Statements to the media begin this portion of the report on Putin’s state visit to Mongolia.
Khurelsukh Ukhnagiin: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,
Dear guests, Dear members of the press,
First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for his official visit to our country as part of the celebration of the 85th anniversary of the joint victory in the battle on the Khalkhin Gol River, the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Ulaanbaatar Railway, a symbol of friendship between Mongolia and Russia, and the continuation of the 100th anniversary of relations between Mongolia and Russia.
We have a long tradition of celebrating this significant date, paying tribute to our soldiers who fought heroically, without sparing their lives, for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our two countries in order to perpetuate their patriotic feat in future generations to strengthen the unbreakable friendship of the peoples of Mongolia and Russia, sealed by great achievements in the name of peace and development.
I am pleased to note that the traditional friendly relations and cooperation between the peoples of our two countries, which are eternal neighbors, have been strengthened over time, filled with new content and have now reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.
Your current visit to Mongolia, Mr President, is important for enriching the friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries with concrete economic content, especially for further developing cooperation in the fields of fuel, energy, transport, environment, culture, education, healthcare, as well as in the humanitarian sphere.
During our meetings, we exchanged views and discussed our positions on the current agenda of bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation.
Following our talks, the parties signed an agreement between the Government of Mongolia and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the supply of oil and petroleum products and an agreement on the development of a basic project for the reconstruction of the thermal power plant CHPP-3 in Ulaanbaatar.
The parties also paid special attention to the Egiin-Gol hydroelectric Power Station project, which has been discussed for many years, and signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change of Mongolia and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Russian Federation. Thus, I am pleased that the Egiin Gol hydroelectric power station project has moved forward as a result of the efforts of both sides.
Russia is a major foreign trade partner of our country. The total volume of trade between Mongolia and Russia has been increasing in recent years, and measures are being taken to change the trade imbalance.
In particular, Mongolia and the Eurasian Economic Union agreed to conclude an interim free trade agreement. I believe that this agreement will improve the regulatory and legal environment of bilateral trade between our countries and create concrete new opportunities for expanding economic cooperation. We welcome the parties ' efforts to conclude an interim free trade agreement by the end of this year.
As a result of the adoption of this agreement, 375 items of livestock products that can be exported to the markets of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will be exempt from import taxation.
During the meetings and negotiations, the parties also agreed to update and intensify the implementation of projects included in the program of the Mongolia-Russia-China economic corridor. This will create conditions for enhancing trilateral cooperation within the framework of the Russian initiative "Greater Eurasian Partnership", the Chinese program "One Belt, One Road" and the Mongolian program "Steppe Way".
I would like to express my gratitude for the initiative to expand opportunities for Mongolian students to study in Russian universities within the framework of the scholarship program of the Government of the Russian Federation. Thus, I would like to note that cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, for which I expressed gratitude for the initiative to expand opportunities for Mongolian students studying in higher education institutions within the framework of the scholarship program of the Government of the Russian Federation.
Mongolia supports the development and expansion of cooperation with its eternal neighbor, the Russian Federation, within the framework of its peaceful, independent, open and multi-vector foreign policy. We are committed to multi-vector international relations based on respect, pluralism, the resulting history, culture, civilization, national interests and development paths of all countries.
We strongly support the further strengthening of the central and coordinating role of the United Nations in world relations.
Thus, our country believes that any problems and contradictions faced by the international community should be resolved through mutual understanding, mutual trust, mutual respect and dialogue within the framework of international legal norms.
We are confident that our eternal neighbor, the Russian Federation, will become a leader in establishing peace, security, sustainable development and human well-being around the world, and will make a valuable contribution to strengthening trust, mutual respect and cooperation between our countries.
Dear President,
Your visit to Mongolia today was an important step in strengthening the historically and traditionally friendly relations and cooperation between our two countries, as well as in developing and expanding our mutually beneficial economic cooperation.
Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear guests,
Welcome to our land of eternal blue skies and ancient history.
Thanks for attention.
Vladimir Putin: Dear Mr. President, Ladies and gentlemen,
We are happy to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the victory on the Khalkhin Gol River together with our Mongolian friends. Let me remind you that in 1939, our country, faithful to its duty as an ally, immediately, immediately after the invasion of the Japanese militarists, responded to the request of the Mongolian government for help.
