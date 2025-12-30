Many happenings all at once yet again that I reported first at Moon of Alabama’s current thread on the Negotiations in light of the Putin-Trump phone calls, Trump’s meeting with Zelensky, and the attempted drone attack on the location where Putin held a meeting with his commanders and Defense Minister Belousov. There were also two interviews with Lavrov who issued an extraordinary statement related to the drone attack. All of this was reported with additional thoughts at MoA, mostly with very little feedback. I’ll post these musings in the order I posted them, with all emphasis mine:

Putin held yet another meeting of the general staff plus Defense Minister Belousov at his dacha and again reviewed the SMO’s progress. There was no mention of Putin’s talks with Trump. There was some new info related to the buffer zones or “safety strips” as they’re being called within Sumy and Karkiv:



Yevgeny Nikiforov: In the Sumy region, the safety strip is more than 16 kilometres deep and 60 kilometres along the front. With This is less than 20 kilometers left for the advanced units to reach the regional center. In the Kharkiv region there is a safety strip is up to 15 kilometers deep and more 130 kilometers along the front.

To which Putin responded:



Vladimir Putin: Good. Evgeny Valerievich, this is a very important task, because it ensures safety border regions of Russia. In 2026, of course, we need this to continue the work. I would like to thank you for the results, you and all the personnel.

I’ll note that these “safety strips” are not discussed within the territorial aspects of the negotiations that are made public. And as you read, their enlargement will continue during 2026. One other note relates to the lack of action in Kherson. Putin:



The tasks for the liberation of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions are carried out in stages, in accordance with the plan special military operation. [My Emphasis]

It was announced that Russian troops are 15Km away from the outskirts of Zaporozhye. It appears to me the plan is to invest the Kramatorsk/Slavyansk agglomeration and Zapororzhye at the same time to draw as many reserves to those areas and only them to cross the river in Kherson and perhaps go onward to Odessa. Recall there’s no longer any expectation for Ukraine to withdrawal from what’s now Russian state territory meaning Russia will need to oust those troops militarily.

(I made this statement prior to learning the actual location of the attack.)

On Kiev’s attempted attacks on Moscow, it was made known at the Direct Line if I recall correctly that all regions will be adopting Moscow region’s air defense template where nowadays there are zero leakers. It must be recalled that Moscow metropolis is very large and the overall region is even bigger. Putin’s dacha complex is within the second northern ring, as I recall.

MorePain4Cakes | Dec 29 2025 17:48 utc | 68—



Thanks for your reply. As I concluded several months ago, territorial selection elections will be held within all of the current former Ukraine once the SMO ends. Most of the settlement will be dictated by Russia as winner, but also as a result of historical issues that are discussed very well within this Jeff Sachs essay I suggest all barflies read. Indeed, it’s quite possible the long negotiating sessions were in fact history lessons of the sort Sachs provides. IMO, it’s very likely Russia will present the West with a fait accompli–this is how it will be whether you like it or not–precisely because the West brought this result upon itself through its own actions as Sachs explains.

(I suggest very highly that time be devoted to reading Sachs’ essay on Russophobia for IMO his premise is correct, and it has great impact on the ability to attain a lasting peace when this conflict ends.)

Lavrov issues a very unusual statement directly from him, not from MFA generically:



On the night of December 28-29, the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack using 91 long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles on the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod Region. All unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.



There was no data on casualties and damage from the wreckage of the UAV.



We draw your attention to the fact that this action was carried out during intensive negotiations between Russia and the United States on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.



Such reckless actions will not go unanswered. The targets for retaliatory strikes and the time of their delivery by the Russian Armed Forces have been determined.



At the same time, we do not intend to withdraw from the negotiation process with the United States. At the same time, given the final degeneration of the criminal Kiev regime, which has switched to a policy of state terrorism, Russia’s negotiating position will be revised. [My Emphasis]



Lavrov’s statement time stamp: 29.12.2025 18:19

(This is the first time I’ve ever seen Lavrov make an individual statement of any sort; usually, there’s an MFA press release or statement by Maria Zakharova. IMO, the attack drew a “Last Straw” response of a sort that is currently unknown. Lavrov’s response isn’t to be read in either interview.)

Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 29 2025 18:50 utc | 83

After reading the NATO/EU strategy (at least, as far as it is publicly available), Russia is not yet secure by taking Ukraine, but needs a solution similar to that implemented by the US in Europe, after WW II, only this time from the Russian side and including England. This also contains destroy of all Atom Weapons in Europa, incl. the US’ Atom-Weapons. (They will do it, they don’t want to make a suicide.) Otherwise, the war will never end.

