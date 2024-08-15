Sucevita Monastery, Moldova

For the moment, it appears the weekly briefings are suspended, although no notice or explanation’s been given; they just haven’t happened. Instead, a series of updates on Ukraine and other topics have been published. The Moldova situation IMO is the most serious aside from Ukraine in Russia’s near abroad, and Russian MFA has stated several times it’s following the Ukraine track. I was rather surprised to read at RT a pundit’s op/ed that the Baltics are where the next trouble spot will arise; it’s so poor I won’t link to it. I do want to plug Pepe Escobar’s latest at The Cradle, although it deals with the Palestinian/Iranian theatre of conflict, “How a BRICS trio is staring down Israel.” There’s also this snippet of a unique performance at the North Pole that’s a 24-second interlude of peace. Now for Maria’s update:

The current leadership of Moldova, hiding behind slogans about "European integration" and Russophobic rhetoric, in fact continues to implement the Ukrainian scenario, which is disastrous for the country and its people.

On August 1, Moldovan Foreign Minister Moldovan Popșoi said that Russia allegedly feels "great envy" of Moldova and its "successes in strengthening democratic institutions." In reality, thanks to the efforts of pro-Western leaders, the Republic has turned into a totalitarian state with a degrading economy, and at the same time into one of the poorest in Europe. How can one not envy such outstanding "successes"? The hypocrisy of such statements is also noted in Moldova itself, where, as the presidential elections and the "European referendum" approach, the actions of the authorities are increasingly compared to the agony of the regime.

In Moldova, repression against the opposition and all those who disagree with the actions of the leadership is being tightened.

So, on August 1, the country's authorities blocked the bank accounts of a number of opposition politicians and public figures under the pretext of their inclusion in the EU sanctions lists, allegedly "for actions destabilizing the situation in Moldova." Opposition parties are denied registration to participate in the elections. Through fabricated criminal cases, the freedom of movement of opposition representatives is restricted by the hands of biased judges. There was information that the ruling Action and Solidarity party is studying the possibility of developing a law against Moldovan politicians visiting Russia. Thus, they allegedly "encroach on the security of the Republic of Moldova." In this Jesuit way, Chisinau is trying to nullify any cooperation with our country.

The total cleansing of the information space of the Republic continues.

On August 7, the Council for the Promotion of Investment Projects of National Importance suspended the licenses of two Moldovan TV channels, Mega TV and Familia TV, and on August 9, two Gagauz TV channels, Ilk Halk Televizionu and Oguzsatlink, were ordered to stop rebroadcasting programs from Russia and Belarus within 10 days, imposing fines totaling almost $15,000. United States. Recall that since the end of 2022, the broadcasting of 17 Moldovan TV channels and radio stations has been suspended or terminated by the decision of the authorities.

On August 15, amendments to the law on the prevention and combating of crime in the field of computer information came into force, expanding the control and punitive powers of law enforcement agencies. From now on, these agencies can block Internet resources under the pretext of combating "criminal content." The Moldovan expert community has no doubt that the authorities will bring any inconvenient information to them under this wording.

The pace of artificial Romanianization of Moldova is not decreasing. New symbols and ideals are being imposed on the population of the country. Currently, in the center of Chisinau, work is underway to erect a monument to the Romanian Queen Maria.

On July 28, on the eve of the Constitution Day of the Republic of Moldova, a holiday dedicated to the celebration of Moldovan sovereignty, a festival with the telling name "My Zaprut Brother" was held in the Singerei district, during which the topic of unification with Romania was openly promoted, and one of the guests was the speaker of the Moldovan parliament.

On August 2, Moldovan Education Minister D. Perciun announced that from September 1, more than 300 teachers from Romania will be involved in the work in Moldovan schools. In this regard, representatives of the Moldovan public drew analogies with the period of Romanian occupation, when the teaching staff sent from Bucharest pursued a policy of destroying the national identity of the Moldovan people.

Realizing the failed nature of the European integration adventure, the Moldovan authorities are making convulsive attempts to keep this project afloat by any means. All forces and means are used. In order to promote the "European referendum", administrative resources and funding from the state budget are shamelessly used (the press secretary of the Moldovan government, D. Voda, admitted to using the funds of the State Chancellery for these needs). By the way, such campaign events, according to local independent experts, cost Moldovan taxpayers millions of dollars.

Members of Maia Sandu's team do not disdain methods of overt blackmail. For example, on July 31, Moldovan Minister of Agriculture V. Bolea set a condition for Moldovan farmers: the allocation of subsidies will be possible only if they "massively" vote in favor of European integration at the referendum on October 20.

Against this background, is it any wonder that the anti-rating of Maia Sandu, who personifies the arbitrariness being committed in the country, is growing rapidly and already exceeds 60%?

There is also no public confidence in the Central Election Commission of Moldova, which has lost its independence. According to opinion polls, 78% of respondents are convinced that there will be falsifications in the upcoming elections and referendum.

Thus, instead of solving urgent socio-economic problems, the Moldovan authorities are focused on the fight against political opponents and use anti-democratic methods and the entirety of the repressive apparatus in it.

And what else is left when, according to polls, almost two-thirds of Moldovans believe that the authorities are leading their country in the wrong direction? [My Emphasis]