We pay tribute to the memory, courage and dedication, perseverance and heroism of Soviet and Mongolian soldiers. Fighting shoulder to shoulder, they gave a tough, decisive rebuff to the aggressor and defended the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Mongolia.
Thanks to their feat, the security of the Far Eastern borders of the Soviet Union was also ensured during the difficult years of the Great Patriotic War. More than 10,000 Soviet soldiers and officers lost their lives in the bloody battles on Mongolian soil.
I would also like to express my gratitude to our Mongolian friends for their careful attitude to the graves of Soviet soldiers and, in general, for their respect for the common historical heritage.
I note that it was on the battlefields of Mongolia that the generalship talent of the future Marshal of Victory, Georgy Konstantinovich Zhukov, who is remembered, known and honored here, was revealed. Together with the President, we will lay flowers at the monument to this outstanding commander in Ulaanbaatar. Last week, as you know, another monument to Zhukov was unveiled in the city of Choibalsan with the assistance of the Russian Defense Ministry.
The contribution of the Mongolian people to the fight against Nazism and militarism is well remembered and appreciated in Russia. During the Great Patriotic War, funds raised by Mongolian citizens were used to build fighters of the Mongolian Arat aviation squadron and tanks, which as part of the Revolutionary Mongolia brigade went through a glorious combat path to Berlin. Mongolia also supplied the Soviet troops with more than half a million horses, which at that time was also a considerable, solid help.
Next year, the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be celebrated. We invited President Khurelsukh to come to Moscow on May 9. The possibility of a Mongolian armed forces unit taking part in the Red Square parade together with the Russian military is also being considered.
I am convinced that the military brotherhood, hardened in the harsh years of trials, as well as the long-standing traditions of good neighborliness and mutual assistance will continue to serve as a solid foundation on which friendly Russian-Mongolian relations are built.
These relations are dynamically developing and strengthening in full compliance with the Interstate Agreement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed here in Ulaanbaatar exactly five years ago.
During today's talks, President Khurelsukh and I discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian fields, and exchanged views on the most pressing international and regional issues. As you have just seen, a number of bilateral agreements were concluded as a result.
Much attention was paid to building up mutually beneficial trade and investment ties. Russia is one of Mongolia's main foreign economic partners, and in the first seven months of this year, the trade turnover increased by more than 21 percent. Moreover, commercial payments between our two countries are almost entirely carried out in alternative currencies to the dollar and euro.
Further growth of mutual export-import operations would undoubtedly be facilitated by establishing close contacts between Mongolia and the Eurasian Economic Union. Russia supported the idea of concluding a trade agreement between Mongolia and the Eurasian Economic Community.
The real flagship of Russian-Mongolian economic cooperation is the Ulaanbaatar Railway Interstate Joint-Stock Company. It has been making a significant contribution to Mongolia's economy for 75 years. The long-term Ulaanbaatar Road development program, designed for the period up to 2030, is being fully implemented. The authorized capital is being increased, the capacity is being increased, and the tracks are being upgraded. All these measures make it possible to increase the volume of cargo transportation, both bilateral and transit, between Russia and China.
Our country has long and reliably provided the economy of Mongolia with the required energy resources. So, last year, more than 90 percent of gasoline and diesel came to the Mongolian market from Russia. And we always respond to requests from our Mongolian friends for assistance in meeting the growing demand for fuel and lubricants, including on preferential terms.
We see good prospects for cooperation in the gas sector. The project documentation for the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline with a length of almost a thousand kilometers, which will connect Russia, Mongolia and China, has been completed. Currently, the state expertise of the project is being carried out, and an assessment of its impact on the environment is being carried out.
This is not just about the transit of Russian gas through Mongolia. The possibility of supplying this fuel to Mongolian consumers is also being considered. Gazprom is ready to provide the necessary support in practical issues of gasification of the country.
Our partnership in the energy sector is not limited to the export of hydrocarbons. The Russian company Inter RAO expects to be involved in the modernization and reconstruction of Ulaanbaatar CHPP-3, assist in the installation of new equipment and triple the generating capacity of the plant. This will increase the reliability of providing residents of the capital of Mongolia with light and heat. Russia will continue to supply electricity to Mongolian consumers.
