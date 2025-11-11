In a far more detailed Q&A session with Russian media than was provided with his terse answers to Ria Novosti last Sunday, Mr. Lavrov revealed a number of important points and information that broadened his answers because in some instances more info became available or the questions asked differed. IMO, there’s some very important information here which many readers will miss obtaining because readership of his pressers is well below the average for Gym articles. The session lasted just under an hour:

Question: Does the fact that Moscow and Washington announced their intention to conduct nuclear tests almost simultaneously mean undermining stability on the world stage, or is it, on the contrary, a demonstration of equal opportunities, which means maintaining a kind of parity?

Sergey Lavrov: I have not heard of Moscow announcing nuclear tests. It is not very correct to say that Washington and Moscow did this at the same time.

As I already had the opportunity to mention in a recent interview with the Russian media, we have not yet received an explanation from our American colleagues about what US President Donald Trump had in mind – nuclear tests, or carrier tests, or the so-called subcritical tests, which are not associated with a nuclear reaction and are allowed under the CTBT. [Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty] There is no answer yet.

Yesterday there was a regular meeting of the CTBTO Preparatory Commission. The US representative also did not give an answer at it, although it would seem that “God himself ordered” at such a forum to explain what the US President meant.

In the United States, the administration is still being formed, and many second- and third-level positions, primarily in the Pentagon, are being filled.

In particular, R.P. Kadlek was nominated for the post of Deputy Minister of War for Nuclear Deterrence, Chemical and Biological Defense Policy and Programs. Last week, he testified before Congress. He was “tortured” about nuclear tests and the current administration’s approach to nuclear weapons. He said that D. Trump’s decisions to resume nuclear tests are dictated by geopolitical considerations. There is still no technical need for them. This is a strong statement. I do not know to what extent the author whom I have just quoted is aware of the seriousness of what has been said, but we must take it in the sense that, as we have said, there is no need for a technical nature in such tests. Then he completed this idea “for us” that the goal turns out to be geopolitical.

What could be a geopolitical goal for the United States? Dominance. If the factor of nuclear weapons is used for this purpose, then this is alarming. This is a significant departure from the concept approved by Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev: a nuclear war cannot be won, so it must never be unleashed.

The same R.P. Kadlek, who is running for the post of Deputy Minister of War, said that it is necessary to develop nuclear options for responding to some potential regional conflicts. This is also an “interesting” statement. This is a direct indication that this gentleman will reflect in his position as Deputy Secretary of War in the spirit of threatening to use nuclear weapons in order to reach the decisions that the United States needs in a particular region.

He also demonstrated many more “miracles” of double standards when he said that NATO’s nuclear deterrence strategy could be changed due to the fact that Russian tactical nuclear weapons are deployed in Belarus. And the fact that this was done after many decades of “joint nuclear missions” (US tactical nuclear weapons were deployed in five NATO member countries a long time ago), and that we have been talking about this for a long time, proposed to “remove” all nuclear weapons on the territory of the countries to which they belong-–all this was “ignored.”

Since Belarus received nuclear weapons from Russia, then, they say, they will deploy them somewhere else. We know that there are relevant contacts with both South Korea and Japan. This is well known. These are very dangerous games.

Returning to your question. We have not announced that we are conducting nuclear tests. At a meeting of the permanent members of the Security Council, President Vladimir Putin drew attention to a statement by US President Donald Trump, who said that Russia and China have been doing this for a long time, so they should do it too. As you know, we immediately turned to our colleagues and explained to them that there was probably some misunderstanding here. We are waiting for clarifications.

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed not to conduct nuclear tests and not even to prepare for them. The Russian Foreign Ministry and our other agencies, military and special services have been instructed to analyse the situation and come to a common opinion on whether this situation requires consideration of the resumption of nuclear tests.

Our principled position was set out by President of Russia Vladimir Putin in 2023, when, answering a question during one of his speeches, he said that if one of the nuclear powers tests nuclear weapons (not delivery vehicles, not subcritical tests), Russia will do the same.

Question: Recently, another article was published in which the author and his “sources” claim that the United States and, in particular, Secretary of State Marco Rubio were shocked by your uncompromising attitude. Were you really “strict” with the Americans, or is this just another article where you went too far with the sources?

Sergey Lavrov: We are polite people. We try to maintain this quality. I have already had the opportunity to answer such questions in a number of interviews.

Given the professional audience of journalists, I would like to draw your attention to the latest facts of unprofessional and harmful media coverage of certain events, primarily by the British. What is happening with the BBC now is well known. The fact that some “figures” are trying to justify what happened and talk about some kind of orchestrated campaign is a shame.

I would like to draw your attention to a publication by the Financial Times, which wrote some time ago that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agreed to meet in Budapest and instructed me and Marco Rubio to prepare for the meeting. Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio spoke on the phone, and before that, the Russians, they say, sent a harsh memorandum, upon receipt of which the Americans decided that it was useless and pointless to talk to us.

There are many lies here, including in terms of the sequence of events. The memorandum mentioned by the Financial Times journalists is a non-paper. This is an unofficial draft that was sent to our colleagues not after Vladimir Putin’s conversation with Donald Trump, but a few days before this conversation. The purpose of this memorandum was to remind our American colleagues what we talked about in Anchorage and what understandings, as it seemed to us (the Americans did not refute this), were reached during the meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States. Nothing was contained in this non-paper except what was discussed in Anchorage and did not cause rejection among American interlocutors.

The presidents’ phone call took place after the material was handed over to the State Department and the National Security Council. During this telephone conversation, US President Donald Trump did not say a word about the fact that we had “planted” some provocative and “subversive” paper that destroys all hopes for a settlement. No, they spoke normally. President Vladimir Putin responded positively to US President Donald Trump’s proposal to meet in Budapest and suggested instructing the foreign ministries to prepare for this meeting. Which is what we planned to do.

US President Donald Trump said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would call me back. He called three days later. We had a good, polite, non-disruptive talk, confirmed the movement on the basis of Anchorage’s understandings, and then “parted.” The next step was to be a meeting of representatives of foreign policy, military departments and, probably, special services. But there were no further steps from the Americans, and it was from them that we expected the initiative on a specific place and time for such a preparatory meeting, since they came up with a proposal to prepare a summit.

Instead, there was a public statement that there was no point in dating. When US Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly commented on our telephone conversation, he did not say that he had noticed some kind of aggravation and that it undermined the chances. If I remember correctly, he said that it was a constructive conversation and it showed quite clearly where we were, so it was not necessary to meet. This can be interpreted in different ways, but this is exactly what was said. There is a joke: our conscience is clear, we rarely use it. But in this particular case, it is absolutely so.

We have no excuse for the fact that we were and remain committed to what the presidents said in Alaska, and even if they did not agree on every “dot and comma,” they reached an understanding.

Question: You have just said about the meeting in Budapest. Following Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s talks in the United States, he said that he still hopes that this meeting will take place. Does this chance remain? How did it happen that we are talking about nuclear tests, and before that we were talking about a meeting in Hungary? What has changed?

Sergey Lavrov: I have already answered. I cannot say what is behind the United States’ position on nuclear tests, because what US President Donald Trump said about the alleged “resumed” tests in Russia and China long ago is not true (if we are talking about nuclear weapons tests). The rest of the tests, both subcritical (without a nuclear chain reaction) and carrier tests, have never been prohibited by anyone. Therefore, we are trying to clarify this.

If we talk about the facts, the last time we conducted tests was in 1991, the Americans in 1993. China conducted its latest test not long later. The most recent was the DPRK’s test in 2017, and since then there have been no signs that anyone is preparing to resume this practice. Professionals who deal with this issue should say that this is being done secretly, deep underground. After all, to inform the White House, and not to “sit in your closets.”

There is a global monitoring system. Russia and the United States participate in it. It is based on seismic data and registers any more or less significant ground vibrations. They have long known what signal the use of a nuclear explosive device means. I would not mix the topic of nuclear tests with the topic of the Budapest Summit.

The other day I watched President Donald Trump receive Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House and talk to journalists. When he was asked about the meeting in Budapest, he said that he had thought about it and decided not to hold this meeting for the time being, because, he said, we would not agree on anything. This is in the spirit and in line with his logic, which he recently outlined, that sometimes it is necessary to let warring countries fight.

