign exchange reserves. So it is written - “in connection with Russia’s hostile behavior in the field of foreign policy.” As examples, they cite interference in the US elections (something that US President Donald Trump opposes every day, categorically rejecting all this) and violations of international law and human rights. What is not there?

This is pure Bidenism, which US President Donald Trump and his team reject. Nevertheless, they calmly “broke through”, the law and sanctions against Russia continue to operate. They imposed sanctions against Lukoil, Rosneft. Moreover, they did this in the autumn, a couple of weeks after a good meeting between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the United States Donald Trump in Anchorage.

We are told that we need to solve the Ukrainian problem. In Anchorage, we accepted the proposal of the United States. If we approach it “in a manly way”, then they proposed – we agreed, so the problem must be solved. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has said more than once that it does not matter to Russia what they say in Ukraine and Europe, we can clearly see the “cavernous” Russophobia of most regimes in the European Union, with the rarest exceptions. The position of the United States was important to us. By accepting their proposal, we seem to have fulfilled the task of resolving the Ukrainian issue and moving on to full-scale, broad, mutually beneficial cooperation.

So far, in practice, everything looks the other way around: new sanctions are being introduced, a “war” is being staged against tankers on the high seas in violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. They are trying to ban India and our other partners from buying cheap, affordable Russian energy resources (Europe has long been banned) and are forcing them to buy American liquefied natural gas at exorbitant prices.

In addition to what they seemed to propose about Ukraine and we were ready (now they are not ready), we also do not see any “rosy” future in the economic sphere. The Americans want to take over all the routes for providing all leading countries and all continents with energy. On the European continent, they are “looking” at the Nord Streams blown up three years ago, at the Ukrainian gas transportation system and at the Turkish Stream.

This is to say that the United States’ goal of dominating the global economy is being implemented through the use of a very large number of coercive measures that do not fit into fair competition. Tariffs, sanctions, outright bans, some are forbidden to communicate – we all have to take this into account.

Remaining open, as well as India, China, Indonesia and Brazil to cooperation with all countries, including such a major power as the United States, we are in a situation where the Americans themselves are creating artificial obstacles on this path. We are forced to look for additional protected ways to develop our financial, economic, integration, logistics and other projects with the BRICS countries.

Russia chaired this association in 2024, when a summit was held in Kazan, and a number of our initiatives were taken into account: these are alternative payment platforms, mechanisms for settlements in national currencies, the creation of reinsurance opportunities for trade within BRICS and between the association and its partners, the creation of a “grain exchange”, a new investment platform.

All this is not “in defiance” of anyone, primarily the United States. This is due to the fact that the United States puts the implementation of all the processes in the areas I mentioned under its strict control and demands unilateral concessions. Without renouncing contacts with them, to the extent that they are ready to do so on a mutually beneficial basis, we are interested, together with our BRICS partners, in creating an architecture that will not be subject to the illegal actions of this or that “player” from the Western flank.

Question: The BRICS principles are equality, openness and mutually beneficial cooperation (in line with the Eurasian Economic Union). This is an integration association. Do you think the Greater Eurasian Partnership project can also contribute to the development of international cooperation like the SCO and ASEAN?

Sergey Lavrov: I am sure that the Greater Eurasian Partnership is an initiative that is objectively on the agenda. Many years ago, at the Russia-ASEAN summit in 2015, President of Russia Vladimir Putin formulated this term, which is based on an objective trend that Eurasia is the largest, richest and fastest-growing continent in the world, especially if we take the Pacific part of Eurasia. It is the most populous continent and, importantly, where several great civilizations were born and continue to exist - Chinese, Indian, Arab, Persian and Russian civilizations. [Note the exclusion of a European Civilization.]

We can hardly find in the history of Africa and Latin America as many historical processes as in Eurasia. It is also ancient and rich, but the diversity of cultures and civilisations is precisely a characteristic of the Eurasian continent. There are many sub-regional structures in Eurasia: the EAEU, the CIS, ASEAN, there is the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and many others. There are also many sub-regional organisations in Africa and Latin America, but in both regions, there are continental, umbrella structures–-the African Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

There is no such common “roof” in Eurasia. This is largely due to the fact that since colonial times, Europeans have been concerned primarily with developing their territories, and the rest of the lands, including Eurasia, were used as colonies, be it India, China, or many other territories. They paid attention mainly to the development of the western part of the continent, based on the fact that they were the masters of the rest of it.

