On 28 July, Dmitri Medvedev wrote the following appraisal on his Telegram:

Trump has smeared Europe.



It must be admitted that, despite his extreme contradictions in statements and actions, he is very consistent in one thing. Trump is pushing hard for the economic interests of his country.



The current "deal" with the European Union:

1) is completely humiliating for Europeans, since it benefits only the United States - it removes the protection of the European market, zeroing out duties on American goods;

2) creates huge additional costs for industry and agriculture in many EU countries to pay for expensive American energy resources;

3) redirects a powerful flow of investment from Europe to the United States.



And of course, the "deal" is clearly anti-Russian in nature, prohibiting the purchase of our oil and gas, but if for Trump it is mainly business, then for the crazy old woman of Europe it is part of the neo-Nazi ideology that hits the well-being of its own citizens.



You can just sympathize with ordinary Europeans. It is now time for them to storm Brussels in order to hang all the European commissioners on the flagpoles of the EU countries, including, of course, the mad grandmother Ursula. It won't help, of course, but at least it will be fun... [Format Original]

Of course, those “pushes” might be completely inappropriate once the actual effects become known. A better way would be to say Trump will do what he thinks is right even when it’s wrong. I was also hoping for a comment on the change from 50 says to 10-12, but I see he commented at his Telegram on that behavior back on 9 July:

The American is again riding his favorite political swing.



"I'm happy with the conversation with Putin." "I'm disappointed with the conversation with Putin." "We are not supplying new weapons to Ukraine." "We will supply a lot of weapons to Ukraine for defense."



How should we relate to this?



The same as before. The way our soldiers do. The way the Supreme Commander-in-Chief does.



In no way. [Format Original]

I would say that’s the Russian government’s overall policy when it comes to replying to the daily inanities uttered or written by Trump. IMO, he’s outrageous because he wants to be; it calls attention to himself, which is where he wants the spotlight. Except when the spotlight is one he doesn’t want—Epstein.

