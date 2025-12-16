On Monday 15 December, FM Lavrov had a sixty-eight-minute Q&A session with the Iranian state media corporation. As usual, the Qs are multifaceted making the As very complex and detailed. The convoluted reality makes no other way possible, IMO, if one desires an honest answer. IMO, Lavrov is perplexed since the Outlaws seem to have the upper hand since there’s no rule of law they won’t break in pursuit of mitigating their Imperial decline. And at the same time, it’s hard to discern where Russia stands on the issue of Palestine since many see Putin as a friend of Netanyahu, and on relations with the Outlaw US Empire since Putin expresses support for Trump, yet both are clearly despicable outlaws responsible for genocide and wars.

Question (retranslated from Farsi): The international community is going through difficult days. US threats against Venezuela, the war in Ukraine, the threats of the “Zionist regime” and its crimes in Gaza, Europe began to take measures for an “arms race”. All this complicates people’s lives.

Taking into account your experience in the international arena, do you think the world is moving along the path of growing chaos or a new order is being formed for the future? Most importantly, how does Russia see its role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council?

Sergey Lavrov: You mentioned some processes in different parts of the world. But I would single out as one, if not the greatest, threat, the actions of the European Union, or rather the elite that has seized power in Brussels, which is trying to subordinate national governments, forcing them to neglect the interests of their own people, to abandon the results that are produced by elections, referendums held in European countries, and to submit to the usurper role of the “collective Brussels”, the Brussels bureaucracy, which was not elected by anyone. and the composition of which is determined by compromises between legitimately elected national governments.

More than once in history, Europe has become the source of all troubles, the “fiend” of crisis, the deepest phenomena. This is slavery, crusader campaigns, when they tried to burn out any resistance with the sword, and this is colonialism. Of course, and the two world wars, started in Europe due to the illusory ambitions that European leaders experienced [and the fact that they trained the Japanese to act like them].

Now, unfortunately, Europe is again trying to dictate its conditions and desires to everyone, which are outwardly connected with the Ukrainian crisis. It is using the Ukrainian crisis to assert itself, to “put spokes in the wheels” and to intrigue the United States and all those who want a fair settlement.

The saddest and most dangerous thing is that in Europe, primarily in Brussels, but also in Berlin, London, Paris, not to mention the Baltic states, the theory and practice of Nazism is being revived. Openly Nazi approaches, blatant disregard for what the Nazi regime is doing in Ukraine, just like Adolf Hitler did, and Napoleon before him. But there was no Nazism under Napoleon. But Hitler, like Napoleon, put almost all of Europe under arms and threw it under the Nazi banners at the Soviet Union.

Now Europe, and until recently the Biden administration, is trying to do the same: to unite all European countries, pump Ukraine with money and weapons, and give it the Nazi flag. In fact, it was not necessary to do this, because the regime that came to power as a result of the coup d’état in 2014 took the Nazi flag into its own hands. And now, under the Nazi flag, with European money, with European instructors, with European and generally Western intelligence data, pumping Ukraine with more and more modern weapons, Europe is once again at war with our country with the hands and bodies of Ukrainians.

This is the revival of militarism. German Chancellor Fredrich Merz says that Germany has set the goal of becoming the “first, main military force” in Europe again. He forgot that the last time his country became the main military power in Europe, it was under Nazi slogans and under the slogans of conquering all other nations around Hitler’s Germany, turning Slavs and Jews into slaves or simply into material for extermination by burning in the ovens of concentration camps.

Finland was also Hitler’s closest ally, including during the inhumane siege of Leningrad organised by the Nazis. The Finns actively participated in it, as did a number of other countries. Therefore, when now all of them (many figures in Germany and other countries) begin to remember their grandfathers, other relatives who served in the SS and were active functionaries of the Nazi Party, this cannot but cause alarm.

But I do not want to give the impression that all the ills of the world stem from the European continent. This is a dangerous combination of European ambitions, the understanding that these ambitions in Ukraine have failed because Russia is defending its legitimate interests, security interests and the interests of those people whom the junta that came to power after the coup d’état in 2014 declared “non-humans”, “creatures”, banned them from speaking their native language, banned their native language altogether, banned the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. which is unthinkable. Whatever the relationship between Israel and Muslim countries, none of them prohibits religion. This is well known. And the Ukrainian Nazis can do it. [Although the new Syrian goons are clearly prohibiting all but their brand of Islam.]

