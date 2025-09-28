SRO pressroom

Lavrov was very keen with his word choice and delivery during his presser’s short opening remarks. What do you read between the lines? Here they are:

I am glad to see everyone here, including my good old acquaintances.

Traditionally, we end the high-level week with a meeting with you. We try to answer your questions as transparently and openly as possible. I will not make any long substantive introductory remarks. I hope you, as journalists, are following what is happening.

Our speech has just been delivered in the General Assembly Hall. It outlines the main directions of Russian foreign policy.

My main conclusion at this juncture of the General Assembly is that the world is undergoing a profound transformation. Within its framework, two main processes collide. One is the objective, historically conditioned process of forming a multipolar world, firmly based on the principle of sovereign equality of states laid down in the UN Charter. And the second is a group of countries, those who still want to preserve the unipolar world, to preserve what we are used to calling the “golden billion”, to preserve not colonial, but neocolonial methods, the essence of which is the same – to live at the expense of others.

There are many examples of this. I have no doubt that you, as journalists, are interested in what is happening and how countries are trying to explain their position, and how these words diverge or do not diverge from deeds.

I suggest moving on to questions and answers.

Question (retranslated from English): The European Union says that it is already in a state of hybrid war with Russia. According to NATO, Russia’s violations of airspace are a violation of international law. What is your response to these accusations?

Sergey Lavrov: Let me give you an example. When the drones crashed on Polish territory, on the same day, as soon as the Poles began to raise the alarm, we proposed that the Russian Defence Ministry hold a meeting in a business-like manner, as befits professionals, without any hysteria: look at the wreckage, talk about what kind of drones they are, what their range is. The drones that were allegedly found on Polish territory, if these are the ones we think about, then their flight range is less than from the border of the Russian Federation to the border with Poland.

I repeat again. When they avoid an honest conversation, they blame me for everything; and when we offer to sit down and sort it out, they say, no, we don’t want to sort it out, you know everything yourself.

It’s good that you started with this question. A year ago, in this same hall, at the same table, I told you how we are trying to get the truth about the provocation staged in April 2022 in the town of Bucha. When, after Russian units left the suburbs of Kiev, including the town called Bucha (and we left there because Western countries urged us to do so in order to “create an atmosphere of trust” for the signing of a peace agreement on the settlement that was planned at the time, which was later disrupted by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson), two days later, by a “coincidental and lucky” coincidence, BBC TV reporters showed the corpses to the whole world, lying neatly along the main street of the village of Bucha. That is, so that no one notices them for two days, and then suddenly they see the light - this does not happen.

I told you how I appealed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for almost three years. Moreover, we even sent an official request to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Initially, no one wanted to organize the investigation we called for. We asked, at a minimum, to publish the names of those whose bodies were shown on the BBC.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (I spoke with him on this issue yesterday) shrugs his shoulders and says that he cannot do this. Then he said that he asked, but he was refused.

As I have already said, we have also appealed to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Officially, in writing a year ago. We received an answer only this summer. It says startling things: the possibility of disclosing the data of victims is being considered jointly with the Office of Legal Affairs of the Secretariat. Then we were informed (albeit orally) that the Secretariat’s lawyers had issued a verdict that it was inexpedient to disclose information about the victims in Bucha in order to ensure the safety of their relatives.

A year ago, when it was all the same as today, in a dead end, I called for your journalistic passion. Aren’t you interested in knowing who the people whose bodies were shown there? What are their names? Who are they? As far as I understand, none of you staged a journalistic investigation later, although such investigations are very common in connection with much less high-profile incidents.

Returning to the first question – we have nothing to hide. We never attack civilian targets. Incidents happen, but we never fire at them. We never send our drones or missiles at member states of the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance located in Europe.

Once again. If the Poles really wanted to look into this, we would immediately offer a meeting. But no one ever wants to discuss the facts.

Examples when we were accused, and then it turned out that it was the Ukrainians who hit the market, the maternity hospital, and many others – they are well known to us. When the noise of the first accusations passes, journalists, including those who raised this fuss, do not want to understand these issues. Maybe they are simply not allowed. But we are always open to an honest conversation.

Question: Yesterday, following a vote, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution proposed by Russia and China to extend UN Resolution 2231 on Iran’s nuclear programme for six months.

What consequences do you see of the resumption of UN sanctions against Iran? Do you still think it is possible to resolve the issue of the Iranian nuclear programme through diplomatic means? If so, what further steps does Russia plan to take?

Sergey Lavrov: The mechanism for restoring sanctions was laid down in UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which approved the Iranian nuclear deal in 2015, following direct talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and US Secretary of State John Kerry.

This snapback mechanism is not typical for other sanctions regimes. In effect, it allowed any country to put to a vote a resolution to keep the sanctions regime in place. A country with the right of veto, even alone, could block such a resolution. This would mean that there is no extension of the lifting of sanctions.

Two considerations. Firstly, it is not very elegantly worded. This was done with the sole purpose of constantly “holding Iranian colleagues by the throat” and preventing them from taking a step to the left or a step to the right.

Secondly, Iran agreed to this “exotic” mechanism solely because it was sure that it itself would never violate this “deal”. Therefore, they say, for God’s sake, let this mechanism “hang” as something “spare”. But Iran was not going to and is not going to violate this at the moment, so they agreed to it with a light heart, as it seemed to them.

They could not even think that the “deal” would be ruined not by them, but by the United States in 2018. The United States withdrew from this “deal” and stated that it did not recognize this resolution. Instead of demanding a return to its responsibilities, Europe has also begun to move away from its commitment to these agreements. This continuous series of violations is well known.

So from the resolution, which the United States does not recognize, everything that the Europeans need is taken. And they need this “exotic” mechanism for the return of sanctions. What did they do? It is even impossible to explain it in human language. This is a trap. This paradox was created as a trap for Iran. This is another confirmation that Iran was not going to violate the requirements of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and this nuclear deal. Nevertheless, the next Iranian government has fallen into this trap, inherited since 2015.

Together with the People’s Republic of China, we did everything to give diplomacy a chance. Even after this resolution on the renewal of the sanctions regime was adopted, there was a chance to agree to extend the Iranian nuclear “deal” in full for a period of time (we wanted to be three months), without adding anything, without crossing out anything, so that it would continue in all its aspects for a period during which, we hoped, negotiations could continue.

Since the West disrupted it and blackmailed the majority of Security Council members into supporting its destructive position, I do not know now how the Islamic Republic of Iran will react. This is an absolute inability to negotiate in all areas. Not to give two or three months for Iran to be able to obtain conditions for further work with both the IAEA and the United States that suit it during the talks.

Iran was ready and is still ready for dialogue, albeit not direct, but indirect. And Iran regularly communicated with the “European troika”, but the outcome of this communication confirms only one thing. From the very beginning, the “European Three” needed to find some reason to return the sanctions regime. Therefore, all the good faith proposals of our Iranian colleagues on compromises were rejected. When it was announced that there was hope for agreement, new demands immediately appeared in the morning.

This is a deliberate operation aimed at starting the next stage of suffocating the Islamic Republic of Iran economically, financially and so on. What you write from time to time, political analysts mention this, that the threat of new strikes against Iran remains and, as some knowledgeable people say, is even discussed in practical terms, this is also quite indicative. All this is synchronized - both the military threat and measures of economic strangulation. This is sad. This means only one thing: Western countries do not give a damn, as we say, about Security Council resolutions. There are a huge number of examples of Iran, Kosovo, and the Minsk agreements on Ukraine.

Question (retranslated from English): A couple of days ago, after a meeting with President Vladimir Zelensky, US President Donald Trump said that he believes that Ukraine can take back all the territories. You met with US Secretary of State Miguel Rubio. As we have heard, you had constructive talks. Given the constantly changing policy of our American colleagues, how does Russia plan to work with the United States, especially with the Trump administration, on this issue?

Sergey Lavrov: This can be called an everchanging, flexible policy.

You see, each state, and even more so each leader, has his own style of doing business in the international arena, as well as at home.

We really appreciate that the United States understands the most important thing – it is fundamentally wrong when states refuse to even talk to each other, as the Europeans and Joe Biden did during their rule. In times like these, when there are many events of global, epochal significance, it is simply criminal not to talk to each other.

We appreciate that the Trump administration has proposed from the very beginning to resume our dialogue. We have resumed it. Back in February of this year, at a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and in a telephone conversation between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, we immediately noted that we recognise that Russia, the United States and all other countries have national interests. Their promotion is the right of every state. In those cases (we reiterated this philosophy at a meeting with US Secretary of State Michel Rubio on September 25) when interests coincide (and there are not many such cases in relations between the United States and Russia), it would be foolish not to use this circumstance to implement some joint mutually beneficial projects, be it in the energy sector, in space or anywhere else. And in those cases (they are the majority) when the interests of Russia and the United States do not coincide, the main thing is to prevent this from escalating into a clash, into a confrontation, especially into a “hot” one. We have absolutely the same position on this issue.