I sincerely do not see a connection here. We are ready to discuss the suspicions that have arisen among our American colleagues that we are secretly “entrenched” deep underground and are doing something there. We are also ready to discuss with our American colleagues the resumption of preparatory work for the summit of the leaders of Russia and the United States that they have proposed.

If and when our American colleagues resume their proposal and are ready to start preparations for the summit so that it really ends effectively, of course, Budapest will be our preferred place. Moreover, at a meeting with Viktor Orban, Donald Trump confirmed the preference of Budapest for Washington as well.

Question: There is not much time left before the expiration of the New START Treaty, and the United States has not yet presented an official position on Vladimir Putin’s initiative. Do you think we can expect a response from the United States in the near future? And if it suddenly turns out that there is no clear answer, what does this change for Russia?

Sergey Lavrov: We have repeatedly said that this proposal is our unilateral manifestation of goodwill. In order for the United States to support our approach, no negotiations or consultations are needed. It is simply necessary for the United States to say that it will not increase the quantitative levels of the Treaty on Strategic and Offensive Arms for a year. At least as long as Russia adheres to its unilateral commitment. No other action is needed here.

As for whether negotiations are underway to extend it. No. To reiterate, the situation here is absolutely transparent. The quantitative levels are well known. We know what the Americans have. The United States knows what we have. Let’s take a year to, if you like, “cool down”, analyse the situation, stop measuring everything by the “Ukrainian yardstick” and look at the responsibility of the great powers for global security and stability, primarily from the point of view of preventing a nuclear war. We are ready for this.

This has nothing to do with the fact that deadlines are pressing. You can announce that the quantitative restrictions are extended at any time until February 5. By the way, when the current New START Treaty was extended immediately after Joe Biden took office, this was done a few days before the expiration of the original term. And it is much more difficult to extend the treaty itself than just voluntarily saying that we will comply with and respect quantitative parameters.

Question: Has Venezuela asked Russia for military assistance amid the aggravation of the situation in the region? Has there been a request from Caracas to deploy Russian weapons on their territory by analogy with Belarus?

Sergey Lavrov: No, there have been no such appeals to us.

I think it is incorrect to compare our relations with Belarus, which is part of the Union State, with which we have synchronous, coordinated and unified positions on all key issues of international security, on the one hand, and our relations with Venezuela, a friendly country. This is our strategic, comprehensive partner, for which we have recently signed a corresponding agreement.

But, of course, taking into account the geographical factor, including last but not least, it is incorrect to compare this with the Union that we have with the Republic of Belarus.

The treaty I mentioned is a completely new treaty. It was signed in May of this year during President Nicolas Maduro’s participation in the events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow. It is now in the final stages of ratification. It is called the Treaty between the Russian Federation and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation. It speaks of the need to continue our cooperation in the field of security, including in the field of military-technical cooperation.

We are ready to act fully within the framework of the obligations that we have reciprocally recorded with our Venezuelan friends in this treaty. It has not yet entered into force. Venezuela has completed the ratification procedures. We have just a few days left. Both chambers–-the State Duma and the Federation Council–-have already held the necessary hearings, so it is literally “on the way out”. We will be strictly guided by the obligations that are enshrined in it.

I cannot finish my comment on Venezuela without mentioning our position on the unacceptability of the actions taken by the United States under the pretext of combating drug trafficking, destroying not only without trial or investigation, but also without presenting any facts to anyone, as they claim, boats carrying drugs. This is not how law-abiding countries act, but those who consider themselves above the law.

Recently, Kommersant, referring to the Daily Mail, wrote that Belgium is rapidly turning into a narco-state, where bribes, blackmail, violence, and a shadow economy based on drug trafficking flourish in all spheres, from customs to the police. Not a very good source, but if they have already written about it, then, probably, they had no reason to blame their NATO partners in vain.

Instead of dealing with Nigeria and Venezuela in terms of destroying drugs there, and at the same time seizing oil fields, it would probably be more convenient for the United States to eradicate this phenomenon in Belgium. Moreover, there are already American troops there, other NATO troops. There will be no need to chase some “boats” of three people each. I am sure that this policy that the Trump administration has now chosen with regard to Venezuela will not lead to anything good. It will not increase Washington’s reputation in the eyes of the world community.

