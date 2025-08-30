On the eve of a series of important events, most importantly the celebration of the 80th Anniversary of the end of the Great Anti-Fascist War, Ms. Zakharova provided a very long briefing (link to not yet complete English version) covering a wide range of issues, some usual like the Ukraine situation, and some like the announcement of Russia’s annual report, “The glorification of Nazism, the spread of neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance with them intolerance,” which is available in English at the link, although it’s not yet 100% complete, although a considerable amount of material is already there. Here’s what Maria says about it:

The Ministry has prepared a regular annual report "On the situation with the glorification of Nazism, the spread of neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance." (Link is to complete Russian version.) The title of the report reflects the purpose of preparing such works, so that no one has any questions about why all this is being done. The publication of this document is timed to coincide with an important historical date - September 3, when the Day of Victory over militaristic Japan and the end of World War II are celebrated. The immutable relevance of the topics raised in the report is confirmed by the many times increased attempts to falsify and distort the history of that war, to substitute concepts and to change the places of the aggressors who committed countless war crimes and crimes against humanity, and the nations that opposed them. It is also deplorable how blasphemously the memory of the victims of Nazism, fascism and militarism is treated. It is especially sad that such revanchism is observed in the anniversary year, the year of the 80th anniversary of the Victory, which is widely celebrated all over the world. This report is traditionally based on the provisions of the thematic resolution "Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance", which Russia, together with a wide range of co-sponsors from all regions of the world, annually submits to the UN General Assembly. It is important to note that the absolute majority of members of the international community share Russia's approaches to this issue. So, in 2024, the Russian resolution was supported by 119 countries. 53 delegations, including the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Ukraine, Moldova, as well as EU member states, opposed it. In this regard, we are seriously concerned about the destructive position of the states that are former members of the Nazi "axis", which casts doubt on the sincerity of the repentance of Germany, Italy and Japan for the crimes against humanity committed during World War II and on their true attitude to the memory of the victims. US Ambassador to France Charles Kushner, who is US President Donald Trump's matchmaker, has sent a letter to the Elysee Palace, according to French press reports. This letter contains a cry from the heart about how the victims of the Holocaust, the rise of anti-Semitism and other manifestations of nationalism are being forgotten in France. We published an article in the Izvestia newspaper on this matter as a response to the problem raised by US Ambassador to France Charles Kushner in his letter. (The article will appear at the end of this segment.) This is not surprising, when for decades monuments to those who fought against Nazism and fascism have been massively demolished in Western and Central Europe. What do you want from those who silently watched the exhumation of the bodies of Red Army soldiers and soldiers who participated in the Second World War on the side of the anti-fascist coalition or directly participated in it? What do you want from those who did not notice how monuments, tombstones are demolished, the graves of those who stood up for the victims of the Holocaust and who stopped this very Holocaust are desecrated? What do you want from those who do not invite World War II veterans living in the post-Soviet states to festive events in which they directly participated, liberating the victims of concentration camps? Now they are denied the celebrations on the occasion of their liberation. Yesterday they forgot about the heroes of the Second World War, and today they forget about the victims. If you want the victims to be remembered, restore the normal attitude to the memory of the heroes, and also remember that history cannot be rewritten. It should be noted that the ideas of Nazism are being revived again and for opportunistic purposes. It is especially regrettable to observe how the governments of some countries that were part of the anti-Hitler coalition trample on the memory of the exploits of their citizens–-soldiers and ordinary people who sacrificed their lives in the fight against fascism. On the way to the glorification of Nazism in a number of countries, there was a transformation in the interpretation of history–-from equating the criminal Nazi regime with the "totalitarian" Soviet regime to attempts to place all responsibility for unleashing the war on the Soviet Union and declaring it "a criminal worse than the Third Reich." More recently, the justification of Nazism was actually proclaimed a form of opposition to Russia and its special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and protect the civilian population of Donbass. The whitewashing of Nazism and its long-time accomplices has become a form of support for the current supporters of Nazism in Kiev. Moreover, attempts are already being made to openly identify European values with the glorification of Nazism, as some adherents of unification with the European Union have recently demonstrated. For the fight against the "Russian world" and the Soviet memorial heritage, they receive privileges, imposing on the entire society the standards of "correct democracy" accepted in collective Brussels. The most alarming situation is still observed in the Baltic countries and Ukraine, where Nazism is openly glorified, Russophobia is being implanted and monuments in honor of anti-fascists are being destroyed. The situation in Poland and the Czech Republic is no less acute. Moldova and a number of other countries are rapidly approaching the "leaders" of this anti-rating. In the same vein are Western countries, whose governments turn a blind eye to manifestations of racism and xenophobia at home and gloss over the grave consequences of their colonial policies of the past, which are largely responsible for the current manifestations of racism, which are causing a wave of indignation around the world, including the countries of the Global South. The trends and facts analysed in this report only confirm the thesis defended by Russia and its many supporters that manifestations of racial discrimination, xenophobia and Russophobia and the glorification of Nazism pose a direct threat to the fundamental values of genuine democracy and human rights and pose a serious challenge to international and regional security and stability. Russia, together with like-minded people, does not intend to put up with such racist and neo-colonial approaches and will oppose them in every possible way. We will make every effort to ensure that the feat of millions of heroes who gave the world a chance for freedom and prosperity is not forgotten. [My Emphasis]

