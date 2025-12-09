The annual year-ending meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects begins with Putin’s opening statement and followed by several important reports. There’s a video at the link to the transcript here. A separate English translation is currently being made at the Kremlin’s English site, but it is very far from being finished. So, off to the meeting we go:

V. Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon!

Traditionally, at the end of the year, we hold a Council on Strategic Development and National Projects to assess the progress of our large-scale collaborative efforts to achieve national development goals, which involve all levels of government, business and academic communities, development institutions, civil society organizations, and, of course, citizens. By consolidating our efforts, we strive to move forward and shape the future of our country.

National projects are key tools for achieving national goals. To fully launch them, a regulatory framework has been established, funding sources have been identified, and digital monitoring of results has been organized based on assessments by citizens, businesses, and professional communities, as well as sociological surveys conducted on a regular quarterly basis.

19 national projects have been launched and are generally successful. As part of the work to achieve the national development goals, 121 indicators have been set. Unfortunately, seven of these indicators currently have a high risk of non-fulfillment. However, most of the targets for this year have been achieved. [94.2% success rate]

In addition, plans have been implemented to relocate citizens from emergency housing. Agricultural production is growing, and the share of creative industries is increasing. Progress has been made in the development of domestic technologies in the fuel and energy sector and in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The waste management industry and the development of a closed-loop economy are also progressing at a good pace.

I believe that today’s report by the All-Russian People’s Front will focus on analyzing people’s opinions about the progress of national projects.

According to surveys, citizens’ assessments of the condition of roads, conditions for domestic tourism, and the quality of secondary vocational and higher education, as well as the provision of public services in electronic form, have increased.

The assessment of the level of urban development has also increased. In the past year, 42 percent of residents of megacities and small towns have noted an improvement in the urban environment. This is five percent more than in the previous year.

At the same time, according to people, changes in the housing and utilities sector and in creating a barrier-free environment are not yet as noticeable. Therefore, I ask the Government, together with the regions, to accelerate the development of a comprehensive program for the development of key settlements and to approve it as soon as possible.

We will certainly hear more about the current results of the national projects in the reports by Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin and other colleagues and participants in the meeting.

I would like to note that the implementation of national projects has also revealed problem areas. I will discuss some of these issues in more detail, in order to formulate systemic tasks for the future.

I will start with the demographic situation. The goal was to overcome negative demographic trends and increase the birth rate.

The government has approved a long-term action strategy in this regard and launched a new national project called “Family.” Starting this year, the birth rate has been included in the evaluation of the performance of regional governors.

New measures to support families with children are planned. These include a family allowance, which will be available to low-income families with two or more children starting in 2026.

This year, a corporate demographic standard was introduced. It allows you to strengthen the participation of businesses in achieving demographic goals. So, from January 1 next year, the amount that an employer will be able to pay employees at the birth of a child and which will not be subject to personal income tax and insurance premiums will increase. It will cost up to one million rubles. Previously, the amount of such payment was up to 50 thousand rubles.

I ask our companies to actively use these opportunities and follow the principles of social responsibility. We will also discuss this separately at our traditional meeting with businesses at the end of the year.

What would I like to say in general? The measures taken in the field of demographic development are apparently insufficient. Unfortunately, the negative trend continues: the birth rate continues to decline. It is clear that there are objective reasons for this development, including global demographic trends, as well as the recent overlap of our negative demographic waves from the mid-20th century, which are now making themselves felt again. Of course, external challenges also have an impact on demographics.

At the same time, I would like to reiterate that our long-term historical goal is to preserve and multiply our people. Despite the current situation and the challenges we face, we must maintain this focus. Increasing the birth rate, supporting families with children, and promoting healthy lifestyles are key areas of our joint efforts.

I have already said that all national projects should directly or indirectly influence the solution of demographic development problems, and should be aimed at creating new opportunities for people of all generations and at improving the well-being of families with children. Demographic aspects are taken into account in the national projects. We will see how these solutions work in practice.

In order to reverse the downward trend in the birth rate across the country, it is necessary to strengthen existing measures at all levels. A number of regions are demonstrating how this can be successfully achieved. As a reference, I can inform you that as of November 1, 2022, 18 regions of the Russian Federation were at or above the planned levels for the birth of third and subsequent children, while 11 regions were at or above the planned levels for the birth of third and subsequent children.

At the same time, I would like to draw your attention to an interesting fact: the overall sociological indicator of readiness to have children has improved across the country. This is most pronounced in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in the republics of Mordovia, Altai, and Kabardino-Balkaria.

I will say the obvious: the system of support for children and the birth rate should be based on the requests and needs of citizens, so that parents know what kind of assistance and support they can expect from the government when they have their first, second, or third child. In this case, the more, the better. Moreover, with each additional child, this support should be more significant and tangible for the family.

A family is based on mutual respect and the participation of both parents in raising their children, so in addition to supporting motherhood, it is important to consider measures to support so-called involved and responsible fatherhood. Essentially, this means encouraging men to actively participate in family responsibilities, make decisions about having children, and spend more time raising them, as well as promoting a healthy lifestyle and maintaining reproductive health for as long as possible. It is worth noting that this role of men in the family is a tradition in almost all ethnic groups in our country.

I consider it necessary to analyse the demographic support measures that are in place in the regions, select the best ones, and immediately replicate them at the national level. Based on this, I ask the Government and my colleagues in the constituent entities of the Federation to update the regional programmes for increasing the birth rate.

I ask the Government to prepare comprehensive solutions to reverse the negative demographic trend. This is the first systemic task facing the Government and the regions in 2026, in terms of implementing national projects and overall state policy. We will discuss possible additional measures at our Council meeting in June next year.

Further. It is necessary to improve the well-being of Russian families and ensure the growth of citizens ‘ incomes. And here the main thing is the state of affairs in the economy, its long-term sustainable development. This year, the growth rate of the Russian economy has passed the expected stage of deceleration. Along with the reduction in inflation, the GDP growth rate also decreased. By the end of the year, they will amount to about one percent, but inflation will also be about or even below six percent. In general, the goal is being achieved.

I believe that the conditions and opportunities have now been created for us to gradually increase economic growth while maintaining low unemployment and, of course, moderate inflation, which the Central Bank predicts will be between four and five percent next year.

As we agreed, the Government has prepared a plan for structural changes in the economy. This plan includes the creation of modern, well-paid jobs in high-tech industries and high-value-added manufacturing, as well as increased consumption of domestic goods.

The plan is designed until 2030. I ask you to start implementing it immediately, so that by the end of next year, we can formulate a platform for achieving domestic economic growth rates that are at least as high as those of the global economy. This is the second systemic task for the Government and regional teams for 2026.

I would like to emphasize that economic growth should be comprehensive and cover all regions of the Federation. In this regard, I would like to ask you to strengthen the regional component in the economic national projects. Additionally, I would like to emphasize the importance of reducing the gap in the economic potential of the regions of the Federation.

Next. Russia’s foreign trade structure should become more technologically advanced. Recently, we have made significant efforts to address bottlenecks in logistics, insurance, and payment infrastructure for exporters and importers. We are developing our own solutions in this area, and we actively use national currencies in mutual settlements with our BRICS partners. These efforts have significantly reduced business costs associated with cross-border payments.

We need to focus our foreign economic relations on increasing exports of complex products. As for imports, it is important to shift the focus towards high-tech products that do not yet have Russian equivalents, or towards so-called simple goods that require a lot of low-skilled labor. On the other hand, we need to expand and encourage more skilled employment in Russia.

Changing the structure of foreign trade is the third systemic task facing the Government for the entire next year. The development of the supply economy and its complexity are directly related to improving the business climate.

The government has approved and launched a national model of target business conditions. It includes measures in areas such as access to infrastructure, dispute resolution mechanisms, and so on.

I ask my colleagues at the federal level and in the regions to pay special attention to the implementation of this model. It is important that it has a real effect on increasing capital investments, launching and promoting investment projects in various industries and in all regions of the Russian Federation.

The fourth systemic task that I want to set for the Government and the regions for next year is the “whitening” of the national economy, that is, the development of a transparent and competitive business environment. [Elimination of the black and brown economies.] The Government has already prepared a corresponding plan. This is very important, and we have discussed it many times. With the increase in VAT, we need to ensure that nothing goes into the shadows, that everything operates legally, and that the corresponding revenues are collected by the budget.

We need to eliminate the illegal circulation of products in wholesale and retail markets, as well as in the digital space. We don’t need any mass raids, as was sometimes the case in the past. However, we must ensure order in both wholesale and retail markets. We must drastically reduce illegal employment, which violates the rights of Russian citizens, and strengthen control over the circulation of cash.

At the same time, I would like to emphasize that it is important to act in a competent manner and not create restrictions for economic growth. Entrepreneurs and companies that conduct their business in a fair and conscientious manner should be provided with new opportunities for development and direct, tangible benefits from the “whitening” of the market. In turn, for the state and society as a whole, the effect should include increased revenues for various levels of government.

Next. The most important factor that affects economic dynamics is labour productivity. The higher it is, the more stable our companies and enterprises are, the stronger their market position and competitive advantages are, and therefore, the greater the opportunities for the state, the revenue base for budgets, and, most importantly, the higher the incomes of workers and their families.

By 2030, productivity improvement projects should cover at least 40 percent of medium-sized and large enterprises in the basic non-resource sectors, as well as all social organizations, where serious progress in efficiency is also needed. This should be achieved not by adding additional workloads to employees, but by reducing the time spent on paperwork, plans, and unnecessary reports, which are not directly related to the education of schoolchildren, students, or the examination and treatment of patients.

Thousands of enterprises and organizations are already involved in projects to increase labor productivity, and overall labor productivity in Russia is growing. However, in some industries, the situation, to put it mildly, stands still. Thus, from 2021 to 2024, low or even negative dynamics of labor productivity were shown: trade-minus 1.1 percent, housing and communal services-minus 0.2 percent, transportation and storage-minus 0.1 percent. In general, there are a few disadvantages, but the average growth rate of labor productivity is also modest. From 2021 to 2024, labor productivity increased by an average of 0.7 percent per year.

I would also like to draw your attention to the fact that the work of the sectoral competence centres based on the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Digital Development, and the Ministry of Energy has not yet been launched. This needs to be done as quickly as possible. I am instructing the Government to actively involve companies from industries with high employment rates and significant potential for productivity growth in projects aimed at improving labour productivity. These include, as I have already mentioned, trade, construction, certain manufacturing sectors, agriculture, transport, and tourism. And of course, we need to extend the productivity improvement projects to all state and municipal social organizations without exception. This is the fifth systemic task for the Government in 2026.

In addition, I would like to point out that increased efficiency is directly related to the implementation of advanced technologies, automation tools, industrial robots, and the use of digital solutions, including electronic platforms and artificial intelligence mechanisms.

In fact, these tools are crucial for the development of the supply economy and the adoption of new technologies.

This year, we laid the foundations for a new technological policy and made important decisions in the field of regulatory oversight, such as in the area of unmanned aviation. We have also launched national projects to ensure technological leadership. Next year, we will add another project in the field of bioeconomics.

At the previous meeting of our Council in June, I asked my colleagues to comprehensively assess the level of Russia’s technological sovereignty in priority sectors and to finalize measures and indicators of technological leadership in each specific field. These tasks have not yet been completed.

I understand that technological leadership projects are complex and non-standard, and they require a lot of work on resource and scientific support, as well as industrial cooperation. However, we need to move from the assembly and packaging of projects to front-line work as quickly as possible. The pace of their implementation should be significantly increased.

Taking into account the analysis of the situation, it is important for the Government to fine-tune the system for managing technological policy. In particular, it is necessary to pay special attention to creating incentives for both developers of new solutions and their consumers. And of course, it is necessary to ensure the financing of such national projects, including through the use of extra-budgetary sources. This is a matter not only for relevant agencies, but also for the Ministry of Finance, which is responsible for the development of the financial market.

The result of the national projects for technological leadership should not be simple import substitution, as we have discussed with our colleagues many times, but the creation of domestic original solutions that are competitive on a global scale. This is what we should strive for. I would like to emphasize that the projects for technological leadership are not isolated, but have a systemic impact on all areas of life. Their results are essential for the successful implementation of our initiatives and development programs in all areas, specifically on a cutting-edge technological base.

I will repeat: it is crucial that domestic innovations, including artificial intelligence technologies, autonomous systems, and digital platforms, are widely used in all areas of life: in economic and social sectors, and in the public administration system. It is necessary to streamline the implementation of these opportunities and create additional effective incentives for this purpose. This is the sixth systemic task facing the Government in the coming year.

We have agreed that such work will be monitored at the level of deputy prime ministers and ministers. However, projects for technological leadership and innovative development are not the responsibility of individual ministries, but rather a national task. All levels of government, research organizations and universities, small and medium-sized businesses, and development institutions must participate in its implementation. I will ask Igor Ivanovich Shuvalov to report on the role of development institutions separately.

And in general, there is no division into so-called traditional and innovative industries. The logic of continuous technological updating should be common to all.

Dear colleagues!

I expect that all the speakers and participants today will focus on practical solutions to the issues raised. And of course, I ask you to concentrate on them in the future work of the Government and regional teams.

At the same time, I would like to emphasize once again that all national projects, their goals and objectives, must have a clear and understandable measurement. I ask you to constantly monitor the results of sociological research both in the country as a whole and in individual regions. The role and significance of regional teams and their initiatives are crucial for the implementation of national projects.

I would like to ask Sergei Semyonovich Sobyanin to report on this today, including assessments and proposals from the working groups of the State Council.

Special attention should be paid to the situation in those constituent entities of the Federation where, according to sociological surveys, the dynamics of change are still lagging behind. In particular, I am referring to the following. For each area of national project implementation, there are 10 regions that have achieved lower results than the other constituent entities. It is clear that more thorough work is required from all participants in the national projects. I ask my colleagues in the Government not to criticize the regional teams, but rather to engage in joint work and help them find solutions.

In general, issues and systemic tasks related to achieving national goals require maximum attention and full involvement from the Government, ministries, agencies, and colleagues in the regions.