Question: You have repeatedly said that peace in Ukraine will be achieved only if the root causes of the conflict are addressed. As you know, one of the root causes of the conflict is neo-Nazism raging in Ukraine. Do you discuss this problem at talks with your American colleagues?

Sergey Lavrov: We regularly raise this issue. However, after Anchorage and my telephone conversation with Marco Rubio, we had no contacts. We did not start a conversation specifically on this topic in Alaska, but they are well aware of our position. They have it “on paper”. It is no secret. The position was voiced by President Vladimir Putin in June 2024, when he spoke at the Foreign Ministry, outlining our principled approaches to Ukraine and relations with the West.

Among other absolutely indispensable conditions for a settlement, such as demilitarization, the removal of any threats to the Russian Federation, including by “dragging” Ukraine into NATO, ensuring the rights of Russians and Russian speakers, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, there is also a demand for denazification. It is not that we have invented some “thing” that would be alien to modern Europe.

It would seem that there is the Nuremberg Trials. Its results, which are part of the UN Charter, are part of the foundation of the international system that was created after World War II. Of course, the whole of Europe has signed up to this. In Germany, the process of denazification, the process of repentance, was carried out.

Unfortunately, now, including, and perhaps even starting with Germany, we feel that these repentances are of little value. I have already said that about 15 years ago, in the “best of times”, when communicating with our German colleagues, we noticed that they were sending such signals–-I will not say verbatim, but the meaning was very clear. The meaning of the signals was as follows, they say, dear colleagues, we paid off everyone for the Second World War, we do not owe anything to anyone else, and now we will behave based on these assessments.

Former Chancellors Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz still tried to maintain decency, and Merz has repeatedly stated that his goal is to make Germany the main military force in Europe again. I don’t think there is any need to explain what kind of message is sent by such statements–-to make Germany the main military force again. It was already a military force when it conquered more than half of Europe, putting it “under arms” in order to attack the Soviet Union.

When such Nazi recurrences occur in the country that is the birthplace of Nazism, of course, it is alarming. Of course, this will require us and all those who are interested in a stable peace to be principled when the final parameters of a settlement are discussed.

If the West realises the hopelessness of such a scenario–-that it is not necessary to demand a cessation of hostilities in order to continue pumping weapons into Ukraine, but to do as President Donald Trump proposed before Alaska. He then said that a temporary truce would not solve anything and it was necessary to end the conflict on the basis of the principles of a sustainable settlement.

Yes, then Europe tried (and not unsuccessfully) to drag our American colleagues back into its camp of “truce, support for Ukraine, not a step back, not an inch to the left.” Nevertheless, President Donald Trump said this, and this became the basis for the understandings that were unequivocally agreed upon in Anchorage. By the way, this is the difference between the Republican administration and the Trump administration and its predecessor, the Joe Biden administration.

Recently, I came across an interview with Kurt Volker. He was the US State Department’s special representative for Ukraine under Joe Biden. He said that Russia would never agree to a peace agreement. Where he got it from is unclear, because we are the ones who are seeking a peace agreement. He added that Vladimir Putin does not consider Ukraine a legitimate and sovereign state. There is an answer to this too. We recognized Ukraine, which was not Nazi and did not ban (the only country in the world) any language, in this case Russian. We recognized Ukraine, which, in accordance with the Declaration of State Sovereignty and the Act of Declaration of Independence, was a nuclear-free, non-aligned, neutral state. That’s what we recognized, and what it all looked like.

Kurt Volker goes on to say that Vladimir Putin is convinced that Ukraine should be part of Russia (I will not even talk about this), and that the President of Russia considers Vladimir Zelensky a Nazi. And where is the proof to the contrary? Vladimir Zelensky regularly poses on TV screens, presenting awards to fighters of Azov[1] and other Nazi battalions, with chevrons of Nazi Germany on their sleeves. How else to treat this person?

