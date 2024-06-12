Some unconnected news, the first being the return of b to MoA after open-heart surgery. He explains the details himself. It was excellent to have comments to scroll though filled with excellent vibes for his wellbeing.

The next important news bits IMO are a selection of Lavrov’s remarks to media after his meeting with Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla:

We would like to thank our Cuban friends for this cooperation on economic issues, preserving historical memory and preventing the revival of Nazism on our planet. Unfortunately, the threat of such a development of events exists as a result of the policy of the United States and its European allies, which are trying in every possible way to whip up nationalist, ultra-radical and outright neo-Nazi sentiments, which they use for the war against the Russian Federation, including in Ukraine, as well as in a number of EU countries, which, according to Brussels, are a "model of democracy."… We will continue to work together to create a just and polycentric world order that should be based on the generally accepted principles of international law, primarily the principles of the UN Charter on the sovereign equality of states and the inadmissibility of interference in their internal affairs. From this standpoint, we are actively fighting to ensure that neocolonial practices remain in the past forever. We agreed to step up foreign policy coordination, including within the framework of the Group of Friends in Defence of the UN Charter, which was established five years ago, which is especially important in the context of growing confrontation in world affairs and sharply increased external threats to the security of our countries. Russia reaffirms its readiness to continue to resolutely support Havana's just demands for an immediate end to Washington's economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba. We are in favour of excluding Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism. It is an absolute anomaly when a state includes Cuba in such a list, and at the same time it – the United States of America and its satellites – is trying to maintain its elusive hegemony in world affairs with outright terror, using methods of economic, financial and diplomatic terrorism, along with direct financing, supporting terrorist attacks by the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev against civilians on Russian territory. [My Emphasis]

I’ve opined for many years, although not so much here at the Gym, that Russian diplomacy has failed to take advantage of the truth that the Outlaw US Empire and its UK ally were indispensable and 100% responsible for keeping Nazism alive after WW2 throughout Europe and most specifically in the Western portions of Ukraine where remnants of the OUN were kept alive by OSS/MI6 and the CIA efforts to be used as a terror weapon against the USSR and later Russia, while OUN’s affiliates terrorized Easten Europe. Yes, those were all facets of the Cold War which can now be characterized as the fight to save Nazism as ample evidence exists to prove that premise. The upgrade in rhetoric that is truthful in its descriptions in the last emphasized text reflects the just arrived at BRICS+ consensus of that behavior. The fact that Russia’s FSB has publicly announced the Crocus Terror attack was formulated in Ukraine’s government, which means it was approved by its Western patrons, signals a newfound hardness will be displayed by Russia to the West—“along with direct financing, supporting terrorist attacks by the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev against civilians on Russian territory.” That hypersonic missile carrying Russian naval vessels are overtly deployed close to the Outlaw US Empire’s mainland is part of that shift. They were attended by a supply vessel, so they might be deployed there for many months. It appears that following the money has produced results.

Did Lavrov tell his BRICS+ Minister partners to expect this escalation in rhetoric? Based on the Joint Statement, I’d say yes he did and told them why. There’re indications the change is occurring in other venues, such as today’s presentation of state awards by Putin on Russia Day. Consider these words from Putin:

I congratulate you on the Day of Russia! This is a holiday in honor of our Motherland. We celebrate it with respect for our country, with respect for its centuries-old history, the precepts of our ancestors, their achievements and victories. More than a thousand years ago, the path of our Fatherland began in Veliky Novgorod, the Rurik settlement, Staraya Ladoga, and Izborsk. Here are the origins of our civilization, statehood and culture. Here is the cradle of Russia, the largest European state of its time, which united Slavic, Ugro-Finnish, Turkic and other tribes from the Baltic to the Black Sea. The glory and sovereign power of Ancient Russia developed and grew stronger in the greatest epochs of the Moscow Tsardom, the Russian Empire, and the Soviet Union. And all these stages are one inseparable whole with modern Russia. Therefore, I consider it necessary and historically correct to celebrate Russia Day as a symbol of the continuity of the thousand-year path of our Fatherland. Russian statehood has experienced many difficult, even tragic periods. But our people have always overcome all difficulties, obstacles and adversities, created and multiplied the greatness of the Fatherland…. And first, according to tradition, I will name those who were awarded the title of Hero of Labor. Viktor Antonovich Sadovnichy devoted his entire life to the development of Russian education and science and the multiplication of the achievements of Moscow State University. The scale of his personality as a leader, scientist, and statesman is certainly unique. Viktor Antonovich became the rector of Moscow State University during a difficult time in the early 1990s and did everything possible to maintain the leading position of the famous university. Lyudmila Andreyevna Bespalova, a brilliant scientist and one of the most famous Russian breeders, created her own scientific school. Thanks to her work, more than a hundred new varieties and hybrids of wheat have been created. Their widespread use makes it possible to increase the efficiency and independence of domestic agriculture. Mikhail Anatolyevich Budnichenko, General Director of the legendary Sevmash, was awarded the title of Hero of Labor. This company produces a new generation of nuclear missile carriers that provide reliability and the highest combat capabilities of the Russian nuclear triad. Yeltugan Kimashevich Syzdykov, chief designer of the Raduga Design Bureau, the oldest in the country, where advanced missile technology is being developed, also makes a major contribution to strengthening Russia's defense capability. Vladimir Viktorovich Shchedov, a mill driver at the Mikhailovsky Mining and Processing Plant, and Alexey Yudenich Halmakshinov, a driver at the Tugnui coal mine, have chosen a very necessary and popular job in the mining industry. They are highly valued at their home enterprises. They are also proud of their young colleagues, with whom they generously share their experience.

