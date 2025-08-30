karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

User's avatar
norecovery's avatar
norecovery
15h

Superbly articulated exposition of the current promotion of racist prejudice against Russians in the guise of defending democracy and Western values. I would only criticize the failure of Ms. Zakharova to point out the heinous mass crimes currently being committed by the Israelis and their supporters against the Palestinians and other neighbors, actions by the West which I believe are replete with Nazi methods and consonant with the world's expressed dismay that atrocities of WWII have been forgotten and/or disavowed. Will Russia step up to their moral obligation in this regard?

8 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
15h

I have an article that awaits my translation on how British and Americans helped Hitler get into power. Hopefully I will translate it within the next couple of weeks.

3 replies
