karlof1's Geopolitical Gymnasium

james
11m

thanks karl.. lavrov is truly a great speaker and diplomat... in answer to your question at the end, i think this is based on a combination of financial powers wanting to rape and pillage russia and their heavy reliance on propaganda to help others accept war on russia for all the wrong reasons... i am not going to rattle off all the recent history and examples that prove this, but anyone following the history since at least 1989 or before can see it, if they want to get beyond the superficial presentation as offered in the western msm.. according to the superficial propaganda, russia is guilty, but none of this judgement is carried out in any legitimate court of law, as that would require the other side of the story to be told... and we know that can't happen as the propaganda would start falling apart immediately....

it is up to each individual to learn to get below the surface and truly ask the question of what the other side sees or believes.. without that, people will continue to be easily manipulated and brainwashed...