The destruction of Nazism in Ukraine, denazification is an indispensable condition for a settlement, if we want it to be long-term. And we want this and will strive for it. But when no one in Europe, communicating with Ukraine, raises issues related to the Nazification of the country, when no one, with the exception of Hungary, touches on the topic of national minorities, when no one demands that Vladimir Zelensky repeal the law banning the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church... [fill in the rest]

In Alaska, when President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump about our assessment of the situation in Ukraine, he mentioned that in 2024 they adopted a law aimed at banning the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. US President Donald Trump did not believe it. He asked US Secretary-General Marco Rubio, who was present at this conversation, three times whether this was true. Marco Rubio confirmed that this is true. It was clear that the President of the United States was, to put it mildly, discouraged.

Returning to Ukraine and its legislation. I mentioned Hungary. When Brussels bureaucrats led by Ursula von der Leyen (who is now creating an intelligence structure and will be in charge of it herself) were pushing through the decision to start negotiations with Ukraine and on Kiev’s accession to the European Union, Hungary–-we must pay tribute to the courage of Hungarian President Viktor Orban and his Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto–-single-handedly insisted that among the conditions that Ukraine must fulfill first, how the negotiations would begin indicated the renewal, the restoration of all Ukrainian obligations in the field of respect for the rights of national minorities. There is a fairly long text on this topic. It was not difficult to come up with, because the Constitution of Ukraine still requires respect for the rights of Russians (highlighted separately) and other national minorities.

Now there is the European Commissioner for EU Enlargement Marta Kos. When she says that Ukraine is already ready and has done everything to start negotiations, this is not true. Nothing has been done to satisfy or restore the rights of ethnic minorities, not even for the Hungarian minority, although Hungary is a member of both the European Union, which Ukraine is so eager to do, and NATO, which Vladimir Zelensky is also constantly striving for. Nothing is being done for this, as well as with regard to the remains of the victims of the Volyn massacre against Poland.

The European Union is generally silent on the topic of flagrant violations. Ukraine is the only country that has banned the language entirely. Even in Norway, where 7% of the population are ethnic Swedes, Swedish is the state language. The numbers are probably clear to you. Compare with how it looks in Ukraine. Regarding Ukraine’s actions, we do not hear anything from Brussels, except that they should be with Ukraine to the last, “until victory.”

This mantra was recently reproduced by M. Rutte and other representatives of the Western European community. They say that they must always defend Ukraine, because it defends European values. This is a confession. This is self-exposure. This means that European values in the understanding of the current Brussels bureaucracy are the revival of Nazism. Therefore, we cannot show weakness here.

Question: Recently, the Lithuanian authorities, under far-fetched pretexts, have been increasingly flirting with the topic of completely closing the borders and stopping transit to Kaliningrad for Russians. What measures are being taken to prevent this, perhaps together with Minsk? How will Russia respond to Lithuania if it does take this step?

Sergey Lavrov: These small countries, the “young Europeans - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia–-greatly overestimate their importance for Western Europeans, for the “guardians” of the European Union. Those in Europe who maintain common sense and really care about the security of the continent (although there are fewer and fewer of them) are well aware of the provocative role assigned to these Baltic countries, first of all, by their British curators.

London’s role in provoking various situations is also well known. Including the recent case when the Russian FSB exposed a plot aimed at forcing one of the Russian pilots on a fighter jet with a Kinzhal missile to fly to the military base in Constanta, Romania, allegedly with the explicit aim of organizing the downing of this plane there, accusing Russia of attacking the North Atlantic Alliance. We leave this aside. The FSB of Russia exposed this in detail. I don’t know how the British will “wash off” from this, although their ability to be in the position of a “goose” coming out of the shower is well known.

There was an empire that ruled almost the entire world. Now it no longer exists. Nor does the “good, old England” that they are used to boast of. They have no economic power left, and their military power is also relatively weak, including their nuclear arsenal, which they cannot 100% dispose of themselves. This must be compensated somehow. They compensate with this traditional English desire everywhere, to put it decently, to divide and rule. There are also indecent ways to indicate how they behave and what goals they pursue.

