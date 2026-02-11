Foreign Minister Lavrov’s recent schedule of many interviews, his Diplomat Day speech, and further interviews was capped by his remarks to the State Duma and the all-important Q&A session that followed. The event lasted 90-minutes of which 30 consisted of his opening remarks, with an hour of Q&A. While Lavrov’s remarks are important, the Q&As were much more so and are thus the focus of this report. Of Lavrov’s many recent interviews, IMO his talk with the Empatia Manuchi online project which occurred this morning in Moscow and is in English provides the best detailed explanation to many issues prior to the Q&A session:

In conclusion, I would like to note once again that our foreign policy, which is not conditioned by electoral cycles and personal preferences, will continue to be predictable and long-term. Threats, blackmail, pressure, no matter who they come from, will not affect it.

The tasks set by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin for the Foreign Ministry are truly ambitious. We will continue to do everything for their successful implementation. The key to success is the high trust placed in us by society. Colleagues, I would like to thank the entire deputy corps for their comradely support and cooperation in many areas of our foreign policy.

Question: Contrary to the position of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Russia has been involved in the WTO since 2002. [Actually since 1993. Lavrov’s date is correct.] The amount is considerable, but membership in the WTO did not prevent the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions contrary to the principles of this organization. To what extent is it justified to remain a member of this organisation in the current conditions? What is the Foreign Ministry’s point of view on this issue?

Russia has begun to open new embassies in African states. Of course, we do. However, the staff of embassies in a number of cases is extremely small. We are confident that the State Duma will support the allocation of the necessary funds for their expansion. Is the problem costs or a lack of specialists to work in embassies and other foreign missions?

Sergey Lavrov: As for the first question about the WTO. As you know, we have been participating in the WTO since 2012, which was preceded by negotiations that took almost seventeen years. The principles and norms of the WTO, which is going through a crisis, as well as the Bretton Woods system as a whole, are laid down (since then they have been clearly enshrined) in the treaties that regulate our trade relations with the overwhelming majority of the world’s countries, including the countries of the world majority, which account for more than 70% of Russian trade.

Another circumstance that cannot be ignored is that the entire legal system of the EAEU is based on the very WTO rules, which are not discriminatory in themselves, but are quite fair.

There is something in common with the UN Charter here. Read it. None of its principles today can be called outdated or irrelevant, on the contrary (sovereign equality, justice, and so on). Similar principles, but through the prism of trade relations, were laid down in the statutory documents of the WTO. But their implementation is being actively blocked, first of all, by the United States. Everyone knows this well. For many years, the WTO dispute settlement body, a key mechanism that should ensure fair competition, has not been working. It was blocked by the United States by refusing to approve candidates for vacancies. There is no quorum.

The position of the United States is explained very simply. When the Americans themselves began to build a system of globalization after World War II, which took shape after the Cold War within the framework of the Bretton Woods institutions and the WTO, the rules laid down there were also used by the PRC, which in the American field began to beat the United States on their own rules long ago. Instead of fair competition, the Americans are blocking the dispute settlement body to which China and many others are complaining.

The issue is complicated, but it is under the control of both us and the economic bloc of the Government.

Question: Since its arrival in the White House, the administration of US President Donald Trump has demonstrated its commitment to a policy of gradual distancing itself from the UN. Suffice it to recall the process of Washington’s withdrawal from various organizations, including the WHO and UNESCO, which began back in 2025. On the sidelines of the Davos forum in January 2026, US President Donald Trump and a number of heads of state adopted the Charter of the Peace Council, a new international structure that a number of observers have already recognised as a candidate for the role of an alternative to the UN.

What risks does Washington’s policy towards the UN pose to international cooperation? How expedient does Russia’s possible participation in the Peace Council seem to be, given the fact that such an organization, where the United States will have unequivocal advantages, clearly contradicts the ideas of a multipolar and fair world order?

Sergey Lavrov: Of course, we are actively working on this. Not only because the United States decided to revise the system of its international obligations. The United States has withdrawn from a huge number (there are dozens) of structures.

On the instructions of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, we are also analysing the benefits that this or that international organisation brings to us, not on an ad hoc basis, not as part of any “campaigns”. We periodically update our approaches, we stop participating in some organizations. However, these cases are isolated.

As for the UN as the basis of the entire international system. I have already spoken about the importance of the UN Charter and the importance of the work that we are doing together with our like-minded countries to uphold the principles of the UN in their entirety and interconnection. It is another matter that the West is trying to sabotage these principles in every possible way, maintaining its policy of usurping key posts in the UN system and privatizing the Secretariat of this structure.

