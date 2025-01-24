It’s been awhile since one of Maria’s briefings has graced the Gym. This week’s was very long so I’ve limited it to a portion of her Ukraine Update and information related to Greenland since the future status of the people residing there is a hot topic. As usual, the full report in English will likely be published by next Monday at the MFA’s English site for those wanting to read it fully. The section on Greenland is entitled: “Violations of the rights of the indigenous population of Greenland by Denmark and the United States,” and provides a history of abuse as bad as that meted out by the Nazis—past and present—in Europe and by the US Government to the natives of North America. But first, here’s the portion about events related to Ukraine:
Azov soldier R. Minagulov was sentenced to 24 years in prison. The investigation established that on March 4, 2022, following the criminal order of Commander A. Dmytryk, he opened mortar fire on residential buildings and socially significant facilities in Mariupol. As a result, two civilians were killed. The criminal pleaded guilty. Let me remind you that A. Dmytryk was previously sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment. [This is the last entry of a long list of those prosecuted by Russia.]
Russian law enforcement agencies will continue to work to bring the Ukronazis and foreign mercenaries to justice for war and other crimes. And we will inform you about this.
Now about those who are the gunners, curators, who encourage the Kiev regime to commit further crimes. On January 16, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Kiev. Unlike his predecessors, after taking office, he delayed coming to Ukraine for a long time. Therefore, his unplanned visit caused a lot of speculation about London's true intentions. Many experts agreed that this was an attempt by the globalists to keep the situation on track and prevent the launch of a peaceful scenario, as US President Donald Trump, who has now taken office, has repeatedly stated. Supporters of the "party of war" on both sides of the Atlantic were seriously alarmed by the intention of the current US authorities to end the conflict as soon as possible. Why? Because achieving peace is not part of their plans. Another "order", they paid for something else.
In this regard, analogies with the events of the Spring of 2022 involuntarily suggest themselves, when, following the results of the latest round of talks held in Istanbul on March 29, 2022, Russia and Ukraine were close to reaching mutually acceptable agreements that opened up the prospect of concluding a peace agreement. At that time, on the orders of the American hawks, the then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rushed to Kiev as soon as possible, forbidding Vladimir Zelensky to continue further talks and demanding that the war be continued in order to achieve "victory" over Russia. As was said, everything must be decided "on the battlefield." Everyone is well aware of how this turned out for Ukraine.
I have drawn attention to the absolutely narcotic madness that was going on in Davos. I am referring to all of Vladimir Zelensky's speeches, his communication with the media, with delegates and so on. Including his argument that what happened in the Spring of 2022 cannot be called a negotiation process and negotiations, because they allegedly discussed "the wrong thing" and "the wrong way." Why has he been silent all this time? What has Vladimir Zelensky not said before? What prevented him from saying that these were not negotiations? What prevented him from saying this then? Why did they ask for them then? After all, it was he who asked for them. He sent delegates there, who then, when they got back to Ukraine, got a bullet. Remember? Those who took part in these alleged (from Vladimir Zelensky's point of view) "non-talks." This means that his current speeches in Davos were written under the dictation of British "fabulists" in order to once again throw another disinformation into the international information space, in order to "lead" the world community on the wrong track. And the talks were allegedly "not negotiations", and, as you remember, they recently burst out with memories that they did not dissuade him, and before that they said that they dissuaded him. In general, everything is clear. The main thing, from the point of view of these supporters of the "party of war", primarily representatives of the Anglo-Saxons, is that there should be no peace.
One of the main events during Keir Starmer's visit was the signing of an agreement between the UK and Ukraine on a 100-year partnership. We have already commented on this in our message of January 18, posted on the Foreign Ministry's website.
Today I would like to briefly dwell on how this document is perceived in Britain itself. The British media (this is an assessment within foggy Albion, it is there that experts assess such "agreements"), British journalists, observers and political scientists write that the agreement is just a beautiful gesture and nothing more. The Telegraph believes that "the public hug of Sir Keir Starmer and Vladimir Zelensky has a symbolic meaning" and also reassures that "there is no need to pay for this – the new partnership between Ukraine and the UK does not provide for any new funding obligations from London."