Posted by: smartfox | Dec 29 2025 19:18 utc | 93

(The commentator is a German. The dream of a nuclear free Europe for the time being remains a dream, but there’s a very strong point made: How will Russia be able to say it presents indivisible security to Europe when it has its nukes? Yes, I know the OSCE Treaties were all signed with that reality being present, but all those treaties were also broken by NATO as if they never happened.)

smartfox | Dec 29 2025 19:18 utc | 93—



Thanks for your reply. Here’s part of what Lavrov said in his chat with TASS:



Question: In the updated version of the US National Security Strategy, Russia is no longer considered a “direct threat,” but, on the contrary, appears as a strategic security partner. Given that such documents are meant to be strategic, can we expect that the “shoots of normality” between Washington and Moscow, laid down during the Trump administration, will have a long-term perspective?



Sergey Lavrov: The new version of the US National Security Strategy has already been the subject of a thorough analysis, and this is quite understandable. Its central settings need to be tested by deeds, but offhand they look innovative. According to experts, we can talk about Washington’s rethinking of its role in the international arena. Suffice it to say that the US bet on the globalist concept of a “rules-based world order” is worth revising.



With regard to Russia, it is worth mentioning the absence in the Strategy of open calls for the systemic containment of our country. Perhaps for the first time, the United States, if not fixing a commitment not to expand the North Atlantic Alliance, then at least publicly questioning the eternal expansionist trajectory of NATO’s evolution.



In theory, some of the ideas laid down in the Strategy do not contradict the development of the Russian-American dialogue. But our final conclusions will be made solely on the basis of an analysis of the practical actions of the US administration in the international arena. [My Emphasis]

“Deeds” and “actions” are what the Outlaw US Empire will be judged by and how policy towards it will be shaped. Of course, Lavrov was asked and said more. IMO, the following is most important:

Q: There is a serious escalation between Japan and China, and the situation around Taiwan is getting hotter. International experts warn that as soon as the Ukrainian conflict is over, an armed confrontation may begin in the Asia-Pacific region. Do you agree with such forecasts? How will Russia act if the conflict over Taiwan really breaks out?

Sergey Lavrov: Recently, the topic of Taiwan has been discussed quite actively, sometimes in isolation from reality and with juggling of facts. A number of countries, declaring their commitment to the “one China” principle, are in favor of maintaining the status quo. De facto, this means their disagreement with the principle of China’s national reunification.



Today, Taiwan is actually used as an instrument of military-strategic deterrence of the PRC. There is also a mercantile interest: some in the West are not averse to “profiting” from Taiwanese money and technology. Expensive American weapons are sold to Taipei at market prices. The demand to transfer semiconductor production to the United States can also be seen as coercion to redistribute income, a kind of “seizure” of business.



Russia’s principled position on the Taiwan issue is well known, unchanged and has been repeatedly reaffirmed at the highest level. The Russian side recognizes Taiwan as an integral part of China and opposes the island’s independence in any form. We proceed from the premise that the Taiwan problem is an internal affair of the PRC. Beijing has every legitimate reason to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.



As for the possible aggravation of the situation in the Taiwan Strait, the procedure for dealing with such situations is spelled out in the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation with the PRC of July 16, 2001, which is fundamental for bilateral relations. One of the basic principles laid down in this document is mutual support in protecting state unity and territorial integrity.



I will also add that recently the Japanese leadership has indeed taken a course towards accelerated militarization of the country. The detrimental impact of this approach on regional stability is obvious. It would be right for our Japanese neighbors to weigh everything carefully before making any rash decisions.



There’s more to the whole interview. It’s linked above and is probably available in English by now.

(I’ve passed by several opportunities to report about China’s and Taiwanese responses to this escalation by Trump and the increasing militancy shown by Japanese PM Takaichi. It ought to be very clear to all that China and Russia have each other’s back. I shall try and report on recent Taiwan events. Here’s a report on China’s recent drills around Taiwan that provides good info.)

(There was lots of speculation about who actually sponsored the attack on Putin’s Novgorod residency, but none noted they were done at least once before, although the location that was targeted was the command post where Putin was conducting a meeting.)

It wasn’t just Putin’s movements. The General Staff and DM Belousov all converged on that location. With the directive issued that all Western Russia AD systems adopt those of Moscow and its region, very few will leak. But the same must be done for South Russia and Union State Belarus. If the hypothesis Sachs proposes in his essay I linked to on the first page is correct, and IMO it is, then denazification of Europe isn’t all that’s required since it’s clear purging Russophobia is even more important and is also rampant within all Neocon Outlaws.