This is how the concepts that reflect the Euro-Atlantic approaches to security after World War II came to be – NATO, the European Union, which at this stage has already become an appendage of the North Atlantic Alliance, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which also has a Euro-Atlantic logic at its core, given that North America (the United States and Canada) are actively present there. All these organisations – NATO, with its unfulfilled promises not to expand eastward, given to the Soviet Union, and the European Union, which has destroyed the entire rich infrastructure of cooperation with our country, and even more so the OSCE, which has completely submitted to the unilateral actions of the West and has forgotten about the fundamental principle of consensus, the consent of all its members – they are becoming obsolete.

It is not for nothing that our initiative, which President Vladimir Putin formulated in 2024, to create an architecture of Eurasian and continental security is gaining momentum. More and more interest is being shown in it. It is very important that this idea of ensuring security with the participation of all countries of the continent is based on a material basis, I am referring to the Greater Eurasian Partnership. The stronger the ties between regional and subregional integration associations, the stronger will be the foundation for building a common security model.

The process of forming the Greater Eurasian Partnership is underway. It began in relations between the EAEU, the SCO and ASEAN. In this context, they also took into account the initiative of the People’s Republic of China “One Belt, One Road”. The heads of the executive structures of these organizations meet periodically and exchange information on what plans each of them has and are being formed. This makes it possible to make decisions about which projects can be implemented more efficiently at a lower cost, cooperating rather than duplicating each other. Cooperation is observed within the framework of the North-South International Transport Corridor project, and in projects that connect South Asia with our Far East, and projects related to the joint use of the Northern Sea Route. So these processes are underway.

For obvious reasons, if we are talking about the Eurasian partnership, countries and continents participate in them. BRICS is a global organization that is of interest on all continents. It unites not only the countries of Eurasia, but also many countries of Latin America and the African continent. This process will continue. BRICS provides such a framework, an “umbrella”, if you will, for the development of integration processes on individual continents.

In the future, this association may well be a place where the plans for the development of the economy, social sphere, infrastructure of Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America will be harmonized. The fact that BRICS includes such Eurasian giants as China, India, Russia, and now Indonesia, of course, makes the association potentially effective, contributing to the formation of the Greater Eurasian Partnership.

Question: India has taken over the BRICS chairmanship. This country has already voiced its main priorities: sustainability, innovation, cooperation, sustainable development. To what extent do these priorities resonate with your vision of the development of international cooperation? What role does the global information space play? After all, today there is a lot of information in the life of each of us. And, looking a little ahead, what results of India’s presidency will you personally expect?

Sergey Lavrov: The priorities of each of the BRICS chairmans traditionally demonstrate continuity. I have already listed the initiatives that were launched during our presidency in 2024 related to alternative platforms and mechanisms for servicing the global economy. They all continue to be discussed and concretized, as was the case in 2025, when Brazil was presidency. The same is happening now, when the reins of power have passed to India.

India also attaches particular importance to the issue of counter-terrorism, which is unfortunately still relevant. We are witnessing terrorist manifestations in Afghanistan and around it, and in the territory between India and Pakistan, between India and Afghanistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan. There are many more points–-the Middle East, including its Asian part. Therefore, this priority is very important for us. Moreover, together with India, we are actively promoting the initiative to adopt the Global Anti-Terrorism Convention at the UN. So far, it has not been possible to gather a consensus. But that’s another story.

India is also interested. The program of its presidency includes issues of food and energy security. It will be interesting to consider energy security in the context of the actions taken by the Trump administration in the global energy sector. This is also associated with absolutely practical possibilities and conclusions. India attaches great importance to the security of information and communication technologies. We actively support this.

In February, India will host a summit on artificial intelligence, where Russia is invited. Our country is actively working on the agenda of this event. It is important, given that the norms of interaction in the field of artificial intelligence between states and the norms for the use of artificial intelligence technology by each state are only being formed. This is a fairly serious diplomatic struggle, but it also has a direct practical dimension, because these norms will regulate (we hope that this will be the case) the behavior on which security problems depend.

You know how actively some are now trying to introduce artificial intelligence into the military sphere. It is the right of every country to see how this happens. But even now there are attempts by some countries to subordinate, to create some kind of structure under their command and subordinate to it everything that states with artificial intelligence in the military sphere do, can do and have the right to do. It is clear that countries such as BRICS members will not infringe on their sovereignty in such a way, but transparency in this area is still very important.

The Indian presidency has an up-to-date, modern programme that meets the challenges of today and is aimed at tomorrow. We will support it more actively. [My Emphasis]