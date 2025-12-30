karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Varyss
18h

As far as MOA goes: yeah it's flooded with a lot of trash comments.

However, I understand the reticence to post about the aftermath of this attack. All those that have been paying attention knows that Russia responds asymmetrically. For normal kinds of things, a delay as long as a week or even longer would be possible.

But 91 drones sent at Putin's residence, with the possibility that the Trump-Putin call was coordinated to make sure Putin was there when the attack happened???

This is the kind of event that gets noticed by leaders all over the world. All everyone else can do is to await the response of Russia. On a practical note, the US has been making MAJOR escalations recently in many parts of the world.

I am sure that it was Putin who said something like ... "If war is inevitable, strike FIRST." The surprise time that I saw the first post about this attack (on MOA) I dismissed it hoping it was a hoax. The next surprise time might be something much more drastic.

Gavin Longmuir
15h

"... it’s a competition of different political-economic systems where one is clearly outperforming the other."

The systems are not that different. Essentially, the West, Russia, China are all fascist -- they all have private ownership of the means of production, but those private owners have to kiss the rings of the politically powerful. Sure, there are differences of degree -- however, fascism lost WWII but has won the aftermath.

The real difference between the systems is -- Competence! China has built more High Speed Rail than the rest of the world put together -- about 30,000 miles; California has spent tens of billions of dollars and does not have a single operating mile of track. China spent the money on engineers, laborers, concrete, and steel; California spent the money on lawyers and graft.

But everyone has problems. China has high youth unemployment, with many young people checking out and "lying flat", and an astonishing lack of a social safety net for what is nominally still a Communist country. The US clearly has problems we all know about, while Europe has even worse problems. The question is which societies are most likely to be able to overcome their problems? Today, it looks like the leader will be China -- but the Big Wheel never stops turning, and nothing is assured (except death & taxes for us peons).

