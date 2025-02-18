Lavrov held a short 16-minute presser after the talks that included his remarks. Lavrov referred to a short interview Putin gave to Pavel Zarubin of Rossiya 1 TV that the Kremlin never supplied a readout of until now. That will follow the presser, Afterwards he was asked a series of quick questions by Rossiya 1 TV, although there’s no mention of the seemingly always present Pavel Zarubin. Here goes":

We would like to express our gratitude to the leadership of Saudi Arabia for the opportunity to hold a meeting between Russian and American representatives. We expressed this gratitude personally to Crown Prince of the Kingdom Mohammed bin Salman when we had an audience with Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.

We talked for about an hour about our bilateral relations and how important it is to ensure in the world, if not complete agreement (it is impossible), then at least the readiness of the great powers in any situation to maintain a normal, professional dialogue, try to hear each other, learn lessons from what is happening and prevent any conflicts and crises.

This position of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was, in fact, reproduced during our talks with the American side. At the beginning of our conversation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasised the fundamental importance for each country to be guided by its own national interests in international relations. We fully agreed with this. As well as the fact that these national interests will not always coincide. But when they do not coincide, it is very important to regulate these discrepancies, not to let them take their course, and especially not to provoke confrontation of a military or other kind.

When national interests coincide, we must do everything possible to unite and implement mutually beneficial projects in the geopolitical sphere and economic affairs in these areas of effort.

The conversation was very useful. We not only listened but also heard each other. I have reason to believe that the American side has begun to better understand our position, which we have once again set out in detail and using specific examples on the basis of repeated speeches by President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

As for the agreements reached. The first and probably the most urgent, and even more so not the most difficult, is to ensure the speedy appointment of Russian ambassadors to the United States and the United States to Russia. And also to remove the obstacles that for many years, primarily by the Biden administration over the past four years, were built on the direction of our diplomatic missions, seriously complicating their work: the endless expulsions of our diplomats, to which we had to respond, the continuing problems of seizing our real estate, and much more.

Not the least problem is bank transfers, which they are trying to restrict for us. Of course, we reciprocate. We agreed that our deputies will agree on a meeting in the very near future and consider the need to remove these artificial "barriers" in the work of Russian embassies and other foreign missions in the United States and the United States in Russia. Moreover, they will try not to concentrate on any specific manifestation of these "obstacles", but will try to take a systematic approach in order to put an end to these inconveniences once and for all, which really impede the development of normal everyday relations.

The second agreement. We agreed that a "process on the Ukrainian settlement" will be formed in the near future. The American side will report who will represent Washington in this work. As soon as we know the name and position of the relevant representative, as President Vladimir Putin said to US President Donald Trump, we will immediately designate our participant in this process.

Third, in broad conceptual terms, in the course of the processes related to the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, we should simultaneously create conditions for our cooperation to resume in full and expand to a variety of areas.

There is a great interest (which we share) in resuming consultations on geopolitical issues, including various conflicts in different parts of the world, where both the United States and Russia have interests.

Great interest was expressed in removing artificial barriers to the development of mutually beneficial economic cooperation. The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Konstantin Dmitriev was present at the discussion of the economic aspects of our meeting today. He presented some problems that could be quickly resolved to the benefit of both Russia and the United States.

Question: There are now different assessments, mostly positive ones. The US side is already doing so. On which track have you managed to bring the positions with the United States the closest – on the Russian-American or Ukrainian track? Have you managed to lay the foundation for a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States? What are the next steps? Will you have meetings in the near future? US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that concessions would be required from everyone on the Ukrainian track. Are there any understandings?

Sergey Lavrov: As for the issues on which mutual understanding has been reached, this does not necessarily mean a rapprochement of positions. I have already spoken about this. We have practically agreed that we need to resolve once and for all the problem of the functioning of our diplomatic missions. A mutual desire to find concrete solutions to our dialogue on international affairs and economic ties was indicated.

As for the Ukrainian issue, I mentioned the agreement that the Americans will appoint their representative. We will reciprocate. After that, relevant consultations will begin. They will be regular.

We met at the decision of the presidents of Russia and the United States, who agreed to work on the preparation of the next summit. To this end, the foreign ministers and national security advisers were instructed to meet and see what needs to be worked out before the presidents can begin to agree on a specific date and date for the summit.

