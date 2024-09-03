Statements to the media begin this portion of the report on Putin’s state visit to Mongolia.

Khurelsukh Ukhnagiin: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Dear guests, Dear members of the press,

First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for his official visit to our country as part of the celebration of the 85th anniversary of the joint victory in the battle on the Khalkhin Gol River, the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Ulaanbaatar Railway, a symbol of friendship between Mongolia and Russia, and the continuation of the 100th anniversary of relations between Mongolia and Russia.

We have a long tradition of celebrating this significant date, paying tribute to our soldiers who fought heroically, without sparing their lives, for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our two countries in order to perpetuate their patriotic feat in future generations to strengthen the unbreakable friendship of the peoples of Mongolia and Russia, sealed by great achievements in the name of peace and development.

I am pleased to note that the traditional friendly relations and cooperation between the peoples of our two countries, which are eternal neighbors, have been strengthened over time, filled with new content and have now reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Your current visit to Mongolia, Mr President, is important for enriching the friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries with concrete economic content, especially for further developing cooperation in the fields of fuel, energy, transport, environment, culture, education, healthcare, as well as in the humanitarian sphere.

During our meetings, we exchanged views and discussed our positions on the current agenda of bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation.

Following our talks, the parties signed an agreement between the Government of Mongolia and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the supply of oil and petroleum products and an agreement on the development of a basic project for the reconstruction of the thermal power plant CHPP-3 in Ulaanbaatar.

The parties also paid special attention to the Egiin-Gol hydroelectric Power Station project, which has been discussed for many years, and signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change of Mongolia and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Russian Federation. Thus, I am pleased that the Egiin Gol hydroelectric power station project has moved forward as a result of the efforts of both sides.

Russia is a major foreign trade partner of our country. The total volume of trade between Mongolia and Russia has been increasing in recent years, and measures are being taken to change the trade imbalance.

In particular, Mongolia and the Eurasian Economic Union agreed to conclude an interim free trade agreement. I believe that this agreement will improve the regulatory and legal environment of bilateral trade between our countries and create concrete new opportunities for expanding economic cooperation. We welcome the parties ' efforts to conclude an interim free trade agreement by the end of this year.

As a result of the adoption of this agreement, 375 items of livestock products that can be exported to the markets of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will be exempt from import taxation.

During the meetings and negotiations, the parties also agreed to update and intensify the implementation of projects included in the program of the Mongolia-Russia-China economic corridor. This will create conditions for enhancing trilateral cooperation within the framework of the Russian initiative "Greater Eurasian Partnership", the Chinese program "One Belt, One Road" and the Mongolian program "Steppe Way".

I would like to express my gratitude for the initiative to expand opportunities for Mongolian students to study in Russian universities within the framework of the scholarship program of the Government of the Russian Federation. Thus, I would like to note that cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, for which I expressed gratitude for the initiative to expand opportunities for Mongolian students studying in higher education institutions within the framework of the scholarship program of the Government of the Russian Federation.

Mongolia supports the development and expansion of cooperation with its eternal neighbor, the Russian Federation, within the framework of its peaceful, independent, open and multi-vector foreign policy. We are committed to multi-vector international relations based on respect, pluralism, the resulting history, culture, civilization, national interests and development paths of all countries.

We strongly support the further strengthening of the central and coordinating role of the United Nations in world relations.

Thus, our country believes that any problems and contradictions faced by the international community should be resolved through mutual understanding, mutual trust, mutual respect and dialogue within the framework of international legal norms.

We are confident that our eternal neighbor, the Russian Federation, will become a leader in establishing peace, security, sustainable development and human well-being around the world, and will make a valuable contribution to strengthening trust, mutual respect and cooperation between our countries.

Dear President,

Your visit to Mongolia today was an important step in strengthening the historically and traditionally friendly relations and cooperation between our two countries, as well as in developing and expanding our mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear guests,

Welcome to our land of eternal blue skies and ancient history.

Thanks for attention.

Vladimir Putin: Dear Mr. President, Ladies and gentlemen,

We are happy to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the victory on the Khalkhin Gol River together with our Mongolian friends. Let me remind you that in 1939, our country, faithful to its duty as an ally, immediately, immediately after the invasion of the Japanese militarists, responded to the request of the Mongolian government for help.

We pay tribute to the memory, courage and dedication, perseverance and heroism of Soviet and Mongolian soldiers. Fighting shoulder to shoulder, they gave a tough, decisive rebuff to the aggressor and defended the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Mongolia.

Thanks to their feat, the security of the Far Eastern borders of the Soviet Union was also ensured during the difficult years of the Great Patriotic War. More than 10,000 Soviet soldiers and officers lost their lives in the bloody battles on Mongolian soil.

I would also like to express my gratitude to our Mongolian friends for their careful attitude to the graves of Soviet soldiers and, in general, for their respect for the common historical heritage.

