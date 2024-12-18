The terrorist hit on Lt. General Igor Kirillov is far more important than most news items will report, if they report it at all. He was the head of the Directorate of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, an outstanding investigator and team leader. His team unearthed massive amounts of evidence tying the US/UK Big Pharma network to bioweapon lab experimentation and connected it with Covid-19’s formulation. Yes, he was a big enemy of the Pharma network and its allies in CIA and MI6. We’ll first read what Maria had to say about the murder in today’s weekly briefing and then more information will be provided:

On December 17, early in the morning, a monstrous tragedy took place in Moscow – a terrorist attack that killed two Russian servicemen. The head of the Directorate of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Anatolyevich Kirillov, was killed. This is our colleague, comrade and friend. His assistant was also killed. The Investigative Committee of Russia has begun investigating a criminal case on the grounds of crimes under Articles 105, 205 and 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("Murder", "Terrorist act", "Illegal trafficking in weapons, ammunition"). We express our most sincere condolences to the family and friends, colleagues of Igor Anatolyevich. We understand that we also sympathize with ourselves, because this is our comrade. He was the greatest specialist in his field. For all of us, this is an irreparable loss. Igor Anatolyevich was a combat officer, selflessly devoted to his duty and oath. A brilliant professional, incredibly erudite, thoroughly versed in all the nuances of his service, a reliable, decent and responsible person. For many years, he has systematically and reasonably exposed the criminal activities of the Anglo-Saxons and NATO in general in the area in which they have made the world an arena for another manipulation. These are chemical weapons, biological safety. Igor Kirillov became a whistleblower of US biological laboratories in Ukraine, in which biological agents were created that selectively affect representatives of certain ethnic groups, including the Slavs. He revealed the facts of the use of chemical weapons by the Kiev regime at the front and the manufacture of a "dirty bomb", the preparation of provocations using biological agents. His activities to expose these Anglo-Saxon manipulations began much earlier. Do you remember when Western propaganda in 2018 tried to blame Russia for a chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma? It was Igor Kirillov who pointed out dozens of absurd inconsistencies in this absolutely fabricated case. "Reporters" standing at the crater from the alleged explosion of chemical weapons in the same gauze bandage. Do you remember how he spoke about it? "Rescuers" from the pseudo-humanitarian organization "White Helmets" poured water on the victims, which did not wash away the chemical in any way. Do you remember the eyewitnesses who were surprised to recognize themselves in those "horrific shots" that were staged by the Anglo-Saxons? I.A. Kirillov gave all this a convincing argument consisting of facts. He served fearlessly, defended his homeland. He did not hide behind his backs. It has become a real "bone in the throat" for assorted Russophobes in the West. It is indicative that the SBU opened a criminal case against Igor Anatolyevich without evidence on an absolutely fictitious pretext - allegedly in connection with the use of chemical weapons against soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Apparently, there were multi-format preparations for a terrorist attack under the guise of "legality". What? It has not been in Ukraine for a long time. There, the laws of law were stolen and destroyed by the West long ago. Everyone understands perfectly well that the alleged murderers (we saw that the Kiev regime has once again claimed responsibility for this terrorist attack) are the Sixes, the frenzied Kiev regime – all this is controlled by the Anglo-Saxons. They are the main "beneficiaries" of the Kiev-regime terrorism. The West applauds those who crack down on people who are trying with all their might to slow down the fall of the world into a new post-truth reality. This is a "quasi-reality". If the truth is destroyed, then reality is distorted. In the same way, during the terrorist attack, D.A. Dugina and V. Tatarsky were killed (with their own details and nuances of this crime). Z. Prilepin miraculously survived. Other journalists and public figures were also killed. The West was silent, did not say a word or came up with streamlined phrases, as in the case of Igor Kirillov, hiding behind the fact that he was allegedly a legitimate "target." But we know what their real goal is (former US President George W. Bush let this slip) – to kill as many Russians as possible. True, they also kill Ukrainians, not sparingly. We are well aware of what this terrorist attack was aimed at. We understand its deep goals and causes. We hear Westerners at international organisations and in the open space talking about the need to "revive" the topic of chemical weapons and crimes involving their use in Syria. We understand that it was Igor Kirillov who prevented them from engaging in "forgery" all these years. We will not leave it like this. The Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN in New York will certainly raise the issue of the terrorist attack during the meeting of the Security Council on the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, which we requested for December 20. We are confident that all the organisers and perpetrators of the murder of Igor Kirillov will be found and punished, no matter who they are and wherever they are. And we respond to all the curators of the Kiev regime, Russophobes of all stripes with the whole country and the people - you will not intimidate them. We stand up for the truth. And what Igor Kirillov said is really true. [My Emphasis]

The two patsies have already been identified and how they were hired by Ukraine has also been determined. For more info on this event, please watch the first fifteen minutes of today’s chat between Pepe Escobar and Nima, which provides the deeper connections and the primary motive. Not watching it would be an admission this issue is of no interest and to read further a waste of your time.

