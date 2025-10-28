karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Varyss's avatar
Varyss
13h

Lukashenko's speech, though less eloquent than Putin's, reminds me of the speeches Putin gave just before the SMO started. The SMO has been upgraded due to Shock and Awe tactics used pretty much nightly by Ukrainian drones flying into Russia, and Russian drones and missiles flying into Ukraine. Russian drones and missiles have been substantially more damaging than Ukrainian drones, but that is almost besides the point. These speeches, by Lukashenko and by Lavrov, make it clear that even further escalation is being planned.

Between Iran, North Korea, and China, which nations will also join in should escalation happen? I would bet on all 3. Columbia is likely to be on the yes side unless the US can overthrow the President there, and Brazil has given indications that it also might join in. Preparations seem to be going full steam ahead.

Thank you for presenting these important speeches. They solidify ideas I have had that have been gaining steam over the past couple of weeks. If anything, we are closer to war than I was thinking not less.

Good luck everybody.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
6h

Many a tear has to fall

But it's all in the Game.

America's warmongering won't end until Russia hits them (hard) where it hurts, in their Euro-Disneyland money-spinning energy infrastructure. In doing so, replicating US targeting of Russian energy assets. Namely, their LNG infrastructure in the Adriatic, Italy and Wales UK, depriving them of long-term income from sales of their exorbitantly priced liquified gas to their Euro-saps while disrupting said poodles' supply. Why this hasn't occurred beggars belief, really if someone attacks your property, more so your citizens (Kursk) you don't threaten repercussions, you enact them.

US/NATO launch missiles on Russian military target, again, Kinzhal , Oreshnik, Avangard hit Euro NATO bases. Hell, even less well-endowed Iran hit US bases in Iraq and America shit pants.

A decade and a half in the doldrums after 1991and only really beginning to enjoy the fruits of their labour/craft, in a position to improve the lives of their own citizens and also those of their allies through mutually beneficial trading, service and security partnerships, who the frack are these bloated US welfare queens and grifters to spill Russian blood?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture