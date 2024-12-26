I don’t know who represented Armenia who is pictured above on the far left, but it wasn’t PM Pashinyan who was the Council’s Head for 2024. Apparently, he joined the discussion via video. IMO, he’d abdicate following his withdrawal from the CSTO as his NATO bosses ordered. However, without the EAEU’s support, Armenia’s economy would be a shambles. As you read in the Aliyev interview, NATO’s encroachment into the region is the primary reason why the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains unsigned and provocations continue by the Armenian side. The terrorist bombing of the Azerbaijan airliner was likely in response to that interview, meaning I suspect NATO, France especially. Fortunately, the charges used were too weak and the pilots were able to land the airplane.

As usual, the meeting was held in a narrow and expanded format. Only the very short introductory speech by Putin was made available. Further results of the meeting were disclosed at the major presser that followed. Here’s Putin’s short speech:

And, as I have already said, at the very beginning, after my welcoming remarks, I hand over the leadership of our event today to Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Vovaevich Pashinyan, who will lead our meeting via video link and as the acting Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Please, Nikolai Vladimirovich.

I would like to emphasize that Russia highly values mutually beneficial and multifaceted cooperation with its partners in the Eurasian Economic Community, and we are sincerely interested in intensifying joint work to comprehensively strengthen our integration association. I am sure that all our colleagues here share this attitude, so I hope that our meeting will be productive and truly businesslike.

Our association has established itself as one of the independent and self-sufficient centers of the emerging multipolar world and continues to develop dynamically. The activities of the Eurasian Union contribute to the expansion of trade and investment exchanges, increase business contacts, deepen cooperation ties, and most importantly, integration cooperation brings real benefits to each of the members of our association, in fact helps to ensure stable, sustainable growth of both the economies of the five countries and the Eurasian region as a whole, leads to an improvement in the quality of the welfare of the citizens of our countries.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Treaty establishing the Eurasian Economic Union, and the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow in May was dedicated to this anniversary.

Today, we will traditionally sum up the results of the outgoing year and consider a number of new and important decisions prepared for approval by the Council aimed at further deepening cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Community in various areas. Of course, we will also discuss current issues of integration construction, as well as outline plans for the future.

Vladimir Putin: Nikol Vladimirovich [Pashinyan] should be in touch. Good afternoon. With your permission, I will make a few introductory remarks, and then I will pass the floor on to you as chairman.

Now onto the 20-minute presser with Putin that followed the meeting. I presume the other leaders held their own meetings with media.

Vladimir Putin: Good evening! Please, what questions?

Elena Abramova: Good evening, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Mir TV and Radio Company, Ekaterina Abramova.

All of yesterday was devoted to the informal summit of the Commonwealth countries, and you spent the whole day with your presidential colleagues. Today, we can say that it is already a full-scale summit, the EAEU summit, and with a big agenda. Tell me, what results of these two days would you like to celebrate?

Vladimir Putin: You know, it's not about the results of two days, it's about the results of the year. There are indicators, they are official, no one argues with them, they are objective data: we have a significant increase in trade turnover, despite the recession in many of our previously traditional partners. In the euro area, you know, 1 percent growth, and in Belarus-5.4–5.5 percent by the end of the year will be.

In Russia, we are also generally satisfied with the results–-3.9 is likely to be under 4. But in Belarus—5.5. This is a good result. In Armenia, let's say, even more. And the volume of trade turnover between Russia and Armenia has doubled compared to last year, doubled, and will amount to more than $ 10 billion by the end of the year. And so it is with almost all countries. Here is the result.

And as for the work of the last two days, we can say briefly: we became closer to each other.

You are welcome.

Pavel Zarubin: Good evening! Pavel Zarubin, Rossiya TV channel.

More and more we hear statements and arguments from abroad-both from political scientists and from officials, that the conflict in Ukraine can be ended as early as next year, and everyone is wondering how. And in the Trump team and argue…

Vladimir Putin: This is what the people say: "I wish I could drink honey with your lips." We also seek to end the conflict.