In diplomacy, as you know, and above all in public diplomacy, many things can be said based on the specifics of the moment. We have a lot of “chances”, and the specifics of each of them change.

We do not see any deviation from the course of conducting an open and honest dialogue with the Russian Federation, as well as with China, as well as with a number of other countries with which the United States has disagreements and contradictions, a different vision of how to continue trading and conducting economic affairs.

This is exactly what diplomacy is, when conflicting interests must be reconciled and streamlined in such a way as to avoid confrontation. When some of our European colleagues turn diplomacy into either courting their “comrades” from Washington so that they continue to “play at Joe Biden’s war” or replace diplomacy with sanctions, this is a futile path. It will not have any success. As for an honest dialogue on any issues–-we see the readiness of the United States for this–-we are also ready for it. At the same time, diplomatic comments can be very different.

Question (retranslated from English): US President Donald Trump has publicly asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop buying oil and gas from Russia. Do you expect Ankara to continue to buy your raw materials?

Turkey once purchased S-400 air defense systems from Russia. You said last year that Turkey is an end user and cannot sell them to a third country. What can you say about this?

Sergey Lavrov: I don’t want to guess at both the first and the second questions. I want to reiterate what I always say about Turkey and any of our other partners. We respect the position of the Republic of Turkey. We have no doubt that the Republic of Turkey respects itself and its people.

Question: Next month, Russia will chair the UN Security Council. Tell us, please, what will your work focus on?

Sergey Lavrov: Every month, issues that are the result of earlier resolutions automatically appear on the agenda of the UN Security Council. And they usually involve a periodic review of how those resolutions are being implemented. The Secretariat circulates in advance a list of topics to be heard, discussed and possibly given additional guidance on the implementation of the relevant decisions in a given month.

In particular, during our chairmanship, the implementation of the Dayton Accords on Bosnia and Herzegovina will be considered. This will be quite timely, because the situation there is critical. A course has been taken to destroy them, to infringe on the rights of the Serbian people. There are gross violations of the Dayton Accords, which proclaimed the equality of the three state-forming peoples – Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks. So it will be an interesting event.

Perhaps the most important thing is that our chairmanship has an anniversary date – October 24. This is the day of the formation of the United Nations. We plan to hold a special meeting on this day. Not to once again express support for the principles laid down by the founding fathers in the UN Charter, but to see how they should be implemented today. Moreover, the overwhelming majority of these principles directly relate to the processes of multipolarity. The sovereign equality of states, non-interference in each other’s affairs, the right of nations to self-determination, the right of peoples to determine their own destiny–-all this has been enshrined in the UN Charter for all these 80 years, but it has not always been implemented. It will be a meeting with an eye to analysis and, preferably, a practical conclusion on how to further develop the UN.

Question (retranslated from English): Your ambassador speaks eloquently at the UN Security Council about the “genocidal” war in the Gaza Strip. He is based on facts and speaks directly, setting out the strong position of the Russian Federation. But could Russia do more than just provide facts and speak eloquently?

Second. On May 20, 2024, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for two Israeli war criminals. To this day, the crimes continue, the genocide continues. There are no charges against other Israeli war criminals, ministers, etc.

Sergey Lavrov: Over the past few days, I have seen a lot of my Arab friends. We talked about Palestine, but not only: about the West Bank of the Jordan River, and about the south of Lebanon, about the south of Syria, Yemen and much more. The situation is extremely explosive. This is a series of “mines” that are not even delayed, but already with broken fuses. Someone may accidentally step on them.

You ask what Russia can do other than state its principled position on Palestine at the UN Security Council meetings. Do you represent the Arab media? [Yes]

Most recently, a summit of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held. At this summit, there was a discussion about the atrocities in the Gaza Strip. Collective punishment of the Palestinian people continues, no better than the terrorist attacks that we all condemn. Collective punishment is prohibited by international humanitarian law. If our Arab and Muslim friends carry out some work following this summit, and the result of this work will be of practical importance in order to try to stop what is happening, we will definitely join in.

You, the Arabs, have a direct border with Palestine and Israel. First of all, it affects you. Almost all Arab and Muslim countries are our close friends. We want to help you. But it is primarily up to the countries of the region to decide on their actions.

I know that Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE are participating in such trust-based talks. The United States is helping in this process. Now there are many rumors that some agreements are emerging. US President Donald Trump said that “the denouement is near.” We are not yet aware of what is meant.

We have all read speculation about the “21-point plan”: something similar to “collective management”. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is referred to as the “Governor-General” in the Gaza Strip. According to rumors appearing in the media space, someone wants to give the “reservations” (or “bantustans”, as it was in South Africa during the apartheid period) a good form.