Much has been said lately about the new U.S. national security strategy. One of its main goals is to make sure that Europe knows its place and does not try to impose its liberal order, which it has been proud of for decades and has cooperated with the Democratic administrations [and Republicans too] of the United States to strengthen it, but to mind its own business and not try to drag the United States into its rather unscrupulous games designed to promote the liberal order that suits the European elite into the political life of all other states. This is direct interference in internal affairs, including bans on election results, as was the case in Romania, and then in Moldova, and in a number of other countries, where fraud is absolutely obvious.

The U.S. National Security Strategy is telling Europe to mind your own business and don’t rely on the U.S. to support your adventures all the time. We have more important things to do, primarily Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

It is clear that the United States wants to build its policy to counter China, which has gained power and every year shows higher indicators of economic development, financial power and political influence.

The United States does not want to remain on the sidelines. As you know, we are not against competition, but it must be fair. When they try to suppress competitors 100% or even 500% with tariffs, this is not the globalization that the United States called us to after World War II. When sanctions are imposed, directly declaring that the reason is the political positions of this or that country or this or that person, this is not even inequality, this is disrespect for human rights. This is a diktat.

When these sanctions relate to a ban on the activities of the world’s largest companies, as in the case of our [quasi] private company PJSC Lukoil and the state corporation Rosneft, if you look into the essence of what is happening, I see nothing in it except a desire to suppress competitors by unscrupulous methods. This means that the West, including the United States, does not always have enough strength for a fair fight, and in order to maintain their dominant positions, they have to resort to unscrupulous, anti-democratic, anti-market methods.

I would like to conclude my answer to your question by saying that all this is beginning to dominate conflicts such as the Middle East, the attitude towards the creation of a Palestinian state and the Iranian nuclear programme.

Everything that is happening on a global scale–-this competition, the clash of the “great powers,” as they believe they are supposed to be called–-is accompanied by an attempt to “drive” these problems into the background, including the oldest unresolved conflict (I mean the Palestinian issue) and issues related to the Iranian nuclear programme.

Developments over the past year around Iran’s nuclear programme, the utterly outrageous illegal actions of the Europeans, attempts to blame the Islamic Republic of Iran for the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) (although Iran never allowed itself to violate this document until the United States announced in 2018 that it was no longer bound by this UN Security Council decision), confirms that the entire world order is being subjected to the most severe tests.

In the case of Iran, UN Security Council Resolution 2231 was “thrown into the trash” by the United States. And then the West, primarily the Europeans, began to accuse Iran of not complying with the JCPOA. Although, I would like to emphasise once again that Iran’s commitment to the JCPOA is so obvious that the West had to invent ingenious schemes. I think it was a disgrace to European diplomacy when they fraudulently pushed through the decision to reinstate sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Real, honest diplomats do not behave like this. This is how crooks and thieves behave. [And Outlaws.]

As a matter of fact, we can see that theft is in the blood of Europeans in the example of “frozen” Russian assets. By the way, Iranian assets are also partially frozen, as well as the assets of Venezuela and many other countries. Such a craving for theft, apparently, is genetically inherent in many of our Western “colleagues”. [I do wish Mr. Lavrov would adopt my term—Outlaws—and dump colleagues and partners. Same with Mr. Putin.]

Now, however, they are beginning to quarrel among themselves—is it possible to steal Russian money? Some sensible voices are heard there, but they are trying to drown them in “shouts” from Brussels. By the way, it is not for nothing that many media outlets in Russia and abroad refer to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen as anything other than “Führer Ursula.”

The second egregious example is Palestine. It was not just a violation of the UN Security Council resolution, but a huge number of resolutions of both the Security Council and the UN General Assembly, which demand the creation of a Palestinian state as a cornerstone for resolving the entire situation in the Middle East, as a condition for normalising relations between Arab and Muslim countries with Israel. [I’d have ranked Palestine as the first example.]