One more thing. Speaking in Kiev, the British Prime Minister said: "This is not just here and now, this is an investment in our two countries for the next century!" Pretentious, but about nothing. And it is very similar to the rhetoric of N. Chamberlain, who, returning in September 1938 after the Munich agreement with Adolf Hitler, told his fellow citizens that he had "brought peace for an entire generation." It looks like it. For what generation? What kind of world? Even then, they knew how everything would end. At least, how it would develop. We did not even know how it would end. After all, they did not rely on the Soviet Union. Everything came down to where Hitler's offensive would go and that it should go to the East. Let me remind you that less than a year after Chamberlin said that he had "brought peace for an entire generation," Britain entered World War II. It is time for London to finally learn that indulging the Nazis is criminal and does not lead to good. This leads to exactly the opposite results than the declared ones.
As for the plans of the "collective West." The intention of the new US administration to shift the costs of maintaining the neo-Nazi Kiev regime to its European satellites is forcing them to hastily look for a way out of the current situation. This was the subject of a meeting of the defence ministers of Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland and France held on January 13 in Helenów, Poland. Its participants demonstratively emphasised their determination to overcome the difficulties of the current moment and continue to provide assistance to Ukraine. However, there were few specifics. Most of the "declarations of intent" were heard. At the same time, the ministers came to the conclusion that the Ukrainian military-industrial complex was underutilized and that it was necessary to develop joint ventures in Ukraine itself.
Developing this idea, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, who visited Kiev on January 14 of this year, noted that by providing the Ukrainians with their technologies, German partners will benefit from the military experience of the Ukrainian side.
By the way, according to the figures voiced by Vladimir Zelensky himself, the Armed Forces of Ukraine use 40% of American-made weapons, the remaining 60% in equal shares are its own and European military products.
In this context, we have taken note of the circulating reports about the Westerners' plans to deploy their troops to "ensure the implementation of any peace agreement." On January 16, the British media reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron held closed talks in early January on sending military units of the two countries to Ukraine "as part of a potential peacekeeping mission."
On January 18, in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius also did not rule out the option of sending German soldiers to Ukraine to "ensure the security" of a certain demilitarised zone subject to a ceasefire.
Once again, we would like to remind you that the intervention of NATO forces in Ukraine threatens an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict and is categorically unacceptable for Russia.
According to Ukrainian media reports, the problem of desertion has recently become noticeably aggravated in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2024, almost 89.5 thousand criminal cases were initiated in connection with the unauthorized abandonment of the unit. That is, almost a hundred thousand people - these are only recorded criminal cases - deserted from the Ukrainian "fields". Since 2022, military registration and enlistment offices have put more than half a million draft dodgers on the wanted list.
The scandal around the 155th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Anna Kievskaya" numbering about 5 thousand people does not subside, almost half of them underwent special training in France in the fall of 2024. After its completion, several dozen militants left the location of the "training center" without permission and dispersed across Europe. The remaining part - according to various sources, from 900 to 1.7 thousand people - did not reach the front and preferred to desert. And this is despite the fact that about 930 million euros were spent on the training of the brigade. Do the Europeans themselves, who pay for all this, know about this? No one in their countries tells them about this from high tribunes. Therefore, we are filling the gap. A similar situation was observed in Polish Poznan, where out of 13 thousand who were trained, 1.3 thousand Ukrobanderites left the training grounds without permission. I emphasize once again that these are those who did not reach the front, these are those Ukrobanderites who were only being trained.
Meanwhile, on January 12 of this year, Assistant to the President for National Security M. Waltz pointed out in an interview with ABC News that the Ukrainians may well independently solve the problem with the shortage of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by lowering the mobilization age to 18 years.
In Kiev, this has already been recorded and "taken under the hood". Social networks report that 16-year-old Ukrainian boys who come to register at the military registration and enlistment offices are forced to sign a "citizen's consent to military service." On January 9 of this year, the Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to the law on military duty and military service, providing that Ukrainians abroad will be able to register remotely not from the age of 18, but when they turn 17. The document also introduces basic military training and basic military service, respectively, from 2025 for 18-year-old students and their peers who have not entered universities. The first will be equated to the second. At the same time, allegedly Ukrainians under 25 years old will not be subject to mobilization yet.