I am commenting without signing off on anything. I’m just mentioning rumors. Since you asked what Russia can do, the process is underway. If the countries participating in the process, primarily the Arab ones, and the Palestinians themselves see some role and contribution that Russia could make, then we would definitely be told about it.

Question: Given the statements made by various sides, including here at the UN General Assembly, can Vladimir Zelensky expect to return to the 2022 borders? What is the current situation on the ground in the DPR, in particular in the “strategic triangle”?

Sergey Lavrov: As for the 2022 borders. No one counts on them anymore. Because counting on a return to these borders would be “political blindness” and a complete lack of understanding of what is happening.

Russia is defending its legitimate interests–-the legitimate interests of the people who, after seizing power through a coup d’état, were declared terrorists, “non-humans” and “creatures” by the Nazis in Kiev, whose children were threatened to rot in basements by the then President of Ukraine Petr Poroshenko while the children of the Ukrainian elite drive beautiful cars, go to school and eat sweets. We must not forget about this.

All this talk about returning to the borders of some years has been going on for a long time. All of them are related to the fact that the Ukrainian leaders who came to power illegally after February 2014 constantly lied and disrupted all the agreements that had been reached over the years. If in February 2014 the signed agreement between the then president and the opposition, guaranteed by Germany, France and Poland, had been implemented, Ukraine would now be within the borders of 1991.

After the war began. The Kiev regime began to bomb those who did not recognize the illegal government, to burn them in their homes – as was the case in Odessa, where about 50 people were burned alive, planes bombed Lugansk, and artillery shelled the territories. It is strictly forbidden to use the army in an internal conflict. You yourself know that this is also a violation of international humanitarian law.

A year later, there were the Minsk agreements. If they were fulfilled by the top of the Kiev regime, guaranteed by Germany and France and approved by the UN Security Council, then Ukraine would be within the borders of 1991 minus Crimea. Because a referendum was held in Crimea. No one argues with this. To be honest, in 2014, then-US Secretary of State John Kerry told me that Crimea should be forgotten, saying, let’s talk about Donbass. Thwarted. Ukraine has shrunk a little more.

If the agreements proposed by Ukraine in April 2022, which we agreed to, had been implemented, it would have been within the borders of 1991 minus Crimea and a larger part of Donbass. Kiev thwarted this too, refused to fulfill its initiative. We are not talking about any “borders of 2022”. We are talking about the borders enshrined in the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

Question: As for the state of affairs in the DPR, in particular, in the strategic triangle. How would you characterize it?

Sergey Lavrov: I will not comment on the situation on the battlefield. First, we have been here for a few days now. Secondly, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation does this quite regularly. Military correspondents report on the development of the situation. I’ll leave it to them.

Question (translated from English): I will try to make you answer the question in English.

US President Donald Trump called Russia a “paper tiger” and said that European countries should shoot down Russian planes if they violate European airspace. Do you consider this a provocation? What happens if a Russian plane is shot down?

Sergey Lavrov: We are in the UN building. Russian is the official language here, as is English. Therefore, I am grateful to all of you for respecting our right to use this language.

Not all statements can be followed, but I remember that a day after this term “paper tiger” was pronounced, US President Donald Trump was asked whether he still considers Russia a “paper tiger.” He answered in the negative. If we give answers to every nuance in rhetoric...

I have already answered the question about what I think about certain statements by US President Donald Trump. A variety of tools, methods and techniques are used in public diplomacy. The same applies to the allegations that Donald Trump “allowed” the bombing of the Russian Federation, the downing of planes and drones.

A drone, when it flies not over our territory, if it crosses someone’s border, but leaves our airspace, then everyone has the right to do with it what they consider necessary to ensure their safety. If there are attempts to shoot down or hit any flying object over our territory, in our airspace, then these people will seriously regret if they commit such a gross violation of our territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Question: The German authorities do not hide the fact that they are actively militarising their country. Why do you think this is being done? What are they going to achieve?

Sergey Lavrov: As for the militarisation of Germany. We have repeatedly expressed our deep concern. Not only is there a process of militarization, but there are clear signs of renazification.

Why is this done? With the same goal that Adolf Hitler had–-to “crush” the whole of Europe and try to inflict a “strategic defeat” (in the case of Adolf Hitler-–the Soviet Union, in the case of modern Germany and the “chorus of the main soloists” of the European Union and NATO–-this is already the Russian Federation). They keep saying it.

German Chancellor Merz said again yesterday that we are not yet in a state of war, but we are no longer in a state of peace. Militaristic rhetoric is growing every day. His famous expression, which he has already used more than once, is that he “pushed through” amendments to the Constitution, and now it is possible to spend more money on armaments, the development of military infrastructure and potential.

As Germany’s chancellor, proudly announced, his goal is to make Germany “Europe’s main military machine” “once again.” When a person in a country that has committed the crimes of Nazism, fascism, the Holocaust, genocide, says that Germany needs to become a great military power “again”, then he has an atrophy of historical memory. It’s not safe.

Question: You have repeatedly talked about the privatisation of the entire UN leadership by the West. What can Russia do to change this situation?

Sergey Lavrov: I was honest about this. We do not hide this. Many posts at the level of Under-Secretary-General are scattered across different countries on different continents. But there are several positions on which the functioning of the UN Secretariat and the decisions that it submits for the approval of member states directly depend.

When the UN Secretariat recommends something, then, as a rule, member states have a great temptation to support it.

We have the UN Secretary-General who is a citizen of a NATO member country, the Director of the Department of Political Affairs and Peacebuilding is a citizen of a NATO member country, the Director of the Department of Peacekeeping Operations is a citizen of a NATO member country, the Director of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which deals with operations around the world and is a very influential structure – a citizen of a NATO member country (specifically Britain), the Director of the Department of Security, which is also important for the organization work of the entire UN system, is also a citizen of a NATO member country.

He mentioned that the Briton “by inheritance” heads the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has put forward the UN80 initiative, which contains many radical proposals. They require in-depth study and analysis. There must be an analysis that is transparent and in which all member countries participate.

We have initiated a corresponding resolution. It was approved so that this process would not go “in the dark” again. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed another Under-Secretary-General to lead this process. By a “happy” coincidence, he was also a British citizen. Aren’t key positions areas of work that should be distributed more evenly among member countries? I think this is obvious.

At the last session of the UN General Assembly, I spoke about the need to reform the principles on which the formation of the Secretariat is based. Now the main principle is how much population, what is GDP per capita. Something like this. The bigger you are, the more places you get. Probably, there is logic in this.

But there is also the principle of sovereign equality of states, which has been mentioned many times today and these days. People should be admitted to the UN Secretariat without “looking back” at the factor of nationality, but on the basis of working qualities, always observing the principle of equitable geographical representation. At present, this principle is completely disrespected in the “upper echelon” of the Secretariat.

Question (retranslated from English): India continues to buy Russian oil, despite the fact that the United States insists that these imports be reduced. How do you view relations with India in this context? What does this fact mean for relations between India and Russia?

Sergey Lavrov: I cannot consider such situations that arise between India and the United States, between India and any other country, as a criterion for relations between India and the Russian Federation.

In our country, they have long been called relations of strategic partnership. At some stage, our Indian friends suggested adding to this term. Relations began to be called relations of privileged strategic partnership. A little later, Indian friends offered another clarification. Now these relations are called relations of a special privileged strategic partnership.

We have full respect for India’s national interests and the foreign policy used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote his national interests. We have regular contacts at the highest level. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Russia Vladimir Putin met in Tianjin, China, at the SCO summit.

In December of this year, President Vladimir Putin is preparing a state visit to New Delhi. We have a huge and rich bilateral agenda: trade, economy, finance, military-technical cooperation, humanitarian contacts, healthcare, high technology and artificial intelligence. We have close coordination in the international arena within the framework of the SCO, BRICS and through bilateral channels.

This year, my colleague, External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (I spoke with him yesterday) visited Russia. And I will visit India. There are regular exchanges.

I do not even ask our Indian colleagues what will happen to our trade and oil. They decide everything for themselves perfectly.

My friend Sameh Jaishankar publicly said in response to a similar question that if the United States wants to sell us its oil, we are ready to discuss the terms and conditions. But what we buy from other countries, not from the United States, but from Russia, is our business. They are not part of the Indo-American agenda. I believe that this is a worthy response, showing that India, like Turkey, also respects itself.

Question: Recently, there has been more and more talk about the difficulties that delegations that come to the UN General Assembly have to face. The Russian delegation has repeatedly dealt with problems when it comes to obtaining visas. This year, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas was unable to personally attend the UN General Assembly.

How do you assess the legitimacy of such actions on the part of the United States, given that the UN headquarters are located in New York? How could you comment on the increasingly frequent calls to move this headquarters to another country?