This has now largely happened. The current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is fulfilling not the UN Charter’s requirement of impartiality and equidistance, but the political order of the “collective West.”

As for the Peace Council. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has already responded to the invitation from US President Donald Trump. We proceed from the fact that this initiative was considered by the UN Security Council. In October 2025, a resolution was adopted on the Peace Council, which at that time was presented exclusively as aimed at resolving the problems of the Palestinians, primarily in the Gaza Strip.

Many of the tasks that are set in this area in UN decisions are not reflected in this resolution proposed by the Americans. The United States refused to refer to UN decisions, so we abstained with China. We did not vote against, given that the Palestinians and virtually all other Arab States had asked us not to block the resolution.

We are now working on our attitude to the Peace Council, given how wary many countries in both the West and the East, including the permanent members of the UN Security Council, have reacted to this idea. But the original goal of helping the Palestinians was realised in President Vladimir Putin’s statement that we are transferring $1 billion of our reserves blocked in the United States to a fund that must report to us on the purposes for which this money will be spent for the sake of the Palestinian people.

Question: Today, the “collective West” has unleashed a fierce information war against us and has banned everything Russian, including our language. We see this especially in the Baltic countries, where the use of the Russian language is actively displaced and restricted. In Estonia, bans on teaching in Russian in schools have been announced. Similar measures are being taken in Lithuania and Latvia. The Baltic authorities are openly pursuing a Russophobic policy, oppressing our compatriots. What diplomatic and international measures is the Russian Foreign Ministry taking and plans to take to protect the rights of Russian-speaking citizens, to put an end to the practice of linguistic discrimination, and to ensure the presence of Russian-language information and cultural and educational projects abroad?

We, as deputies, are ready to help in this.

Sergey Lavrov: This is a very important problem.

The main tool here is international law. In all these countries, human rights, primarily with regard to Russians, Russian-speaking citizens, Russian culture and the Russian media, are grossly violated. No one in the West pays attention to this.

You gave the example of Estonia. There are similar examples in Latvia, Lithuania and, of course, in Ukraine, where the language spoken by the majority of citizens of this country, including the members of the “junta” themselves, is legally prohibited in all spheres of life by a series of laws.

At the same time, the Constitution of Ukraine is preserved, which stipulates the obligation of the state to ensure the rights of Russians (highlighted separately) and other national minorities. This is an amazing thing. We talk about this when the West turns to us with some ideas about Ukraine, but like peas against a wall.

As for the “appeal” to international legal documents and obligations. This, of course, is not enough. We actively support social movements. In particular, we have had the Fund for the Protection and Support of Compatriots Living Abroad for fifteen years now. They have opened thirty-eight special registered bureaus and are engaged in supporting compatriots who find themselves in a discriminated situation. The state allocates money for this, for which the Foundation hires lawyers and acts within the legal framework of the respective states. In a number of cases, there is a result. Let’s continue this work. This is an important mechanism.

We also have the World Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots, which forms regional councils and holds world conferences. But, for example, in Estonia, due to the frank, brutal pressure of the authorities, the Coordination Council was forced to stop its work. Nevertheless, at the level of direct contacts with diaspora activists, we continue to advise them on how to ensure their legal rights.

I have already mentioned the International Organization for the Russian Language. We cooperate with the International Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature. There is a comprehensive plan of the main measures to implement our state policy towards compatriots, and world congresses are being held. But we cannot be satisfied with the results yet - we will think about new formats.

Question: What do you think about the current approach of the US Trump administration to the “business logic of quick results” approaches, which is poorly assessed by some players in international politics, because it is necessary to take into account a huge number of balances and interests of different countries? Can we say that an attempt to return elements of the unipolar world to the United States, ignoring the existing reality of multipolarity, can cause some kind of backlash and consolidation of forces, forming anti-American coalitions of sentiment, which will slow down American hegemony?

Sergey Lavrov: He will do this, among other things, because he is still waiting for his meticulous “researcher.” In the doctrinal documents that the Trump administration has approved, in the National Security Strategy and the Defense Strategy, the “red thread” is the idea that the United States does not want any ideologization of its foreign policy. Their national interests come first. Therefore, the United States will recognize the national interests of other major players in the international arena.

The announced “Donroe Doctrine”, as it is also called, is an updated “Monroe Doctrine”, which states that the United States will deal with the Western Hemisphere itself and does not want other players to be present there. This doctrine is confirmed by the fact that after what happened with regard to Venezuela, the United States is now removing “barriers” to the work of the Venezuelan oil industry.

By direct decision of US Secretary of the Treasury Stephen Bessant, Russia, China and Iran are prohibited from participating in operations related to oil production and its sale in Venezuela. This is direct discrimination. Despite the fact that Russia, China, and Iran have already invested in the Venezuelan energy oil sector.

If you look at the further practical steps taken by the United States, they mean something different from abandoning ideology and concentrating on its own interests. It seems that the United States said that the Western Hemisphere is theirs, but in practical terms, Washington is actively trying to promote its interests in the Middle East – the Peace Council, the situation around Iran, the Asia-Pacific region – the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea – have also been declared key areas of American interest. This is a bid for global dominance.

In our contacts with our American colleagues, we are trying to promote the idea that it is necessary to work with mutual respect and not encroach on parts of the world that are far from the United States and in no way affect its security.

But we have not yet started a strategic dialogue with the Trump administration. We are ready for this; they are still thinking and maturing. We are always open to such a dialogue. It is overdue. And the questions that have just been asked are of a fundamental nature.

Question: On January 1 of this year, Russia assumed the chairmanship of the CSTO. Taking this into account, what are the organization’s priorities for ensuring regional security in its area of responsibility in the face of, so to speak, fanatical pressure from NATO? In this regard, how does the ministry assess the prospects for creating a single continent-wide security structure for Eurasia?

Sergey Lavrov: Indeed, this year we are chairing the Collective Security Treaty Organisation. We presented our priorities. They were voiced in President Vladimir Putin’s speech at a session of the Collective Security Council in late November 2025 in Bishkek. We proceed from the need to improve the power component of the CSTO in today’s dynamically and turbulently developing world situation, primarily with an emphasis on building up the combat potential of the collective forces and equipping them with modern weapons.

Special attention in our priorities is paid to work to ensure biological safety. As before, our Western colleagues in the post-Soviet space do not calm down and promote relevant programmes that are non-transparent and, according to our experts, entail serious risks. Information security, information and communication technologies, artificial intelligence – all this is directly related to the tasks facing the CSTO.

Traditional areas (we call them “new threats,” but they have already become traditional) are the fight against terrorism, extremism, extremist ideology, drug trafficking, organised crime and illegal immigration. All of this is in our priorities document.

I cannot fail to mention that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly. We hope that together with our colleagues from the Federal Assembly we will celebrate this anniversary with dignity.

As for Eurasian security. This is one of our top priorities for this year and beyond. Discussions have already taken place. Our task is to form a structure that will be continental, without the influence of external players.

In practical terms, NATO’s frank and proclaimed intention to establish its instruments of influence throughout the Eurasian continent under the pretext that threats to the territory of the members of the North Atlantic Alliance (it was for their protection that this bloc was created) now come from the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea and Southeast Asia. There is serious work to be done here. We will ask our colleagues to use the tools of parliamentary diplomacy to mobilize and support our approach.

Question: My question concerns the economic position of the Republic of India. There is a statement by US President Donald Trump that India has refused to import Russian oil. After that, there was a separate statement from the United States about canceling the 25% increase on Indian goods. What do you think of this information? What are the consequences for the strategic partnership between Russia and India, which you also mentioned in your report?

For example, now one of the priorities in the aircraft industry is the supply (in the future production) of Il-114 and Sukhoi Superjet aircraft in India, the program for hiring labor to the Russian Federation from India, the program for training students and other strategic projects are expanding. Do we need any adjustments here or will everything develop in a coordinated manner?

Sergey Lavrov: We have no reason to believe that the agreements reached at the highest level between the governments of the two countries (Russia and India) are at risk.

You mentioned that US President Donald Trump announced India’s agreement not to buy Russian oil anymore. I have not heard such statements from anyone else, including Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and other Indian participants.

Most recently, India (it became the chair of BRICS) hosted the first event at the level of this association. Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar spoke there. In his opening remarks, he clearly stated that energy security issues will be among the priorities for BRICS during the Indian leadership. I did not receive any signals that someone forbade something to someone and the one who was forbidden would obey.

Yes, it was announced. This seems to be confirmed by everyone that the tariffs imposed on Indian goods going to the United States have been reduced from 25%, but not to zero, but to 17%. Whereas American goods will arrive in India at zero tariffs. We regard this as bilateral relations between our special and privileged strategic partner and the United States.

To reiterate, we have no reason to believe that the agreements between us at all levels are not being implemented. We do not have them. You mentioned military-technical cooperation, cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, in the field of labour migration – all this is regulated by the relevant agreements and documents.

As for migration. This is one of the relatively new forms of our interaction. We proceed from the premise that both sides are interested in ensuring that this cooperation is carried out within the framework of respect for Russian laws and compliance with agreements.

In December 2025, another Russia-India summit was held. All the agreements reached confirm our commitment to deepening our (as outlined in the documents) special and privileged strategic partnership.

Question: Relations between Russia and the DPRK have reached the level of strategic partnership. 80 years ago, our peoples sealed their friendship with the blood shed in the common struggle against fascism. Today, we are again confronting Nazism and fascism in the same trenches, demonstrating to the whole world an invincible military brotherhood.

The DPRK is in a complete economic blockade. Sanctions are used as an instrument of pressure on the country’s leadership. In June 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the sanctions regime against the DPRK is reminiscent of the siege of Leningrad in its cruelty. In March 2024, Russia for the first time blocked a draft UN Security Council resolution proposed by the United States to extend the mandate of the expert group on sanctions against the DPRK. In this situation, can Russia initiate a review of the UN Security Council sanctions against the DPRK?

Sergey Lavrov: It can be initiated. But you know very well that the UN Security Council works on the basis of certain procedures, including the veto power of the United States, France and Britain. It is clear that they will never miss a decision to lift sanctions on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. They view sanctions as a means of pressure and deterrence of what they call the ambitions of our North Korean friends.

The main guarantee of prosperity in the modern world (I am sure that this word is quite appropriate here) is, however sad it may be to admit, Pyongyang’s possession of nuclear weapons. We objectively recognise this reality and believe that in the current conditions, when the West is waging an active campaign against our North Korean neighbours, this is a reality that cannot be canceled. And to say that calls for denuclearization are relevant in an environment where the United States and South Korea are actively developing and increasing military cooperation, including with a nuclear component, and in conditions when Japan is going to join this cooperation, including by declaring its intention to abandon the principles that underpinned the Japanese constitution after its defeat in World War II – simply not to respect our Korean friends.

As for the impact of sanctions. In 2025, I visited Pyongyang and a new resort in Wonsan, where I recommend everyone to go. We were told that Russian tourists would be the highest priority in this wonderful resort. There are magnificent sea and conditions. Over the past 3-4 years that I have been there, Pyongyang is getting better and better: new neighborhoods are being built, everything is clean and beautiful. Probably, in the absence of sanctions, our neighbours would have developed even more effectively, but even within their framework, the courageous and hardworking Korean people are solving the problems of their development, not paying attention to those who create difficulties for them. We will no longer allow any resolutions in the UN Security Council with sanctions against the DPRK.

It is not serious to expect that we will introduce a resolution on the lifting of sanctions and it will pass.

Question: Today, we have discussed more than once the topic of the reconsidered Monroe Doctrine, which in early 2025 resulted in the published updated version of the US National Security Strategy developed by the Trump administration. Its essence is clear.

What are the key risks posed by the newly formulated US National Security Strategy for interaction, including military-technical, between our country and countries friendly to Russia located in the region? You have already spoken about Venezuela. It is interesting to know about Cuba and Nicaragua.

Sergey Lavrov: I have already said that the US National Security Strategy is formulated differently from the doctrinal documents that were in force under the Biden administration.

Within the framework of this doctrine, Russia is not called an adversary and is perceived as a potential partner (to a certain extent, a “fellow traveler”). I think this is how the Trump administration’s interest in working with us can be characterised. This is already good. It is better to be ready to cooperate in those areas that reflect the coincidence of the interests of Russia and the United States, rather than not to talk at all, as was the case under then US President Joe Biden.

So far, we have not seen practical, visible results. In addition, we have repeatedly welcomed the resumption of dialogue in various formats – not only on Ukraine, but also on bilateral relations. I hope that this dialogue will one day lead to something significant, including the implementation of mutually beneficial economic projects, which have been discussed so much over the past year.

As for the threats created, I repeat, the START Treaty has ceased to be in force. For the time being, our moratorium on going beyond the central quantitative indicators of this treaty is in effect. We have reason to believe that the United States is in no hurry to “move away” from these indicators and that they will be observed in the foreseeable future.

We will monitor very closely how everything is really happening. If our American colleagues confirm their commitment to maintaining cooperation in this area, we will work actively on a new agreement and work on issues that have not yet been resolved and are not part of the strategic stability agreement.

Of course, we will fulfill all our obligations regarding the security of our CSTO allies and others, including the DPRK. At this stage, we must be convinced of what the practical steps to implement the general principles of these doctrinal documents will look like.