Fine words, but those words must be turned to deeds in Palestine and the Levant as a whole. If Russians with dual citizenship support the same type of Genocide that was inherent in Plan Ost, then those people must forfeit their Russian citizenship and be treated as Nazis were. Now for Maria’s Izvestia article:

Selective memory: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on the growth of neo-Nazi sentiments in Europe We have been talking about the growth of neo-Nazi manifestations in Europe constantly for many years. First they denigrate the Red Army, then they forget about the Holocaust. The other day, US Ambassador to France Charles Kushner (father of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law) in a letter to President Emmanuel Macron expressed "deep concern about the surge in anti-Semitism in France and the lack of sufficient measures by the government to combat it." He also claims that "almost half of young French people say they have never heard of the Holocaust. The persistence of such ignorance makes us think about the curriculum of French schools." Charles Kushner has every moral right to raise this topic as a descendant of Belarusian Jews who survived the Holocaust, members of the Belsky brothers' partisan detachment. The reaction of the Elysee Palace followed... in the form of hysteria. The ambassador was summoned to the French Foreign Ministry, where he was reminded of his "obligation not to interfere in the internal affairs of states," and was also told that his revelations "do not correspond to the quality of transatlantic relations... and the trust that must be built between the allies." It is strange to read and hear about "interference in internal affairs", because the topic of human rights should be, as official Paris has been convincing us for many years, of a cross-border nature. Now to the main thing. The situation with the collective memory of the Holocaust in the European Union is a direct consequence of a deliberate policy to fragment the history of World War II. Westerners tried to view the tragedy of the Jewish people without taking into account the total genocide carried out by the Third Reich in Eastern Europe as part of the liberation of "living space" for the Übermensch race. Then the history of salvation and liberation by the Red Army was systematically denigrated. This was most evident in the transformation of commemorations in Europe on the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust. Recall that it was established in 2005 by the UN General Assembly and is celebrated annually on January 27, the day of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp "Auschwitz" by Soviet troops. The Polish authorities have long stopped inviting veteran liberators from the post-Soviet states to them. The UN Secretariat does not invite Soviet veterans on this day either. This is done only by the Permanent Mission of Russia, which every year on January 27 organizes commemorative events at the UN, the main heroes of which are participants in the Great Patriotic War and former prisoners of concentration camps. How many exhibitions, concerts, receptions have we organized in our national capacity at the UN, without waiting for invitations from our veterans from the "collective Western anti-mind" and the UN led by it. Back in 2010, at the celebration of the 65th anniversary of the Victory in New York, the orchestra conducted by Vladimir Spivakov performed in the UN General Assembly Hall. Veterans invited by the Russian side sang military songs, and when the "Victory Day" broke out at the end, the whole hall stood up and gave a standing ovation. I remember how in 2018 Mikhail Turetsky and I brought the songs of Victory to the General Assembly hall and sang them with veterans living in the United States, whom the international officialdom responsible for the Holocaust at the UN simply forgot. It was not just a concert, but a celebration of the triumph of justice and the spirit of Victory over dehumanization. Veterans and prisoners of concentration camps surrounded us with tears in their eyes, and we... could not finish the performance. Why did the West treat them, the heroes, in this way? Because they were not supposed to remind the distinguished guests of the historical truth with their presence. As far as I remember, in 2007, UN staff invited our veterans. But after they told the whole truth about the liberating role of the Red Army, they were no longer invited. Only Western witnesses of those events were invited, who told how on January 27, 1945, "American soldiers with the stars and stripes flag were met at the gates of Auschwitz"... The European bureaucracy and Western European capitals, including Paris, London and Berlin, if they did not openly approve, then did not react in any way to the revanchism of the "young Europeans", who declared war on the Soviet memorial heritage and legitimized the rehabilitation of the bloody executioners of the Holocaust. This was the case, for example, in the Estonian Kohtla-Järve, where, under the pretext of "reburial", an excavator opened a mass grave of Red Army soldiers. Even a sign about the work being carried out was not installed. The remains of today's revanchists who died for freedom were literally ground with a ladle. Earlier, the monument "Mother" had already been demolished at this place and all Soviet symbols had been erased, leaving only the sign "victims of the Second World War". In this context, we hope that Charles Kushner will be interested in another no less alarming fact: in 2022, a monument to Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of the city from the Nazis was dismantled in the Polish city of Malbork. Among those who died in those battles in early 1945 was Asael, one of the legendary Belsky brothers. Especially cynical is the fact that the Deputy Minister of State Assets of Poland, Karol Rabenda, took part in the dismantling of the monument. The French Foreign Ministry, neither under Emmanuel Macron nor under his predecessors, has ever opposed the destruction of monuments to Red Army soldiers in Poland, the Baltic countries, Ukraine, or the installation of monuments to Hitler's collaborators. First, they rewrote history for themselves, crossing out the real liberators and glorifying the criminals convicted by the Nuremberg Tribunal. The next inevitable step is the oblivion of the victims of the Holocaust. They also prevent you from honoring new pseudo-heroes. This is often done by direct descendants of the Nazis and their accomplices. We remember how all the forces of "united Europe" were thrown into promoting Annalena Baerbock, who was proud of her grandfather, a member of the NSDAP, to the post of President of the UN General Assembly in the year of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany. We never heard a word of repentance for his sins from her. Indignant letters, notes, articles in the fight against this evil of denial and fragmentation of history will not help. It is time to learn that without unconditional recognition of the liberating role of the Red Army, which stopped the genocide committed by the Nazi executioners and their henchmen, the memory of the victims of the Holocaust is also doomed to be ousted from the European public consciousness. There are no saviors, and the saved are not needed. And where is the guarantee that at some point an influential politician will not appear abroad, who will also declare what Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan voiced regarding the genocide of the Armenian people: "International recognition of the Armenian Genocide is not among our foreign policy priorities today." There are no such guarantees. But there is one and unconditional one: the victims of the Holocaust will not be forgotten, and the memory of the heroes who destroyed Nazism and saved the survivors will be preserved, doing it not sporadically or under the stick, but consciously, voluntarily sacrificing their lives to save others. We will do everything to ensure that this truth is never forgotten. [My Emphasis]