We are also open to implementing joint projects in the field of peaceful nuclear energy based on the most modern and safe Russian technologies, including the use of small-module reactors.
During the talks, the sides also touched upon the topic of humanitarian cooperation. Our countries regularly hold cross - cultural Days and Days of Russian-Mongolian Friendship. Joint scientific research and expeditions are organized.
Tourist exchanges have become noticeably more active recently. Athletes from Mongolia were widely represented at major international events held in Russia, such as the BRICS Games, Children of Asia, and the Games of the Future multi-sport competitions. We are waiting for the Mongolian delegation at the International Forum "Russia-a Sports power", which will be held in Ufa in October.
Our country traditionally does a lot to train highly qualified personnel for the needs of the Mongolian economy. More than 2,000 students from Mongolia study at Russian universities, and a branch of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics has been successfully operating in Ulaanbaatar for 25 years. Mongolian youth are very interested in receiving Russian education, so every year Russia allocates Mongolia one of the largest scholarship quotas – more than 600 places.
And of course, it is important for us that people in Mongolia love and learn Russian. For many decades, the country has a well-established system of teaching it, which opens up vast opportunities for acquiring knowledge, deepening business, scientific and cultural ties between our countries. The Russian side will continue to support the teaching of the Russian language in Mongolia, including in the regions bordering our country.
When considering issues of military-technical and anti-terrorist cooperation, it was stated that Russian-Mongolian cooperation in these areas contributes to ensuring security in Asia.
The discussion of the international agenda confirmed that the positions of Russia and Mongolia on many topical and global issues are close. The program of our cooperation continues.
A meeting with the Prime Minister and Speaker of the Parliament of Mongolia is planned during this visit. But even now I can confidently say that the joint work with our Mongolian friends and the agreements reached will contribute to the further development of a multi-faceted Russian-Mongolian partnership.
And, of course, I would like to once again thank Mr. Khurelsukh and all his Mongolian friends for the warm and cordial welcome.
Thank you for your attention.
I’d say relations are excellent. The historical contributions of Mongolians to Russian is very longstanding as much was transferred between them during the years Mongolians moved westward and came very close to conquering most of Eurasia. IMO, the best history of that time is by George Vernadsky, The Mongols and Russia, which is a rather rare book.
The talks with Chairman of the State Great Khural of Mongolia Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan were short and were very similar to the president’s greeting prior to the narrow format talks.
The talks with Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene at the State Palace in Ulaanbaatar involved the whole Russian delegation and had a similar yet different nature:
L.Oyoune-Erdene would like to express our deep appreciation for the fact that you, dear Mr. President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, are on an official visit to our country. In addition, you will participate, of course, in the celebration of the 85th anniversary of the joint victory in the battle on the Khalkhin Gol River.
After the ninth elections to the Great State Hural were held, the majority of seats were won by three parties that created a joint coordination government, and I was re-appointed Prime Minister. Immediately after my appointment as Prime Minister, I visited our two locations that we are interested in developing.
Our Mongolian and Soviet fighters defended the sovereignty and independence of our countries and carried out, just won and secured this historic event in the history of our countries. I think that for future and present generations it is necessary that they correctly assess the historical significance of this event.
In addition, in connection with the celebration of the 85th anniversary of the joint victory in the battle of Khalkhin Gol, we have included in the Government's activities for the next four years such major creative projects as the organization and creation of a tourist cluster based on Lake Buir Nuur, which is located in the Khalkhin Gol River area. And when we create this tourist cluster, we want, first of all, to build a 70-kilometer-long road that will connect Khalkhin Gol itself with this Buir Nuur lake, as well as a new airport so that small aircraft can be received. This will be a cluster that will cover a historical event, and tourists could come there to get acquainted with our history.
I think that by the 90th anniversary of our joint victory at Khalkhin Gol, we could have already created this cluster, and then it would be very significant if we could honor the memory of our ancestors in this way.
We have received information that the negotiations with our President were very successful and fruitful, and we have already achieved such results and signed such important documents of our cooperation as the creation of a joint working group of our experts and scientists on the construction of a hydroelectric power station on the Egiin Gol River, as well as relevant documents on the proposal and implementation of expansion of CHPP-3 capacity. In addition, agreements were reached at the intergovernmental level on the stable supply of petroleum products to the Mongolian side from Russia.
