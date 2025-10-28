It’s the end of October and time for another Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, this being the third. The hall was filled with those who came to participate as the topic’s importance continues growing. As President Lukashenko noted in his speech, EU/NATO tried to keep interested people from attending, which begs the question why—isn’t there enough room in Eurasia for more than one annual (Munich) security conference? The Gym has rarely featured President Lukashenko’s speeches, which makes it difficult for readers to learn and comprehend his unique manner of speaking. The transcript editors have helped in most instances, although a few challenges remain. Both speeches occurred earlier today and the Conference ends tomorrow. Many others will speak. This year 48 nations are represented, which is an improvement, but more need to attend. Lukashenko speaks about that, and Lavrov echoes some of his key points. So, first comes President Lukashenko’s speech:

Dear participants of the conference!

Thank you for inviting me to speak at our conference. First of all, I would like to welcome you to the Belarusian capital for the third international conference on Eurasian security. The conference was awaited not only by us, the participants, but also, of course, by our opponents, who are closely watching Minsk today. Not everyone was supposed to get to Minsk today. This is the goal pursued by some of our neighbors when they pulled off this crazy scam with the closure of borders. And they came up with an absurd reason. Balloons. Even for such a small country as Lithuania, this is small.

Well, the “greatest” are already demanding apologies from us. I received similar information in the morning. You know, if you are guilty, you must always apologize. And if we are convinced that we are guilty, we will be convinced of this (they are trying to convince us now), we are ready to publicly discuss it, we will apologize. That’s for sure. But if some balloons with cigarettes or something else fly there, I believe that this issue should be resolved there. They didn’t just fly to who knows where. Someone has accepted them or is taking them there. Someone is interested in this. It is necessary to find and nip such things in the bud. Well, this is just out of spite, because I am sure that you have tracked this issue.

I responsibly declare that there is no question of any extraordinary smuggling. But this says a lot about the political potential of our conference, if they are trying to block it.

The so-called civilized world has come to its end. That’s for sure. The actions not only of our neighbours, but also of Europe and other forces as a whole (we should not flatter ourselves about the United States of America) are the same element of hybrid warfare as the recent closure of the border by Warsaw. Well, what did it lead to? The People’s Republic of China, together with Russia, has found workarounds, as they say. The movement of goods along the Northern Sea Route has increased, and as a result of this, there have been huge losses - not only in Belarus (we earned something on transit), but also in Poland. She earned 65-70% from this transit of Chinese (I’m talking only about Chinese). The rest - the movement of goods in Kazakhstan, Russia and through Belarus - 30-35% - accounted for our countries. Who lost from this? It is clear who. Now they are trying to find a way out of this situation. Unlikely. You know what China is, and you know their approaches in this regard.

This is the XXI century: closed skies, barbed wire, complete rejection of dissent. And this is just the beginning. They are afraid that an alternative point of view will be heard here. They are afraid of all of us, of you, of your analytics, of your knowledge of the situation, of being able to convey it to people, of your voice. And you, in spite of everything, I am grateful to you for this, came to Minsk. We are always glad to see you in Minsk.

Every year the conference is becoming more and more in demand, and has already taken its place in the calendar of international events. Today, representatives of 48 countries are participating, last year there were 38. Why?

Firstly. Where else can fundamental security issues on our common continent be openly and honestly discussed? In Munich? It’s possible. But they want to see and hear only those who have gone through the “ideological sieve”, of which we are reproached.

If they had their will, next year, probably, based on what we saw at the last conference, the Americans would not have been allowed there. Suddenly they will again tell the truth about the “European garden”: about lost values, dependency, hypocrisy, censorship and double standards.

Secondly. In the field of security, unfortunately, there are still a huge number of problems that need to be discussed, and most importantly, to find solutions.

Recently, we have managed to reach solutions (I very much hope long-term ones) to several long-standing conflicts: Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a peace agreement, and the two-year war in Gaza stopped. But this is just the beginning. We hope that it will be a good start.

In the rest of the hot spots, there is no glimmer of hope. At the last conference, I gave an example that there are about 50 armed conflicts of varying intensity in the world. The maximum number since the end of World War II! Well, it is not surprising that Trump allegedly prevented six or seven conflicts and wars. 50 is coming! Not so much (stopped by Donald Trump - Ed.).

The bitterness, the number of victims, refugees, and economic losses are growing. A separate challenge is the supposedly spontaneous revolutions of Generation Z (remember Bangladesh, Nepal, Madagascar?).

And the main reason for the lack of progress in global de-escalation is the consistent disregard for the principle of indivisible security.

As a result, international relations today have to be characterized not in terms of trust and cooperation, but in terms of kilometers of new barriers and megatons of lethal weapons. Behind such dangerous mathematics - the fate of not individual people, but the fate of all mankind as a whole!

Ignoring the simple truth that the security of one state cannot be built at the expense of another is a tragic mistake, if not fatal. The dramatic events in Ukraine and the Middle East are direct confirmation of this.

Western politicians are still confident that they can force everyone to follow their interests. And those who do not bend are isolated. But they do not want to understand and accept today’s reality.

Their policy of illegal sanctions and new dividing lines—be it ideological barriers, the closure of the border, the sky—is a direct road to self-isolation from the world we seek. A world that has taken a step forward, in which the understanding of the need for conflict-free coexistence, tolerance and respect for differences comes to the fore. In a word, a world in which the Global Majority has realized that it is a full-fledged and full-fledged participant. I am sure that this process will continue.

But the countries in the Eurasian space have everything to contribute to each other’s development. This is a huge market, rich resources, high technology and invaluable human potential! We need to look for solutions to problematic moments. Openly, with a focus on results, but taking into account our interests.

Let’s be honest, since we are here. Here we say: the global majority, the Eurasian continent—we can do a lot, we can do a lot, we can do a lot. This is true. But the biggest problem is that we are not only doing nothing in this direction; we are moving very weakly in this direction. We all understand that we can’t walk with our knees bent all the time and bend to one country or one person. We understand this very well.

By imposing sanctions today... Okay, sanctions. How many of these sanctions have already been imposed recently. But we have already reached the point of stealing, which is what we have always been pushed to. Take the gold and foreign exchange reserves of Russia, Belarus, maybe someone else. But they (Western countries. - Ed.) have always been in favor of us storing our gold and foreign exchange reserves where? If we have gold and foreign exchange reserves at home, it is not gold and foreign exchange reserves. It is necessary to take it somewhere to first-class banks, to reputable states. Took. So what? They have already reached the point that they began to take this money as their own without a twinge of conscience and direct it where they see fit.

There is still a small game going on: ah, Belgium wants something or does not want something, the United States of America... “What if we take these reserves (read: Russian) - international law will crumble.” God be with you, it has long since crumbled. It’s just a game going on. They are trying to stupefy us (we are impossible, we are enlightened people) and people in the world. This issue has long been resolved. Banditry and theft.

I say this because we need to react to this somehow. I spoke about this, I think, at a large SCO conference in China and other countries. We need to react to this. If the Americans do not want us to use their dollar (and they live well on it), well, then we need to move towards creating an alternative currency.

If we see that today they are fighting all together (someone is also playing there and so on), but their goal is clear (those who have studied history understand this), that sooner or later they will still come to the policy that they have always pursued.

I am very afraid that the position of the Americans towards Russia on the Ukrainian conflict is also a play being played. The latest data on this is more and more so. I would not like to. I would like us to end this war as we should. And there can be no game here. Because, as the same Trump says, many people are dying. But this is talk.

We all understand that these sanctions may be against other countries today. If India does not listen and will continue to buy oil in the wrong place - they can impose sanctions against it. More than one and a half billion people! Everyone understands that tomorrow they can put pressure by military means (look at Venezuela). Everyone understands that we can come to this. Well, let’s unite, let’s create some kind of alternative, starting from calculations and ending with a certain demonstration of our capabilities. And they are.

There are such opportunities, but we do not do it. We are all waiting for them to deal with us one by one. Therefore, nodding to the West, we must conclude that we are not always good in this regard, and we do not do what needs to be done today. And if we don’t do it today, tomorrow it will be too late. Perhaps it’s too late.

Dear participants of the conference!

We are very keen to be optimistic about the future of European and, more broadly, Eurasian security. But the actual processes and phenomena that we observe do not yet provide serious grounds for this. Rather.

We have repeatedly warned that the common space of trust cannot be shared with impunity. Now everyone has to reap the benefits of such a short-sighted policy. Interstate bridges that have been created for decades are collapsing. Markets that used to feed entire regions are disappearing. Interpersonal ties that seemed stronger than the disagreements of politicians are being broken.

And when states lose the reliable contractual foundations of security and confidence-building measures do not work, the role of instruments, including nuclear deterrence, increases. After all, it is impossible to ensure your security if its legal and political guarantees are trampled underfoot, if neighboring countries seek to build up their military potential so that it is many times greater than your own. And they do not hesitate in aggressive rhetoric.

