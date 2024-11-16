Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's answers to questions following his participation in the XV Sir Bani Yas International Forum, Abu Dhabi, November 15, 2024

The first question Lavrov was confronted with dealt with the Putin-Scholz phone chat where he differs to the Kremlin’s press release/readout of the call, which follows, then we’ll move on to the rest of Lavrov’s media encounter:

On the initiative of the German side, the first telephone conversation since December 2022 between the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz occurred. A detailed and frank exchange of views was held on the situation in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin recalled that the current crisis was a direct result of many years of aggressive NATO policy aimed at creating an anti-Russian bridgehead on Ukrainian territory while ignoring the interests of our country in the field of security and trampling on the rights of Russian-speaking residents. As for the prospects for political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict, the President of Russia noted that the Russian side has never refused and remains open to resuming negotiations, which were interrupted by the Kiev regime. Russia's proposals are well known and were set out, in particular, in a June speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry. Possible agreements should take into account the interests of the Russian Federation in the field of security, proceed from new territorial realities, and most importantly, eliminate the root causes of the conflict. Reference was also made to the state of affairs in the Russian-German Relationship. Vladimir Putin noted their unprecedented degradation in all directions as a consequence of the unfriendly course of the German authorities. It was emphasized that Russia has always strictly fulfilled its contractual obligations in the energy sector and is ready for mutually beneficial cooperation if the German side shows interest in this. The aggravated situation in the Middle East was discussed. Vladimir Putin informed about Russia's efforts to de-escalate and the search for peaceful solutions to the crisis in the region. It was agreed that following the conversation, the assistants to the leaders will be in touch. [My Emphasis]

It should be noted that Scholz via media had been begging for such a conversation. Note that Scholz isn’t directly cited. RT provided some of what Germany reported was said by Scholz:

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit has since confirmed to journalists that the conversation did indeed taken place and lasted for nearly an hour.



According to Hebestreit, the German chancellor “insisted on Russia’s readiness to negotiate with Ukraine in order to achieve a fair and lasting peace.” Scholz also spoke of Berlin’s “unwavering determination” to support Kiev “as long as necessary.” Scholz also urged Putin to end the conflict and “withdraw his troops,” according to the official. [Emphasis Original]

It’s very clear that Scholz hasn’t read or listened to a word Putin has stated on the matter. It’s just more of the same old same old. Now for Lavrov:

Question: Today, for the first time in two years, President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. What is Russia's attitude to such initiatives? Can Germany or other Western countries become mediators? Sergey Lavrov: The Kremlin has already announced Russia's attitude to this. There is a press release. There is nothing to add. But I read the messages that the German Chancellor's office issued following the conversation. It says that he condemned Russian aggression, and that Germany will be with Ukraine for as long as necessary. This is what the Germans and other members of the European Union and NATO are saying publicly anyway. When it is said, "we will be with Ukraine as long as necessary," the question arises: who needs it? Absolutely not to the Ukrainian people. To reiterate, the Kremlin has clearly set out its assessments in a detailed statement. Question: Did the forum participants show realism in assessing the situation around Ukraine compared to last year? Sergey Lavrov: I was not at the forum in 2023. This is the first thing. It was in 2022. Secondly, the Forum operates on a non-disclosure basis. I think they will not be offended by me if I say that the answer to your question is yes – there is much more understanding and realism. Question: The Western press is actively spreading the narrative that China is allegedly dissatisfied with too close cooperation between Russia and the DPRK. This could complicate Russian-Chinese relations. Do you record such dissatisfaction or is this another information attack? If so, what can it be designed for? Sergey Lavrov: I do not know what is behind this and what the calculations are. But it is impossible to drive a wedge between Russia and China. We have not received any reports about our relations with the DPRK. We consult regularly with Beijing on how we can coordinate our actions with regard to the problems posed by the Americans and their allies in and around the Korean Peninsula. That's all I can say. We have a very positive dialogue on this issue. What's behind it? In Western political science circles, there are now arguments that it is necessary to help complete the story around Ukraine, meet some Russian legitimate demands and then use Russia in the coalition against China. A simple calculation. It's as always: "We are not for collegiality, but for dividing and trying to rule." These are attempts with absolutely unsuitable goals. Question: The EU and NATO countries are increasingly calling for dialogue with Moscow at various levels, or at least contacts with Moscow, although until recently they said that there would never be another dialogue. How can you explain the trend behind this change of rhetoric? Sergey Lavrov: This means that they are probably not completely lost as politicians. Question: Donald Trump promised to work "very hard" to resolve the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. Can you imagine how he can do it? Sergey Lavrov: I have no idea. We will wait for proposals. When we are asked about this, we regularly emphasize that in any case, a politician who says that he is not for war, but for peace, deserves attention. But we do not know what exactly will be proposed. Our position was clearly formulated by President Vladimir Putin during his speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry on June 14 of this year. Question: A US missile defence base has opened in Poland, 165 kilometres from the border with Russia. At the opening, President Duda said that it was originally planned to repel a potential Iranian attack. However, now he proudly declared that the opening of an American base in Poland indicates that Russia has lost its influence there. How would you comment on this, and what can be the response measures? Sergey Lavrov: Our estimates from ten to fifteen years ago are justified. When the Americans withdrew from the Treaty on the Limitation of Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems, they announced that they would deploy the corresponding position areas in European countries for the sole purpose of defending themselves against Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Analyzing their plans and how they look, we immediately said that this had nothing to do with Iran. This is an attempt to create unilateral advantages in the confrontation with our country, to escalate tensions and pursue a policy of containing Russia. Our estimates are fully justified. What I like is that all your questions are perfect because they contain the answer. {Emphasis Mine}

Lavrov’s humor in his closing remark probably dumbfounded the media person. So, from the Forum we learn there was greater “understanding and realism.” So, what does that say about the previous Forum? The readout of Lavrov’s talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan showed nothing I would call new, although there was no mention about the Iran-Zionist situation. IMO, that was discussed but was deemed too sensitive to divulge.

Lavrov and former Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic Saad Hariri

What to make of that meeting beyond the short, two-paragraph boilerplate readout of their discussion is wide open to speculation as Hariri currently has no office or agency.

In closing, I must note that Mr. Garden and Jungle seems to have said the Zionists are part of the Jungle with RT filing this report:

Israel destroying Western-led world order – EU’s Borrell

Israel’s widespread disregard for human rights undermines “the very foundation” of the EU, its top diplomat has said The EU must take decisive action against Israel to stop human rights violations in Gaza, the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said in a statement published on Friday. The official stated that West Jerusalem’s actions risk destroying the “rules-based order” created by the West and sparking a “ripple effect of crises” for Europe. Borrell said it is “not by chance” that Israel’s military campaign, which has led to a mass exodus of Palestinians from the northern part of Gaza, is being described as ethnic cleansing. The diplomat also warned of Israel using forced expulsions beyond the borders of the Palestinian enclave, in Lebanon, where the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have deliberately “obliterated” some 30 villages. Israeli “self-defense,” which was initially supported by many Western countries, increasingly looks “like revenge,” Borrell said. [Emphasis Original]

Maybe he’ll finally utter the word Genocide. The Zionist’s terrorist football team’s tour and its terrorist hooligans are demonstrating to the world what sort of uncivil humans they are and have further boosted the Resistance’s standing.