Note that workers at the top and bottom levels are singled out. These weren’t the only awardees; those that were honored comprise quite a spectrum that astounds Putin himself. How then did Putin’s rhetoric differ? The further incitement to patriotism on a patriotic holiday by focusing on commitment to duty and perseverance. There were no young people being awarded today; almost all are pensioners.

And to top off these news items is the response Russia made to the latest illegal sanctions imposed by the Nazi Saving Outlaw US Empire—“Moscow exchange suspends trading in dollars and euro”:

The suspension affects foreign and precious metals trade as well as stock and money trading on the platform, MOEX said in a statement. Except for dollars and euros, all other financial instruments remain operational on the platform. The derivatives market has also been unaffected by the changes, with trade going on as usual, MOEX noted. Russia’s Central Bank elaborated on the matter in a separate statement, explaining that “transactions in the US dollar and euro will continue on the over-the-counter market.” To establish exchange rates, the Bank of Russia will be using “bank records and information from digital over-the-counter trading platforms,” the regulator added. Earlier on Wednesday, the US Treasury Department rolled out a new package of restrictions against Russia, targeting the country’s “foundational financial infrastructure.” Announcing the package, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claimed Russia has fully transitioned into a “war economy” and is now “deeply isolated” from the international financial system. “Today’s actions strike at their remaining avenues for international materials and equipment, including their reliance on critical supplies from third countries,” Yellen asserted. Apart from the MOEX, which operates Russia’s largest public trading markets, the sanctions package targeted its two subsidiaries, namely the National Clearing Center (NCC) and the National Settlement Depository (NSD). The suspension of dollar and euro trade on the platform, which has been booming lately, comes into effect on Thursday. The MOEX reported registering all-time high private investor activity back in February, with a total of 4.1 million individuals conducting transactions on the platform. Last month, the total trade volumes across the platform’s markets measured at 126.7 trillion rubles ($1.4 trillion) compared to 94.2 trillion ($1 trillion) during the same period a year ago.

The Nazi-loving Outlaw US Empire will soon discover its sanctions again will do nothing to impede Russia’s development of its very powerful economy. And it will do nothing to halt this other development:

President Vladimir Putin has signed a law ratifying an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and China on cooperation in the construction of an International Lunar Research Station (ILRS). The document, in which the president validates a deal first agreed by Moscow and Beijing in 2022, was published Wednesday on Russia’s official legal information portal. The ratification law last month passed the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, and last week was approved by the upper house, the Federation Council. The agreement to cooperate on the Moon station “meets Russia’s interests because it will contribute to strengthening Russia’s strategic partnership with China” and will provide for “the consolidation of Russia’s leading role in the exploration of outer space, including in the exploration and use of the Moon,” an explanatory note to the law reads. Working jointly with Beijing will also increase the efficiency of the research carried out at the ILRS, and will mitigate the potential technical and financial risks associated with exploration and use of the Moon, as well as facilitating the training of scientists and other personnel for future space projects, it added. The ILRS is being developed by Russia’s space agency Roscosmos and China’s National Space Administration (CNSA). But, according to Moscow and Beijing, the project, which aims to “promote humanity’s exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes,” remains open to all interested countries and international partners. It has already been joined by nine other nations, including South Africa, Egypt and Pakistan. It’s planned that the space facility will consist of a station on a lunar orbit and a moon base on the surface. It’ll be supported by several smart mobile rovers and a hopping robot, CNSA and Roscosmos said earlier. According to a roadmap provided by the Russian space agency, the ILRS is expected to become operational by 2035. With the project divided in several stages, Russia and China plan to select a location for the moon base by 2025, with construction efforts to follow between 2026 and 2035.

There’s no way the Nazi-loving Outlaw US Empire will be able to stop or slow the two most energetic economies on Earth connected to the most dynamic international associations. It continues to sink into the black hole it’s created for itself. It will soon realize the world has no use for it no matter how much it loves Nazis.

