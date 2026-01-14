A press conference was held after talks with Minister of International Relations and Trade of the Republic of Namibia S. Ashipala-Musavyi. Mr. Lavrov reviewed relations with Namibia and their positive growth, particularly the inter-parliamentary relations between the People's Organization of South West Africa (SWAPO) and the United Russia All-Russian Political Party who resolved to establish a Forum of Supporters of the Struggle against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism. Communication between parliaments is growing rather quickly between many nations and Russia, which deepens the relationship beyond encounters between foreign ministry staffs. There were several important questions about current Russian policy and reactions to recent events that provide a foundation to judge future actions against:

Question: The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly commented on the tense situation in Venezuela since the beginning of the year. How do you think events are developing in this country now?

Sergey Lavrov: Our position remains unchanged. This position is of a principled nature. It is based on the principles of respect, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States, whose Governments naturally represent the interests of the entire population.

Venezuela was just such a state. Therefore, our principled assessments of the illegal operation carried out by the United States remain valid. They are shared by the overwhelming majority of the countries of the World Majority and the countries of the Global South and East. Only Western Europeans and other allies of Washington are bashfully trying to avoid principled assessments, although everyone understands that this is a gross violation of international law.

In general, other actions that we are witnessing in the international arena testify not even to an attempt, but to the policy of our American colleagues to break the entire system that has been created for many years with their direct participation. I am referring not only to the UN agencies, but also to the principles of the globalisation model, which the United States introduced, appealing to such slogans as freedom of market forces, fair competition, inviolability of property and many other slogans, which have now gone down the drain, as they say. Instead of globalization, we are witnessing the fragmentation of the world economy.

We have a long history of good strategic relations with Venezuela. We are committed to the agreements that have been reached. We are watching with great interest, concern and sympathy how the Venezuelan leadership is defending its rights and its independence, while showing flexibility and expressing readiness for dialogue with the United States. Plenipotentiary President Delcy Rodriguez has repeatedly spoken about this, on the understanding that such a dialogue will have a form and content based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and the rejection of unilateral methods of diktat either in politics or, especially, methods of force.

I can’t predict how everything will happen next. But at this stage, we see that the Venezuelan leadership is defending its national priorities, national sovereignty and the need to participate in international relations as an equal, sovereign and independent state. I hope that all those who are interested in relations with Venezuela, including the United States, will reciprocate and will also respect these principles, which, in my opinion, should be universal.

Question: Donald Trump announced the introduction of 25% duties on all countries cooperating with Iran. How would you comment on these words? In your opinion, can they have any impact on bilateral relations between Moscow and Tehran?

Sergey Lavrov: I do not think that any third party can change the fundamental nature of relations between Moscow and Tehran.

This character is based on the agreements reached between the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran. It meets the interests of two states, two peoples. This nature is embodied in a number of practical projects of a material nature, such as the construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the implementation of plans in the field of transport infrastructure, such as the North-South International Transport Corridor and many other issues on the agenda of Russian-Iranian relations that are of particular importance, including for the development of this entire region, the Eurasian continent.

Of course, when the United States begins to act ignoring all the norms that it itself has promoted, promoting a model that it called globalization, and when it itself has since abandoned all its principles, it suggests that our American colleagues look unreliable when they act in this way. They rely on the fact that wherever there is oil or some other important strategic natural resources, they think only about how to promote their interests and use threats and methods of direct pressure in the form of tariffs for this.

Iran’s partners were announced tariffs of 25%. US Senator Lindsy Graham, who is on our respective lists, has clearly revived recently and is actively promoting an initiative on 500% duties on trade with all countries that trade with the Russian Federation. This may cause a smile, anger, rejection, but it seems to me that we just need to work and implement the agreements that exist between us and the Islamic Republic of Iran, between Russia and all our other trade and economic partners.

When a country as powerful as the United States acts in such unscrupulous ways—unscrupulous competition—it only means that the competitive position of the United States is consistently deteriorating. But, probably, there are some fairer ways to defend their positions than such a direct discriminatory use of sanctions levers.

This cannot last long, because it will lead to an even more serious crisis in international economic and political relations. We speak frankly about this in the dialogue that we have with Washington and which we want to continue. We are discussing this frankly. It is necessary to establish some elementary order in the methods that are used in the international arena.

Question: The media have reported that US Special Presidential Envoy Stephen Whitkoff and John Kushner are going to come to Moscow in the coming days and meet with President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Can you comment on this? What does Moscow expect from a new round of consultations on Ukraine? Is there any progress in the negotiations at all?

Sergey Lavrov: President of Russia Vladimir Putin has repeatedly reaffirmed our position on openness to talks on Ukraine, including at various events over the past couple of weeks. If these negotiations are serious and if the persons who are interested in such negotiations are really ready for them and they have something to say (I will note “in parentheses” why I emphasize the seriousness of any initiatives so much).

For example, French President Emmanuel Macron once again said that he would definitely contact Vladimir Putin within a few weeks. This is not the first time he has said this. First of all, all adults, and when adults hold government posts, and even more so when they want to discuss issues of war and peace, it is necessary to offer appropriate contacts. And when someone, like President of France Emmanuel Macron, says that we will still have to talk with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, and he says that in a few weeks he will propose something. This is not serious. This is work for the public. This is microphone, megaphone diplomacy, which has never led to anything good.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, on the contrary, is always open to a serious conversation. All previous meetings with US Special Presidential Envoy Stephen Whitkoff (recently joined by Mr Kushner) were serious and concrete, aimed at understanding the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and agreeing on ways to overcome them. Otherwise, no sustainable long-term peace can be expected.

Those who now say that the Europeans (Germany, Britain) now have the number one priority – a truce (for 60 days or on a permanent basis) – all this is not serious. Although we are ready to talk with these representatives as well. But when they say that apart from the ceasefire, everything else is secondary, it is clear what they are talking about. The point is to once again bargain for additional time to support the Kyiv regime in order to preserve its essence.

All the initiatives discussed by Europe, including in Paris with the participation of Stephen Whitkoff and John Kushner, are aimed only at preserving the current Nazi regime in the part of Ukraine that they hope will remain after the settlement, obediently carrying out the will of the West, primarily the will of the European Union and NATO Brussels. And “collective Brussels” is interested in preparing for war against the Russian Federation. They talk about it openly. This is what our European colleagues want.

However, based on our previous contacts with the United States, starting with the Anchorage summit and during the subsequent talks between Stephen Whitkoff and John Kushner, we see that the United States understands the unrealism of such a scenario and wants to stop any attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO. They are well aware that nothing will work without resolving the issue related to the fate of people living in Crimea, Novorossiya and Donbass, who categorically reject the Kiev regime and expressed their attitude to returning to Russia. The Americans understand this.

To reiterate, we are open to contacts with Stephen Whitkoff and John Kushner. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has met six times with US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy. I am sure that if they show such interest, it will be met with understanding.

As for your question about the progress in the talks. We don’t know. If we are talking about the talks, as I have already mentioned, held in Paris between the “coalition of the thirsty,” or as it is called, with the participation of Vladimir Zelensky and with the invitation of Stephen Witkoff and John Kushner, they have issued their final document, a kind of “declaration of intent,” I would say, which the United States did not join. We do not yet know specific information about what really happened there and what is behind this declarative document.

If our American colleagues are interested in briefing us on their impressions, this is of interest to us. Especially considering that our contacts with the Americans on Ukraine are based on the solid foundation of Alaska, where an understanding was reached, shared by both the American and Russian sides. [My Emphasis]