Question: You recently said that the context of the US actions, the likely goal of which is to control the global energy sector, including supply routes, will be considered by the BRICS countries in the context of overall energy security. What do you see as the prospect of joint action by the BRICS countries in this area? Do we have enough infrastructure tools and our own international financial and economic institutions to do this?

Sergey Lavrov: Energy security is one of the core areas of BRICS activities. This issue became a priority long before the Trump administration. The West’s attempts to introduce its selfish interests into the energy sector in every possible way, including sometimes damaging itself, began a long time ago.

We are well aware of how “proud” the European Union is of paying exorbitant prices for American LNG, which they use to replace our pipeline gas. Gas storage facilities are emptied quite quickly. Ministers in Germany, France and elsewhere lament that their economies cannot bear the burden of energy prices. This is a problem. They wanted to create difficulties for others, but they themselves found themselves in an “interesting” situation, including due to contradictions within the “collective West” itself.

Against this background, BRICS does not work against anyone. The association is discussing how to protect itself from these discriminatory and sanctioned actions of Western countries and build mutual energy supply chains that would not depend on the whims and actions of our Western colleagues. We are well aware that it is necessary to build work on the creation of supply chains, routes and related infrastructure.

At present, Russian Railways has already tested a cross-border railway route for the transportation of container cargo within the framework of the BRICS Business Council. The long-established BRICS energy research platform is functioning. We have no doubt that new concrete results in this area will be added this year. We are talking about serious efforts to reformat the entire energy base on which the BRICS countries operate.

Question: Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope for a gradual restoration of relations with Russia, noting that in any case it will be necessary to build a stable balance of interaction with the largest European power. How do you see the potential resumption of relations with the EU countries? What key conditions and parameters of this “balance” could be acceptable for our country?

Sergey Lavrov: We are regularly monitoring and commenting (President Vladimir Putin is constantly doing this) on the signals that are given to us by the Western camp, primarily from Europe, especially after the Trump administration broke with the practices of its predecessor, the Biden administration, to isolate Russia in the international arena. By its actions, the Trump administration recognises that it will not be possible to solve international problems without Russia.

Europe has “woken up” and is trying to send signals. French President Emmanuel Macron and the notorious Russophobe President of Finland Alexander Stubb spoke about this, saying that one day Finland will talk with Russia, but that time has not yet come. What is this statement? Is he doing us a favor? This is another sign of narcissism and another attempt to present himself as a “tough guy” in front of his voters and colleagues. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that one day it is also necessary to talk with Moscow. This is all empty talk. There has never been a case when one of the world leaders asked to talk to our President and was refused. In the first months of the special military operation, there were relevant contacts with the Europeans at their own request.

Our position is simple. Europe has completely discredited itself in our eyes. All the cooperation mechanisms that we had with the European Union – four common spaces, twenty sectoral dialogues, a dialogue on security issues, summits were held twice a year – all this was thrown into the furnace as soon as the special military operation began. Europe unconditionally came to the defence of the Nazi regime, having played a role in “feeding” it along with the Biden administration before that. [And the Trump administration before Biden.]

Suffice it to mention the arrest of our gold and foreign exchange reserves. They say that according to the “rules” they use only interest that exceeds the interest we are entitled to from the investment of this money. Whatever interest they use, it “grows” from our money, which we cannot dispose of now. Without a doubt, we will not leave this situation just like that. There will be no hints or initiatives on our part. If they come to their senses, then let them apply. We will consider these appeals based on our interests.

Question: Thank you for your support of ANO Eurasia. We are doing a great job. Recently, 140 tons of humanitarian aid were sent to internally displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh in Armenia. Now we are building a single educational and cultural space of the EAEU based on the Russian language and the traditional values of peoples. We are developing dozens of projects. In less than two years, 27 countries, 100,000 active young leaders, educators, journalists, doctors, and bloggers have been involved. What are the prospects and barriers to the development of a single educational and cultural space in the EAEU and our Greater Eurasia?

Sergey Lavrov: We already have considerable experience. It accumulates. Such a process also exists within the CIS. For obvious reasons, educational standards – we are talking about their harmonization, not unification – are considered in any country as part of its sovereignty. We must respect such a position.

In practice, in addition to the discussions that are taking place within the CIS with some positive progress, I would like to mention the Russian-Kyrgyz project initiated by President of Kyrgyzstan Sergey Japarov and which involves harmonising school and university educational programmes. One event on this topic has already been held in Bishkek. A new meeting is being prepared. Based on the results of these events, generalizations and conclusions will be made. A report will be prepared for the presidents and, in case of positive progress (I am sure that there will be progress), we will propose to our other CIS colleagues to promote multilateral forms of such cooperation.