Sergey Lavrov: This is a serious topic. It is an inconvenience that countries whose delegations face problems suffer. This is a serious violation of the Agreement between the UN Headquarters and the host country. The host country is obliged to issue visas in a timely manner, without discrimination, for all UN events at the request of the country on the eve of the session, whether by the General Assembly or other UN bodies.

We regularly “miss” the members of our delegation, including those from the State Duma. The President of Russia includes parliamentarians in our delegation. Not everyone is issued visas. I mentioned this at a meeting with US Secretary of State Miguel Rubio on September 24 of this year, and the Americans considered another employee of our Ministry at the level of director of the department not worthy of a visa.

This is not the only violation of the Agreement between the UN Headquarters and the host country. One of the most glaring violations is the seizure of our diplomatic property during the Obama administration. He did this a couple of weeks before Donald Trump’s inauguration, back in his first term. It is dishonest when you want to “litter” someone who will replace you in the White House in accordance with the law, the Constitution, the will of the people. He left him such a “legacy”. Until now, we have not been able to “clear it up”. The Americans are not ready to return to the honest implementation of the agreements.

But we are engaged in a dialogue about visas, about the functioning of embassies, about this property, about other aspects of the daily functioning of our diplomatic mission. Two rounds have already taken place. We have agreed with Marco Rubio to hold the third round this autumn. We will finalize.

As for “moving”. Many are not averse. Recently, President of Colombia Georgy Petro’s visa was revoked while he was here. He is a simple, straightforward man. Many suggested starting to think about it. It seems to me that these proposals were purely polemical in nature in order to raise the topic more aggressively in the UN Committee on Relations with the Host Country.

There is such a legend. When there were talks between Stalin, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill, during which the need to create a world organisation was mentioned for the first time, Stalin actively invited the UN headquarters in Sochi. The city of Sochi has proven that it can host major events. If such a decision is suddenly made, then the Olympic infrastructure is ready there. All employees of the UN Secretariat will be comfortable playing sports.

Question (retranslated from English): US President Donald Trump is threatening sanctions against countries that buy Russian oil. Do you have any concrete steps that Russia is proposing to India in order to save the economic partnership that you have with India?

In your conversation with US Secretary of State Rubio, did you discuss India?

Sergey Lavrov: The answer to the second question is no. In principle, we are not in the habit of discussing anyone, especially our friends in contacts with third countries.

As for the question about oil, I have already answered it to your colleague from the Indian media. You formulated your question: “Are there any opportunities to save the economic partnership between Russia and India?” I have no doubt: it is not under threat. No one is trying to kill him. And if anyone takes such steps, the Indian Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister have explained everything. India chooses its own partners. If the U.S. has a proposal on how to increase bilateral trade between the U.S. and India, then it is ready to discuss the terms that the Americans will offer. But New Delhi is ready to discuss trade, investment, economic, military-technical relations between India and third countries only with those in question.

Question: There is information that Kiev is preparing another provocation on the territory of the European Union: to attack NATO countries Romania and Poland under a false flag. And, as a result, blame Russia for everything. What, in your opinion, can be the consequences? Will we work ahead of the curve in terms of information? Will it work?

Sergey Lavrov: This is not the first time. I have no doubt that all these reports have the most reliable grounds. The Kiev regime has special agencies in the media and in the military-technical sphere that are engaged in provocations, as you said, “under a false flag.”

I read that they are now taking drones of our production, which they also have there, and equipping them in such a way that there is no doubt that we launched them. But in the West, in addition to those who are “throwing a tantrum” in Poland, in Estonia, in the Baltic States as a whole and in a number of other countries, in the “serious capitals”, it seems to me, there are serious people who understand everything very well.

Another thing is that in these “serious capitals” the elites are committed to the goal of suppressing Russia. They no longer say “inflict a strategic defeat” but assert it in a different way. But the goal of “strategic defeat” is constantly in their heads. They’ll modify what that “defeat” should look like, but that’s what they’re doing.

I know for sure that the British are helping the Ukrainians in all these “dirty tricks”, as they have done for many centuries in our geopolitical space. We are well aware of this. We have both military intelligence and the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service periodically showing the true face of those who are trying to “concoct” such provocations. What the answer will be is not very promising now, but if they start taking some physical steps, they will seriously regret it.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has said more than once that we will not allow any violation of our territories and our airspace by those in Europe who are openly preparing a war against us.

Question (retranslated from English): As for Iran and the mechanism of sanctions. You have already talked about this. How difficult and how easy is it to reinstate sanctions on Iran? Is it easy to create a sanctions committee, to elect the chairman of this committee?

As for the UN multilateral system, which is now suffering a severe blow. You yourself have worked in New York for quite a long time and know this system better.