We saw our good old friends: Mr. Sechin, who is present-we are grateful to him for his fruitful work – and the Chairman of the Russian part of the Russian-Mongolian Intergovernmental Commission [Alexander Kozlov], who is working very energetically and productively. We are glad to welcome everyone and are grateful to everyone for such fruitful work and the results of this work.
I would like to say once again that the intergovernmental commission is working very well and very intensively, in a high-speed mode-especially after Mr. Kozlov was appointed chairman of the Russian part: different turns and different speed, the level of coordination and work with our Russian partners has become completely different. We are very grateful to him for this.
During my participation in the Eastern Economic Forum, Mr. Mishustin and I discussed how to improve the work of the Intergovernmental commission. And immediately after these conversations, a new chairman of the Russian part was appointed. When he recently visited our country, he met with our newly appointed ministers, and also prepared a map of the events and projects that we discussed in the framework of the intergovernmental commission with our new chairman of the Mongolian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission, where they monitor each project and each event, at what stage the progress of their implementation is.
Over the past period of time, we have faced a shortage of petroleum products, gasoline in particular, and restrictions in the field of electricity, but all this was overcome very quickly thanks to the efforts of our ministers who head the work of the intergovernmental commission. I would like to emphasize this once again.
We know that you have carried out very fruitful and large-scale work, and you have covered a wide range of issues during your talks with our President, so I will not stop and waste our time, but I would like to listen to you first and then make my comments and suggestions on three issues.
Vladimir Putin: Dear Mr. Prime Minister,
We actually met in 2022 on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Even then, we noted the solid foundation on which our relations are built.
Relations with Mongolia are still a priority for Russia today. We also maintain active political contacts, scientific, cultural, educational, and sports exchanges. Cooperation and contacts have been established between the foreign ministries and agencies responsible for security issues.
As for trade and economic ties, we certainly appreciate the attention that the Government of Mongolia and you personally pay to their consistent strengthening.
You have direct contact with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation [Mikhail Mishustin]. I also look forward to the closest cooperation between all our relevant departments.
Indeed, we had very fruitful talks with the President of Mongolia, and a number of agreements were signed.
I would like to note that in January–July of this year, our trade turnover increased by 21 percent. And, of course, the main task is to diversify our economic ties.
I also note with satisfaction your assessment of the activities of the intergovernmental commission and its Russian part. We have good opportunities for developing cooperation in industry, agriculture, energy, and transport. We will also support the further development of interregional contacts.
Thank you for your warm welcome.
The Intergovernmental Commission appears to be a very successful vehicle for advancing relations. I’m curious to see the developmental direction Mongolia chooses to pursue as its trade balance will likely remain negative with its primary trade partners, China and Russia. Like Kazakhstan and Tuva, Mongolia is a nation with vast expanses that contain the Gobi Desert and numerous mountain ranges interspersed with steppe. Mongols often cite their blue skies as the country averages 257 cloudless days a year. Although it’s not considered in Siberia, it can get extremely cold in Winter which causes problems as the rural population are mostly pastoralists like their ancestors.
The visit moved on to a wreath laying ceremony at the monument to Georgy Zhukov who was the Russian commander at the Khalkhin-Gol battle.
The two presidents ahd a short conversation with the last surviving participant in the battles on the Khalkin-Gol River, Tserengiin Chemedtseren.
How many years beyond 100?
During the presidents’s visit to the school of the Ulaanbaatar branch of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, they were treated to a performance by some very delightfully clad Mongolian children.
And the visit was topped by a gala reception in celebration of the 85th anniversary of the Khalkhin Gol victory, which saw both presidents giving a short speech.
Here’s Putin’s:
Vladimir Putin: Dear Mr. President, Dear friends!
I am sincerely glad to be back in the hospitable land of Mongolia to celebrate together with my Mongolian friends the anniversary of our common victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.
We pay tribute to the Soviet and Mongolian soldiers who participated in those heavy and bloody battles. Their feat will forever remain in the memory of our peoples, in the historical annals of Russia and Mongolia. Thanks to the courage and perseverance of the heroes of Khalkhin Gol, a dangerous enemy was stopped, who hatched far-reaching plans to occupy the whole of Mongolia.