The question is: why? I have only one answer: unfortunately, so that society gets more and more used to the idea of war.

Recently, we and Russia have been reproached that, here, “tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow...” Well, if we don’t chop off Poland, and maybe the Baltic States, or maybe all together... Well, at least, we will break through the Suwalki Corridor, as they often say. I hear this as long as I have been working as President. I work for a long time and I hear it all. Complete nonsense. We would like to deal with the problems, frankly speaking, that we have. We are not aimed anywhere, we do not need any Europe, Paris and London. Even Lithuania and Poland, even Vilnius and Warsaw. We don’t need them. We do not need this escalation.

Then why do Poles spend up to 5% of GDP on weapons? And even Lithuania (we see what internal processes are taking place there) - they increase the already meager budget, tear it away for armament. What for? The first question.

The second question is: why all this rhetoric? Probably, they are preparing for this themselves. Therefore, I tell you frankly and honestly. I have said this to the President of Russia and other leaders of friendly states.

We are preparing for war every day so that it does not happen. At the same time, if Poland and the Baltic states want to cooperate with us—humanely... Not because three balloons flew in or drones (as it turned out, Ukrainian), about which we warned the Poles. We could not destroy them all—there was little time, and it is always difficult. We informed them. They hit their homes with their missile. At first, they blamed us and Russia, and then (thanks to the Americans) they said that no, this is apparently not a Russian missile. We found that it was not Russian.

This is how the escalation goes. And the question always arises: why are you doing this, why are you escalating? I have answered this question.

The Treaty on Security Assurances signed last year within the framework of the Union State provides for the use of any types of weapons, including nuclear weapons. For protection! I would like to emphasise once again that this step is purely defensive in nature and has been taken in strict compliance with international law and the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Another issue that excites some rabid politicians is the deployment of the Oreshnik medium-range missile system in Belarus. No aggressiveness! No!

To prove it. Let’s recall history. 1987: The USSR and the United States, after long negotiations, signed the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles. This document became the most important element of the system to prevent the mutual destruction of the opposing blocs at that time. However, in 2019, the United States withdrew from it. A tragic step back was taken.

Six years ago, speaking in this hall at an international conference, I proposed the drafting of a multilateral political declaration on the non-deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in Europe and making it open to accession by all interested States. Unfortunately, they simply did not want to hear the proposal of Belarus. And it is clear why. Also, maybe because “well, what is Belarus...” This is not China, not India, not the right resources, probably not the right value. We still think in these categories.

A number of European countries have already announced their intention to deploy medium-range missile systems. Why reproach us? And this is one of the most dangerous types of weapons! Flight time: minutes. In case of a mistake or provocation, there will simply be no time to figure it out.

So, the deployment of these weapons in Belarus is nothing more than a response to the escalation of the situation in the region and modern threats. Please: let’s move away from this, and talk about “Hazel” will stop. But they don’t want to. We do not threaten anyone, we only ensure, as I said, our security. Moreover, we are always open to constructive dialogue and mutual steps to reduce tensions. If our partners in the West are ready for this, I am convinced that neither we nor Russia will remain in debt.

But so far, it seems that Europe does not need peace. Politicians have forgotten the horrors of World War II. They believed that the build-up of military potential would protect them. No, no and again no! This is a road to nowhere, another step on the ladder of escalation.

Despite all our appeals, there is no dialogue with European countries on security, arms control and confidence-building measures. The example of the Open Skies Treaty is eloquent. They put forward far-fetched claims to us about non-compliance with the document, but at the same time they completely refuse any cooperation.

Okay, they abandoned the Protestant ethic for the sake of LGBT people, but where is the notorious Western rationality? Do they really not understand that arms control and confidence-building measures are incomparably more profitable and cheaper than the arms race? And the historical choice is simple - détente or escalation. Therefore, let’s immediately choose détente. The sooner we do this, the better it will be for us and for future generations.

In addition, the West, in the familiar logic of double standards, is trying to artificially accuse Belarus of using migration as a weapon. I clearly and unequivocally declare: we are not and are not going to engage in the use of migration processes in any form.

And let’s call a spade a spade. Migration is primarily a consequence of crises, a consequence of destroyed economies, broken social ties and destroyed state institutions in Africa, the Middle East, and a number of other countries as a result of the irresponsible policy of the same collective West.

When you destabilize and bomb other countries, siphon off their resources, and jeopardize their future, what do you expect? That people will be left on the ruins of their homes? No, they will go to a place where, as they hope, there is at least relative safety for them and their children. And tell these unfortunates that they have no right to do so.