I note that it was on the battlefields of Mongolia that the generalship talent of the future Marshal of Victory, Georgy Konstantinovich Zhukov, who is remembered, known and honored here, was revealed. Together with the President, we will lay flowers at the monument to this outstanding commander in Ulaanbaatar. Last week, as you know, another monument to Zhukov was unveiled in the city of Choibalsan with the assistance of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The contribution of the Mongolian people to the fight against Nazism and militarism is well remembered and appreciated in Russia. During the Great Patriotic War, funds raised by Mongolian citizens were used to build fighters of the Mongolian Arat aviation squadron and tanks, which as part of the Revolutionary Mongolia brigade went through a glorious combat path to Berlin. Mongolia also supplied the Soviet troops with more than half a million horses, which at that time was also a considerable, solid help.

Next year, the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be celebrated. We invited President Khurelsukh to come to Moscow on May 9. The possibility of a Mongolian armed forces unit taking part in the Red Square parade together with the Russian military is also being considered.

I am convinced that the military brotherhood, hardened in the harsh years of trials, as well as the long-standing traditions of good neighborliness and mutual assistance will continue to serve as a solid foundation on which friendly Russian-Mongolian relations are built.

These relations are dynamically developing and strengthening in full compliance with the Interstate Agreement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed here in Ulaanbaatar exactly five years ago.

During today's talks, President Khurelsukh and I discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian fields, and exchanged views on the most pressing international and regional issues. As you have just seen, a number of bilateral agreements were concluded as a result.

Much attention was paid to building up mutually beneficial trade and investment ties. Russia is one of Mongolia's main foreign economic partners, and in the first seven months of this year, the trade turnover increased by more than 21 percent. Moreover, commercial payments between our two countries are almost entirely carried out in alternative currencies to the dollar and euro.

Further growth of mutual export-import operations would undoubtedly be facilitated by establishing close contacts between Mongolia and the Eurasian Economic Union. Russia supported the idea of concluding a trade agreement between Mongolia and the Eurasian Economic Community.

The real flagship of Russian-Mongolian economic cooperation is the Ulaanbaatar Railway Interstate Joint-Stock Company. It has been making a significant contribution to Mongolia's economy for 75 years. The long-term Ulaanbaatar Road development program, designed for the period up to 2030, is being fully implemented. The authorized capital is being increased, the capacity is being increased, and the tracks are being upgraded. All these measures make it possible to increase the volume of cargo transportation, both bilateral and transit, between Russia and China.

Our country has long and reliably provided the economy of Mongolia with the required energy resources. So, last year, more than 90 percent of gasoline and diesel came to the Mongolian market from Russia. And we always respond to requests from our Mongolian friends for assistance in meeting the growing demand for fuel and lubricants, including on preferential terms.

We see good prospects for cooperation in the gas sector. The project documentation for the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline with a length of almost a thousand kilometers, which will connect Russia, Mongolia and China, has been completed. Currently, the state expertise of the project is being carried out, and an assessment of its impact on the environment is being carried out.

This is not just about the transit of Russian gas through Mongolia. The possibility of supplying this fuel to Mongolian consumers is also being considered. Gazprom is ready to provide the necessary support in practical issues of gasification of the country.

Our partnership in the energy sector is not limited to the export of hydrocarbons. The Russian company Inter RAO expects to be involved in the modernization and reconstruction of Ulaanbaatar CHPP-3, assist in the installation of new equipment and triple the generating capacity of the plant. This will increase the reliability of providing residents of the capital of Mongolia with light and heat. Russia will continue to supply electricity to Mongolian consumers.

We are also open to implementing joint projects in the field of peaceful nuclear energy based on the most modern and safe Russian technologies, including the use of small-module reactors.

During the talks, the sides also touched upon the topic of humanitarian cooperation. Our countries regularly hold cross - cultural Days and Days of Russian-Mongolian Friendship. Joint scientific research and expeditions are organized.

Tourist exchanges have become noticeably more active recently. Athletes from Mongolia were widely represented at major international events held in Russia, such as the BRICS Games, Children of Asia, and the Games of the Future multi-sport competitions. We are waiting for the Mongolian delegation at the International Forum "Russia-a Sports power", which will be held in Ufa in October.

Our country traditionally does a lot to train highly qualified personnel for the needs of the Mongolian economy. More than 2,000 students from Mongolia study at Russian universities, and a branch of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics has been successfully operating in Ulaanbaatar for 25 years. Mongolian youth are very interested in receiving Russian education, so every year Russia allocates Mongolia one of the largest scholarship quotas – more than 600 places.

And of course, it is important for us that people in Mongolia love and learn Russian. For many decades, the country has a well-established system of teaching it, which opens up vast opportunities for acquiring knowledge, deepening business, scientific and cultural ties between our countries. The Russian side will continue to support the teaching of the Russian language in Mongolia, including in the regions bordering our country.

When considering issues of military-technical and anti-terrorist cooperation, it was stated that Russian-Mongolian cooperation in these areas contributes to ensuring security in Asia.

The discussion of the international agenda confirmed that the positions of Russia and Mongolia on many topical and global issues are close. The program of our cooperation continues.

A meeting with the Prime Minister and Speaker of the Parliament of Mongolia is planned during this visit. But even now I can confidently say that the joint work with our Mongolian friends and the agreements reached will contribute to the further development of a multi-faceted Russian-Mongolian partnership.

And, of course, I would like to once again thank Mr. Khurelsukh and all his Mongolian friends for the warm and cordial welcome.

Thank you for your attention.