Returning to your question. Indeed, recently, in addition to the constant threats to block Kaliningrad transit, some figures are no longer in Lithuania, but in the European Union, egging on the Balts, saying that Kaliningrad can be “razed to the ground.” Now Lithuania has closed the border with Belarus, leaving hundreds of trucks belonging to Lithuanian carriers on the territory of the neighboring Republic of Belarus.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, as always, spoke figuratively on this matter. These are outrageous actions. The Americans had this statement about dictators in Latin America, in Central America: “This dictator is a son of a bitch, but he is our son of a bitch.” The same attitude of the European masters of the Balts to their “twists”. They are assigned the role of doing as many heinous things as possible against the Russian Federation and at the same time provoking Russia to take actions that they will then try to “sell” to Washington, primarily as a basis for starting serious hostilities on the basis of Article 5 of the NATO Washington Treaty.

We see it. But the obligations on Kaliningrad transit are not only the obligations of Lithuania. These are the obligations of the European Union. Back in 1994, when the Agreement on Partnership and Cooperation between Russia and the EU was signed, it stipulated the need to ensure transit through each other’s territory, given that we are neighbouring countries. Then, in 2002, a separate joint statement on transit was signed. It had a direct effect. In 2004, when the Baltic States, along with a number of other Eastern European countries, were admitted to the EU, the Statement on the Enlargement of the European Union and the Principles of Partnership between the European Union and the Russian Federation was signed. All this is enshrined there.

After that, technical documents were adopted, including those that described the appearance and powers of the “temporary travel document”. All this was described in detail, to the smallest detail. How the passage of citizens and the delivery of goods are controlled on trains. The European Union should think about what responsibility it bears for the behavior of its “guys” who are out of control.

I remember when the decisions on the admission of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to the European Union were being prepared in 2004, we asked our European interlocutors (and then we had many contacts and quite confidential conversations) whether they were sure that these three Baltic countries were ready to meet the criteria for membership in the European Union. We were told, they say, it is clear that somewhere they are not up to par, but...

We then asked whether it makes sense to immediately “drag” such unprepared applicants into the EU. We were told that they understand what we were talking about, they retained phobias after gaining independence, they remember what an “occupied” situation they were in, and these phobias will not go away. We will accept them into the European Union and NATO, and they will “calm down”. Calmed down? It seems to me quite the opposite. Not only did they not calm down, but they decided that they would “call the tune” both in the European Union and in NATO, at least as far as openly Russophobic and anti-Russian “rhapsodies” are concerned. Therefore, they are now “standing”.

If, in response to what I am saying now, the European Union says that we have agreed on something, but you yourself invaded Ukraine. I have no doubt that there will be such people there. They do not want to remember how everything developed with Ukraine, how it all began long before the Minsk Agreements, long before Crimea, when in 2013 the then President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych analysed the prospects for signing an Association Agreement with the European Union and realised that many of its provisions would jeopardise trade, trade regime and other benefits that Ukraine had in economic contacts with the Russian Federation. When he realised this and asked to postpone the signing scheduled for the end of November 2013, we supported his approach. Not because they wanted to slap Ukraine on the wrist, not to allow it to develop relations with anyone other than the Russian Federation. We just wanted the obligations that Ukraine had within the framework of the CIS free trade zone, within the framework of relations with Russia, which brought significant results to Ukraine, not to suffer, and there were no contradictions between the principles that underlay these relations and those that were laid down in the agreement with the European Union.

At that time, President of Russia Vladimir Putin addressed the then head of the European Commission, Josep Manuel Barroso (former Portuguese Prime Minister), telling him that Russia has a free trade zone with Ukraine, and you also want to do something similar with Kiev. The principles on which these two zones are built contradict each other. Therefore, let’s get together the three of us–-Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission–-and think about how we can harmonize this. It would seem that what could be more reasonable? Through some channels, Josep Manuel Barroso replied that since the European Union does not interfere in Russia’s trade with Canada, let Russia “not touch” the EU’s relations with Ukraine.

We are now talking about former US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, about how she admitted that the U.S. invested $5 billion in Ukraine in the years leading up to the coup. But the “stimulator” of this crisis in Ukraine was the European Union. It was the EU that raised the “Maidan,” and it was the European Union that threw in the slogan that “Ukraine should be with Europe, not with Russia.” They have publicly stated this. Therefore, there is no need to accuse us of anything here and try to justify our lawlessness with the actions that our country has already taken absolutely forcedly, having exhausted all the reserves of its goodwill, good proposals, etc.