I want to ask a question: tell me at least one reason why Belarus should protect the European Union, Europe from migrants. Well, why?

First, in the face of comprehensive sanctions pressure, we have neither extra resources nor moral obligations to solve the problems of those who imposed these sanctions. Listen, we are being strangled with sanctions and told: “Protect us!”

But we were honest. As soon as they imposed sanctions and broke off relations with us on migration issues, I honestly and frankly told them: “That’s it, guys, we will not catch anyone here and we will not protect them.” No, we will not help anyone: people will find their way on their own to where they were called.

Secondly, the entire infrastructure, all cross-border cooperation projects were unilaterally curtailed by our western neighbors.

Thirdly, in the West, they (migrants. - Ed.) were invited there. Do you remember the statement of the second or third economy in the world? Angela Merkel (ex-chancellor of Germany. - Ed.): “Come, there is no one to work!”

Well, if they come to you (migrants also come to us), you create equal conditions for them with your people. You need to see people in them. That’s what we do. Those who come to us—it doesn’t matter if they moved from our native Russia (they are not even migrants), from Kazakhstan (also our people), from Armenia, other countries, or from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and further—we create all the conditions for them, as in Belarus. Free education at the expense of the budget--your children study together with ours in the same school and for free. At the expense of the budget, health care in Belarus. And you are the same. Have you ever heard that migrants have committed some crimes in our country? They appreciate the attitude that is developing in Belarus towards them.

Who prevents rich Europe (as they said, garden or what) from doing this? You just need to do it. And then they will work on your “Volkswagen” or “Mercedes”, assemble and build cars, and there may be no problems. But they invited and wanted to make slaves out of them. Well, we get it!

How can we take seriously the demands of the European Union to us (as they say, “solve the problem with migrants”) when Brussels and Poland and the Baltic states have defiantly torn up all previously reached agreements and refuse to maintain simple communication even on current issues?

Well, somehow we and the Poles not only agreed, but also, probably, the mood in Poland—the Polish people are not bad--forced the authorities to pay attention to migration and try to figure it out. Listen, bandit groups have been created all the way to Germany, which suck these migrants out (and are happy about it) from Belarus and send them there, to Germany. That’s the problem! The Germans are silent. It is clear why they are silent. But when they meet with German officials, when we start talking about migration and Poland, they turn a blind eye. They know what’s going on.

The logic is simple: if you destroy bridges, do not demand that we build crossings. We will not protect you with a noose around our neck. Sanctions are a noose around the neck of the Belarusian people, and you demand that we protect you. This will not happen!

(Applause.)

Dear participants of the conference!

I am convinced that security cannot be built on threats and ultimatums. It’s just a dead end. Without trust, cooperation, and justice, any security system will remain an extremely fragile construct.

Why is this topic so important for Belarus? The answer is obvious. We are not just observers, but direct participants in geopolitical processes in the very center of Europe.

And we are not naïve. We understand that attempts to create overwhelming military superiority on our borders (which I spoke about), undermine our economy and constantly provoke social upheavals are ways to subordinate Minsk to someone else’s will. We will answer as best we can. We have our own capabilities. We have support in the face of fraternal Russia. We have the support of the Global Majority countries.

But we are not looking for confrontation on principle. Belarus’ repeated calls for the restoration of dialogue are an attempt to return common sense to international relations, in which they are trying to replace it with force.

Only the rejection of confrontation can save Eurasia. The value of our continent lies in its interconnectedness. Therefore, it cannot be endlessly and with impunity divided into warring camps.

I am sure that the idea of peaceful joint development is the very strategic guideline, the goal that we must strive for. It is on these principles that such powerful structures as the SCO, BRICS, EAEU and the CIS are built.

I have already spoken about the unifying initiatives of Russia and China, about the new, sober view of the Americans (God grant that this is so, and not a performance). This does not mean that I am trying to artificially exclude Europe from this process. It’s impossible!

In the emerging multipolar world order, the European Union must occupy a crucial place. A strong European Union. We are convinced of this, and we have repeatedly called for this. This is one of the pillars, the foundations of our system--the planetary system on which the world rests.

But whether the European Union will be able to take such a place is still a question. Today, the European Union is clearly in crisis. The reasons are clear. At first, it took decades to build a system of internal regulation of everything and everything. Built. Business began to run away.

Then they abandoned normal interaction with neighbors in the East, with Russia above all. Fences have been erected on the border. Soon they will be completely mined. And how much energy is there now, for example, in the European Union? Are there any funds left to stay at the forefront of innovation?

But I am afraid that Brussels and a number of capitals have chosen not to solve the problem on the merits, but to cover up a future war. Do they really expect that the transition of the economy to a war footing will guarantee growth?

For a couple of years, some floundering at the same level, perhaps, will provide. Fat has been accumulated since colonial times. But then you will have to deal with the catastrophic consequences.

What did you get? Euroscepticism is growing. Sparks in domestic politics. Contradictions between individual EU states are intensifying. Bombs are being planted under the future of the whole of Greater Europe, and perhaps of Eurasia as a whole.

I say openly and directly: if they are strategically aimed at normal coexistence and you do not try to remake us, and we will not be you.

We have our own mentality, our own culture, our own historical stage in the development of society. We do not accept ideological, like any other, aggression. And you have created tense external conditions for us. They are also conducting subversive activities. They bought a dozen or two Russian and Russian fugitives with their guts and paint them the image of almost the legitimate authorities in Belarus and Russia. And then they shout: “Dictatorship! Putin, Lukashenka are co-aggressors.” Survive.

Now it seems that Europe is not yet ready for a realistic conversation with Minsk. They do not see the negotiating positions that a number of other countries have, such as natural resources. But we have common sense, endurance and also the resource of a strategic position and the ability to be a bridge, as it has always been, between the West and the East. I want to proceed from the conviction that at least peaceful coexistence lies in the interests of Europeans. If this is not so, if you do not want it, then we will transfer the discussion to the plane of completely different arguments.

We do not consider ourselves to be guilty of the deterioration of relations with the West and its individual countries. But we stretch out our hand. This is not the hand of the one who asks. It is the hand of a dignified partner who offers to work together sincerely for peace for our children and grandchildren.

Dear participants of the conference!

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. “Helsinki”, Final Act, 50. The topic of reforming key international institutions has been discussed for decades, and the problems are not being solved.

Belarus’ commitment to peace is not empty rhetoric, but an objective necessity. And not only we, but the entire Eurasian continent is committed to this. Except for the West.

What do we offer?

First. With regard to food and medicine, a ban on the imposition of any sanctions, including secondary ones, is needed. Because this is associated with huge losses, the death of people.

The result of brandishing this club is visible to everyone: the economic crisis, the aggravation of social contradictions, the provocation of internal and international conflicts.

Second. Protection of critical international infrastructure: gas and oil pipelines, Internet cables, nuclear power plants.

The prohibition of actions against these objects should be unequivocal. And all countries of the world are interested in this, even those that today interpret the undermining of the gas pipeline as a feat. In any situation, it is necessary to exchange data, ensure its physical integrity and uninterrupted operation.

Third. Overcoming the migration crisis. It must dealt with by resolving what the West has done in the countries of origin.

As for the consequences. We are ready to work in the format that has long ensured control over the situation for both sides.

It is necessary to agree, for example, within the framework of a global deal. President Trump’s all-for-all approach [which seems to be just more theatre] can be discussed with the United States and Europe like any other country.

It is obvious that there is a need for a unified system for checking migrants, strengthening the fight against criminal groups of human traffickers, and speeding up the procedures for deporting violators.

Fourth. Artificial intelligence. A growing problem. An uncontrollable race in this area turns it from a useful resource into a weapon. In the future - mass destruction.

We proposed to neighboring countries to create a belt of digital good-neighbourliness. It is time to unite all of Eurasia with this belt and take into account the principles of digital sovereignty and neutrality in our future Charter of Multipolarity and Diversity in the current century.

Dear friends!

We need dialogue. You can’t look at each other through the sight of a machine gun. Under no circumstances. You always have to talk. When they don’t talk, then the war is closer. We need this dialogue.

We need to stop the arms race. We all say, “No, no, we’re not going to get caught up in it.” Yes, we have long been drawn into this arms race. And, seeing what the world is like today, states will spend their last money in order to ensure their security. And if they cannot fight with a potential aggressor, like Belarus, (they will try. - Ed.) to inflict unacceptable damage on this enemy.

Once again, dear friends, I thank you for making it to the capital of Belarus in spite of everything.

I am sure that today we will hear many sensible ideas that we need so much today.

But even more necessary for us is action in connection with the ideas that you have been expressing for a long time. It is simply impossible to allow verbiage and the transformation of our conversations into nothing. After that, there should be actions. Today is such a period that we must be focused on this.

Thank you once again, dear friends, for inviting me. I wish you all productive work. [My Emphasis]