We will continue our cooperation with ANO Eurasia, which is the main operator of the Kyrgyz direction. The head department is the Ministry of Education of Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry will continue to take an active part in this promising work. Together with the processes to promote the Russian language, within the framework of the new international organisation and other formats, I believe that this work has good prospects.

I will answer the question that was asked at the very beginning about the situation with personnel in the Russian Foreign Ministry. I wouldn’t mind adding employees. Unlike many ministries, we have almost zero vacancies. There are ministries where there are a lot of vacancies, so this can be used to “bonus” employees. We do not have such opportunities.

We have significantly reduced our presence in Europe and the UK (by 120-150 employees). 90% of these “released” employees have been “transferred” to the African direction, where we are resuming the activities of about a dozen embassies (some have already opened, some will have to do so in the next year or two).

Question: In the context of turbulence, when US President Donald Trump can sign 60 executive orders in one evening and “withdraw” from everywhere, it is difficult for Russia to “protect” its interests. Often, due to experience and a pause, you deprive them of many questions and speculations. Maybe you can find a first deputy who would play the role of an “evil cop”?

Should we make some kind of demarche out of the principle of historicism or denounce the agreement on the unification of Germany? Should we sue the BRICS and return our gold and foreign exchange reserves?

Sergey Lavrov: I have grasped the main point in your question – you do not trust me. Secondly, you consider me a good man. This also hurts me.

Speaking seriously, we will never initiate the collapse of any component of the international legal system. This is not our method. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has repeatedly spoken about this. Often, in negotiations, in addition to a harsh word, a cunning move or a maneuver, moral rightness is also important. In this sense, it will always remain on our side.

Question: You have repeatedly noted, including today, the key role of the UN as a global regulator and coordinator of its Charter, as a set of norms of principles that determine the meaning and content of its activities. At the same time, it is obvious to everyone that today the Organization is experiencing shocks that significantly reduce its effectiveness in resolving global challenges and threats. In this regard, what efforts are being made together with our partners to preserve the key role of the UN, to strengthen the Charter as a key source of international law, and how realistic is it to reform the Security Council, taking into account the applications submitted by India and Brazil?

Sergey Lavrov: I have already said that the UN Charter remains fully relevant. It is enough to read it to understand that everything that is written there is fair: the sovereign equality of states, the refusal to interfere in internal affairs, and the right of nations to self-determination. Yes, there is both sovereignty and territorial integrity.

When the fuss around Greenland began now, the West feverishly began to look for some way to “mix” the situation. They came up with the idea that Greenlanders have the right to self-determination. They don’t want to go to the United States, they want who knows what, almost independence. And the West began to actively “push” this right to self-determination. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in violation of his powers under the UN Charter (he is obliged not to express his opinion on the interpretation of the principles of the Charter), said that yes, the people of Greenland deserve recognition of their right to self-determination.

We immediately turned to Mr Guterres, reminded him that for many years he has been saying that the Ukrainian problem must be resolved on the basis of respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and asked him how this could be. Do you know what he told us? That he confirmed the Secretariat’s position that in the case of Greenland, the right to self-determination applied, but in the case of Crimea, Donbass, Novorossiya, it did not. And this is the UN Secretary-General! It is difficult to think of a greater shame for the Organization.

There has been a long-standing debate as to which of these principles of the Charter is more important. In 1970, a consensus Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation among States in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations was adopted. It says that everyone is obliged to respect the territorial integrity of those states whose governments respect the right to self-determination and therefore represent the entire population living in this territory. Who represented Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya after the coup d’état?

Just as in the colonial era, colonial powers ceased to represent the African people, decolonization took place, and now the situation is roughly similar. But the reform of the Security Council is a crucial element of the ongoing discussions. They have been going on for a long time. We are categorically in favour of providing additional seats exclusively to countries in the Global South and East, Asia, Africa and Latin America. There can be no new places for Western countries. There are already 6 out of 15 of them. This is too much. Especially given the sharp drop in the capacity of our European colleagues.

Question: My question is just a follow-up to the topic that you have just explained. A vivid example of double standards, when the head of an organization such as the UN declares that the principle of self-determination does not apply to certain peoples but applies to others. What are the tools in the modern world to combat such double standards, especially on such a platform? How do we apply them? What to do about it? One gets the impression that the UN is ceasing to perform its original functions altogether. After all, that helpless reaction to what is happening in Venezuela has clearly shown everything. That is, something completely obscene happened, to which there was no proper reaction.

