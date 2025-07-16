karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

james
6h

quote from you near the bottom -

" it’s imperative that CIA, MI6, and other “agencies” be publicly called out for the crimes they commit and foment. Yes, western BigLie Media will ignore it but not the media of the Global Majority, which is now in the process of forming new outlets specifically to combat western lies and misinformation. " what are the new outlets?? i can't see them overcoming the big 3 wire services, which are at the service of the intel agencies - specifically reuters, ap and afp...

thanks for the post karl!

https://swprs.org/the-propaganda-multiplier/

WTFUD
1h

Europe can't function without Russian Oil & Gas.

Secondary tariffs on India the 2nd largest importer of Russian crude oil equates to tertiary tariffs on European, American, Japanese and Australian imported refined products (diesel, jet fuel . . .), in effect, driving up market prices, purportedly anathema to Trump/America.

I expect Russian exports of enriched uranium, titanium and other critical products into America will be exempt until a time when Russia says F.U.

Notice how Lavrov still goes out of his way to avoid criticising Trump directly.