Sergey Lavrov: I have sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General in which I clearly set out our position (a corresponding statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry (will be circulated today) that the decision that was inspired and staged yesterday is legally null and void, illegal and unenforceable.

If the Secretary-General is committed to the UN Charter, including the articles on his duties and powers, but follows the path of recognizing this illegal action in the UN Security Council on September 26 of this year and “serves” this procedure by creating secretariat structures, this will be a huge mistake and will cause even greater damage to the authority of the Secretary-General and his entourage.

Yes, this is a figure of speech – “an attack on the multilateral system”. And so it is. And there is not even much to comment on here. The resolution, which was adopted by consensus and which was grossly violated by the United States, France and Britain, has now been dragged into the light of day and said that it is not they themselves, but Iran that is violating this resolution.

Of course, this is an attack not only on the multilateral system as a whole, but on the UN system, on the prerogatives of its Security Council, on the rules of decency, which include the implementation of UN Security Council decisions, and not changing them for the sake of one’s own selfish plans, including those related to interference in internal affairs and the illegal use of force.

Question (retranslated from English): We see that there is a growing wave of recognition of Palestine’s right to self-determination. Of course, the Palestinians deserve to have their own country.

But the Iraqi Kurds held a referendum. You may remember. Almost no country recognized the results of this referendum. The international community almost unanimously opposed the will of the people. Why then was the will of the people ignored? Is there any double standard here? And my second question is about the oil deal.

Sergey Lavrov: These two issues are closely related. The fact that an agreement on oil between Baghdad and Erbil has been reached again means only one thing: the Kurds and Arabs in Iraq can negotiate. We are very happy about this. I spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq. We also communicate regularly with the leadership of the Kurdistan Autonomous Region.

We are satisfied that the Kurds and the central authorities are getting better. We do not want the Kurdish problem to “explode” because not all Kurdish structures have peace plans and wishes. Given the large number of Kurds living in a number of countries in this region, there are those who want to blow up this Kurdish “problem”. But the Middle East may not be able to withstand another such major “explosion”. Therefore, we are in favor of appeasing everyone. But without dialogue and without developing a national consensus in the countries of the region, including those where there are Kurds, be it Iraq, Syria or Iran, they will simply fall apart.

Probably, someone will say that this is the right of nations to self-determination. You do not have a war, so it is possible to negotiate in these conditions. Both Erbil and Baghdad have proven this. We actively support such a process.

Question: On the eve of the High-Level Week, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would continue to comply with the provisions of the START Treaty next year. Did you touch on this issue during the talks with Marco Rubio? Did you see any reaction to this initiative on the sidelines of the General Assembly?

Sergey Lavrov: This initiative took place just the day before the General Assembly opened. I reiterated it today in my statement to the plenary. We are circulating the full text of President Putin’s statement of September 22 as a document of the UN Security Council and General Assembly. I am sure that when this fuss of the high-level week subsides (when everyone is busy with their delegations from the capitals), then assessments will begin to arrive. We have already seen the reaction. White House Spokesperson Levitt reacted and said that this was an interesting statement and that President Donald Trump would certainly comment on it personally. We proceed from this.

Question: The Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump notified Vladimir Zelensky of his readiness to lift restrictions on the use of American-made long-range weapons by Ukraine to strike at Russia. Did US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warn you about this possibility during the talks? Do you admit that this is really so? What steps will Russia take?

Sergey Lavrov: I don’t like to guess. You quoted The Wall Street Journal, and the New York Times wrote that Vladimir Zelensky begged for long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, but Donald Trump did not give them to him. Therefore, it is not very fertile to react to every line of the newspaper.

We proceed from the premise that all our experience of communicating with our American colleagues, including at the highest level, suggests that they want to help end this conflict by taking into account and eliminating its root causes. There are no other countries in the Western camp that take such a position.

I have no doubt that the President of the United States is sincerely interested in this. Another thing is that they are trying to influence him—Europeans are literally “hanging” on his hands. Vladimir Zelensky has now begun to boast that President Donald Trump now understands him better than he understands President Vladimir Putin. There are many people who want to “sparkle” on the international stage. I would not react to every such line or proposal.

Question (retranslated from English): You said that Ukraine does not want to negotiate with Russia. In this context, what is the way to end this conflict?

How does Russia interpret U.S. military threats against Venezuela in the Caribbean? What risks does this pose to regional security and stability?

