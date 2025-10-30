Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks and answers to media questions following the high-level plenary meeting of the Third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, Minsk, October 28, 2025.

The two documents Lavrov mentions, “Russia’s Greater Eurasian Partnership Initiative” and “The Joint Vision of the Eurasian Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century” will be translated and published as a separate addendum to this translation. Both are key to understanding what was discussed at Minsk in this, the previous two Conferences and those in the future. For once the Qs were very good as were the As, while Lavrov’s opening remarks are shorter than usual:

Good afternoon!

I would like to once again convey my gratitude through our media to our Belarusian friends–-President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and my colleague, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Belarus Mikhail Ryzhenkov for inviting me to the Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security. It has already become annual. It is with great pleasure that I take part in this forum for the third year in a row. Participated in all previous events (1, 2).

The conference is steadily moving towards becoming a promising discussion, expert platform where specific recommendations are developed. I believe that the combination of government delegates and the participation of experts, political scientists and public figures is an important element of this event, which makes it possible to take into account and absorb the ideas that arise in civil society and really concern people.

More and more citizens of the countries of the Eurasian continent understand the need to remove obstacles that are artificially created in the way of sustainable, independent and effective development of the economy, social sphere and logistics infrastructure of this largest and richest continent.

Today, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko’s remarks were followed by the foreign ministers of Hungary, Myanmar and North Korea, as well as China’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs. High representatives from India, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Cambodia and the Secretaries-General of the SCO, CSTO and CICA are still to speak. These are all integration structures that in the future, through the natural process of restoring ties between themselves and establishing joint projects, should become part of the Eurasian architecture, which has an economic foundation and a logistical component, which will serve as a solid foundation for building a security architecture.

48 delegations were represented here. The conference will be devoted to discussing all aspects related to the current tasks of the development of the Eurasian continent at various panel platforms.

We are actively promoting President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to form a Eurasian security architecture in the context of moving towards the Greater Eurasian Partnership (this is a conditional term). This term defines the need for the entire continent to have some kind of discussion forums where all ideas can be discussed, considered, and enrich each other.

You must have heard our speech. Many in the West understand the importance of the Eurasian continent, but the trouble is that Western countries, primarily NATO, are not ready to talk on an equal basis and look for forms of continental interaction based on the principle of equality and the indivisibility of the security of our entire geopolitical space. On the contrary, they want NATO structures to spread to almost the entire continent, including its Pacific part. There, NATO wants to create closed blocs with a limited number of participants on the principle of military-political alliances, thereby eroding the universal open architecture that the ASEAN countries have been creating for many decades. All interested countries could participate in this infrastructure, in its various subdivisions.

Now they are trying to reverse this process and subordinate everything that is happening in Eurasia to the interests of the North Atlantic Alliance. They are, first of all, in containing China, Russia, North Korea and in the future any other country that wants to defend its right to pursue an independent, independent policy based on national interests.

In conclusion, I would like to say that our Belarusian friends have put forward an initiative to develop a Eurasian Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century. We actively support it. Several countries have already expressed their readiness to participate in the process of its development. It will certainly take some time, but, nevertheless, the goal has been set, it is shared by more and more countries. We will move towards it.

Question: How is this conference different from the previous two? How has the tone changed in connection with the established dialogue with the United States?

Sergey Lavrov: A distinctive feature of this conference is that it discusses the initiative put forward by Belarus with our support to develop a Eurasian Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century. These are very specific proposals.

As President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in his speech, there are many ideas that are difficult to dispute, they are all good, but we need to move towards practical results. This is the first step–-the Eurasian Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century.

I did not feel the impact of our relations with the United States on the course of the discussion. We are talking about Eurasian affairs. As far as I understand, all participants understand the expediency of concentrating on this. If the countries of other continents are interested in developing relations with the Eurasianists, who will be against it? The main thing is that these relations should be built with full respect for the interrelations that are developing in this geopolitical space and not try to replace them. There is a place for everyone, the continent is huge. We will only be interested in foreign (I mean, extracontinental) states, including the United States, participating in honest and fair cooperation in developing its resources for the benefit of all.