Here are a few examples of the European Union’s dishonesty. In 2008-2009, the European Union, primarily France, had problems in Chad and the Central African Republic. There was a small French expeditionary force that lacked air support. They asked Russia to send a helicopter group there to assist in the fight against the rebels, who were engaged in genocide and other atrocities. We sent this group. Then we told the EU: since we have such experience, let’s create a mechanism for a joint crisis response to situations abroad.

We proposed an approach according to which if Russia conducts an operation, we can invite the European Union to take part in it on a parity basis. If the European Union does, then it can invite the Russian Federation. They did not refuse. We began to discuss this proposal. Everything was going to the point that we would come to an agreement. And then they told us: no, there will be no parity. They say that there is an agreement on the possibility of Russia’s participation in the operations of the European Union, and everything is stipulated in it. So much for an approach based on supposedly equality.

There are many other examples, including the so-called Meseberg Initiative (we have recently commented on it), when President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in Meseberg on a statement on the establishment of the Russia-EU Committee on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Ukraine was not mentioned at all then, only Transnistria was mentioned. Angela Merkel very much wanted the creation of such a committee to be conditioned by progress in the Transnistrian settlement. They wrote down the following provision. Then, based on these agreements, we ensured the resumption of the work of the 5+2 format on the Transnistrian settlement, which had not met for several years. It resumed its activities. But when we said to the European Union—are we now creating a joint Committee on Foreign Policy and Security?-–they avoided answering, and the whole idea was “buried”. This is what the word and even the signature of the European Union are worth. In this case, in the person of the then German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

And a completely “screaming” example is the visa-free regime with the European Union. Negotiations were held even before 2004, because in 2004, at the Russia-EU summit, the then head of the European Commission, R. Prodi, said that in a couple of years we would come to easing the visa regime. Several years passed after that. We developed our internal norms based on the framework that was agreed with the EU. When we completed these norms within the country and agreed on bilateral agreements with each member of the European Union, there were no more conditions that would not be met. In response to our question about the possible timing of the abolition of the visa regime, the European Union thought for a long time. And then it replied it had a new draft document, so let’s think over joint steps. Only technical nuances were set out there. Nevertheless, we have joined this work. President Vladimir Putin has recalled those times more than once. At that time, not only was faith still alive, there was a glimmer of hope that we were dealing with decent people. As a result, these additional technical issues were also “closed”. It was the summer of 2013, and when we said that go ahead and announce, they (the EU) avoided official contacts on this topic and an official response. And “on the sidelines” we were “whispered” that, they say, you are already fully ready, but for political reasons we cannot conclude a visa-free agreement with you earlier than with Moldova and Georgia. Ukraine was not mentioned then.

Therefore, if the European Union accuses us of violating something, then, firstly, there is not a single fact, and, secondly, we have something to “reassure” our European colleagues.

Question: The Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Russia and China expires next year. Are negotiations underway to extend it? Or will Moscow and Beijing work out new agreements taking into account the changed realities?

Sergey Lavrov: This treaty remains fully relevant. It is no coincidence that when its first term expired in 2021, about a month earlier, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping signed a document extending this treaty for five years. These five years are now expiring. In that statement of 2021, it was said that the treaty is fully relevant, remains in force and meets the interests of further building up a comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between our countries.

I believe that this assessment remains valid. But, of course, events are developing rapidly, and our strategic cooperation and multifaceted partnership with China is deepening and acquiring new dimensions. In principle, we have agreed with our colleagues from other agencies to see if there is any specific area that can be used to “enrich” this treaty. I don’t know in what form it can be. This can be done through the adoption of another document that will confirm and develop the provisions of this treaty. We do not have any clear decisions now. They are not required, because these decisions, when you put them on paper, fix the situation in real life. In real life, we have never had such advanced, close and trusting relationships. As our Chinese friends say, we work in all spheres of international life “shoulder to shoulder, back to back.” These are not simple words.

Therefore, I assure you that the date of July 16, 2026 will not go unnoticed. How exactly our cooperation with our Chinese friends will be confirmed, developed and deepened, this will be dealt with by the administrations of our leaders. Then a report will be made at the management level. [My Emphasis]