Sergey Lavrov: The UN is not the Secretary-General, not the Secretariat, it is the member states. If the Organization has failed to do something, it is not because we are haunted by some evil fate and it is subordinate to the Secretariat. No, simply because countries could not find a consensus.

In particular, they discussed sanctions against the DPRK. They will not be filmed, at least not as part of the lifecycle of everyone here. I don’t see how the West can do this. They will block the lifting of these sanctions, and we, together with our Chinese friends, will block the addition of any new restrictions against the DPRK.

One of the lessons we learned. Previously, at a time when there were still hopes that it was possible to negotiate with the West on a mutually beneficial basis, we “skipped” many things in the Security Council, agreeing with them, although we understood that there was some kind of trap there. We hoped that the West would observe basic decency. In particular, I am referring to the trend according to which the West, if it proposes sanctions, they are not limited in time. We always prefer, if we apply sanctions against a country, let’s do it for six months, for a year, to give the country a chance to eliminate the shortcomings and criticisms that have been expressed.

At a time when we still hoped that it would be possible to negotiate with the West normally, on an equal basis, we agreed several times to adopt sanctions regimes without time limits. This will not happen again.

As for the Secretariat, I have already said that Mr Guterres and his staff are “overstepping” their powers. For example, Article 100 of the Charter requires them to respect the principle of impartiality, including the need to refrain from any action that could affect their position as international officials responsible only to the Organization. And another article requires the UN to refrain from biased political statements on behalf of the entire Organization and to interpret the norms of the UN Charter. He is expressly forbidden to do so. The Secretary-General, without hesitation, openly pursuing the line of the West, causes reputational and practical damage to the Organization. Antonio Guterres’ term expires at the end of the year. We will take this into account when considering candidates for his replacement.

Question: The concept of sovereignty is becoming central in economic policy. This is already yielding a number of positive results for our country. But at the same time, absolute autarky is impossible in the modern world. Although our faction always stands for domestic producers, and the issue is dictated by concern for them, do you think that excessive emphasis on self-sufficiency can lead to a technological lag and weakening of the position of Russian companies in the markets of the Global South, where they will have to compete with Chinese, Turkish and Indian counterparts?

Sergey Lavrov: To be honest, I am only in favour of competition. Any monopoly discourages the development of society in the relevant spheres, especially in the field of technology.

I understand what you are talking about. But in our country, anti-autarky has already led to very deplorable results. And we are overcoming the difficulties that have arisen with the tremendous efforts of our Government with the daily support and control of the President of Russia. It turned out that everything that we encounter even in everyday life, that all this is 90% produced not in Russia, not in friendly countries, but in the West, which from now on and in the future is simply impossible to trust. We became dependent simply because manufacturers stopped supplying some basic spare parts for what is needed in everyday life, not to mention those components that were used in strategic areas, including partially in the defense industry.

In those years, we relied on globalization, as it was presented by the West and the Americans: free competition, respect for property rights, the presumption of innocence, market forces. This globalization is collapsing. We have already mentioned that one of the reasons is the rise of the People’s Republic of China and other centres of the multipolar world, India and Brazil. They can no longer be ignored. And the West still wants to lead everything, as it has done for the last 500 years, until the current era.

The West stopped overnight (not only because of Ukraine) and began to put pressure on everyone (as the American administration does) by non-market methods. If I don’t like you, here are the tariffs. If you don’t recognize Greenland, that’s 100% duty. If you want to buy oil from Russia, that’s the punishment for tariffs on your products supplied to the United States.

Globalization is already fragmented. There is a regionalization of international relations, because no one, even the largest economy, can develop normally alone. We have partners in BRICS, the SCO, the EAEU – we will not remain isolated. We will not have any autarky. We just need to establish this international division of labour within the framework of equal structures, without looking back at what has completely discredited itself. I am referring to the system created by the West, which it itself destroyed.

Question: The State Duma has formed “friendship groups” with the parliaments of foreign countries. International organizations and international associations of trade unions work in the Russian Federation within the framework of people’s diplomacy. How important do you think this work is for the country and the Foreign Ministry to strengthen peace, stability and the formation of good-neighbourly relations on the Eurasian continent?

Sergey Lavrov: To be honest, the more diplomacy, the better. Diplomacy is never superfluous. This includes state diplomacy, presidential, parliamentary, public diplomacy, scientific, humanitarian, and cultural diplomacy. There are many forms. The meaning of all these types of diplomacy is only one thing – to maintain a dialogue, to look for some common interests, and to implement them. We talked about a number of examples. These include the competitions that we hold (Intervision, there are other competitions in the film industry), many other cultural events, and the exchange of cross years. We meet regularly on an annual basis at our Ministry.