Sergey Lavrov: Regarding the second question. This is much more relevant now. We are certainly alarmed by what the Americans have now organized in international waters, but around the territorial waters of Venezuela. Yesterday I spoke with Foreign Minister of Venezuela Ibrahim Gil and many other representatives of the Latin American region and the Caribbean. Both Brazilians and island nations such as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are very worried. Today I met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua.

The situation is really serious. There are already significant naval forces there, including a nuclear submarine. Against this background, there are direct threats of military intervention to destroy drug cartels and wage a war against drug trafficking in general.

At the same time, in the UN Security Council, our American colleagues, together with Panama, are promoting a resolution on the transformation of the international security assistance force in Haiti into an international anti-banditry force. Moreover, a very specific mandate is requested. They want the UN Security Council to approve the creation of such a force, leaving its formation to the discretion of those who will be interested in it. The mandate will be to use unlimited force against these gangs. There are no deadlines for this operation and no system of reporting to the UN Security Council. If we compare these two processes–-in the Security Council and what is now being “planned” around Venezuela-–I do not rule out that some “creative figures” will come up with the idea of obtaining a mandate from the UN Security Council, and then say that “bandits from Haiti are hiding in Venezuela.”

We stand in solidarity with the people and with the government of Venezuela. They have every right to determine their political, economic course and social path. We believe that interference in internal affairs is unacceptable, just like in the internal affairs of any other country. This, again, is a requirement of the UN Charter.

As for negotiations with Ukraine. I asked my staff to prepare material on how Kiev’s position on the negotiations has evolved.

On April 17, 2022, immediately after the Ukrainians thwarted the agreements they had proposed (when the British forbade them to do so), Vladimir Zelensky said: “We can fight Russia for ten years. Our society does not want us to continue negotiations.”

On October 1, 2022, Vladimir Zelensky suddenly announced that Ukraine was ready for talks with Russia, but with a different president, not with Vladimir Putin.

On March 22, 2023, his then Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, when the illegal International Criminal Court ordered the arrest of the President of Russia, said: “We knew long before that it was pointless to talk with Vladimir Putin. Our National Security Council of Ukraine made a decision in which it stated that any negotiations with Putin are impossible.” These are the same people who, a year later, began to say that Vladimir Putin was “running away” from them.

On May 4, 2023, Vladimir Zelensky said: “For us, the result is exclusively specific sentences to all Russian war criminals, including the top leadership of the aggressor country.”

In May 2023, his adviser Mikhail Podolyak noted: “Ukraine hates you, we will persecute you always and everywhere, there is nothing to talk about with you, you do not understand human language, Ukraine will get each of you, and it does not matter how, legally or physically.” These “guys” are now claiming that we do not want to talk to them.

Vladimir Zelensky said in 2024 that “Russia can start talks with us only if they leave our legitimate territories.” This is again returning to the topic of the “1991 borders”.

Then we were “tortured” for a long time - a truce without any conditions. And when Vladimir Zelensky held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron a year ago, he said: “There was a lot of information in the media today that I had come to talk about a ceasefire. No, not like that. Ukraine is not considering the possibility of a ceasefire in exchange for guarantees from Western countries, it is not considering. This is not a topic for discussion, no truces.” Now they are saying that an “immediate truce” and guarantees from Western countries are needed. And then he did not even want to talk about guarantees. Therefore, judge for yourself what the people led by such a character as Vladimir Zelensky are like.

Question: On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, you met with representatives of the member states of the Confederation of Sahel States. How effective and timely do you see this format?

The second question. France has suspended its cooperation with Mali in the fight against terrorism amid a diplomatic crisis. And the French media publish materials sympathetic to terrorists and separatists. In your opinion, what is the reason for this policy of Paris? Is it revenge for Bamako’s sovereign choice or a response to rapprochement with Russia?

Sergey Lavrov: You answered the second question yourself. Of course, this is true. Ukrainian “specialists” who supply drones to various combat groups and train them are also “tied” there. This information is confirmed.

As for the meeting with the ministers of the Confederation of Sahel States (Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger), it took place for the second time. We met in Moscow in April of this year. We will continue this practice, including in the region. We discussed all the plans that we now have following the summit meetings, following the recent visit to these countries by our delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak with the participation of representatives of the ministries of economy, energy and other agencies of the economic bloc. There are good plans for joint projects in the field of natural resources, energy, including nuclear energy, plans for humanitarian cooperation, as well as military and military-technical cooperation. These countries need help.

We also spoke about the need to build bridges between them and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). They are neighbors. They still need to exist together.

Also, in our contacts with the ECOWAS countries and the African Union, we emphasise the need to ensure the full participation of this “troika” in the work of both the African Union and the relevant regional integration structures. [My Emphasis]