Question: Can potential agreements on Ukraine become part of the architecture of a new Eurasian security?

Sergey Lavrov: Security presupposes calming and settling all conflicts on the Eurasian continent. Not even what is happening in Ukraine, but what the West, primarily the Europeans, NATO and European Union “elites” are doing in connection with the obvious failure of their policy of inflicting a “strategic defeat” on Russia, is hindering a normal dialogue.

We do not exclude any country or continent in our vision of future Eurasian security structures. Representatives of Hungary and Slovakia have been participating in this conference for several years, Serbia participated in 2024. We are in favour of keeping the doors open to all states on this continent. The point is only that it should be equal and honest cooperation and that there should be no “secondary” thoughts about achieving unilateral advantages.

For example, NATO and the European Union are building their own “dialogues” and structures of interaction with the countries of Central Asia and Transcaucasia. Probably, no one can see any “pitfalls” in this. In addition, as we are now observing, the West is trying to use these ties not so much for mutually beneficial cooperation as for “separating” these countries from the Russian Federation. We will stop such trends with all available opportunities–-diplomatic, political, economic, of course.

We do not want the goodwill of our allies, like-minded people in Central Asia, Transcaucasia and other parts of the Eurasian continent to be used not for good, but to abuse it and push them to counteract Russia. This is absolutely unnatural for their economic and political interests.

Question: In recent months, contacts between Belarus and the United States have increased. In particular, after the last round, it was announced that the sanctions against Belavia were lifted. But the Americans banned these aircraft from entering the territory of Russia. What do you think about such a step? Is Moscow happy for its closest European ally?

Sergey Lavrov: We are always happy when illegal actions are reviewed. Especially when they are eliminated so that they do not interfere with the development of natural mutually beneficial cooperation. But you should read it more carefully.

The lifting of sanctions against Belavia is a “cunning” story. In fact, this is a very “limited exception” to the ongoing sanctions regime. Questions regarding the range of flights and spare parts remain up to the American side. There is more of an “external effect” here. But we still welcome it, because this is movement in the right direction. All this still hides the continued dependence of Belavia and its fleet on the United States. This applies not only to the supply of spare parts, but also to attempts to manage the policy of this company and influence the policy of the Republic of Belarus.

I hope that our American colleagues will understand that it is still necessary to return to doing business honestly.

We are also interested in cooperating with the United States in the aviation sector. Even during the first contacts in January-February of this year, it was proposed to resume direct flights. So far, from our conversations with our American colleagues, we feel that this is not their priority.

Question: When asked again about the possibility of holding a summit in Budapest, US President Donald Trump replied that a summit is possible if he has “guarantees” that the “deal” on Ukraine will take place. Given how quickly the US President’s position is changing, is there an understanding of what kind of “deal” Donald Trump is talking about, and how different is it from the one discussed in Alaska?

Sergey Lavrov: We also need guarantees that the meeting of the presidents will bring concrete results. We are ready for this result. Moreover, during the meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States in Anchorage, we supported the proposals that Special Presidential Representative Stephen Witkoff brought to Moscow a week before the summit. In Alaska, President Vladimir Putin double-checked with Mr Witkoff, who was present there, whether we had understood his proposal correctly. In the presence of his president, he confirmed that our understandings were correct. At that time, we said that we were ready to move on this basis towards finalising agreements. Now we are still waiting for confirmation from the United States of the proposals that they conveyed to us and which we took as a basis.

Regarding the change in positions. Of course, it was surprising that US President Donald Trump suddenly went back to positions that have already been worked out and reflect only the feverish desire of the Europeans and the Zelensky regime to get a pause in order to continue pumping weapons into the Kiev “structure” – the President’s Office, the Ukrainian Armed Forces and all other components of the Kiev regime.