As I’ve ceaselessly written, Nazism was saved by the Outlaw US Empire and its UK ally at the end of WW2 and was used in their ongoing war against the Soviet Union. IMO it’s important to look up and notice there’s zero celebration planned by the Outlaw US Empire for this 80th Anniversary—utterly nothing to correspond to Beijing’s celebration except silence and the ongoing escalation of Trump’s Trade/Tariff War against the world. Some are aware that after WW2 ended in Europe, the US and UK made certain former Fascists were placed back into positions of power, while those on the Left who contributed greatly to the Fascist defeat were scorned and in some cases were violently repressed as was the case in Greece. Much has recently been noted about the origins of various German leaders, that they came from the UK’s occupational sector of post-war Germany and their Nazi heritage. IMO, that provides a direct policy link between today and 1945 and the promotion of Nazis. IMO, it appears clear that today’s Nazis can’t wait for the deaths of those remining from WW2 so the emotive scenes like the one Maria described won’t occur again. As a historian and former teacher, I’m distressed so few know of Hitler’s Plan Ost and what it sought to accomplish—that was NEVER part of my US history curriculum or is mentioned prominently in WW2 history texts; I only learned about Plan Ost much later while undertaking my own independent course of research.

I’ve been a student of history and human nature for decades and have sought an answer to the root cause of the motivation for domination and believe it resides in exceptionalism, often supposedly divinely mandated as we see with Zionists, Nazis and Europeans generally. Now, clearly exceptionalism isn’t just a European malady as the Japanese embraced it wholeheartedly, and then there’s the Indian version within Hinduism. It’s not my intent to do a deep examination of exceptionalism at this time, but I see it factoring very deeply into the fabric of past and present geopolitics that it cannot be ignored—Trump’s behavior and that of his elite allies exemplifies that. And yes, Great Russia too had its failings in what’s known as Russian Chauvinism, which is part of its historical failings in relations with Jews. However, as we move into the Multipolar World and the realization that Humanity must cooperate to advance, exceptionalism no longer has any place and instead is a great hindrance to progress. Two if the world’s oldest cultural civilizations—Persian and Chinese—have learned over their 5,000 years of experience that accepting and adopting others by learning their ways while they learn yours is the best path to long term Harmony. That means patience and forbearance become paramount—the term stranger needs to become friend; and given past events, that may be difficult but not impossible if there’s will.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!