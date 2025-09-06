The President viewed an exhibition of samples of military and civil aviation engines, helicopters, engines for the power industry, new types of aircraft, space engines and ground-based gas turbine plants.

After touring the factory floor and its many examples, Putin chaired a meeting on the development of engine engineering at the Experimental Design Bureau at UEC-Kuznetsov. The meeting began late in the evening after his arrival from Kamchatka where he talked with the regional governor about the damage and recovery from the recent massive earthquake that I’ll report. But first this short meeting that as usual omits the technical discussion:

V. Putin: Dear colleagues, good evening! Engine-building, its development, and the state of this industry are certainly one of the key indicators of our technological development and sovereignty. I think this is an obvious fact, which is why I asked you to come here today, and I would like to see how the key programmes for the development and production of engines are progressing. As I have already mentioned, this is a strategic industry that has both civilian and defence significance, including passenger, transport, and military aviation, space exploration, equipment, and power plants for the fuel and energy sector. Let's see what problems we have and what needs to be done to successfully complete our plans on time. We've already seen what has been done at the stands. It's really a lot, and it's great. However, there are some issues that require special attention. We need to set goals and create specific roadmaps. These roadmaps are already outlined in our strategic planning documents, and they need to be followed strictly. Let's see how they are being implemented. As I said, we just went through the workshops and saw the mass-produced and promising products of the United Engine Corporation. I would like to emphasize that, both in Soviet times and today, Russia is among the top five global leaders in the development and production of aircraft and rocket engines. In the past four years alone, the number of aircraft engines supplied has increased by more than 50 percent, from 791 to 1,227. This year, the import substitution of engines on Ansat helicopters and Sukhoi Superjet aircraft was completed. We have now seen all of this, and it has been demonstrated. The latest VK-650V gas turbine engine and PD-8 turbojet engine have been installed, respectively, and they meet the best global standards. This positive industry dynamic creates conditions for strengthening the country's industrial and technological sovereignty, for modernizing transportation and energy, and for overall economic growth and achieving national development goals. It also ensures the continued efficient operation of the industry's enterprises and their numerous suppliers across the country and throughout the entire supply chain. I would like to thank the employees of the UEC holding company for their achievements and contribution to strengthening Russia's industrial and defense capabilities. I would like to emphasize that it is necessary to continue improving modern-generation engines, creating groundwork, designing new products, increasing their reliability and environmental friendliness, applying advanced technologies and innovative solutions, developing the world-renowned domestic design school of aviation and rocket engine engineering, and, most importantly, creating conditions for attracting young and talented specialists, entire teams of engineers, developers, and manufacturers to design bureaus and enterprises. It was very pleasant to hear that this process is already underway. This is very good. I would like to draw your special attention to this. First. I would like to ask you to report on the prospects for using the PD-8 engine on other aircraft in addition to the Sukhoi Superjet. Second. It is necessary to promptly complete the development and start mass production of the PD-26 turbojet engine. This is, I would like to remind you, the first high-thrust aircraft engine developed in Russia. It has fundamentally new capabilities in terms of power and thrust. At the same time, it is efficient and economical. The implementation of this project will allow us to modernize not only our military transport aviation, but also open up prospects for the construction of a new generation of wide-body civilian airliners. Moreover, we know that cooperation is possible here, and our potential partners are also showing great interest in this. I would like to hear about the progress being made on this engine. Third. Russia has been and remains one of the world leaders in the development of space exploration. It is important to consistently update our production facilities for the production of launch vehicle engines. Moreover, we must not only meet our current and future needs, but also actively enter global markets and successfully compete there. The work is progressing, but I would like to hear from you now. And finally, fourthly. In the context of sanctions restrictions, we have managed to develop a number of innovative engines for the energy sector in a short period of time. These engines are actively used, including in the gas transportation infrastructure. Given our ambitious plans to gasify Russia's regions through new export routes, including the Power of Siberia 2 project, this is an extremely important topic. There are some good developments here. They have just shown the GTD-110M [a large-capacity gas turbine engine that is mass-produced], which is not inferior to, and in some parameters even surpasses, foreign counterparts. This engine is in demand and is required by the domestic fuel and energy sector. It is necessary to increase its production and the volume of supply of such products. Let's get started, please. [My Emphasis]

Given the vastness of Russia’s hydrocarbon pipeline system, it’s curious they allowed themselves to be dependent on foreign turbines for so long, although it did once make sense in foreign trade, but those days are over. Again, the corporate structure shows the publicly owned conglomerate Rostec being the primary owner of the joint-stock company that allows for private investment. Recently at the EEF, the topic of bonds to finance development was again mentioned. What was discussed at a government budget meeting earlier this year was creating a mechanism for the public at large to buy bonds and thus participate in the investing for Russia’s development. That’s an indicator that I continue to monitor since it indicates to me a degree of Russia’s economic advancement, specifically the amount of savings and disposable income. At the EEF, Putin stated the average monthly earnings in the East were up to 100,000 rubles per month, while the emcee noted salaries up to four-times higher. I provided the current dollar equivalent of 1230/mo for Putin’s base number, which given the level of social support provided “buys” much more than that amount here, which is actually under the poverty line.

In 2023, Puti announced Russia’s political-economic system was going to become dominated by “supply-side” emphasis because at that time there were too many rubles chasing too few goods, which was the basic cause of Russia’s inflation problem. The wage sector is dominated by the lack of workers which is pushing wage growth. The import substitution national project has resulted in the establishment of many SMEs—Small and Medium Enterprises—that have been the primary producers of import substitution goods and massive growth in Russian brands. At the time, I wrote an article reporting how Russia was becoming a consumer society via this national project. It’s taken several years to accomplish, but there’re now an ample supply of goods to satisfy overall domestic demand, although there’re some products that seem in short supply, like Pacific crab for Western Russian markets. The special government programs that financed the SMEs are now winding down in tandem with the prime rate. The supply-side balance will continue as those enterprises slowly expand production and regional scope. The labor shortage isn’t going to be solved anytime soon, and even with a partial demobilization, the unemployment rate will likely remain under 3%. That will continue to drive wages upward increasing demand and the savings rate, and with it all the social climate that’s so important for solving the demographic problem.

So, as Putin tried to educate the EEF’s plenary session emcee, all this planning is aimed at generating a particular macroeconomic effect that will enable Russia to keep pace with its trading and development partners. Russia should economically soar.