Lavrov was interviewed by Rossiya Segodnya for publication in tomorrow’s (30th) edition, which builds upon the interview with TASS I cited earlier. Here’s the excerpt related to this thread:



Question: Are you discussing in your contacts with the United States the issue of holding elections in Ukraine as part of the settlement of the conflict? And at what stage should they take place – as a condition for concluding a long-term peace or as its result?



Sergey Lavrov: Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential powers expired back in May 2024. Elections in Ukraine must take place as prescribed by law. We see that the United States has a similar point of view.



The leadership in Kiev should receive a mandate to conclude peace agreements. This can only be done through elections, a transparent and honest election campaign, in which all interested political forces will participate. It is necessary to finally give the Ukrainian people the opportunity to determine their fate, including the huge number of its representatives who live in Russia. At the same time, the organization of the expression of will should not be used as a pretext for a temporary cessation of hostilities in order to re-equip the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Elections are not an end in themselves. It is necessary to work, first of all, on legally binding guarantees to eliminate the root causes of the conflict. It is necessary to restore the foundations on which Ukrainian statehood was recognized by Russia and other members of the international community. It is important to ensure the neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-free status of Ukraine, its demilitarization and denazification, as well as to stop the military development of the territory of Ukraine by NATO countries. It is necessary to guarantee the rights and freedoms of Russian and Russian-speaking citizens, to stop the persecution of canonical Orthodoxy. And, of course, Kiev and its Western patrons must recognize the new territorial realities that arose after the entry of Crimea, Sevastopol, the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation.



Finally, it is necessary to form a system of security guarantees. In this regard, in September, we extended a corresponding invitation to dialogue with the Americans. We are convinced that the starting point for discussions can be the draft treaties submitted by our country for consideration by Washington and European capitals back in December 2021. Obviously, any guarantees should be based on the principle of indivisibility of security, enshrined in the consensus documents of the OSCE summits in Istanbul in 1999 and in Astana in 2010. [My Emphasis]

As Lavrov again details, there’s a great deal of work that must be done to solve the issue. And there are two tracks at minimum. One is the legal reorganization of Ukraine’s borders and constitution and other related tasks. The second is to negotiate a Eurasian Security Pact based on principles that have already been agreed to but were never obeyed. And in this instance, the Russophobia describes by Sachs must be considered, admitted and dealt with for something lasting to emerge. Sachs says the issue is “structural” fed by the “systemic distortion” of Russophobia that was first European then became an Atlantic obsession. So, to understand the genuine “roots” that must be addressed, the history Sachs sketches must be addressed, brought to the surface, flogged, repudiated, and an agreement arrived at that deals with past realities and global security concerns. The other big problem that’s the flip-side of Russophobia is the idea of American Primacy/Exceptionalism (and Zionist Exceptionalism could be added).

(Again, the information in Sachs’ essay must be considered.)

…And there are two tracks at minimum…

Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 29 2025 22:19 utc | 157



Wow, Lavrov is drawing attention to a very tricky situation here: everything he mentions can only happen after elections, which in turn is only possible if martial law is not in place. Got it? These are conditions that Z cannot meet if the EU and the UK do not say YES.So: it’s not going to happen. The only way forward is war until the last NAZI Ukrainian is dead. Without that, there can be no conditions for peace talks.

Posted by: smartfox | Dec 29 2025 22:31 utc | 161

smartfox | Dec 29 2025 22:31 utc | 161—



When Putin brought forth the legal issues of arriving at a settlement, I began investigating the details and wrote about them on several occasions at my substack and here. Most recently I examined the Ukraine Constitution to see Zelensky’s legal arguments as well as what Putin has said several times. I wrote about what I discovered with the key point being that even after the lifting of Martial Law a host of events must occur prior to organizing an election which are complicated by not having a legal president. IMO, it’s possible for Ukraine to jump through all those hoops, but in the process Zelensky will be completely ousted as president because he’s illegitimate and thus can’t legally fulfill that office’s constitutional duties. That means the acting head of government becomes the Rada’s head legislator. And with the president illegitimate, what does that do to his direct subordinates who derive their power from him? IMO, they too are illegitimate. IMO, it’s very clear the constitution’s authors didn’t think through the ramifications of Martial Law during a conflict, assuming that state would be temporary, although the negation of elections was foreseen but no viable solution was provided.