After musing about the possibility that Covid-19 was a Bioweapon during 2020, I formerly reported about the Bioweapon issue at my VK by translating the "Text of Bioweapon Lab Report Given to OSCE May 19 by Alexander Lukashevich" that was a product of General Kirillov’s work. Here’s my intro to Lukashevich’s report:

Russia's Ministry of Defense has released much information on the illegal activities of the Outlaw US Empire's experimentation and use of bioweapons within Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made similar presentations before the UNSC. Until now, I refrained from writing anything on the topic because so many events are piling atop each other, and my aim is to inform not inundate. This presentation by Lukashevich is terse, concise and damning. The Outlaw US Empire has not only experimented illegally with and produced illegal toxins, it's actually deployed them against civilians within the Donbass Republics--all of which constitute major Crimes Against Humanity. These discoveries raise other very troubling questions about the many different outbreaks of a variety of pathogens since the 1990s, including the Covid-19 Pandemic. And the world must be informed!!!

At the time a fellow commentator at the Moon of Alabama blog who went by PeterAU1, aka Peter Watson, started to compile all the available information on the bioweapons issue and Covid-19, which given what we knew by the onset of 2022 seemed very likely to be a bioweapon. He was very aware of being censored by Australian or other agents and didn’t want his work to be for naught, so I suggested he initiate a VK page that could become his repository that would be safe from western tampering. And work Peter did. Many people inn the past have had problems accessing VK, so I’ll provide this excellent time-line made public by Maria Zakharova which Peter entitled, “Maria Zakharova vs BioBiden”:

Statement by Maria Zakharova, Russian MFA Spokeswoman

(March 12, 2022) Ukraine’s biolabs were funded by the Pentagon to develop biological weapons. These labs in Ukraine were subordinate to the Health Ministry. In the summer of 2016, Barack Obama’s Democrat administration sent US national Ulyana Suprun (born and raised in the US) to Ukraine, where she became Health Minister of Ukraine. Ulyana Suprun’s father, George Harry Jurkiw, is a retired vice-president of North American Controls Inc, a defence industry corporation. Ulyana Suprun’s grandfather, Ivan Jurkiw, was a corporal in the independent army of Ukraine in 1919. There are reports that in WWII he was a member of Bandera units and took part in combat and sabotage missions against Soviet troops in the Carpathian Mountains. Ulyana Suprun’s husband, Marco Suprun, is a Canadian propagandist and producer. He is notorious for his contacts with ultra-right activists in Ukraine. This is just one instance that illustrates how demilitarisation is connected with denazification. BIOBIDEN

Comment by Maria Zakharova, Russian MFA Spokeswoman

March 27, 2022 We can get a rough idea of the US political elites’ involvement in the military biological activity in Ukraine if we rely on open sources as well as leaked documents. Below is an attempt to reconstruct the chronology of this involvement, though not a comprehensive one. There are many gaps in this truly diabolical plan that are still to be filled. 1991 – the US launches the Nunn-Lugar programme for the former Soviet countries to control/eliminate Soviet weapons of mass destruction including bioweapons. The Pentagon's Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) was named as the programme’s main executor. 1993 – the Ukraine-US Agreement on the Prevention of Proliferation of WMD is signed. 2005 – an additional protocol is signed to the agreement between the Ukrainian Health Ministry and the DTRA on the prevention of the proliferation of technologies, pathogens and know-how that can be used to develop bioweapons. This is the start of the transfer of the Ukrainian military biological potential into US specialists' hands. 2000s – large US military-industrial companies are engaged in military biological activity in Ukraine. 2005-2014 – Black & Veatch Special Projects, a DTRA contractor, builds and upgrades 8 biolabs in Ukraine instead of eliminating military biological infrastructure, as was originally claimed. One of the facilities, a biolab in Odessa, has been financed since 2011 for the study of “pathogens that can be used in bioterrorism attacks.” 2007 – US DoD employee Nathan Wolfe founded Global Viral Forecasting Institute (subsequently - Global Viral), a biomedical company. The mission stated in the charter is non-commercial study of transborder infections, including in China. 2009 – Rosemont Seneca Partners is established by former US Secretary of State John Kerry’ stepson Christopher Heinz and incumbent US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. 2014 – anti-constitutional coup d’etat in Ukraine. 2014 – Hunter Biden joins the Board of Directors of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company. 2014 – Metabiota, a private commercial organisation specialising in the study of pandemic risks is detached from Global Viral. Neil Callahan and John DeLoche, employees of Hunter Biden’s company Rosemont Seneca Partners are appointed to the board of Metabiota. Global Viral and Metabiota begin to get funding from the US Department of Defence. 2014 - Metabiota shows interest in Ukraine and invites Hunter Biden to "assert Ukraine's cultural & economic independence from Russia". 2014 - Metabiota and Burisma Holdings begin cooperation on an unnamed "science project in Ukraine". 2014 - Metabiota, Global Viral and Black & Veatch Special Projects begin full-fledged cooperation within the US DoD programmes. 2014-2016 - Implementation of Metabiota and US DoD contracts, including a $300,000 project in Ukraine. 2016 – US citizen Ulana Nadia Suprun, a descendant of Ukrainian Nazis, is appointed Acting Health Minister of Ukraine. The US DoD and Ukraine’s Health Ministry cooperation programme is greatly expanded. 2016 – an outbreak of swine flu among Ukrainian Defence Ministry personnel guarding a biolab in Kharkov, Ukraine; 20 dead. The incident is hushed up. 2016 – former US Assistant Secretary for Defence Andrew Weber is appointed head of Metabiota’s global partnerships department. 2016 – EcoHealth Alliance, a Global Viral founder Nathan Wolfe’s structure, is engaged in the study of bat-transmitted coronaviruses at the research centre in a Wuhan laboratory, China. 2016 – the DTRA and Ukraine’s Health Ministry extend the contract after getting approval from the Ukrainian Defence Ministry. 2019 – the COVID-19 mutated bat coronavirus pandemic begins with an outbreak in Wuhan. February 24, 2022 – launch of the Russian Army’s special operation in Ukraine. February 24-25, 2022 – rapid elimination of strains in biolabs in Ukraine. March 8, 2022 – US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland openly acknowledges the existence of cooperation between the US and Ukraine in pathogens.