After the summit in Alaska, Donald Trump repeatedly said (and, by the way, before Alaska) that we need a long-term sustainable peace, and not some kind of temporary ceasefire that will not give anything, even if it lasts a year or two. We hope that the logic of establishing long-term peace, which was accepted by the United States, will prevail.

I will give you a good example. When US President Donald Trump began to “seriously” deal with the problem of Palestine and the occupation of the Gaza Strip by the Israeli armed forces, Washington did not demand an immediate cessation of hostilities. There were long negotiations about the conditions under which this ceasefire could work. There were hostages, the surrender of prisoners, the handing over of the bodies of dead hostages, and the coordination of the geographical coordinates of the part of Gaza where Israel would remain and from which it would withdraw its forces. These were precisely serious preconditions for a ceasefire.

During the Ukrainian conflict, Russia ceased fire without preconditions back in April 2022, and even in the spirit of goodwill, as President Vladimir Putin regularly reminds us, we withdrew our troops from the outskirts of Kiev. And this is what happened.

Therefore, we hope that President Donald Trump really wants sustainable peace, and not the creation of conditions for the continued “infusion” of weapons and money into the Kiev regime so that it remains a tool of the Europeans in the fight against the Russian Federation.

Question: Are there any moves on the part of the Americans after President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to discuss the issue of maintaining strategic stability, namely the prospects for an unscheduled extension of New START? Or is there an option to adopt unilateral obligations not to exceed the ceilings under the New START Treaty (because these obligations will not be formalized by a bilateral agreement, but each of the parties will declare that it will adhere to this ceiling)?

Sergey Lavrov: There has been no talk of any extension for a long time.

When the Russian side ceased to participate in this agreement, as a gesture of goodwill, President of Russia Vladimir Putin decided that until the expiration of this treaty in February 2026, we would comply with quantitative restrictions on those categories of strategic weapons that fall under the New START Treaty. Since the expiration date of the treaty is approaching and there are no other options for maintaining at least some restrictions in the sphere of strategic stability, President of Russia Vladimir Putin has taken the initiative to extend our voluntary compliance with these quantitative indicators. This is all with the understanding that the United States will take the same step in order to get another year and try to thoughtfully consider the current state of affairs in the sphere of strategic stability.

In order to deal with a new treaty, a fundamentally different atmosphere in Russian-American relations is needed. Progress in them is obvious. First of all, it must be said that dialogue has resumed. There was no dialogue under the previous US president, Joe Biden. The Trump administration should be given its due. It advocates dialogue and considers it an integral responsibility of the leading nuclear powers - Russia and the United States. I hope that we will be able to get a positive response from the Americans to our proposal that they also agree to unilaterally comply with the quantitative indicators enshrined in the START-3 treaty.

US President Donald Trump has spoken positively about this initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin several times. We hope that these positive “reviews” will be embodied in some kind of official announcement.

Question: Are there any responses to the tests of the Russian Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile through diplomatic channels other than the media’s reaction?

Sergey Lavrov: I have not heard of any responses through diplomatic channels. Somehow everyone “calmed down”.

Question: In your opinion, what role can direct economic and cultural contacts between individual regions of the CIS countries play in the integration processes in the post-Soviet space?

Sergey Lavrov: Of course, a positive one. We are talking about any contacts between the CIS countries at the level of central governments, presidents, heads of executive power and parliaments. Of course, the regions are a very promising form of our cooperation. It has been mastered for a long time. Special regional forums have been created in the structure of our relations with many CIS countries – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus and many other states. Cooperation between the regions is developing across the entire range of issues and areas: trade, economy, investment. At the same time, humanitarian and educational contacts, mutual tours, etc. are widely represented. Ties between regions are, as they say, something that “comes from the earth.” We encourage this in every possible way. [My Emphasis]