Let’s get started. Please, Mikhail Vladimirovich, I ask you.

M. Mishustin: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Dear colleagues!

Last year, by your decree, Vladimir Vladimirovich, the national development goals were approved, which must be achieved by 2030. Since the first days of this year, the implementation of the corresponding national projects has begun. As you have just said, they have become the key tools for this work. Currently, there are 19 of them. Eight of them are focused on achieving technological leadership. I will briefly report on the preliminary results for 2025.

Last year, the national projects’ passports were approved, a unified plan was approved, which includes indicators and tools, a comprehensive digital management system was created, and the functioning and feedback from citizens was ensured, which is very important, in each area. This allowed for the balanced planning and achievement of the indicators of the proposed measures and resources within the national projects and state programs.

Since the beginning of the year, we have also allocated funding from the approved budget to avoid any delays or stagnation, as you mentioned at the last meeting of the Council. These resources are substantial, amounting to six trillion rubles. They have been distributed to federal executive authorities and regions. We are constantly monitoring this process, which we believe is crucial, as approximately three-quarters of the work is carried out with the participation of regions that allocate their own funds and attract resources from non-budgetary sources.

Such large-scale changes have made it possible to overcome many of the external challenges that the country continues to face. You recently spoke at the Russia Calling! investment forum, where you said that the economy is coping with these challenges. We continue to move forward despite attempts to hinder our development.

Thanks to the implementation of your instructions, Vladimir Vladimirovich, and the decisions you have made, the overall trend remains positive and more confident than in some European countries. As you mentioned, the gross domestic product increased by 1% over the past 10 months. This growth is driven by the manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and retail sectors. In October, the information technology and tourism sectors experienced slight growth. Over the past three years, despite the unprecedented sanctions pressure, GDP is expected to increase by around 10%.

The measures taken by the Government and the Bank of Russia’s policy have helped to reduce inflation from its peak in the first quarter to below seven percent as of December 1, but we expect to reach a level of around six percent year-on-year over the next 12 months. These figures have not only allowed us to start working towards our new national goals, but have also yielded significant results. Let me elaborate on these results.

The first national goal is to preserve the population, improve people’s health, increase their well-being, and support families. The main activities have been concentrated in several projects, primarily the Family Project and the Long and Active Life Project. These projects aim to address important issues such as increasing the birth rate, improving life expectancy, increasing income, and more. All regions of the Federation are involved in these projects. There are a number of support tools in place: a single allowance has been granted to almost nine million people, more than one and a half million families have used their maternity capital, and over 430,000 families have improved their housing conditions through a preferential mortgage program.

We also help the regions implement their specialized initiatives. These initiatives include direct funding for the third child, assistance with mortgage repayments, compensation, housing rental, and other measures.

Of course, as you said, we will strengthen the existing measures at all levels, update regional programs for increasing the birth rate together with the regions, and, of course, it is necessary to replicate the best practices, including on a national scale.

At the same time, the healthcare system is being developed. We are primarily improving the primary healthcare system, including rural areas. This year, we have established approximately 400 new facilities, including medical stations, district hospitals, and medical laboratories. We have also renovated over 1,000 buildings, purchased approximately 40,000 pieces of medical equipment, and acquired 3,000 specialized vehicles. Additionally, we have provided over one million patients with free medications.

The next national goal is to realize the potential of every individual, develop their talents, and foster a patriotic and socially responsible personality. This work is being carried out, and people can feel it.

We looked at the data from the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, and almost 80 percent of Russians have provided voluntary assistance in the last year alone. They have been the first to protect the health of those who have contracted the coronavirus, helping the older generation, people with disabilities, participants in the special military operation, and their families.

We actively involve young people in socially significant activities. For example, about a third of these citizens have participated in various volunteer programs. Such initiatives generally build trust.

The federal project “Professionalitet” is becoming increasingly popular among young people and businesses. Today, it is already attended by 1.5 thousand colleges, more than 130 clusters have been created together with more than 2.5 thousand enterprises. Also this year, about 300 school buildings were built, 65 more were rebuilt, 725 objects were overhauled, and more than 13 thousand educational institutions were equipped. Hundreds of thousands of payments are made to advisors, curators, and classroom teachers to effectively support their educational work.

Citizens are increasingly demanding a comfortable and safe living environment. There have also been results in this area. As part of the national project for infrastructure for living, housing construction is actively ongoing. This year, more than 100 million square meters of housing will be completed. More than 77,000 people will move out of the emergency housing stock. In 38 regions of the country, almost 300 facilities for heat supply, water supply, and sanitation have been created or renovated. Five thousand spaces in cities and towns will be improved. About 400 kilometers of federal highways have been built and reconstructed. Planned work is being carried out to maintain the road network in a standard condition. The public transport fleet is also being updated.

I will also focus on the transformation of the structure of foreign economic activity. As you mentioned, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we are expanding the supply of complex products to friendly countries. The volume of exports of industrial goods increased by 18 percent over the past nine months. However, I would like to highlight the main drivers: these are mechanical engineering, the chemical industry, and metallurgy.

In the context of changes in the main routes of goods movement, we are developing logistics as part of the national project “Efficient Transport System”. The capacity of seaports has increased by 25.5 million tons. This has been achieved through the commissioning of new terminals, including Port Elga, Ultramar, and the Lavna coal handling complexes.

Key activities aimed at achieving another national goal of environmental well-being include implementing a closed-loop economy in waste management, reducing emissions, eliminating landfills, and protecting protected natural areas.

This year, four investment projects have been financed to create facilities for the management of municipal solid waste, with a total value of more than 20 billion rubles, which will allow three regions to increase their capacity by 1.5 million tons. These and other initiatives undoubtedly have a direct impact on the health and future of our children.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

The Government is consistently developing the Russian economy by strengthening the domestic production base. This is one of the key conditions for creating both a supply-based economy and a high-wage economy, as you mentioned. It is on this basis that the Government is building the foundation necessary for long-term, dynamic growth above the global average.

We continue to improve measures to support investment activity, including through measures that are part of the national business model, as well as through subsidized loans, grants, and guarantees from development institutions, and a number of other tools. We are working to improve labor productivity, including in the important social sphere.

Of course, efforts will be intensified in trade, construction, and other sectors, as you mentioned. We are helping to expand industrial production, the capabilities of our farmers, tourism, and the creative economy. We are also supporting small businesses by providing preferential loans, guarantees, and other mechanisms. To achieve potential growth rates, we need to stimulate structural changes. To this end, we have developed and approved a corresponding plan, which will be discussed in detail later.

As part of the national goal of “Technological Leadership,” we are implementing eight national projects. This year, we are completing the formation of the ninth project, “Bioeconomics,” which will begin operating in 2026. We have received all the necessary comments, including from the relevant committee of the State Council and the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The government has launched a full-scale implementation of its technological policy, as you have just pointed out. We have created the necessary regulatory framework in accordance with the relevant law that you signed.