Exploring the work that Peter archived is revelatory and fascinating, yet time consuming. But that’s generally what archives are. Here in the Gym’s archive is my report, “Briefing by Chief of Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov on U.S. military-biological activity” of 6 September 2023. Within the report’s beginning are these two important paragraphs:

The policy developed by the U.S. administration is based on the U.S. National Defence Strategy, the National Biosecurity Strategy, and the Biological Threats and Pandemic Preparedness Plan. Although its stated purpose is to: '...deter the use of biological weapons and respond to natural outbreaks...', the document creates a legal basis for further U.S. biological-military expansion and research outside of national territory.

The series of informational slides within the report can be magnified for easier reading. Here’s another critical segment from that report:

I would like to highlight a few statements by Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr. During an interview with the American TV presenter Tucker Carlson, Kennedy spoke at length about the events of 11 September 2001 and the subsequent signing of the so-called Patriot Act, which, according to the American politician, '...resumed the arms race, but with the use of biological weapons, ... and the Pentagon began to invest huge sums of money in their development ...'. The U.S. presidential candidate elaborated on the legal implications of the Patriot Act, in particular that since 2001, any official who violates the law on the use of biological weapons cannot be held criminally liable, although U.S. federal law provides for capital punishment for this offence. This provision was used as a loophole in international treaties that were ratified by the U.S. Congress. I would like to recall that it was in 2001 that the United States blocked work on a legally binding protocol to the BTWC, thereby completely eliminating the possibility of international control of its military-biological research. The statements by an American politician about the functioning of biological facilities controlled by the Pentagon on Ukrainian territory deserve special attention. '...We have biolaboratories in Ukraine because we are developing biological weapons and these biological weapons use various kinds of new synthetically bred strains, as well as CRISPR technologies and genetic engineering techniques that were not available to previous generations....'. Such statements are confirmation of illegal military-biological activities by the United States and require a legal assessment followed by an independent investigation. [My Emphasis]

Sputnik International has published an excellent article about General Kirillov and his work. Unfortunately, the regular series of briefings he chaired seem to have ceased at the end of 2023, and I’m barred from connecting to Russia’s Ministry of Defence, so I cannot discovery any for the current year. The General’s office issued a report in January 2024 that warned:

Washington’s goals in the military-biological domain are multifold, ranging from the creation and manipulation of the causative agents of “particularly dangerous infections in regions of the world that are strategically important for the United States,” to efforts to achieve global “superiority” in biomanufacturing, biological monitoring, and the expansion of potentially unethical and illegal military biological research outside US jurisdictions.

As I hypothesized in my article about the deliberate degrading of the Outlaw US Empire’s nuclear weapons, it seems ever clearer the mass elimination of the Empire’s enemies via bioweapons is being favored over the inability of winning a nuclear war, which gives us a scenario similar to that portrayed in The Ogema Man, 12 Monkeys or other similar films and books. This is a very serious situation that isn’t getting the global attention it demands. As Escobar noted, the general’s work is outliving him. The information RFKjr provides shows this sort of thinking by the Outlaw US Empire has continued since WW2 and the use of bioweapons on North Koreans during the Korean attempt to win independence from the fascists controlling them. Of all the info that’s available, I’ve barely scratched the surface as peter’s archive proves. His health issues caused him to curtail his work. There’re many Aussies reading the Gym. If any of you come across information on Peter Watson’s condition, I’d very much like to know.