Question: Immediately after the meeting, a lot of information appeared, citing some sources close to the diplomatic process, regarding the "three-stage plan" that Russia allegedly agreed with the United States on Ukraine. Is this true?

Sergey Lavrov: As for the "three-point plan." I have not seen this information or reports. Today, when I was skimming through the news, I found a link to a statement by Polish Foreign Minister R. Sikorski, who said somewhere "on the sidelines of Munich" that he had met with US representative Kevin Kellogg. He informed him about a certain settlement plan. It did not say whether it was three points or four. But R. Sikorski, commenting on the plan, said that he could not disclose the details. "The plan is atypical, but it can be very interesting."

Today I asked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz what this means. They replied that it was a fake.

Question: Prior to this meeting, the United States sent a questionnaire to the European Union asking what Europe can offer in terms of providing security guarantees to Ukraine. There is a question about the introduction of a contingent into Ukraine. What is Moscow's attitude to this?

Sergey Lavrov: As for the "floating" information that the Americans asked the European Union a number of questions in order to better understand what the EU is going to do and how the Americans can be useful or involved. I have already mentioned this.

But he also said that the Americans are interested in the potential deployment of some armed peacekeeping forces after the conflict is settled or an agreement is reached, as mentioned in this paper, from the point of view of which countries are ready to provide them. It is clear that the question is addressed to the members of the European Union.

We explained to our interlocutors today that we have well noted that US President Donald Trump was the first among Western leaders to clearly say in several of his speeches that Ukraine's involvement in NATO is one of the main reasons for what is happening, that this is one of the biggest mistakes made by Joe Biden and his administration, and that if Donald Trump had been president, he would not have allowed this.

In this regard, we explained to our colleagues that President of Russia Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that NATO expansion and the absorption of Ukraine by the North Atlantic Alliance are a direct threat to the interests of the Russian Federation and our sovereignty. Therefore, the appearance of armed forces from the same NATO countries, but under a false flag, under the flag of the European Union or under national flags, does not change anything in this regard. This is unacceptable for us.

Question: On the eve of the talks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Kropotkinskaya pumping station in the Kuban. Oil goes through it, which belongs to US and European companies, among other things. Is this Vladimir Zelensky's attempt to send Donald Trump a "black mark" against the backdrop of contacts with Russia?

Sergey Lavrov: As for what caused the latest attack on Kazakhstan's energy infrastructure. There are many reasons to guess what was the basis of the order that someone gave in Kiev. But this should only strengthen everyone's opinion that this cannot go on like this, that this man and his entire team must be brought to reason, "slapped on the wrist."

By the way, today our American colleagues said, they say, maybe introduce a moratorium on attacks on energy facilities. We explained that we have never endangered the energy supply systems of the population, and our targets were only those facilities that directly serve the armed forces of Ukraine.

We recalled that even as part of the talks about the possible resumption of the Black Sea deal, the issue of protecting energy facilities was raised with Turkish mediators. We expressed our readiness to discuss modalities, but then Vladimir Zelensky himself refused to do so.

Question: Are the statements by a number of EU countries about their desire to be at the negotiating table related to their other statements about historical rights to Ukrainian lands?

Sergey Lavrov: I don't know. But there are such talks. Politicians in Romania have been talking about this quite recently. I will not guess.

Question: Vladimir Zelensky said yesterday that he did not recognise the results of the talks between the United States and Russia. How important do you think Vladimir Zelensky's participation in the talks is for achieving peace? Can he count on participating in this process?

Sergey Lavrov: There is no need to go into details here, because this topic was covered in detail by President of Russia Vladimir Putin in his recent interview with Pavel Zarubin. I have nothing to add.

Question: It is obvious to many that attempts are being made to seriously "torpedo" the establishment and resumption of relations between Russia and the United States. What should Russia do to prevent these attempts to "torpedo" in order to "protect the process"? Today, after four and a half hours alone with the Americans, do you think that their will to restore relations with Russia is firm?

Sergey Lavrov: In order to prevent the "torpedoing" of the establishment of relations between Russia and the United States, it is necessary to improve them. This is what we did today. Frankly speaking, not without success.

We have not discussed everything that still separates us. But the conceptual approach to further work was determined by the presidents during their telephone conversation.

We felt the full determination and concrete determination of our American colleagues to actively move this movement forward, as instructed by the presidents. And we will also work on this. [My Emphasis]