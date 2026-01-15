karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

WTFUD
3h

We're not sure if Trump's/America's illegal actions over Venezuela have had any material impact on Russia and/or China's investment in the country, but I doubt it.

As to why Russia hasn't destroyed US/STARLINK satellites, those which provide direct targeting of assets on Russian soil, only FUCK knows! Has Putin not asked Xi to extradite Musk to Russia? At least a hypersonic missile into a Tesla/Rocket factory (anywhere) with an hour's warning to vacate.

I don't think we're too far away from a demonstration of Russia and/or Iran's answer to any further US belligerence.

Be nice if Greenland became America's new staging post for a proxy war v The Coalition of the Unhinged. Maybe confiscate Norway's Hydrocarbons (the only decent European asset) while they're at it. JP Morgan & Goldman, McKinsey, Vanguard, Blackrock, Blackstone have ordered a sharpening of all office pencils in a freeforall fire-sale frenzy.

Crush Limbraw
6h

Karl - this is a rinse and repeat:

"Outlaw US Empire Neocons"?? Who dey?

Translation: Dey is MIGA! As in USRAEL!

BTW - Is anyone else getting tired of 'Hitler is Satan' narrative yet? I get it when it's CNN, but a supposedly edifying source like this?

You know what's worse than IGNORANCE?

BINARY THINKING - at the eighth grade level history class no less!

Hitler - https://crushlimbraw.blogspot.com/search?q=Hitler&updated-max=2020-09-07T10:46:00-07:00&max-results=20&by-date=true&m=1 - a list of headnotes to articles by various authors.....read for days.

