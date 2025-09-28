karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Varyss's avatar
Varyss
1h

This presser was possibly more important even than his speech. It's almost like he planted reporters to ask questions to cover all of the important issues facing Russia throughout the world.

From a Moon of Alabama post from a year or two ago (maybe 3), a comment made was that one of the "lessons learned" by Russia from the fall of the Soviet Union is to not get TOO involved in nations far away from Russia. This approach seems to be a VERY IMPORTANT rule for Russian leadership. His words supported this approach when discussing the whole Middle East, to the Sahel States, to Venezuela. They will help others when asked specific requests, as much as can be reasonably expected.

Videos about the Sahel States reinforce this idea. Apparently Burkina Faso can now create its own drones. A deal was made with Russia where Russia comes up with blue prints for a drone that people in Burkina Faso can create themselves, including apparently raw materials mined and created in Burkina Faso itself. Apparently Burkina Faso can now create its own drones, without having to import a thing. Dunno how true it is, but it certainly is consistent with the words of Putin and Lavrov and also the actions of China. We'll teach you to fish, you do the fishing, we'll trade you our products for your fish.

As usual, his words are meant to be heard by the global south. He strongly defines how Russia will deal with nations around the world, what Russia will give, and what it expects in return. He also reiterates and emphasizes the importance of creating long term deals that are spelled out in gruesome detail, where both sides are expected to follow all of these details.

With kinetic war between Russia/China/Iran/North Korea and US/Israel/Europe becoming more and more likely fairly soon, he went through many of the outstanding "he said she said propaganda" battles such as Bucha (he left out MH 117 I think), and gave strong descriptions of the Russian position. Once the kinetic war starts, these issues will be forgotten. So it is useful to make it clear that Russia DISAGREES with the US narratives on these issues. The target audience is the global south as usual, and it is a reminder that the US has a history of making up lies and using these lies to advance our national interests, often at the expense of others.

A STRONG performance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
1h

Regarding the reimposition of sanctions against Iran, I have more updates (mostly from Iran's side) for interested readers on my latest two articles:

1) https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/unsc-rejects-resolution-delaying?r=25fc37

2) https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/remembering-sayyed-hassan-nasrallah?r=25fc37

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture