Medvedev didn’t get to present any medals to heroes, but he still has his voice amplified via his Telegram. RT republished it in an edited form that weakens its force, IMO.

February 23 is a special date. A symbol of memory, glory and pride of the Fatherland, a symbol of our complete confidence in the Victory.



This year this Day is special. We celebrate it in the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland.



Our people will always remember the heroes of past generations and honor their traditions. Look up to them.



"We will always serve Russia with Faith and Truth and thus shame our enemies!" - these words of the great commander Alexander Suvorov are carried by each of us in our hearts.



Our people had to comprehend the difficult "science of winning" in incredibly difficult trials. Their series continues, and our common duty today–-in deed, without unnecessary lofty words, in spite of any threats-–in the battle with the most dangerous enemies is to give all our strength for the good of the Fatherland.



Tomorrow will be three years since the special military operation began. We had to take this step when the point of no return in the confrontation with the so-called collective West was finally passed. And there was only one way left to protect our Motherland and its citizens, to push the enemy back from our borders. Time has shown that this difficult decision was the only right and possible one. The Russian people rallied and withstood the fight against a cynical and cruel enemy, who was pumped with weapons and money from all over the world. The war against neo-Nazism and its henchmen is not yet completely over. But its outcome is very close. The enemy will be destroyed. The truth will triumph.



80 years ago, our country defeated fascism. Its disgusting descendants cannot escape retribution. And this retribution will not be in a new Nuremberg. It will be on the battlefield. This is shorter and fairer. Harsher and more reliable. Our enemies understand this better than anyone else. Horror and panic reign in their ranks now. In impotent anger, in agony, they are capable of anything. We will not allow a global Apocalypse. We must make it impossible for Nazism to take revenge on the planet. Burn out its roots with a red-hot iron. Preserve historical memory and leave a worthy legacy to new generations on Earth.



And most importantly, to preserve our boundless Motherland and do everything for its prosperity. In the name of our children and grandchildren. In the name of the great future of Russia! [My Emphasis]

Similar to WW2 when all Europe was allied with Hitler is some fashion, including the USA as it provided massive aid in its rearmament, the current aggressive war against Russia also has the vast majority of the “collective West” allied in yet another attempt to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia so its government can be destroyed and the nation carved into numerous cantons for Western satraps to administer. Unfortunately, I don’t see how the world can “burn out [Nazism’s] roots with a red-hot iron” unless another Nuremburg trial is performed. Perhaps that’s because Russia doesn’t contemplate invading, defeating and capturing the #1 culprit in this agony—the Outlaw US Empire’s agents that began this portion of the very longstanding war against Russia. Do note how RT rephrases Medvedev’s words to soften their force.

Many will be saddened to hear/read Medvedev’s words while the guilty rejoice. For the poor Ukrainian conscripts getting slaughtered at the front line aren’t the Nazis that require eliminating, for they hide as far away as possible—beyond Kiev, to Warsaw, Berlin, Prague, Amsterdam, Paris, London, Brussels, New York, Tel Aviv, and Washington to name some of the major Nazi dens. I know Russia’s Prosecutor General will pursue, capture, try, convict, and imprison those it can. But aside from Zelenski who looks like he’ll be terminated, the major criminals like Obama, Biden and Nuland will escape. And then there are those within the West who may not be Nazis but are Imperialists and just as dangerous to Humanity. Nor should those Neoliberals who continue to engage in neocolonialism be forgotten for a second as they are really no different given the suffering they cause. And what of the Zionists and those abetting them, which are most of the NATO/EU elite and those at the head of the Outlaw US Empire where we now have Genocide Don instead of Genocide Joe.

Yes, the threat of nuclear war has lessened now that Russia and the declining Outlaw US Empire are communicating again and are resuming diplomatic relations. But Trump has announced the evil that lurks within him with his own suggestions to eliminate Palestinians from Palestine, and so he must be watched closely given his fickle nature. I need to share what Ambassador Chas Freeman described to Nima as Trump’s method—“Conducting brain surgery with a sledgehammer”—something akin to Stalin’s adage that you can’t make a cake without breaking some eggs.

Will the Great Anti-Russian War end with the Outlaw US Empire’s surrender and establishment of a completely new Eurasian Security System or will some means be found for its continuance? The best Russia can do is to continue its advance on the battlefield to secure as much of Ukraine as it can while demilitarizing and denazifying all those it encounters. Peace can ensue once Russia’s secure. I’m sure that’s the bottom line Lavrov will pursue in negotiations, even if Russia needs to construct the new system by itself.