I would argue that Ukraine became a failed state when the 2014 Coup destroyed its constitution despite its acting otherwise. The coup destroyed Ukrainian sovereignty, its “government” was supplied by the golpistas, and its policies determined by the foreign interests that controlled the golpistas. Russia’s goal is now to return sovereignty to Ukraine and to allow those within its unoccupied lands to vote where the borders of the Ukrainian state will be, which will hopefully end the period of Ukraine’s artificial existence as a separate state outside of Russia. Will the Euro-Atlantic chronic Russophobes resist that solution and try to continue the conflict they have in their minds with Russia is the great unknown. Of course, they don’t enter into direct combat with Russia as they’re too cowardly and will continue to try and find proxies. As with Nazism, Russophobia is an ism that’s very hard to erase.

Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 29 2025 23:22 utc | 185



yes, and this means, that the correct order is:

1) Laying down arms = surrender2) Lifting of martial law3) Elections4) Constitutional amendment and, if necessary, border changes

5) peace talks

Posted by: smartfox | Dec 29 2025 23:32 utc | 188

smartfox | Dec 29 2025 23:32 utc | 188--

Thanks for your reply. Your ordering of 1 then 2 is correct. IMO, there will be negotiations prior to all and certainly before the election(s). And the Constitution wouldn’t just be amended; it will be rewritten since that will happen after the plebiscites determining within which nations people want to live. It’s complex and will take time to be done correctly. But IMO, we have to traverse most of 2026 and perhaps more before we reach the point of surrender.

/////////

There are 200 comments on the thread and growing. But there’s little more to discuss. Nobody’s interested in discussing what Putin or Lavrov said, which is one of the reasons I don’t participate at MoA as I once did. Now that the transcript to the recent Hudson/Wolff/Nima chat’s been posted, there’s a segment provided by Richard Wolff there I want to share with readers and use as a conclusion to this item since it makes you think. Do click the link to the transcript for much more, Wolff’s segment is during his initial part of the discussion:

I have learned a lot, I continue to learn a lot, from a professor of political science from the University of Chicago named John Mearsheimer. He has been doing a lot of work on global big power conflict. He was early on to identify the impossibility for Ukraine to win that war, et cetera, et cetera. And he analyzes everything from the standpoint of great power activity, one against the other. He usually explains it by saying it is in the nature of big powers to feel insecure about their situation and then everything they do, including war with one another, are products of attempting to cope with that insecurity. I’ve always wondered: why would you start your argument there? Why wouldn’t you ask the question, why are people fearful about their security? Conventional human nature? Are we supposed to think like that, the way people have been thinking that way for centuries? And I believe the answer is no, and I think it’s relevant right now. Here’s the model to keep in mind. It’s the conventional model of capitalist competition. You have three companies making the same thing. Let’s say it’s shoes or software programs. It doesn’t matter. Each company is aware that there are other companies. And each company is aware that the customer can go to another company if they don’t like your company. So they try to improve their product by giving it new capabilities, by painting it a different color, by advertising it in a new and better way. But everything they do to enhance their own security thereby threatens the security of the competitors. Because if you succeed by improving the quality of your goods, you shift your buyer from that other commodity by the other company to yours. That’s what you hope for. That’s what success represents. So the success of each is the endangerment of the success of every other. That’s the nature of capitalist competition. When you teach it to students in economics departments, you do a very odd thing. You tell them how competition gets you good results, such as improvement, new technology, and so forth. And that’s true. Competition provokes improvements of all kinds. But as anyone with even 10 seconds of Hegel in their brain would know, now you have to ask the question, what are the negative consequences of competition, which turn out to be every bit as horrible and destructive as you could imagine? Competition is why one company looks for a shortcut, uses cheaper materials, uses inferior products, falsely advertises, and a hundred other things that come out of competition. The notion that competition is some universal good thing is stupid. It is a sign of inability to think in a sophisticated way. It’s when ideological need completely trumps intellectual honesty. As I said, I have enormous respect for Mr Mearsheimer. He has taught me enormously and is a very valuable thinker. But it’s out of capitalist competition that big powers are insecure and then take steps on their own security that threaten everybody else. Perfect analogy with capitalist competition. Which raises the question, if we’re going to be honest, whether we are ever going to solve the problem of great power hostility if we don’t get rid of the capitalism out of which all of this grows and upon which it is modeled. {My Emphasis]

Now that you’ve read Wolff on capitalist competition, do read Sach’s essay and recall the Imperial competition of the nascent capitalist age as you read and the actual threat China, Russia, BRICS presents to the Outlaw US Empire—it’s a competition of different political-economic systems where one is clearly outperforming the other.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!