Pavel Zarubin: And the Trump team both says and explicitly states that the conflict can be frozen if Ukraine's entry into NATO is guaranteed for 10-20 years. How do you like this formula?

Vladimir Putin: Who says so?

Pavel Zarubin: In the Trump administration, there are also arguments with reference to the special envoy for the Ukrainian crisis on this issue.

Vladimir Putin: It's clear. I do not know what the emerging team of the President-elect of the United States is saying right now. I know that I was told about this–-it's not a secret at all--back in 2021, the current President Biden. He offered me exactly this–-to postpone the admission of Ukraine to NATO for 10-15 years, because it is not ready now. To which I reasonably replied: "Well, yes, it is not ready today, but you will prepare it and accept it." In terms of historical distances and timelines, this is a blink of an eye. What difference does it make to us – today, tomorrow or in 10 years?

I am not familiar with these statements of the future team of the President-elect. But if so, what is the difference between the current administration and the proposals you just mentioned? It doesn't make any difference.

I do not know how this situation will develop further and what the President-elect's instructions will be to his colleagues in the administration. We'll see.

Yes, please, Andrey.

A. Kolesnikov: Kommersant newspaper.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, tell me, do you still expect something for yourself and, most importantly, from yourself before the end of the year?

Vladimir Putin: The question is vague. What does "on your own" mean? Andrey, I don't really understand what "on my own" means. I don't really expect anything like that from myself. I consider myself a predictable, balanced person, acting according to a plan. This plan–-all the actions of me, the Government, the Administration, and the Central Bank–- we coordinate with each other, all our steps, and we act quite stably and predictably. We do not predict anything unusual, and it is impossible to predict anything unusual.

A. Kolesnikov: Some people are waiting for the Oreshnik to take off and land, for example.

Vladimir Putin: You understand, we always respond in a mirror way. They use certain weapons against us–-we use the same ones. Look, they've used five or seven ATACMS. Did you hear what was said yesterday or the day before yesterday? The Russian army responded with a complex strike-240 or 221, or something, a strike with high-precision long-range weapons.

If necessary, we will see that more powerful medium-range weapons are required, and we will certainly use them. But we are in no hurry. After all, it's not a secret, and we don't hide it, and as I said, we don't have many Oreshnik systems yet. But we have them, and not just one system. But we are in no hurry to use them, because these weapons are powerful, they are designed to solve certain tasks. We have started mass production, now we will produce the right quantity and place something on the territory of Belarus. We act systematically. But we do not exclude the possibility of using it today and tomorrow, if necessary.

Question: Mr President, we are ending a leap year, and as a leap year should be, it was a difficult one. How would you like to see the next year? What is the most important thing for you, if we talk about Russia, of course?

Vladimir Putin: The most important thing is the wellbeing of the Russian people, the standard of living and stability. In the economic sphere, this is the stabilization of inflation, so that we do not have any turns, jumps. So that our economic growth continues.

My colleagues and I have already agreed on everything about this growth. We do not expect it to be the same as this year, at 4 percent. Strange as it may sound, given the macroeconomic realities, we do not need such growth yet. Although, of course, the more, the better, it would seem, but all this should happen within the framework of compliance with macroeconomic parameters, otherwise there will be some distortions in the economy, which in the end, when playing for a long time, can cause damage to us.

Therefore, our proposals and plans are balanced, and we have a balanced macroeconomic policy.

We expect further growth in household incomes. Of course, we assume that we will solve all the tasks of a special military operation. This is generally the number one task.

We will support our guys. We're talking to you, and they're fighting.

You know, I won't talk about the details, about specific sectors of the front, but when I'm interested, and I do it every day, day and night, in the truest sense of the word. In certain areas, certain events occur, the guys force water barriers. In some cases, they do this by using technical means, and in others they don't. I ask the commanders: "How do the guys overcome this water barrier?" Here we are: warm. It's windy outside, but here it's warm and bright. And the guys wade in. What is it? They go chest-deep in water and carry submachine guns from above. They are fighting for Russia.