As you said at the last meeting of the Council, we have clearly defined the areas that will set the pace of growth and development of regional industries and the country as a whole in the short and long term. We have also identified the areas where companies, research centers, and enterprises need to achieve true technological leadership, so that the relevant national projects become projects for achieving technological leadership in substance rather than just in name.

I have reported to you that we are further strengthening the management system within the framework of the Government Commission for Industry. There are concrete results. 18 international non-proprietary names of vital medicines have been registered and started to be produced. These include medicines used to treat cancer, spinal muscular atrophy, type 2 diabetes, and a number of other diseases. The production of over 700 medical devices, including those used in orthopedics and rehabilitation, has been established.

We actively support the development of the machine tool industry, as well as the production of numerically controlled machines, laser electroplating equipment, automation tools, and components for the aviation industry and other sectors. By the end of the year, the value of sales of products in this sector, which have been produced with the help of government support, will reach 6.5 billion rubles, and in industrial robotics, it will exceed 400 million rubles. Over 20 investment projects have been launched in the field of new materials and chemistry, with a total investment of approximately 60 billion rubles. The focus has shifted from basic product production to the production of complex products.

We are strengthening the technical and technological independence of the agricultural, food, and processing sectors by increasing the share of Russian machinery and equipment.

We are also developing nuclear energy technologies and expanding the base for producing new materials, including the formation of engineering development centers.

In today’s world, it is difficult to achieve a leading position without a significant digital transformation. This transformation can provide a qualitatively new level of development for the Russian economy, government, municipal administration, and social sector. Artificial intelligence is a key area of focus. Our companies are already creating competitive products in this field.

This year, a prototype of a 50-qubit domestic quantum processor was developed. The number and quality of public digital services are improving, and the transition to domestic software is expanding.

You recently said at the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning that our country should have a whole range of its own solutions and products in this field, and that this is a matter of state sovereignty. The government has stepped up its efforts in this regard, Mr. President. A plan is being developed to implement generative artificial intelligence not only at the national level, but also at the level of individual industries and regions.

We have worked together with the Presidential Administration and have prepared a proposal for you to approve the creation of a headquarters that will manage such activities, set goals, ensure their implementation, and, of course, monitor the results and involve all relevant ministries and agencies.

As I have already said, the regions play a significant role in implementing national projects, as it is there, on the ground, that people should see improvements. It is very important that new Russian regions have also joined this work.

We traditionally pay special attention to the Far East and the Arctic. Master plans for the development of cities and agglomerations in these territories have been developed. In accordance with your instructions, special sections have been created in certain national projects, which include more than 120 activities with a funding volume exceeding 300 billion rubles until 2030.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Dear colleagues!

The work on implementing national projects continues, improving people’s lives. The government is constantly analyzing emerging new challenges. We are improving risk management and evaluating both strategic and operational risks related to the allocation of funds, contracting, and the implementation of a range of measures. Based on feedback, we are conducting systematic work to fine-tune and enhance the effectiveness of tools for achieving national development goals, recognizing that this is a complex national task for all government agencies, regional teams, and development institutions, as you mentioned. We plan to significantly increase their contribution.

In accordance with your instructions, a special working group has been established under the coordination of VEB.RF. Starting next year, the activities of such organizations will be integrated into the overall management and monitoring framework of the unified national project plan.

You have recently approved the federal budget for the next three years. The national projects are funded. I am confident that their consistent implementation will allow us to achieve our goals and ensure that, despite all the external challenges, the quality of life for our citizens and the stable development of our domestic economy will improve.

Thank you.

V. Putin: Thank you very much.

Please, Alexander Novak.

A. Novak: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Dear colleagues!

On your instructions, Mr. President, the Government has developed and approved a plan for structural changes in the economy for the period up to 2030. Its key objective is to ensure the coherence of actions by federal authorities, regions, and businesses, as well as to systematically monitor progress towards a new, more sustainable growth model.

Structural changes are a way to ensure the economic development trajectory necessary to achieve national goals and meet the forecast in a cooling economy.

The plan envisages a gradual increase in the share of high-value-added industries, including engineering, electronics, robotics, chemistry, pharmaceuticals, as well as the creative industry and tourism.

Over the next 10 years, the share of manufacturing, R&D, information technology, the financial sector, and tourism should increase by about two percentage points each in the GDP structure.

At the same time, the plan envisages a 3.6 percentage point decrease in the share of the oil and gas complex from its current level. This shift will help balance the revenue structure, increase economic stability, and strengthen the domestic market.

The plan includes solutions to address bottlenecks in the labour market, stimulate import substitution, investment, and expand foreign trade – everything necessary for the development of the economy of supply. This is the task that you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, have set for the Government.

The plan’s indicators are based on seven key areas: employment, consumption, the quality of the investment climate, the level of technological development, the development of foreign trade, the “whitening” of the economy, and defense security.

The national model of target business conditions and the plan for “whitening” the Russian economy, which the Government also developed and approved on your behalf, have also become an integral part of the plan.

Let’s briefly discuss each area. The first area is changing the employment structure. By redistributing personnel from low-productivity sectors to priority industries that require an influx of workers, such as manufacturing, high-tech science, and information technology, we plan to increase the economic activity of certain categories of citizens, particularly young people, veterans of the special military operation, women with children, and single and large families. The main tool for achieving this goal is the federal project and active measures to promote employment through the national project “Personnel.”

We also pay attention to the employment of graduates and the growth of their wages. The activities are provided for in the national projects “Personnel” and “Youth and Children”.

We have already prepared amendments to the Labor Code with the Ministry of Labor to increase market flexibility, which is especially important in the face of demographic constraints.

A separate block is the increase in labor productivity at enterprises through robotization, artificial intelligence, and lean technologies, including the social sector, which has not been used before.

The second direction is to change the structure of consumption, primarily by increasing the incomes of the population, especially the least well-off segments, as they are the main drivers of demand for domestic goods and services, which in turn stimulates their production.

The key factor here is the increase in wages. To achieve this, we are taking systemic decisions and setting a minimum wage that is at least equal to the subsistence level.

I would also like to mention the targeted support for certain categories of citizens, particularly families with children. As of November 1, 2022, monthly benefits for the birth and upbringing of a child have been assigned to almost 10 million children and pregnant women. The maternity (family) capital has been extended. Every year, more than 1.8 million families receive this benefit. Additionally, families with two or more children receive a family allowance in the form of a six percent difference in personal income tax. Starting next year, 4.2 million families with two or more children will receive family benefits, a priority form of state social assistance for large families. As of November 1, more than 207,000 contracts have been signed, covering approximately 574,000 people. We also index social benefits annually at a rate no lower than inflation.

In addition, the increase in pensions for non-working pensioners at a level not lower than inflation is achieved by increasing the amount of insurance pensions. The increase in effective demand is also important. It increases the consumption of domestic goods and services. This stimulates their production.

In order for the economy to respond to changes in the structure of consumption, investments are needed to expand production and supply. This is the third area of focus in the plan, which is to improve the quality of the investment climate. Given the current tight monetary policy, the key objective is to increase the efficiency of capital allocation. By reducing business costs, the investment climate will improve. The national model of target business conditions is the primary tool for achieving this goal.