Your humble servant holds such meetings with non-governmental organizations, and on a daily basis, my deputies, department directors, accompany many useful projects of people’s diplomacy.

I believe that the more such projects, the better. In a number of cases, we learn after the fact that within the framework of the World Youth Festival, which we have resumed, and I am happy to participate in their programmes and other events, representatives of different countries meet, identify common interest and agree to do something together. If they implement it on their own, God help them, as they say, we are only happy. But if they need some kind of state support, we will always provide it. I think here we need to combine the readiness of the state to help and the position according to which we rely on the initiative from below, to use the old language.

Colleagues, thank you for this discussion. Several of the questions that have been raised, in my opinion, deserve a reaction.

First, Alexander Chepa and Vladimir Davankov spoke about supporting business through our foreign missions. We have a Business Council at the Russian Foreign Ministry. But the words that this work is organized differently in different countries sounded right. Our State Secretary Yevgeny Ivanov and I have just thought that these wishes probably require some steps at the Centre to send impulses to foreign applications. One of the ideas is that embassies are subordinate to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rossotrudnichestvo is also subordinate to the Foreign Ministry, and trade missions are subordinate to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Perhaps our friends from the Ministry of Industry and Trade and I will hold a joint board meeting or a meeting? We will be grateful if the factions convey to us some specific wishes.

Secondly, Leonid Kalashnikov spoke about the financing of the programme to support the Russian language. Yes, we did not succeed, but the State Duma and the relevant committee helped us. I think this is a good example in the future. Somewhere, maybe we will help you.

A.V. Chepa also spoke about the “spirit of Anchorage”. Now it is a fashionable topic that it is allegedly destroyed. The spirit cannot be destroyed. It can evaporate or it can be poisoned with all sorts of harmful chemical gases, which is what Europe is trying to do. But she won’t succeed, because it’s not about the spirit. Spirit is wonderful. In Alaska, in general, there is a Russian spirit, “there is a smell of Russia there”, you know. Today we talked about land trade.

But the “spirit” in the sense of the atmosphere of relations between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is excellent. This is actually true. In many ways, this spirit, this human sympathy is mutual. Mutual respect helped to create an atmosphere that allowed for understanding. It is more concrete than spirit. There were specific understandings. And it is these understandings that the Europeans and Vladimir Zelensky want to destroy, who is throwing wood on the fire for them in every possible way. We hope that we have said this more than once that these understandings will be maintained, because the two leaders of the two great powers have agreed on them, on these understandings. We will do our best to ensure that this remains the case in contacts with our American colleagues, which continue.

V.A. Nikonov finished, as always, with a bang. We will not sign an unfavorable peace. President Vladimir Putin has spoken about this more than once. We are ready to compromise. Any agreement cannot be reached without compromise. But in such a way that our legitimate, not invented interests are not infringed. And so that after such a peace, there will be no threats to the security of the Russian Federation and no threats to the Russian people, Russian culture on the territory that will be called Ukraine or something else.

Vyacheslav Volodin: Colleagues, I think I will express a common opinion. All deputies assess the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs positively and consider it effective. Let us express our gratitude to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Colleagues, you know that yesterday we met with the Minister with the participation of all the heads of political factions, heads of relevant committees, the Committee on Defence and Security and our committees on international affairs, the Committee on CIS Affairs and Relations with Compatriots.

The State Duma Council made a unanimous decision, taking into account the opinion of all political factions, to award our highest state decoration, the State Duma Medal, to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Mr Lavrov, we congratulate you. This happens very rarely in our country, but in order to make such a decision, we need consensus. In this case, regardless of the fact that each political faction has its own program and ideology, but as far as the interests of the country and its position are concerned, everyone supports our President, the foreign political agency that you head.

Given that Sergey Lavrov does not come to us very often, because we share his approaches in his work and his position not only as a minister, but also as a civil minister, let us believe it is right to help and do everything to ensure that the decisions are implemented more effectively. Therefore, there is a proposal to award and present the State Duma medal to Sergey Lavrov without delay. No objections?

Sergey Lavrov: Mr Lavrov,

Colleagues, this is a great honour. I do not want to sound banal, but this is exactly the case when the entire course of today’s discussion has confirmed that this is an award for the entire staff of the Foreign Ministry. Thank you very much. [My Emphasis]