The well-known plan is the Arab Peace Initiative, which Saudi Arabia has been promoting since 2002 and which has become a pan-Muslim initiative because it was approved by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (and not just anywhere, but at the summit in Tehran)–-a pan-Muslim position, which is to give the Palestinians what they are entitled to under the law, which they have been promised many times. And then the process of normalizing relations with Israel will begin.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his military cabinet have repeatedly stated that there will be no Palestinian state. Now we have Donald Trump’s peace plan. Both sides–-Israel and Hamas–-are talking about violating its terms. Therefore, the further implementation of this peace plan is questionable. [IMO, this is very unfair as the Zionists never implemented the cease fire and always break whatever agreement they make. IMO, Russian animus toward Hamas is unwarranted.]

We were on the side of those who welcomed Donald Trump’s initiative, because it made it possible to close an important humanitarian stage of this crisis, return the bodies of the dead, and release the remaining hostages, prisoners of war and imprisoned Hamas members. But what will happen next, it is difficult for me to guess. [It’s easy to guess—the genocide that never ceased will escalate.]

Forgive me for going so deep into the events, but you yourself provoked me with your global scope of issues.

It is disturbing that there are no rules. In the West, they say that there should be “rules on which the world order is based,” meaning that the rules will be called what is beneficial to them. Now there are not even such “rules” that the West would manipulate from time to time (when it is necessary to recognize Kosovo, then this is the right of nations to self-determination, and when in Crimea and other parts of Ukraine people voted in a referendum after a coup d’état, this is not self-determination, but territorial integrity). They say that they will treat global events of great historical importance as they want.

But it is not only international law that has been undermined. I have already given examples. The Iranian nuclear program was “collapsed”, despite the fact that the UN Security Council decided and the UN Charter states that everyone is obliged to comply with its decisions. The same logic applies to Palestine: a huge number of decisions, and Israel says that it does not want to implement them and there will be no state. The United States, although it does not publicly approve of this position, is moving in the same direction in practical matters.

When there was an attack by Israel and then the United States against Iran, we condemned (1, 2, 3) these actions as having absolutely nothing to do with international legitimacy. The main thing is that so far no one has provided any intelligible evidence that Iran has violated at least something. Neither the IAEA, nor the Israelis, nor the Americans.

We are ready to support the efforts that the Islamic Republic of Iran is now making to overcome this crisis, including in relations with the IAEA and with the West in general.

We understand your position. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has repeatedly told President of Iran Martin Peseschkian and his representatives that we will take the position that the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran chooses for itself in the interests of the Iranian people.

Question: Thank you very much for providing such a detailed comment on international issues. Given the conditions in which the international community finds itself, how is Iranian-Russian relations characterized in Russia’s foreign policy?

Sergey Lavrov: This is one of the priorities in terms of our bilateral ties. In October of this year, the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, signed by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Peseschkian during your leader’s visit to Russia earlier this year, entered into force. The treaty defines the principles of our mutual solidarity, support on fundamental issues of the development of international relations, as well as additional steps that are necessary to develop bilateral cooperation, build up economic, investment, trade ties, and infrastructure projects.

In this sense, the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation plays a decisive role. It is headed by Iranian Oil Minister Mohammed Paknejad and our Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev. This is a reliable and effective structure. It will develop specific steps to implement the relevant trade, economic and investment aspects of the Strategic Partnership Agreement.

If we talk about the economy, relations between Iran and the EAEU also open up additional opportunities. In 2023, Iran signed a Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union and also has observer status with this organization. This is a rare case when a country that is not a member of the Eurasian Economic Union has such a status. The free trade agreement provides additional opportunities for Iran and the members of the Union to increase trade.

We have big plans with Iran regarding the development of our common geo-economic space in the context of the trends taking place in Eurasia, where integration processes are becoming more and more intensive and, I would say, more competitive. Not only the Eurasian countries in the corresponding parts of our common vast continent, but also extra-regional players that are not the Caspian states: the countries of Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and, above all, our Western “friends” are constantly trying to infiltrate the processes taking place here, subordinate them to their unilateral interests, and dictate to the countries of the respective regions decisions that suit the West above all.

This is absolutely unequivocally a continuation of the colonial, neocolonial policy, the essence of which was that the West has always wanted to live at the expense of others. We are seeing the same thing in the Caspian region, where the West is now making its plans, trying to tear apart the Caspian Five, and impose decisions that will not enjoy the consensus of the Caspian states.

