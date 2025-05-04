I haven’t translated and published anything by Dmitry recently and decided to consult his Telegram after seeing a blurb at RT. Martyanov has posted on his site several video clips of various other parade participants rehearsing making it clear that there’s plenty of excitement prior to the parade. The Nazis of course would very much like to create havoc for the celebration, but must weigh the costs, although they’ve mostly ignored them in the past. Currently, Russia sees the UK being the main backer of the Nazis, although in reality the Outlaw US Empire remains #1 regardless Trump’s antics. Along with the rest of the world Russia celebrates May Day—the first—as International Labor Day, which the Outlaw US Empire refused to do since that celebration supports Labor, Peace and Socialism as President Clevland said at the time when voicing support for the alternative in September. That the USA needed to be exceptionally different is clear from the several competing histories and the fact that Oregon made the first Saturday in June its Labor Day holiday, which was the first nationally. But that takes us away from the remarks made by our friend Dmitry on April 30 in anticipation of the following day:

About the International Labor



Day If there was a reward for valiant labor in the United States, then its current president could become its recipient for the first hundred days of work, and especially for the beginning of the tariff battle.



At the same time, the hammer and sickle of his tariffs are directed against everyone.



Close neighbors are suffering, degenerates are crying in Foggy Albion, the half-witted old woman Europe is raging. They are having a hard time at all. They have to bow to make a ritual deal codenamed "kiss my ass". And then in the south of Europe, the light is gone... (Yes! Yes! Everyone understands who did it...)



China, however, has its own huge resources and a giant domestic market, and therefore its economy will certainly withstand any pressure. Here Trump made a mistake.



We almost do not trade with America, and the new brutal tariffs do not apply to us. They make no sense when there are illegal "restrictive measures", of which there are already 30,000 pieces!



But Trump broke the Kyiv regime to pay for American aid with minerals. Now military supplies will have to be paid for with the national wealth of the disappearing country. And the US Senate, led by the Republicans, is preparing to impose another "crushing sanctions" against us. Let's look at the response of the new administration. Trump's ratings have gone down, the "deep state" is putting up fierce resistance to him.



May is off to a stormy start. And by no means peaceful. Victory Day is still ahead.



Happy holiday! Happy May 1st! [My Emphasis]

Yes, plenty of events for Dmitri’s comic performance. But this next bit IMO is rather serious, and we know Mr. Mededev can get very serious:

The green unshaven chump said that he rejects Putin's proposal for a three-day truce on May 9 and cannot ensure the safety of world leaders in Moscow.



And who is looking for his guarantees? Just a verbal provocation. No more than that.



Nita understands that in the event of a real provocation on Victory Day, no one guarantees that May 10 will come to Kyiv. [My Emphasis]

What’s the threshold for a “real provocation”? Most readers know I’ve opined the Nazis will try to disrupt the celebration in as many locations as possible, not just Moscow. There isn’t much of anything to do for us spectators at a distance but to wait and see what happens.