We believe that we will achieve success on the line of contact. And we will achieve those successes, solve those problems in the economic sphere, which is the most important, and solve social issues, issues of military security, security in the broadest sense of the word. We will move forward in accordance with our plans. I have reason to believe that this will be the case.

You are welcome.

Olga Matveeva: Olga Matveeva, Mayak and Vesti FM radio stations.

Residents of the Kursk region, who suffered from the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have now begun to receive housing certificates. They can use them to either repair damaged housing or buy other housing in different regions of Russia.

The Belgorod region has a completely different approach. There, residents receive money in special accounts, which they can then use only to repair their damaged homes. Please tell me if the federal government or you are planning to introduce housing certificates in the Belgorod region in the same way, so that they can spend them to buy housing in other regions of Russia and, possibly, move to safer places if they want to? Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: You know, we believe that such issues should be resolved by local and regional authorities in a dialogue with people. The task of federal authorities and the Ministry of Finance is to allocate the necessary financial resources. We have this money, and we give as much as the region needs. And the region, in its dialogue with people–-and this is what I want to emphasize and repeat once again–-must choose the most optimal way to solve these issues for itself and for people.

If someone decides in the Kursk region or in any other place that it is better to get certificates and give people the opportunity, the right to choose to purchase housing anywhere in the Russian Federation, we will meet people halfway. For us, the challenge is only in this–-so that people who have already suffered, have gone through difficult tests so they can solve their fundamental problems. One of them, of course, is housing. So, this is not even a question for us, it is a question for the regional authorities.

I just spoke with the governor of the Belgorod region, just put down the phone and came to see you. We discussed various issues, but we are in constant contact with them. We will do as they recommend. I hope that their recommendations will be based on the wishes of the people who live in these territories.

Alexey Yunashev: Hello, Mr President, Happy New Year!

Yunashev, Life. You yourself have just said that you are constantly in touch with your commanders, day and night. This means that you have the most complete information about the situation on the contact line.

Vladimir Putin: It's complete. The most, not the most—it's hard to say, but quite large.

A. Yunashev: And your intuition is developed, we noticed.

What do you believe in for yourself? Do you believe that in 2025 the conflict will be ended, of course, by our victory?

Vladimir Putin: I believe in God, and God is with us.

What else? You are welcome.

Yu. Bubnova: TASS News Agency, Yulia Bubnova.

We wanted to ask you about Robert Fico's visit to us last weekend. Could you tell us what we managed to agree on? Was it possible to resolve the gas issue with supplies to Slovakia and to Europe in general? And is it true that he offered his country as a platform for negotiations with Trump? If so, what did you say to him?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: You know, we usually don't tell the public what we're talking about unless we agree to tell the press what we're talking about. But I don't think Mr. Fico will be offended with me.

Yes, indeed, he said that if there are negotiations on a peaceful settlement, and I want to emphasize that Mr. Fico, I do not know, he may have some skirmishes there with the current Ukrainian leadership, with someone else, in the European Union, somehow everything does not work out there from the point of view of mutual understanding, but he primarily and mainly spoke about a peaceful settlement in the Ukrainian direction. He is for this, as they say, and "drowned", and "drowned" for it. So here I don't know what claims Europe or anyone else might have against him. But that's what he was talking about, and that's what he was focusing on. First.

Secondly, as for the venue, yes, he said that if it comes to negotiations, they would be happy to provide a platform for his country to hold such negotiations. And we don't mind if it comes to that. Why not? Because Slovakia takes a neutral position. From our point of view, this position is neutral, and this is an acceptable option for us.

Regarding agreements in the energy sector. We have always been in favor of supplies; we have always been in favor of depoliticizing economic issues. We have never refused deliveries to Europe. Did we refuse? I have already said it a thousand times, and I can repeat it again: Poland has closed the route through its territory. There is also an active route, no one hit it, there are no explosions, it works. Just click enable, and that's it, and it will go through the territory of Poland. Called "Yamal-Europe", it passes exactly through the territory of Poland. Please turn on tomorrow, we will deliver.

Another route is through the territory of Ukraine.