Although at the last summit of the Caspian states in 2018, the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea was signed, which clearly states that all issues related to the use of the resources of the Caspian region, ensuring environmental protection, and the use of structures that guarantee security are resolved exclusively by the five Caspian littoral countries. This is the most important principle.

By the way, all the countries of the Caspian “five” have ratified this convention. Only the Islamic Republic of Iran is next in line. [Thus, not all have ratified if Iran has yet to do so.] Given the rapid and turbulent development of events in the world and around this part of Eurasia, it is important to finally consolidate the principle of non-interference of non-Caspian countries in the affairs of the region. Therefore, we very much hope that Tehran will ratify this convention.

Moreover, Iran has taken the initiative to hold the next summit of the Caspian states in Tehran in August 2026.

One of the specific projects that we are developing with Iran is the North-South International Transport Corridor. It has three routes—Western, Eastern and Trans-Caspian. We are working closely with our Iranian friends in all three areas, including the early construction of the Rasht-Astara railway section, which will make it possible to ensure “seamlessly” (as we say) uninterrupted transit from the Baltic Sea to the Persian Gulf.

So we have serious bilateral plans, as well as plans for cooperation in the international arena. These are BRICS, the SCO, and the EAEU has already been mentioned. Of course, this includes the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, with which we are closely cooperating.

International platforms and bilateral platforms are actively used by our countries together with other supporters of international law, fair approaches to international affairs. In this sense, it is characteristic that Iran and Russia are members of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter.

Question (retranslated from Farsi): You mentioned the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and Russia and spoke about some of its details. Taking into account the potential inherent in this document, it was expected that the volume of economic exchanges would be greater than now. Unfortunately, at present, the trade turnover figures are about $5 billion. United States. In your opinion, what are the ways to increase trade and develop cooperation?

Sergey Lavrov: Indeed, our opportunities are immeasurably greater than the current level of trade. Although I would not forget that in addition to trade (goods in exchange for goods or services), we also have investment cooperation. In addition to the North-South corridor, there is also such a flagship project as the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the construction of which continues. New units have been planned and are already being constructed. This is also an important dimension of our cooperation.

How can we expand trade and economic ties in general? It is necessary to stimulate our economic operators (both yours and ours) in every possible way, to create good conditions for them. As for state structures, it is important to fulfill their obligations in a timely manner. Because when the Bushehr nuclear power plant accumulates significant amounts of debt for various reasons (I will not talk about the reasons now, but as a fact), then the construction cannot move forward, because it needs to be financed.

The North-South corridor. We are looking forward to the completion of the Iranian authorities’ work on the purchase of land plots, which will make it possible to actively start and complete the construction of this approximately 160-kilometre section of the railway.

There are fundamental factors, and I do not see any problems in them. I am referring to the commitment of our presidents and governments to the comprehensive development of relations and to the removal of any artificial obstacles to these ties. And there are practical ones, when specific agencies, ministries, companies and corporations must fulfill their obligations in the most correct and scrupulous manner.

I am sure that we have very good prospects.

Question (retranslated from Farsi): The Iranian-Russian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty contains provisions on military and defence cooperation. Do you think this interaction can create a new security order in the Eurasian region and counter external threats?

Sergey Lavrov: Of course, I believe that any cooperation that strengthens the defence capability of the participants in the relevant processes and their combat readiness is a significant and important contribution to strengthening peace and creating a situation where any aggressor will be reluctant to try to implement its aggressive plans.

In this regard, there have been many initiatives in the past, including the declaration of the Middle East and North Africa as a nuclear-weapon-free zone. We know that our Western colleagues have not contributed much to the positive development of this process. There is a promising format that will help strengthen security in the region. I am referring to the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Cooperation Council for Arab States (GCC)–-your six neighbours in the Persian Gulf.

We also strongly hope that the normalisation of relations between you and these Arab monarchies, especially with Saudi Arabia, will make it possible to promote various formats for strengthening security.

