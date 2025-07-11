karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Karl Sanchez
8h

Lavrov mentions the June 22, 1941 Aftonbladet newspaper. I found the article he's citing. https://nordfront.se/aftonbladet-hyllar-hitler-och-europas-frihetskrig Here's the machine translation:

The Germany encircled by the Western powers has broken its shackles and is now going with free and increased strength to its European, its world-historical mission to crush the red regime that has been a constant threat to the very principle of freedom.

Under the forms of an artificial state, Moscow has terrorized our entire time. It was England's incomprehensible and unforgivable mistake not to participate from the outset in a European policy that put up a united front against the Sovietized East. Now Germany has been forced to first clean house on the servile continent and then with its back free to proceed to the most significant battle.

During an interregnum, Germany was forced to paralyze the red giant empire with a diplomatic pact in order to avoid immediate two-front war. This pact was a manoeuvre, imposed on Germany by the encircled Western power policy. Now the Pact has done its service and has been thrown overboard – Soviet Russia, as is now revealed, has been playing false games and, in accordance with its political rules, has strived to derive the greatest possible advantage from the bankruptcy of the civilization in which Moscow has worked and placed its trust.

Under Germany's leadership, Europe is going to a people's war against the Red Empire. On the flanks, Finland and Romania march. It became Finland's great and glorious task to secure the springboard against Red Tsarism in the Nordic countries. Finland has already bled for this task and is now making new victims of the Nordic cause.

Of the outcome of this war there can be no doubt. Germany's own effort and organization of the Allies means a victorious and invincible power. There is also no doubt about what the people of Sweden are feeling at this moment. One does not utter hyperbole if one states that the war that has begun on this world historic day will also have a decisive significance for Sweden's future position.

It is of the utmost importance that the authorities, by all the means at their disposal, keep a watchful eye on all the un-Swedish elements whose activities during the Finnish war so violently upset Swedish public opinion.

dacoelec
8h

Uncivilized hypocrites. That's the majority of the west.