War is war, but we delivered regularly and paid, and still pay, by the way, money for transit. So what? Ukraine took two routes there: through Sudzha and through Sokhranovka.

Our troops took control of Sokhranovka, and for six months, in my opinion, even if not more, all this functioned calmly. And there were Ukrainian specialists at the checkpoint, they worked there, no one offended them, no one touched them. They were functioning calmly there, and everything was normal. Then, for some reason, it occurred to someone in Kiev that it would be necessary to close it. They took it and closed it. Under the pretext that Russian troops are in control. What were you thinking six months ago? Everything worked. So there must have been some other reasons. I don't understand which ones.

Now Suja. There are fighting going on there, it is actually under Ukrainian control, but we just continue to deliver 14 million rubles a day. Do you understand?

However, despite the fact that they now control Suju, they have announced that they will not renew the transit contract. We didn't say that we were finishing up, but they announced that they would not renew the contract. If they don't, don't.

As I have already said, they are taking a bite out of Europe, because without European support, Ukraine cannot exist, let alone fight. But now they are punishing the same Europe by closing the transit contract for the supply of our gas to Europe. And so it is not easy for them there, the price of gas has already increased under $500 per 1000 cubic meters.

Now we are talking, I say—there is no contract. And it is impossible to conclude it in three or four days, it will not be there. Prices will rise again there now. But we don't provoke it, it's their policy. So?

What's the problem? They announced this: "There will be no contract, we will not renew." And then they realized that this is a problem for them. They began to fuss. Vanity in what began to express itself? In fact, they started asking everyone to sign a contract with us for this transit through Ukraine instead of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, so that it goes to the border under the control of Gazprom, and through the territory of Ukraine under someone else's control, so that there, I don't know The relevant structures of Hungary, Slovakia, Turkey, and Azerbaijan have signed a contract for transit through the territory of Ukraine, and on the border of Ukraine and Europe, so that Gazprom can deal with its partners again.

The problem is that Gazprom has long-term contracts, until 2035, until 2049. And in order to change the situation related to transit, it is necessary to open these contracts. This is a very complicated procedure, difficult to solve, unsolvable--first of all.

And secondly, there is one more thing. I tell you in such detail that there is no speculation, let everyone know what it is about. Ukraine has closed to us one of the routes through the territory of Ukraine of supplies to Europe, through Sokhranovka. They closed it, and that's it. And we have a ship-or-pay contract with them ("transit or pay"). They closed it and then sued us in court with a demand to pay for what was not in transit through Ukraine. To Gazprom's question: "Are you out of your mind or something? You closed this transit."–-"Well, we closed it, and you still pay us money." Some kind of nonsense!

Now they say: "Let a third party transit through our territory." But they don't want to withdraw the claim from the Arbitration Court. What will happen? It will turn out that you and I, here we are with you and more than hundreds of 150 million people, Russian citizens, will supply gas to any European country, and by the decision of the Arbitration Court, in the so-called non-acceptance procedure, this money will be withdrawn, we will not receive it, but will be credited to Ukraine repayment of Ukraine's claim against Gazprom. Well, nonsense! We can't.

We said that we will supply it even if it is an Azerbaijani SOCAR, or a Turkish company, or a Hungarian or Slovak company. Well, let them take the claim out of court. What kind of nonsense is this? They said, " No, we won't take it." Well, then "please shave", live without our gas.

We need to finish it.

Come on–-here's a red tie, it's so New Year's Eve.

Nikolai Ivanov: Thank you.

Nikolai Ivanov, Izvestia.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, the Foreign Intelligence Service reported earlier this week that…

Vladimir Putin: Don't frighten us, we are already quiet.

N. Ivanov: The Foreign Intelligence Service reported that Moldova may become a new hot spot on the map. The Foreign Ministry said yesterday that there will be an attempt to undermine the situation in Belarus, of course, with the help of the West. Maybe it's a naive question: what should be done to stop these attempts to set fire to our borders?

Vladimir Putin: Be strong.

Happy New Year! All the best! Goodbye! [My Emphasis]