For a couple of decades now, Russia has been advocating a conference that would be devoted to the development of a concept of security in the Gulf region with the participation of the coastal countries and those states that neighbour you, as well as your Arab colleagues. I believe that this initiative is becoming more and more relevant, especially when they are trying to discriminate against Iran from the point of view of Iran’s nuclear programme. They are trying to deprive Iran of its legitimate rights. [Iran has also promoted a similar plan with the same goal.]

It is very important that, in our assessment, your Arab neighbors do not support attempts to increase pressure on the Islamic Republic. Military-technical cooperation is one of the fundamental, main foundations for strengthening security and trends towards its strengthening. Unfortunately, all agreements on security and maintaining the level of armaments were born after the parties were convinced of the futility of military methods of resolving conflicts. Nuclear deterrence is based on the same principle–-the principle of mutual deterrence.

We are open to cooperation. We have the Collective Security Treaty Organization. We want to cooperate with the Islamic Republic and with our other neighbours, including through this organisation.

In fact, many years before the West carried out the coup d’état in Ukraine, we repeatedly proposed to our European and American neighbours to agree on the principles of security in Europe, starting in 2008. Then there were the initiatives of 2009 and 2021, when we told the West that it was following a dangerous path, pitting Ukraine against the Russian Federation, pumping it with weapons. We proposed to agree on the principles of security. We proposed a treaty that would guarantee the non-expansion of NATO. All this was ignored by the West, arrogantly rejected. And this is what we have.

Now sensible people, including in the United States, in some European countries and in our structures like the SCO, are in favour of recreating the schemes of the principle of arms limitation and arms control, including transparency. Iran and Russia are active supporters of this approach.

Question (retranslated from Farsi): You pointed to the West’s discriminatory approaches to the Iranian nuclear programme. Russia’s position on this issue really deserves gratitude. The people of Iran are grateful to you for your positive position.

At present, there is a view in Iran, which is held by some: given that some facilities related to Iran’s nuclear program have been bombed and the IAEA has not taken any serious measures, Iran no longer needs to remain in the NPT and comply with the Agency’s protocols. What do you think about this?

Sergey Lavrov: There have been detailed discussions on this matter between our presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Peseschkian. We had contacts at a different level, with my colleague, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, and with Senior Adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Larijani. All these issues were discussed in detail. We firmly defend the unconditional right of the Islamic Republic of Iran, like any other country, to have access to peaceful nuclear energy. As a bona fide member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Iran has every right to do so.

When the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to resolve the situation around the Iranian nuclear programme was agreed upon and approved, it was a consensus, it was a decision of the UN Security Council. Iran has undertaken obligations on transparency, on the IAEA’s access to its nuclear facilities and programs, which went beyond the set of obligations of the NPT member states. Iran has made more commitments. And then the IAEA emphasized this as a significant contribution to confidence-building through increased transparency for Western countries that were suspicious of this. It seemed to us that all suspicions were closed.

And when, three years after the UN Security Council approved this plan, the United States came out and said that it would not implement anything, it seemed to us that this was a sad development of events. We tried to work with the Europeans to persuade Washington to return to fulfilling its obligations. The Europeans preferred to blame everything on the Islamic Republic of Iran and activated the snapback mechanism, which was indeed agreed within the framework of the JCPOA, but this was done directly between the Iranian Foreign Minister and the Secretary of State of the United States of America.

At least, Russia and China did not participate in the development of this mechanism. It is unprecedented in world practice, because it allows any member of this “group” that worked on the Iranian nuclear programme to say that Iran allegedly “does not comply”, so we submit a resolution, and no one will be able to “break” it – the sanctions will automatically be restored.

When we learned in 2015 that such a “denouement” had been found between the Americans and Iranian negotiators, we asked whether our Iranian friends were sure that it was the right thing to do. We were told that Iran was not going to violate anything. We were convinced of this, so this provision did not carry any risks.

Our Iranian colleagues did not take into account the fact that the Americans could at any time refuse to fulfill their obligations, which they did. This is not a mistake. Because no one doubted that Iran would not violate. But, as they say, trouble came from where they did not expect.

I know that there have been many comments in Iranian society. Now these comments remain, including attempts to accuse the Russian Federation of overseeing something somewhere, not finishing it. These are “attempts with unsuitable means.”

