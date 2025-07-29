karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Ismaele
2h

As I keep saying: "trust no word coming from that filthy mouth of Donald Trump!"

I think the Russians know it very well and they are now playing the same game as the Americans: "yes, we are going to sit at the table and discuss, but in the meantime we will continue destroying your proxy army in Ukraine!"

bevin
2h

It is a tangential point but is it not becoming increasingly apparent that the ignorant and foolish voters in the UK were not the supporters of the EU, which was always what it now is, undemocratic, oriented towards imperialism, but the bourgeois who voted to remain in the EU. Brexit ought to be celebrated as a model for every country in Europe to follow.

3 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
10 more comments...