It was developed and approved by the Government this year in close cooperation with businesses, federal authorities, and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives. More than 40 targets and 280 activities have been identified at the federal level. Its goal is to remove barriers, shorten the investment cycle, and simplify procedures. This includes working with resource-supplying organizations. In order to reduce the time and cost of technological connections on the ground, we are also addressing issues related to the reform of the bankruptcy institution. We are currently developing regional roadmaps with the regions, providing methodological support, and organizing internships for specialists.

The effectiveness of the economy and investments is also determined by the level of technological development, so we pay great attention to our technological independence in key industries. This includes the production of aircraft, drones, energy equipment, new materials, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals.

The main tools are the National Technology Leadership Projects and the Technology Policy Law, which have created conditions for the accelerated development and implementation of innovative solutions.

So, in 2025, taking into account the support for manufacturers of machine-tool products, the sales volume reached 4.2 billion rubles, and industrial robotics–-about 240 million rubles. Each product here will be evaluated by the level of technology–-whether we can develop the technology ourselves, by the level of production--whether we can set up production ourselves, and by the level of the market–-whether we can sell the product.

The development of the platform economy will help achieve this. The relevant law has already been passed. We are developing and promoting special digital platforms for effective interaction in providing public services and social guarantees to the population. We are implementing a strategy for the development of artificial intelligence.

In addition, the Government is working to increase funding for research and development to two percent of GDP, primarily through non-budgetary funds. These activities are part of a larger government program for science.

Another area of structural changes is foreign trade. Here, we focus on implementing the strategy for foreign economic activity. We are addressing the challenge of changing both the sectoral and country structure of foreign trade. As the overall share of imports in GDP decreases, the quality of imports is also changing.

The improvement in the quality of imports is reflected in the increase in the share of high-tech goods that have no Russian counterparts. To change the country structure of foreign trade, we will continue to strengthen our ties with partners from friendly countries and international organizations such as the EAEU, CIS, BRICS, and the SCO.

We plan to conclude new trade agreements, apply increased import duties on goods from unfriendly countries, and develop a system of foreign trade settlements, including netting.

The next area is the “whitening” of the economy. It is implemented through a separate plan. The measures are aimed at increasing responsibility for non-compliance with established norms and requirements, improving legislation, and, in some cases, introducing new regulations.

The plan consists of six sections on sectors where the problem of “whitening” is most acute: trade within the EAEU, the domestic goods market, the labor market, the circulation of cash and digital currencies, illegal lending, and the markets for tobacco and nicotine-containing products.

In 2026, we will launch a mechanism for confirming the reality of a Russian recipient of goods imported from the EAEU countries and advance payments for VAT on such goods, the so-called SPOT system.

We will organize control over the cost of imported goods marked with EAEU. The Federal Tax Service of Russia will receive the relevant authority.

The uncontrolled export of cash rubles of unknown origin from Russia, including to EAEU member states, as well as the export of gold in bars from Russia, will be prohibited.

We implement measures aimed at combating individuals engaged in trade and services without state registration or using cash registers.

We will also address the issue of replacing employment relations with contracts with self-employed individuals by legislating the characteristics of employment relations and introducing administrative liability for employers.

We are implementing a set of measures to encourage the transition to cashless payment methods.

We will regulate the circulation of digital currency by law, as well as establish administrative liability for violating the legislation on digital currency mining and criminal liability for illegal mining. We will also increase the liability, up to criminal liability, for individuals who illegally provide consumer loans.

We will also introduce licensing for wholesale and retail trade in tobacco and nicotine-containing products.

We expect that the implementation of all the measures envisaged in the plan will lead to a decrease in the share of the shadow economy in the gross domestic product by one and a half percentage points over three years. At the same time, the amount of additional revenues to the budgets of all levels will amount to up to half a percentage of GDP, taking into account net exports per year, compared to last year, or up to one trillion rubles annually starting from 2027.

The final section of the plan for structural changes in the economy deals with improving efficiency in the field of defense and security. Our colleagues from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Education are currently working on this in a closed mode.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

In conclusion, I would like to note that the coordination of work on the structural changes plan in the economy will be carried out by a subcommittee under my leadership. Monitoring will be carried out within the framework of the current management system. The report will be generated twice a year, taking into account the adjustment of the forecast. The results will be reviewed annually at your Council. In accordance with the proposals and comments you made in your opening remarks, we will also finalize the structural changes plan by including measures aimed at ensuring balanced socioeconomic development of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation and developing a separate federal project on creative industries.

Thank you.

V. Putin: Thank you very much.

I said some things in my opening remarks. I would just like to draw your attention to them again. There are always many issues that require our special attention. However, two of them are currently the most important: measures to increase labour productivity in the real sector and in the social sphere. It is clear that businesses are engaged and working well, but we need to create the necessary conditions. We have agreed to do our part in this regard, including the establishment of competence centres within certain ministries.

I don’t think there are any in the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Digital Development, or the Ministry of Energy. Why is that? I’ll say it again: it’s clear that businesses are working hard to improve their efficiency, but we need to help them at the administrative level. In the social sector, it’s even more important, as we have a significant impact on the situation. However, the methodologies are often designed in such a way that entire sectors in the social sector are excluded from these indicators. I won’t go into details now.

The most glaring example is that 68 percent of universities, all of which are not subordinate to the Ministry of Education and Science, are excluded from the system of these assessments. I would like to draw your attention to this.

Here are my colleagues from the ministries and departments. You’re asking us to keep the specialized universities under your control. It’s not just about keeping them under your control; you need to work at these universities.

Now, about the plan of measures for the “whitening” of certain sectors of the economy. You just mentioned this. According to the documents I have, I need to take a closer look, but nevertheless, most of the measures in the plan for the “whitening” of certain sectors of the economy, which involve the adoption of federal laws, have been postponed until the fourth quarter of 2026, while we have already raised the VAT rate. When we held meetings on these issues–-by the way, the Central Bank supported us, and the Ministry of Finance was actively involved–-our colleagues decided that it would be more honest, straightforward, and reliable to increase the tax rate, albeit temporarily, in order to choose the most effective tools. However, there was a concern that the tax collection rate would decrease instead of increasing, as some individuals would simply go into hiding. This should be avoided. We agreed to take certain measures and postponed the increase to the fourth quarter of 2026. I’m not even talking about the fact that our domestic political calendar is moving accordingly, and these serious decisions will affect some sectors of the economy. If we are going to accept them, we need to accept them now openly, directly, honestly. And there is nothing so terrible here, we just need to speed it up. I want to draw your attention to this.

Sergey Semyonovich, please.

S. Sobyanin: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Dear colleagues!

In preparation for today’s Council, we have collected proposals from the constituent entities of the Russian Federation. In total, we received about 110 proposals, which we have structured. As usual, the majority of questions relate to the financing of projects.

I must say that, in accordance with your instructions, Mr President, for the first time in recent years, the information about the expected results and the amount of funds allocated for the national projects was provided to the regions simultaneously and in advance, on August 20. This allowed the regions to consult with the ministries and agencies, clarify the tasks and projects, and, of course, reflect all these tasks in their regional budgets in a timely manner, which significantly improved the quality of the preparatory work for the implementation of the national projects next year.

Thank you very much. Thank you and the Government of the Russian Federation, which has done a great job.

As always, there doesn’t seem to be enough money, and there is a large request for increased subsidies. However, I must say that even in these challenging economic conditions, the funding for national projects for 2025/2026 has not decreased, but has actually increased slightly. I would like to express my gratitude for this, as we understand the complexity of this task.

The second block of questions is directly related to the implementation of projects. By 2025, the regions were expected to introduce approximately three thousand new facilities. These facilities include complex structures such as kindergartens, schools, and infrastructure projects. The level of requirements and the pace of development set the stage for a meticulous approach, where even the smallest details and delays are critical.

Therefore, my colleagues are proposing to introduce the institution of a qualified contractor for bidding under Federal Law No. 44, as well as under Federal Law No. 223. Why is this necessary? According to the Accounts Chamber and the Ministry of Construction, there are many cases of contract failures due to unscrupulous contractors.

We propose to introduce stricter requirements for access to such contracts. It is necessary to consider not only formal experience, but also the availability of appropriate forces, funds, qualified personnel, equipment, and technologies.

The next question. Back in 2014, the Law on the introduction of information modeling technologies was adopted, when projects are prepared and implemented electronically–-it became mandatory for shared construction, but for most of the construction, it remained optional requirement and continues to be formed in paper form.

We propose that starting next year, subjects will be able to make decisions on mandatory information modeling technology. This will speed up the design process by 30 percent and simplify and reduce future maintenance costs by 10 to 20 percent.

The issue of connecting to technological networks has become very important, especially in the context of comprehensive solutions for the development of territories in accordance with Federal law. Today, each customer or developer independently concludes technological connection agreements, independently conducts calculations, and independently builds relationships with engineering companies.

What do we get as a result? Each developer pulls a pipe to itself; each developer counts the diameter of the pipe. As a result, we sometimes lay two or three pipes of different diameters to one area, at different times and with different capacities. Therefore, we propose the creation of a regional operator institution that would resolve these issues and make the integrated development of territories truly integrated, also in terms of engineering systems.

The next question is related to the standards for technological connection terms. Today, this period is 18 months. This seems to be a good thing. However, given that some construction projects are already being completed in 12 months, and given that you mentioned the need to increase labor productivity, which is especially important in the construction industry because it is one of the last industries in terms of labor productivity, if we reduce the construction time, we also need to reduce the technological connection time. Otherwise, completed residential buildings and facilities may be left without heat and electricity.

It is also necessary to revise the building codes and regulations in terms of eliminating excess capacity for electricity, heat, and other resources. These codes were established about 20 years ago. Although this may seem like a relatively short period of time, the energy efficiency of buildings has significantly improved. Currently, the estimated capacity is often two or even four times higher than the actual usage. This means that we are overpaying for electricity and taking resources from the energy sector. As a result, we are getting less efficient use of budget funds and energy resources, which are already in short supply.

The next issue is very important, and we raised it at the previous Council. It is about synchronizing the Spatial Development Strategy with national projects and sectoral plans. Today, all the plans have been formed, and the next year is crucial for us to link spatial development with the existing strategies, plans, national projects, and sectoral plans. This is a large and meticulous task. I hope for close cooperation between the Government of the Russian Federation and the regions of the Russian Federation.

My colleagues have been talking about the plan for structural changes and our country’s technological independence. One of the main issues that my colleagues have highlighted is the shortage of personnel, particularly skilled workers.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, we were just at one of the training sites for secondary vocational education in Moscow, and we reported to you that today 75 percent of the vacancies in the labour market are for mid-level specialists and secondary vocational education.

In the last two or three years, we have made significant changes, and together with the Ministry of Education, we have revised our approach to secondary vocational education, making their programs more practical. Today, 70% of the curriculum is dedicated to practical training, and not just any practice, but the kind of practice that a college graduate needs to succeed in a specific workplace. As a result, 95% of college graduates find employment in their chosen field, with two-thirds starting work while still in school. In Moscow, for example, this year is quite a significant figure: for the first time, about 50 ninth-grade graduates entered Moscow colleges for free. This indicates that working and specialist professions are in demand among our school graduates. The authority of college graduates is growing significantly every year.

A very important issue, including the shortage of personnel and labor productivity, is the mobility of labor resources. It is necessary for mobility to improve every year in large agglomerations and neighboring regions, so that people can find jobs not only in their own locality, but also in the neighboring region or the center of the Russian Federation. To achieve this, we need to implement the approaches outlined in the national projects for improving roads, public transportation, and, of course, global projects such as the development of a central transportation hub that covers almost 30 million people and the construction of a high-speed railway, which is just the first project in a series of high-speed railways.

To solve the problems of technological leadership, as you said, we need to increase production in high-tech manufacturing industries. In Moscow, production in manufacturing industries increased threefold between 2019 and 2024, and now even regions like Moscow, which traditionally seemed to be getting rid of such industries, are now increasing production at a rapid pace.

We have plans to double the amount of high-quality industrial space by 2030, bringing it to 25 million square metres. We have opened a number of such sites, including one in Rudnevo. These are good, high-quality, high-tech industrial sites that house modern enterprises in the fields of microelectronics, pharmaceuticals, and mechanical engineering.

I would like to thank you once again, Vladimir Vladimirovich, for your support of the projects being implemented in the regions, and to assure you that the goals you have set will be achieved.

Thank you.

V. Putin: Thank you. Thank you, Sergey Semyonovich.

Please, Igor Ivanovich Shuvalov.

I. Shuvalov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Dear members of the Council!

You, Vladimir Vladimirovich, set the task of including the implementation of strategic goals in the agenda, modernizing the system of interaction between development organizations and providing more capital to the market, in December last year. On June 5, 2025, you signed a corresponding presidential decree. The special working group includes specialists, members of the government, and heads of development organizations. In total, our group includes two dozen organizations. However, we understand the task to be much broader, and this understanding came from our interaction with the Ministry of Economic Development, the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, and regional authorities. We believe that all existing development organizations, including those at the regional level, should be involved in this work.

We are currently carrying out this work. You instructed us to establish cooperation between federal and regional development organizations in order to avoid duplication. I am reporting to you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, that this work has been completed at the federal level. There are no duplicate instruments between us, but there are supporting instruments. So, for example, if VEB supports programs for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, it uses different tools than the Corporation for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses or the Export Support Corporation, and what we do from VEB’s balance sheet does not duplicate the activities of the Russian Export Center. The same applies to all other elements of this agenda.

One of the most important tools, which we all know about, is the Industrial Development Fund. We support the activities of this fund with our guarantees. However, they operate independently under the leadership of the Minister of Industry. In this case, our activities on this agenda complement each other rather than duplicate or interfere with each other.

In general, when we talk about the organization of development, Vladimir Vladimirovich, I repeat the same thing: it is always about improving the organizational mechanism and ensuring reliability for the financial system and access to capital. We are working with the Presidential Administration and the Government to improve the organizational mechanism, as I have said, and we are building a platform for interaction with all organizations. There are no vertical lines of command between us. We are building our relationships based on a partnership model. As for financial and non-financial instruments, I can only say that, for example, with your other organization, the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, we are working together on the federal and regional agendas to develop all the mechanisms and then report them to you at the Strong Ideas for the New Era forum or within the framework of the Supervisory Board, as well as within the framework of our regional field sessions, which Svetlana Vitalievna [Chupsheva] and I regularly hold.

In terms of how we are organising this work, it is also being carried out separately with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Development, and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, so that, as we are actively implementing our strategy, we do not create–-as I have also reported and reiterate that we are carefully carrying out this work–-additional risks for the financial system of the Russian Federation. We are closely monitoring this and engaging in this dialogue with Elvira Sakhipzadovna and her specialists.

As for the key performance indicators, Mikhail Vladimirovich said that for the first time in 2026, the key performance indicators will be approved. And we are currently working on this, conducting this work under the leadership of the Government, not only for individual organizations, but also creating cross-cutting, common key performance indicators to show how we are contributing financially and non-financially to achieving the national development goals.

This work is difficult, and it is unprecedented. This is the first time such a task has been set. We will try to accomplish this task. With Capital!

Vladimir Vladimirovich and colleagues!

In 2025, a development strategy was adopted for the entire group until 2030. The total portfolio we need to service is 30 trillion rubles. It is clear that the development organizations themselves do not have such funds. This work can only be carried out in cooperation with commercial banks, such as Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank, Alfa Bank, PBC, and, of course, by learning how to work with regional banks. We are already doing this.

We are already working quite successfully with the major federal banks that I have mentioned using a mechanism called the Project Finance Factory. However, this toolkit will be expanded. We will continue to develop this agenda. However, the capital that must be provided by the project initiator is, of course, the capital of individuals and major commercial banks.

Our task here is to act as both experts and those who can create special project financing to provide this financing on the market.

Business support services.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, just last week, when the Russia Calling! forum was held, you instructed VEB to create a special system for supporting major investment projects together with the Ministry of Economic Development. I must tell you that this work is being carried out. We will also build it on platform principles. According to Maxim Gennadievich, we discussed this issue with him, something should be built similar to the agent function that currently exists at VEB. We perform some agent functions for the benefit of the Government. And here we will develop this function on the basis of the agent block. We need several months for this. I am confident that this work will be successful in cooperation with the Agency for Strategic Initiatives and their methodology for developing the entrepreneurial climate.

Now everyone is talking about the technology leadership agenda, as Sergey Semyonovich just said. We are cooperating on this agenda with the Presidential Administration, the Government, and the Ministry of Economic Development. For us, the key organizations for technological leadership are Skolkovo and the Industrial Development Fund. We are rebuilding this agenda. It is difficult for us. Basically, we’ve all mastered this vocabulary explanation and description. But so far, there are not so many such breakthrough big projects that really provide technological leadership in our portfolio.

We have recently completed a major deal that we have been working on for several years to create a digital security player. However, these projects are quite complex. The challenge you have set is not about reverse engineering, but rather about creating completely new and innovative capabilities, not only in the Russian Federation but also in the global market.

By the way, the Minister of Economic Development has taken the initiative on the agenda of technological leadership. Several initiatives, including legislative ones, have been prepared within the framework of a special working group.

This includes a special system of relations with those who develop the relevant product, as well as their protection in the market. Changes will need to be made to federal laws. We will discuss all of these issues with Maxim Gennadievich at the Government Chairman’s meeting and in other Government formats, so that we can cover this agenda at the next Council meeting in the middle of the year and report on what we have already accomplished.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Dear members of the Council!

We are in real-time daily interaction with entrepreneurs, with entrepreneurial associations. I must say that there is now a very big request from entrepreneurs that we give something more new, fresh to the initiatives to support small and medium-sized businesses and to the agenda of export development.

It so happens that export support is not the most pressing issue right now, as it was a few years ago. However, this is a complex project. In order for our businesses to fully realize their export potential, both within the existing restrictions and sanctions, and after these sanctions are modified or lifted, we must develop and maintain this agenda on a daily basis.

Overall, Vladimir Vladimirovich, our work is efficient, and we cooperate well with our colleagues.

By capital.

The most important thing, in addition to our organizational capabilities, is that we must report to you, the government, and market participants whether we have the capital to service this agenda. Just the day before, Mikhail Vladimirovich signed a government decree. On your behalf, we have been granted additional capital in the amount of 177 billion rubles. We are currently working with the Ministry of Industry and Anton Andreevich in order to find opportunities to supplement our capital. If all these decisions are implemented, we may have the opportunity to announce a new portfolio worth more than 1.5 trillion rubles. Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich. We have received these funds from the National Welfare Fund, which is our capital. We can successfully implement our agenda for two years, and we will continue to do so. However, we must have sufficient capital to implement the entire strategy by 2030.

Thank you.

V. Putin: Thank you very much.

Mikhail Kuznetsov, please.

M. Kuznetsov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

According to our surveys, people see the most noticeable improvements in the implementation of national goals and national projects in the improvement of urban environments: 52 percent, the quality of roads: 34 percent, and support for families and children: 28 percent. These are the three main areas.

The least noticeable changes so far, namely the dynamics, are in the development of science, two percent; support for entrepreneurship, three; and housing affordability, four. That is, there is minimal dynamics of changes for the better.

I will focus on a few of the issues that people are raising in relation to the national goal of preserving the population and supporting families. So far, Vladimir Vladimirovich, not all of the instructions from your State Council on demography have been fulfilled.

We investigated: The 50% discount on air travel for children has turned into a discount on the fare only. Due to additional fees, the actual discount is not 50%, but 15%, ranging from 15% to 35%. There are appeals from various figures who consider this unfair.

So far, there is no preferential tariff for large families in taxis, and the children’s tariff is still 15-20 percent more expensive on average. Although, to be fair, there are more cars with seats, but perhaps there is still some legislative regulation that could help reduce the cost.

Moreover, since September 1 of this year, changes in traffic regulations have come into force–-in the rules of the road, which prohibit analogues of car seats. A significant number of children with disabilities--they can only ride lying down or in special seats—and the cost of such special seats reaches 400 thousand. This is an unaffordable cost for parents. There are many complaints that taxis refuse to transport such children. Perhaps we need a separate decision at the Government level to solve this problem, just make an exception, an exception.

The situation with after-school programs in schools is still changing rather slowly. According to our data, 60 percent of parents report that their child does not attend after-school programs due to their absence or high cost. However, this is an essential factor in supporting young mothers with children.

There is an increasing number of parents who are asking for the possibility of their children attending kindergarten until 9 p.m. For example, by creating a mixed group. In the Tula region, with the three-shift system in the military-industrial complex, they have opened after-school programs and extended groups in kindergartens until 9 p.m., and even have 24-hour preschool groups in the child development center. [!] This can be done administratively. People are asking for it.

Parents with many children and young children sometimes choose to take all 60 days of sick leave. This happens when children start attending kindergarten and young children of parents with many children start getting sick. We have a proposal: if possible, consider making an exception for parents with many children. If children are ill, and if the social fund can afford it, consider extending the sick leave beyond 60 days specifically for parents with many children and young children. We have received such requests.

We also suggest that you think about separate measures to support fatherhood. You have already mentioned this, Vladimir Vladimirovich. One possible starting point is to provide fathers with guaranteed leave when a child is born. This could be implemented at the level of best practices, and eventually, perhaps, in the Labour Code.

53 percent of families who used maternity capital to purchase housing faced difficulties in allocating shares to their children when they subsequently sold their apartments, leading to the suspension of the transaction.

Realtors tell their clients directly: buying an apartment with maternity capital carries risks, and they discourage them. We suggest that if a family improves their living conditions or moves to another region, the procedure for obtaining approval from the guardianship authorities should be simplified as much as possible, without infringing on the children’s interests.

The next national goal. We have indicators related to increasing the level of satisfaction of participants in the special military operation with the conditions of rehabilitation, retraining, and employment by 2030. According to our surveys, there is a complex indicator here–-83 percent of our soldiers do not seek psychological assistance. Of course, there are no universal solutions, but there is one suggestion.

You know, Vladimir Vladimirovich, a fighter with complete loss of vision, Alexander Antonov, worked and is still working on your Direct Line. He came in himself and offered to study to become a psychologist. He says: I will be able to explain to any fighter that life is beautiful and restore their interest in life with my own injury. And now we have spoken with the Military Medical Academy in St. Petersburg, and they are taking him in. It is clear that this will not be a profession, but it will be a short course. We have also found out that the Faculty of Psychology at Moscow State University has created a basic course for young people.

It seems that this is a small, pilot-based solution that we could move forward with. We don’t need any systemic or integral solutions here. However, when the guys themselves provide assistance to their fellow soldiers and fighters, it seems that we can slightly shift this 83% figure and help our guys. Mikhail Albertovich and I have discussed this issue. We have agreed to join forces under the supervision of the Ministry of Health.

By 2030, we have planned to achieve 100% sorting of municipal solid waste. According to our surveys, 30% of residents currently participate in garbage collection. This number could be higher, but those who do participate complain that operators mix waste into a single garbage truck and transport it to a regular landfill. Sorting can also be done at the landfill, but residents need to be educated and engaged in this process to ensure their acceptance.

There is one problem. Since September of this year, fines have been imposed on the population for disposing of hazardous waste–-batteries, lamps, and medicine blisters–-in containers. However, 40 percent of citizens report that their local area either does not have designated locations for such waste or they are unaware of them. It is simply a matter of educating them.

The goal is to update public transport to 85 percent by 2030. There are good indicators: 54 percent of citizens say they see new transport on the lines. However, there are two problems: up to 20 percent complain about the cancellation of routes, which is primarily due to a shortage of drivers, and another half say it is inconvenient to get to social facilities such as clinics, hospitals, and schools. It’s clear that this is a complex management challenge, but if we can truly help people with these two issues, the quality and attitude of people towards public transportation will significantly improve.

One of the goals we have set is to create a system to counter fraud. According to Sberbank, the amount of fraud losses among citizens continues to be high and will exceed several hundred billion rubles.

In response to legislative restrictions, fraudsters are restructuring their schemes. Nowadays, people are more often being deceived through computer games, fake employment websites, and fake ticket purchase services. Fraudsters have also moved to the system of quick payments, the SBP, through which up to 60 percent of fraudulent transfers are currently made, according to expert estimates.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, you said that you had given instructions to create a headquarters for artificial intelligence. Perhaps we also need a headquarters for counteraction, because this is, of course, sabotage work against the Russian Federation, and it is clearly being carried out by all the efforts of our enemy, who will be restructuring as quickly as possible.

Increase in the share of households with access to the Internet.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, we see that there are a lot of cases where providers refuse to connect small villages and SNTs. Citizens are particularly confused by the situation where internet is provided in schools, medical centers, and village administrations, but households are not connected. In other words, there is internet in the medical center, but it cannot be extended to the houses.

Maybe we could take a look? Maxut Igorevich and I have been talking about the fact that where Rostelecom already has a contract for social facilities, it is necessary to provide capacity for people so that we don’t forget about them. And for providers who earn money from apartment buildings and offices, we should give them remote facilities as a load. Vladimir Vladimirovich, this is especially relevant because the internet and mobile internet are periodically disconnected for military purposes, and people who rely on them may be left without any connection at all.

And the last point is related to the indicator of forest conservation and the creation of conditions for eco-tourism. I will describe the problem using the example of the Sochi National Park. We are approached by guides, people who work at Krasnaya Polyana in winter and lead tourist groups in summer. Applications from tourist groups can take weeks to be processed. It is difficult to obtain permission for a multi-day hike, transportation of people to the route, and rafting, despite the fact that registering a group with the Ministry of Emergency Situations can be done in a single day, and there is no problem with this. There are no designated areas for camping with tents.

In Soviet times, in order to get some types of trade union vouchers to Sochi, you had to walk around the mountains for a week in order to improve your health, and then you could go down to the sea and relax there. This is a good model, and it was an important part of social education. There is a huge demand from people, so a “gray zone” is forming that could be legalized here. Even the 30th All-Union route from Adygea to Dagomys is being revived, and people are enjoying walking it. There is no doubt that national parks should be protected. However, responsible tourism can generate more revenue for the development of protected areas and benefit people than the fines that are collected.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I have finished my report.

Thank you.

V. Putin: Thank you very much for your analysis and your work.

Colleagues, please, who would like to comment on the issues we are discussing? No one? Please, Alexey.

A. Tsydenov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Dear colleagues!

And you mentioned it, and your colleagues were talking about public transport. Today, we are adding trams and trolleybuses to the methodology. The question is about the sources. I would like to ask you to consider allocating funds from traffic violations to the renovation of public transport.

Thank you.

V. Putin: Our Ministry of Finance doesn’t like such targeted assignments. But in general, it’s possible to think about it. Why not? Okay. Good.

We have a list of assignments, a project. I will ask my colleagues to work with the relevant agencies.

Thank you, Alexey Sambuevich.

Please, what else? Is that all?

Indeed, our colleagues have done a good job, focusing on the most important areas of our work in their reports.

What would I like to say in conclusion? I would like to ask that our events of this kind, which are not held very often, not to be formal. We believe that the issues we are dealing with today, which the Government, agencies, and regions have been working on throughout the year, should be constantly in our focus, otherwise there will be no results. It is very important to remember our priorities. And I have already said this twice or three times, and my colleagues have said it as well: it is important not to forget about the priorities, which are primarily economic, in order to address social issues based on our economic achievements, which we have. I would like to thank you, and we will return to this later, during our meetings before the New Year. The government and the regions have worked diligently this year. However, let us not forget about the important issues. If we only touch on them briefly and superficially, we will not achieve the desired results. I won’t go back to them now.

We have prepared a list of instructions. I would like to ask you, Mikhail Vladimirovich, to also participate in the preparation of this list, so that it does not fall on the Government from above, but so that all the points outlined here are worked out and become a real plan for our joint work in 2026.

Thank you very much. All the best! [My Emphasis]