I understand that there are politicians in every country. Iran is a country where you can hear a variety of opinions in the media space and in political affairs. If we talk about this seriously, then neither current nor former politicians can make any claims against Russia that we supported the Islamic Republic of Iran at all stages of the development of the talks.

A final note on whether Iran should remain in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. We are convinced that it should. One should not try to present this topic in public opinion by criticizing everything that is happening.

I understand that the IAEA issued a report that was not entirely neutral and objective. Subtle ambiguities were formulated there. Mr Grossi explained that this was within his powers. Remember the enthusiasm with which Europeans–-French, Germans and British–-seized on this report. It was this document that became the basis for the introduction of an anti-Iranian resolution. In the final analysis, it was the IAEA reports that were used to activate the mechanism for the imposition of sanctions.

The Russian Federation, including through President Vladimir Putin, has participated at various levels in discussing the current situation with our Iranian friends. We have, had and still have our own ideas. We shared with our Iranian friends our opinion on what to do in this situation, how and under what conditions to restore relations with the IAEA and with Western countries, if they are interested in this. But the final decision remains, of course, with the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Question (retranslated from Farsi): At present, the United States, Israel and the West have united to exert maximum pressure on Iran. What are Russia’s approaches to countering such maximum pressure on Iran?

Sergey Lavrov: We are working with the Islamic Republic of Iran. We have channels of interaction with the US administration. Europe does not want to communicate with us. They are all obsessed with megalomania. This is their choice. We have nothing to talk about with such a European leadership. But we are explaining our approaches to the Americans on how to normalise the current situation around the Islamic Republic of Iran.

We are ready to assist. I will not go into details. There are specific things that our Iranian friends and the Americans are aware of, and they are interested in a settlement of this conflict by US President Donald Trump.

Recently I spoke with our colleague, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt. He was worried that the agreement concluded between Iran and the IAEA in Cairo a couple of months ago was no longer considered binding by Iran. I explained to him that this happened because the IAEA issued a report after the Cairo agreement, which the European Troika used to “cheat” and manipulate through illegal decisions aimed at restoring sanctions.

I understand perfectly well that the Islamic Republic of Iran in this situation cannot start talking to the IAEA again, as if nothing had happened. When Mr Grossi says that he insists on access to the bombed facilities... At the beginning of our interview, you said that the Agency did not condemn these bombings, although the bombing of facilities under IAEA monitoring, and we were talking about such facilities, is a gross violation of all rules and procedures. Therefore, the fact that the IAEA’s actions caused, to put it mildly, not the most pleasant feelings in Iran, this is absolutely understandable. Rather, the question should be addressed to Mr Grossi and his staff, so that the principle of impartiality is fully manifested and that they do not try to take political steps in some situations, playing along with one side or the other. [Well, Grossi and staff merit termination for their actions.]

I will mention the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where IAEA observers have been present for a year, if not more. Every time the Ukrainians bomb the facilities of this nuclear power plant, IAEA observers shamefully say that they do not know where these drones and shells came from. This is also wrong.

We will strongly encourage the resumption of Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA, but it must be honest and based on principles that suit the Islamic Republic of Iran and will not be violated.

Question (retranslated from Farsi): The points that you have noted in the context of the development of bilateral relations are exemplary examples and can serve as a model for other countries. However, the Western media have long been trying to present everything in such a way that Russia cannot be trusted in critical situations. How would you answer them?

Sergey Lavrov: Why respond to the “dummy”? Do they have at least some examples with which they will convince everyone else that Russia cannot be trusted? I have not heard such examples. If the example is, as they say, “Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine”, then what are the diplomats’ arguments?

The West ignores everything that relates to real facts. We remind the UN and the OSCE of this. I have already met about ten times with ambassadors accredited in Moscow. We provide documentary facts and our analysis of the situation around the Ukrainian crisis. The West was warned from the very beginning. If Europe wanted to be an active participant in the Ukrainian settlement, it would have had many chances. She ignored them all.

When a coup d’état was organised in 2014, Europe guaranteed on the eve of it that there would be a settlement between the president and the opposition, and that there would be early elections. She did nothing. The coup d’état took place. Europe “swallowed” it and remained in its “subordinate” place to the then US administration. Then there were the Minsk agreements. Germany and France boasted that they “mediated” and “reconciled” Ukraine and Russia. These agreements were approved by the UN Security Council. And then the French, Germans and the Ukrainian who signed them in 2015, the then President of Ukraine Petr Poroshenko, said that they simply wanted to buy time. No one was going to do anything.