The victory at Khalkhin Gol had a great impact on the fate of the region and the entire course of World War II: Japan, having suffered defeat, refrained from attacking the Soviet Union, and our country was able to send all its forces, including fresh Far Eastern divisions, to fight Nazi Germany.
And we, of course, remember the tangible support of the Mongolian people during the Second World War, during the Great Patriotic War. Mongolia helped the front by supplying food, warm clothes, and raising funds for the production of tanks and aircraft.
True to the traditions of military comradeship laid down by our grandfathers and fathers, Russia and Mongolia continue to actively cooperate and develop a comprehensive strategic partnership. I would like to emphasize that strengthening friendly relations with Mongolia has always been and remains one of Russia's foreign policy priorities.
In turn, we appreciate that Mongolia is also committed to mutually beneficial cooperation with us. This was clearly confirmed by our talks today with President Khurelsukh and other Mongolian leaders. All the meetings were held in a traditionally constructive and meaningful manner, allowing us to consider a wide range of issues and topical regional and international issues, and outline further prospects for a multi-faceted partnership. The Mongolian people have a good proverb: "A robe is better than a new one, and a friend is better than an old one." I am convinced that building on our time-tested and strong friendship, we will definitely set and solve the most ambitious tasks, actively develop cooperation in traditional industries, establish cooperation in new high-tech areas, and work hand in hand to strengthen the entire range of bilateral partnership for the benefit of the peoples of Russia and Mongolia. In conclusion, I would like to once again extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr. President and all the citizens of Mongolia and Russia present on the 85th anniversary of the glorious victory in the battle of Khalkhin Gol. Let me propose a toast to our common victory, to the further development of the Russian-Mongolian comprehensive strategic partnership, to the health of the President of Mongolia, Mr. Khurelsukh, and all those present, and to the well-being and prosperity of our peoples!
Yes, the trip was short and intense, which makes me think of Putin’s confession in Tuva about not getting proper sleep. He’s already in Vladivostok. Here the Kremlin provides us with his schedule:
On September 4, the President of Russia is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, as well as talks with Vice President of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vulin.
The President will attend an interactive presentation of the results of the development of the Far East with the connection via video link of residents of ASEZs who are ready to launch their production facilities and will hold a meeting on the development of the infrastructure of the Far Eastern Federal District.
On the same day, the President of Russia will hold a working meeting with the Governor of the Primorye Territory Oleg Kozhemyako.
On 5 September, the central event of the Eastern Economic Forum will be a plenary session with the participation of Vladimir Putin, Anwar Ibrahim and Han Zheng.
So, it’s official: Putin will attend the EEF’s Plenary Session on Thursday. IMO, it’s clear that Putin’s main priority remains Russia’s development, although the SMO’s conduct is always in its shadow. Before the trek to Tuva, Putin interviewed five regional governors about their socio-economic progress, difficulties and achievements, and that will continue in Vladivostok. Siberian and Far Eastern development will certainly be Putin’s focus when he speaks Thursday. I’m hoping Pepe Escobar will also attend so he can give us some insider details.
And one last look at Mongolia: The Genghis Khan Equestrian Statue & Memeorial Complex, which is about 50Km outside Ulaanbaatar.
Well, Mongolia doesn't have much choice. This country is geographically located between Russia and China. The two great powers. Mongolia has to cooperate with these two powers. But that is not a disadvantage for the country. On the contrary. I don't want to go into that in detail.
Just one more thought. Russia and China form an axis with Iran. North Korea, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Southeast Asia, Yemen, Egypt, Ethiopia, Algeria and other countries will find their advantages through ASEAN, BRICS and SOC. The more repressive the US and the collective West act, the stronger the ties between the Eurasian countries will be in the future. But the game changers are Saudi Arabia and now soon Azerbaijan and Turkey. Mind you, Turkey must sever its ties with USNATO. But the West has nothing to offer Turkey. On the contrary, the West is stagnating at all levels.
It is quite possible that one or two color revolutions by the USA could still be successful. But this can only be a temporary nuisance.
Russian and Chinese diplomacy is, without exaggeration, world class.