Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's remarks and answers to media questions at a joint news conference following talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic Abdullah Shibani, Moscow, July 31, 2025. When I saw this event had occurred, I wondered what would be said given the horrific events Syria’s undergone. I knew Lavrov’s talk would be tactful, but I was surprised that only two Q&As were directed at him. I’ll wager most of the Q&A was directed at the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs, which unfortunately aren’t included in this readout. RT had a short report citing some of the Minister’s words, while Sputnik and TASS reported nothing more than RT. Here’s Lavrov:

Ladies and gentlemen,

We have held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Shibani. We noted our mutual interest in ensuring that the dialogue is constant and on a regular basis at all levels. Today's talks confirmed that we are working constructively and are conducting a frank exchange of views on the state and prospects of bilateral relations between Russia and Syria and on current issues on the regional and international agenda.

For us, Syria (we reaffirmed this today, and our partners recognise this) is a good friend both in the Arab world and in the global arena. Our position in favour of developing cooperation with the Syrian Arab Republic is consistent and aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial ties between our peoples. It does not depend on the political situation, on the change of government, and is based on the time-tested traditions of friendship and mutual respect.

This relationship has a long history. Today, we recalled the extensive experience of close cooperation in previous decades and how the Soviet Union played a significant role in laying the foundations of the modern Syrian economy, strengthening its defence capability and training national personnel. Many tens of thousands of Syrians were educated in the Soviet Union and in Russia. Now about four thousand citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic are studying at our universities.

We stand for the further development of our bilateral ties based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit that we have formed over the past decades. We are interested in intensifying dialogue between our foreign ministries.

Today we talked about the work of our embassies: ours in Damascus and the Syrian one in Moscow. Given the specifics of the current situation in Syria, we are grateful to our Syrian colleagues for the steps they are taking to ensure the safety of Russian citizens and Russian facilities in the Syrian Arab Republic.

Our colleagues shared their assessments of the situation in Syria. We sincerely hope that it will be possible to overcome the difficulties encountered in the transition period. The recent sharp aggravation of the situation in the province of Suwayda, as well as the preceding events on the Syrian coast, of course, demonstrated the persistence of the challenges faced by the Syrian leadership and society at this stage.

We support the initiative of the International Committee of the Red Cross to agree with the Syrian authorities on the deployment of a presence in the province of Suwayda. I think this will help stabilize the situation and prevent relapses.

We are convinced that the path to long-term normalisation in Syria lies through a broad dialogue, the strengthening of national accord and civil peace, and the protection of the rights of all representatives of the multi-religious Syrian society. In this regard, we expressed hope that the measures announced by the government of the President of the Transitional Period A. Al-Sharaa will work precisely to solve these problems. We are confident that in the process of nation-building, the timetable for which has been announced, all this will be fully and duly taken into account.

We reaffirmed our support for the preservation of the unity, territorial integrity and independence of the Syrian Arab Republic. We are ready to provide the Syrian people with possible assistance in post-conflict reconstruction. We agreed that the dialogue on these issues will continue.

We have always opposed the use of Syrian territory as an arena for geopolitical rivalry between other powers, for settling scores between different states. We consistently call for the consolidation of international efforts in a single direction to normalise the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic. It is important that all members of the international community avoid steps that could provoke a further escalation of tensions.

We agreed to continue contacts. The negotiations were very useful. The Syrian delegation currently has several more rounds of talks planned in various instances in Moscow. I am sure that all this will play a positive role in the development of our dialogue.

Question (retranslated from Arabic): Damascus and Moscow have repeatedly emphasised the importance of developing bilateral relations in the new conditions. President of the transitional period of the Syrian Arab Republic Abdullah al-Shara' has repeatedly said that relations with Russia are deep and of great importance. In turn, the Russian leadership stressed the need to ensure the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of Syria. This is from a political point of view. From an economic point of view, are the issues of economic cooperation being touched upon today in the new conditions? What is the fate of the previous agreements and what are the prospects for the participation of Russian companies in the process of rebuilding Syria?

Sergey Lavrov: Today we really discussed the prospects for developing our cooperation in the new conditions in all areas: trade and the economy, security (which has also accumulated a wealth of experience), humanitarian, cultural and educational spheres.

It is clear that over the previous years, many agreements and contracts were signed under different conditions. We are well aware that the new authorities in Damascus are interested in bringing the entire legislative framework of their communication with foreign states in line with the interests of the Syrian people, as they are seen by the current leadership.

We agreed to conduct an inventory of all existing agreements. This topic has already been touched upon. There were some contacts, but today we decided that this process should be put on a regular basis. Issues related to cooperation in the field of security, training of personnel (both civilian and military) – all this is of interest to our Syrian colleagues. We will do this.

As for trade and economic agreements and contracts, of which there are also many. We agreed that our Syrian colleagues will expedite the appointment of their co-chair in the bilateral intergovernmental trade and economic commission. We have a co-chairman. As soon as the Syrian part of this mechanism is formed, we will ask this intergovernmental body to review all existing agreements and contracts in order to find mutually beneficial and mutually acceptable ways for Russia to participate in helping to restore the Syrian economy.

At the international level, the lifting of all sanctions against the Syrian people will be of particular importance. We have never supported such decisions of the West, nor have we allowed any sanctions to be promoted in the UN Security Council. Now our American and European colleagues are slowly and gradually beginning to lift some sanctions. This is a move in the right direction. But we consider it necessary to lift these sanctions once and for all. They harmed only the Syrian people, and not the political figures against whom we were told they were imposed.

We have outlined a work plan. We will try to promote these agreements in our daily activities through our ambassadors.

Question: How do you assess the current political and humanitarian situation in Syria? What steps is Russia taking to improve it?

Sergey Lavrov: We discussed this issue today. Our colleagues shared their assessments. We see how the remaining problems are being addressed in the international information space. From time to time, there are outbreaks of violence, as was the case in the province of Suwayda, as was the case with the Christian church in Damascus.

We supported the measures taken by the government of the transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic Abdel al-Shara', including the formation of a new government a couple of months ago, as well as the elections scheduled for September. We are interested in ensuring that these elections are inclusive and that all ethnic and religious groups have the opportunity to participate in the formation of new legislative bodies.

In this regard, we talked about Damascus' relations with Kurdish groups. We are interested in the Kurds remaining full-fledged members of Syrian society within the framework of a single state.

How can Russia help? Most recently, we were the main coordinators in the UN Security Council. A resolution was adopted to extend the mandate of the UN Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights until December 31. That resolution, to which my colleague has already referred, has been seriously violated by Israel. It was important to extend the mandate of the Security Council in order to try to resolve this problem within the next six months in full compliance with the status that the Golan Heights has in accordance with the UN decisions.

We are providing assistance in sending humanitarian aid to the Syrian people through bilateral channels, through the UN World Food Programme through UNRWA and FAO. Today we talked about how our actions can be made more effective, including in the context of organising coordination with other countries that are ready to provide such assistance. We will continue to work. [My Emphasis]