In April 2022, the Ukrainians themselves, after the start of the special military operation, offered us a peaceful settlement, which we agreed to. The document has already been signed. The document was initialed. And the Europeans, represented by the British, but with the active support of Brussels and others, said that Ukraine needed to continue fighting.

When you interview those who accuse us, if such cases happen, ask them the facts. Where are the facts that would confirm at least once that Russia has not fulfilled its obligations? This is said by those who are trying to shift everything from a sore head to a healthy one, as we say. These people are liars. Things should be called by their proper names.

Question (retranslated from Farsi): US President Donald Trump is now trying to improve relations between Russia and the United States. Some Western commentators believe that if Russian-American relations improve, Russia will abandon Iran. What will you answer them?

Sergey Lavrov: I have already told you that they are lying. Let them cite at least one example when, for the sake of relations with one country–-large, great–-we betrayed another, our old friend and comrade-in-arms?

There was such a betrayal, unfortunately, in the history of our country, but then it was called the Soviet Union. In recent years, the USSR has been betrayed, including in relation to the GDR, which was given to be absorbed by the FRG. The authorities of the Federal Republic of Germany, as conquerors, took control of all the lands of the former GDR, and all political figures were “removed” from the road. They were not offered any future. It was a takeover, not a merger.

The fact that East German Germans now perceive what is happening in a completely different way is quite indicative. It was a mistake and a betrayal on the part of the Soviet Union, when almost half a million troops were withdrawn without any compensation, and the opportunity to maintain their presence in the eastern part of a unified Germany was ignored. We remember all this. A colossal mistake was made by the authorities of West Germany when, after absorbing the eastern part, they treated their compatriots as second-class people.

If you are asked such questions, then ask for an example of when and whom did we betray? We were told that we had “betrayed” Syria. We did not betray anyone. Now there have been events that we consider to be an internal affair of the Syrian Arab Republic. We have smooth, stable relations with the new authorities. Let them give an example when, as it seems to them, Russia “abandoned” someone. {Many will argue with Lavrov about Syria.]

Question (retranslated from Farsi): You mentioned Syria. Bashar al-Assad was one of the allies of Iran and Russia. What do you think happened in the last days of his tenure as head of state that led to the fall of his power? At the same time, A. al-Julani said that he cooperated with Russia. What did he mean?

Sergey Lavrov: He did not coordinate any approaches. We had close relations with Bashar al-Assad. We came to the aid of his government in 2015, when Damascus was already practically surrounded and could have fallen to opposition attacks.

We have established our military presence there–-air and naval bases. They actively worked to destroy terrorist hotbeds. We cooperated with other countries of the international community, primarily with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey. The process was quite positive. We also remember the Syrian National Dialogue Congress (Sochi, January 30, 2018).

The agreements we reached with the Iranians and Turkish friends stalled every time. They did not depend on Bashar al-Assad’s government for everything. I do not want to draw historical conclusions now, but many opportunities were missed on the fundamental issue of national reconciliation, harmony and the invitation of all political, ethnic and religious forces to dialogue.

When the events in Syria began a year ago, we did not have combat units there. There were two bases—air force and naval. The swiftness with which the opposition, led by A. Sharaa, took territories was unexpected. There was practically no resistance.

We are now in contact with the new authorities. A. Sharaa paid a visit to Russia. I met with the new Foreign Minister of the Syrian Arab Republic three times. Interdepartmental delegations visited the Syrian Arab Republic, including to discuss the prospects for the agreements that were concluded on trade and economic issues.

In the course of all these contacts, we always emphasise the fundamental importance of preserving the unity of the Syrian state. This requires a national dialogue, including Alawites, Sunnis, Druze–-all ethno-religious and ethnic groups.

There is also a Kurdish problem. Over the past 15 years, it has been constantly in the spotlight. Many are trying to “play” it in their own selfish interests.

The Americans keep the territory in the northeast under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces and in every possible way (since the previous administration) [including that of Trump 1.0] promote separatist sentiments there. This process continues. We believe that this is another “time bomb”. The main thing is to start a national dialogue, which was lacking in Syria, including during the entire period of Bashar al-Assad’s rule.

