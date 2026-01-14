karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

10h

i am quite sure russia is not fooled by what is coming out of the usa now.. and i think russia is taking the high road of diplomacy which never actually says what it ''really'' thinks... people have to read between the lines, as opposed to listening to trump with his megaphone, or is it magaphone, lol..

i am hopeful the outlaw empire will continue to fade into the western horizon, setting as it is at present in it's inability to relate to the world in any terms other then it's own..

thanks for the post!

2 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
10h

Fair enough. However it is clear that another visit by vitkoff and kushner is not because they agreed on the root causes of the conflict in Anchorage. If they understand the Anchorage format then there can be nothing to deliver personally to President Putin, and are they happy to appear as the European errand boys that will result in a perceived wasted journey? It is more possible the twin ghouls will visit to discuss Iran and the next target Cuba, regardless of the patient diplomacy being conducted by Sergey Viktorovich

I can be wrong but the negotiations with these Americans is a theater, they never arrive at serious conclusions.

1 reply by Karl Sanchez