But we see where all this is going. There is no doubt that this is a matter of time. Vladimir Zelensky's regime will immediately sacrifice hundreds of thousands of young Ukrainians for the sake of self-preservation. Pay attention to what outraged Vladimir Zelensky most of all when he was just "talking" in Davos, invitingly and heart-rending about the fact that these were allegedly "not talks" in 2022. He was very concerned about his fate and his own person. He cared about it. He did not even hide it. All this will be done. And the age will be lowered, and the next hundreds of thousands of people will be the targets of "cannibals" for the sake and to satisfy the interests of Western curators. [My Emphasis]
For obvious reasons, many questions have been received in connection with the controversy that has unfolded around Greenland. We have heard statements from both the United States and Denmark. However, they and the comments lack the main thing – the essence of the issue. Everything was talked about: buying and selling, sums of money, forms of association, unification – everything was said.
I would like to remind you of some pages in the history of Greenland related to Denmark's colonial policy and the US military presence. In fact, this explains what is happening today.
Copenhagen, in an effort to completely subjugate Greenland, in the not very distant past was purposefully engaged in the destruction of the unique ethno-cultural identity of its indigenous population.
The practice of forced contraception of Greenlandic women, which was used mainly (100 years ago, but this is not true) in 1960-1970, became a gross violation of human rights on the part of the Danish authorities. Appropriate procedures were applied to them in order to prevent them from becoming mothers. In a similar absolutely inhumane way, Copenhagen achieved a reduction (in some villages to zero) among the indigenous inhabitants of the autonomy. It should be understood that this was not some erroneous, experimental story, but a deliberate policy to destroy the local population on ethno-cultural grounds. The Danish authorities hoped to save (this is the essence – why everything was done, and why Copenhagen needed it) on the financing of kindergartens, schools, and the healthcare system. More than 140 Greenlandic women filed lawsuits against Denmark demanding compensation. Prime Minister of Greenland M.B. Egede called these actions genocide. Copenhagen did not make an official apology.
The Danish authorities forcibly removed children from Inuit families and transferred them to Danish foster families without the knowledge and consent of their parents (this is also their experiment) in order to form a Greenland elite loyal to Denmark. To reiterate, this was not 100 years ago, not in the distant past, not about barbarism. It was during the lifetime of people who are now called "people in the prime of life." All this was observed by the current generations, they were victims of all this or were simply not born. According to the victims, the children were forbidden to speak their native language. Does this remind you of anything? Isn't this an answer to the question of why Denmark is so vehemently supporting Vladimir Zelensky, who wants to cleanse part of Ukraine's territory (now, probably, the entire territory) of people who speak Russian.
For violating the requirement not to speak their native language, the Danish authorities punished them. At the end of the "social experiment", most of the children could not be reunited with their families, and they were placed in orphanages, causing tremendous psychological trauma. Today, a number of lawsuits have been filed against Denmark for violating the European Convention on Human Rights, demanding compensation.
Danish and international experts have repeatedly pointed to the facts of infringement of the rights of Inuit by the Danish authorities, including restrictions on their access to medical and educational services, and housing. Following a visit to Greenland in February 2023, the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples, F. Kali Tsai, called on Copenhagen to address the "negative impact of colonial legacy, which is expressed in structural and systemic racial discrimination against Inuit."
Significant damage to Greenland and its indigenous population was caused by those who are now in favor of changing its status–-the US military presence on the island, which for many years was carried out without the consent and control of the Greenlanders. A manifestation of complete disregard for their legitimate interests was the forced resettlement (think about 100 years ago, when there was nothing related to human rights) in the early 1950s. several Inuit families from their ancestral places of residence in connection with the construction of the US Air Force Base Thule (now Pitouffic) on the territory of the autonomy. The decision to resettle, which the Supreme Court of Denmark in 2003 described as an "expropriation seizure", was made without the free, prior and informed consent of the Inuit. The issue of paying them appropriate compensation has not yet been finally resolved.
The long-term stay of the US Armed Forces in Greenland caused significant environmental damage to the island, which, in particular, was confirmed in the conclusions of the UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Hazardous Waste, B. Tuncak, published in 2018. For example, in 1968, a plane crash near the Thule base of an American B-52 strategic bomber with four thermonuclear bombs caused radioactive contamination of the area. Tonnes of hazardous waste are buried at military facilities abandoned by the US Armed Forces, including the Camp Century ice base operating at a nuclear reactor, which pose serious risks to Greenland's environmental safety.
The increased intensity of Copenhagen's promises to ensure a bright future for the island as part of the kingdom, both in terms of a significant expansion of autonomy rights and economic development, is also not credible. Given the many years of experience of colonial exploitation by Denmark and the United States, it is not surprising that Greenland seeks independence and the formation of an independent state. [My Emphasis]