Question (retranslated from Farsi): As you know, the US and Israeli regimes, having nuclear weapons, have threatened Iran many times. What do you think Iran should do to contain and confront these threats?

Sergey Lavrov: We condemned the unjustified actions against the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the same way as we condemned the political assassinations of Iranian political and military figures. We discussed this in detail with our Iranian colleagues.

In the near future, I will have a regular meeting with Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Araghchi. Let’s continue this discussion. The Iranians know our approach. They know how we are ready to help resolve the crisis both in our relations with the IAEA and in our relations with the United States. In diplomacy, there are mechanisms that are not customary to make public. We will also use them. Our Iranian friends know our assessments. The decision on whether to resume dialogue with the United States (we have heard that Iran is interested in this) or with the IAEA (we know that Iran would like to resume it) will have to be made by the authorities in Tehran. We will be ready to provide all possible support for any actions that are considered by the Iranian leadership to be in the interests of the population.

Question (retranslated from Farsi): In most cases, the Europeans overthrow governments in various countries under the pretext of establishing peace and security. You spoke about this at the beginning of our conversation. During the 12-day war, when Israel attacked Iran, German Chancellor Fredrich Merz said that Israel was doing the dirty work for the Europeans in this way. How do you assess these words of Friedrich Merz?

Sergey Lavrov: I do not want to pay too much attention to what we think about the place of the European Union in regional and international affairs. Mr Merz said a lot of things that are an absolute manifestation of racism and Nazism. Old habits and genes that he inherited from his relatives do not die–-they persist. This contempt, arrogance, the feeling, I am not afraid of this word, of a representative of a “special race” was manifested in the phrase you quoted and in many of his statements about what Germany should be like in the future. These are obvious revanchist and misanthropic ideas.

Question (retranslated from Farsi): Recently, US President Donald Trump presented a peace plan on Ukraine. What are your assessments? What are Russia’s “red lines” in relation to this initiative?

Sergey Lavrov: The negotiation process is underway. Our position is clear. The root causes of the conflict must be addressed. They are threats to the Russian Federation, which were created by NATO’s eastward expansion to our borders and Ukraine’s involvement in the alliance, and the refusal to discuss our proposals for collective reciprocal security measures. The threat is also the destruction of everything Russian in those lands that for centuries were the lands of the Russian people, culture, history, but turned out to be by the will of historical accident as part of Ukraine.

Those who came to power as a result of the coup d’état in 2014 declared these people “non-humans,” said that they would eliminate the status of the Russian language, sent militants to storm the building of the Supreme Council of Crimea and vowed to exterminate everything Russian. When Vladimir Zelensky became president, he advised everyone who lives in Ukraine and feels involved in Russian culture to go to Russia. All this has been accumulating for almost ten years. When we warned everyone that these root causes would “explode”, no one listened to us.

Now we need to “remove” these root causes. It’s good that the Americans understood this. [Or rather have given it lip service.] They clearly said that there can be no NATO in Ukraine, that the lands where Russians have lived for centuries must become Russian again, that the Russian language, culture and the rights of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church must be restored. [Where was the bolded statement made as I seem to have missed it?]

Europe is like a failing doctor who does not want to understand what disease you came to him with but just gives you some kind of pill or potion to make you feel a little better for five minutes. These European “doctors” do not make a diagnosis.

The Americans are trying to figure it out. Recent contacts with them give us hope that they have gained a deeper understanding of our position. Understand what needs to be done to resolve this conflict reliably and sustainably and not just take another truce to pump Ukraine with weapons again. Therefore, the process is underway. We are waiting for a reaction from the Americans about how they talked to the Ukrainians.

Question (retranslated from Farsi): If there is another war against Iran, will Russia be with Iran or not?

Sergey Lavrov: As I have already said, Russia and Iran have a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. We will always stand in support of Iran and its legitimate rights.

In recent months, the Islamic Republic has clearly stated that it is not interested in war and new conflicts, but, on the contrary, is interested in resolving any problems through dialogue on the basis of respect for sovereign and legitimate rights. We fully support this position. [My Emphasis]