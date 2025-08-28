karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

bevin
5h

Sweden, Finland, Switzerland and now Austria rushing headlong to ensure that they are put on the target lists for the nuclear war the dying empire insists on having- a viking funeral.

It's like watching passengers scramble out of the lifeboats back onto the deck of The Titanic as she slips under the sea.

Des Hanrahan
5h

This is mirrored in Ireland . Since the expansion of NATO started there has been a campaign in the media against Irish neutrality which has intensified since the conflict in Ukraine started . Unfortunately Neutrality is not codified but Is subject to political whims . One political party ( Fine Gael ) is firmly opposed . Their coalition partner( Fianna Fáil ) is leaning increasingly towards their point of view . As the public is firmly opposed , joining some type of EU defence organisation is proposed as a kind of palatable half way house . To make things worse Shannon Airport has become a USAF transit base . This was meant to be a temporary state of affairs following 9/11 but it is still going strong even though the USAF doesn't actually need Shannon .

